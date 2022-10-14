Willow Nightingale Making Tokyo Joshi Pro Debut This Month

Willow Nightingale is finally coming to Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling, and it’s happening later this month. TJPW announced on Friday that Nightingale will make her debut for the promotion on October 29th, with another appearance set for November 6th. Nightingale was set to originally make her debut for the joshi promotion on July 9th but had to cancel that appearance due to visa issues.

Nightingale took to Twitter to promote the appearance, as you can see below: