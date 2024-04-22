wrestling / News

Willow Nightingale Wins TBS Championship At AEW Dynasty, Confronted By Mercedes Mone

April 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynasty Willow Nightingale Mercedes Mone Image Credit: AEW

Willow Nightingale is the new AEW TBS Champion, winning the title at AEW Dynasty only to be confronted by Mercedes Mone. Nightingale defeated Julia Hart at Sunday’s PPV to win the championship and celebrated in the ring before Mone, who had been watching from the back, came out to the ring to face off with Nightingale. Nightingale held the title up and they talked some trash to each other before Mone smiled and left.

The win marks Nightingale’s first title in AEW and ends Hart’s reign at 156 days. She defeated Kris Statlander to win the title at AEW Full Gear in November. You can see clips from tonight’s match below.

Our ongoing Dynasty coverage is here.

