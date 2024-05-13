wrestling / News
Willow Nightingale Visits the Wrestling Club In Brooklyn
Willow Nightingale paid a visit to The Wrestling Club at KIPP AMP Middle School in Brooklyn on Monday. The AEW TBS Champion made a surprise visit to the school club during their lunch and recess, as noted by club leader Victor Taylor Perry on Twitter.
Perry shared a video of Nightingale showing up and wrote:
The Wrestling Club had a special guest stop by today to surprise them during their lunch and recess.
Thank you @willowwrestles for coming by and hanging with TWC.
Your impact knows no bounds.
We love and appreciate you so much.”
Nightingale commented on the appearance, writing:
“I’ve always wished there was something like TWC when I was growing up and I already knew it was special, but my goodness… that visit was something else”
I’ve always wished there was something like TWC when I was growing up and I already knew it was special, but my goodness… that visit was something else🥰✨ https://t.co/6hV9PTxAFd
— Willow Nightingale (@willowwrestles) May 13, 2024
