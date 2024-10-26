Willow Nightingale Suffers Concussion at CMLL Event, Removed From Remaining Shows

CMLL has announced that Willow Nightingale suffered a concussion at their Women’s Grand Prix event last night. As a result, she has been pulled from Sabado de Arena Coliseo and Domingo Familiar in Arena Mexico. Zeuxis will take her place tonight, and Persephone will be her substitute tomorrow.

We regret to inform our loyal fans that AEW superstar, Willow Nightingale, will not be able to participate in Sabado de Arena Coliseo and Domingo Familiar in Arena Mexico as planned due to a concussion suffered during her participation in the Women’s Grand Prix. In line with the concussion protocols established for both CMLL and AEW, Willow must abstain from both dates to ensure her well-being and full recovery.

For tonight’s event at El Embudo de Peru 77 (Arena Coliseo), CMLL World Champion Zeuxis will take Willow’s place, while tomorrow at Arena Mexico, CMLL Women’s Universal Champion 2024 Persephone will take her place in the ring.

We thank all our fans for their understanding and we assure you that these two champions will provide the show and quality that characterizes our wrestling. See you at Arena Coliseo and Arena Mexico to enjoy the best wrestling in the world!