Willow Nightingale Says She Was Not Fulfilled With AEW TBS Title Run

Former AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale has made her championship ambitions clear, expressing a strong desire to reclaim gold in All Elite Wrestling and also capture a top prize in Ring of Honor.

During a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm (per Fightful), Nightingale discussed her future goals.

“If you think about it, like I was TBS Champ for a month, I do not feel fulfilled. I want to get it back. So Mercedes is definitely on the radar. The Ring of Honor Women’s Champion was something that was always something that kind of like, something that kind of like, evaded me. Roxanne [Perez], who was Rok-C at the time, had it; I tried to beat her. That didn’t work. I tried to beat Mercedes [Martinez] to win, it didn’t work. So I do not have a good streak. I do not have a good record when it comes to the Ring of Honor Women’s Championship. So that’s also something that I’m like, ‘It would be really nice to feel that and finally, one day, get it.'”