Willow Nightingale Visits the Wrestling Club In Brooklyn

Willow Nightingale paid a visit to The Wrestling Club at KIPP AMP Middle School in Brooklyn on Monday. The AEW TBS Champion made a surprise visit to the school club during their lunch and recess, as noted by club leader Victor Taylor Perry on Twitter.

Perry shared a video of Nightingale showing up and wrote:

The Wrestling Club had a special guest stop by today to surprise them during their lunch and recess. Thank you @willowwrestles for coming by and hanging with TWC. Your impact knows no bounds. We love and appreciate you so much.”

Nightingale commented on the appearance, writing:

“I’ve always wished there was something like TWC when I was growing up and I already knew it was special, but my goodness… that visit was something else”