– During a recent interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, AEW star Willow Nightingale discussed her upcoming matchup against former friend Kris Statlander at AEW All Out 2024 scheduled for later next month. The winner of the tag team match at this weekend’s All In will get to determine the stipulation for Nightingale vs. Statlander two weeks later at All Out. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Willow Nightingale on picking the stipulation for her upcoming match with Statlander: “Yeah, I have a few different options that I’ve been considering. Like you said, the way that I see it, I’m going into this match with [Ishii] at my side, we are pulling out the victory. So I have been kind of ruminating on a few different things. I’ve got it narrowed down to maybe four or five exciting options, but also brutal options. So we’ll see.”

On the match having to go a little crazy: “I think there’s nothing like being stabbed in the back by somebody you loved and trusted so much, and I think violence and aggression is kind of the core of human nature, and so to react in an appropriate way, I think we gotta go a little crazy.

Nightingale teams with Tomohiro Ishii against Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway this weekend at AEW All In: London 2024 at London’s Wembley Stadium. The event will be held on Sunday, August 25 and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view. AEW All Out 2024 will then be held on Saturday, September 7 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. The show will also be broadcast live on pay-per-view.