Willow Nightingale Thought She Was Too Old to Ask For A WWE Tryout, Says Chelsea Green Encouraged Her

In an interview with Talk is Jericho (via Fightful), Willow Nightingale spoke about why she never asked for a tryout from WWE, even though Chelsea Green encouraged her to. She noted she felt she was too old and didn’t feel confident about it.

She said: “No. No. I had done extra work maybe two or three times. One time, I was doing extra work, and Chelsea Green encouraged me to be like, ‘Why don’t you just ask? It’s honestly that simple. The worst thing that can happen is they say no.’ I was like, ‘Alright, maybe. I’ll build myself up to that. I’ll get there.’ No, not a contract, a tryout. I hadn’t even had a tryout. Also, around that time, there were all these talks of ‘if you’re over a certain age they’re not really interested in you.’ Around that time, I was 26 or so and I was like, ‘I’m so old,’ which is crazy. There was a lot of talking myself out of it.“