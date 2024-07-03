– During a recent interview with Good Karma Wrestling ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Beach Break, Willow Nightingale discussed this year’s Owen Hart Cup tournament. Willow Nightingale won the second annual tournament last year, but this year, the stakes are higher as the winner will receive a guaranteed title shot. She stated the following (via Fightful):

“I’m in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. I did win that last year, but last year, the stakes were not as high. I think I won the tournament, and for me, it was kind of more like a statement. This year, there’s stakes of going to Wembley, which I did not get to do last year, which was a big chip on my shoulder for the second half of the year. So I want to go to Wembley, I want to wrestle for the Women’s World Championship because I have not done that, and that is definitely a big goal of mine. Winning there would be beautiful, dream moment, chef’s kiss. That’s the big one for me right now.”

Nightingale faces Kris Statlander in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament later tonight on AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Beach Break show is being held at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.