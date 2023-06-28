Willow Nightingale vs. Giulia & More Added To NJPW Strong Independence Day Shows

NJPW has announced two new matches, including Willow Nightingale vs. Giulia, for its two-night NJPW Strong Independence Day event. The company announced on Tuesday that Nightingale will defend the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship against the STARDOM star on night two of the event, while Nightingale and Momo Kohgo will team up against Giulia & Thekla on night one.

The updated card for the shows, which takes place on July 4th & 5th and air on NJPW World, are:

Night One

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: TJP & Francesco Akira vs. Drilla Moloney & Clark Connors

* Exciting Encounter Doomsday No DQ Match: Jon Moxley & Homicide vs. El Desperado & Jun Kasai

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd

* Willow Nightingale & Momo Kohgo vs. Giulia & Thekla

* Eddie Kingston & Rocky Romero vs. KENTA & Gedo

* Tom Lawlor vs. Kosei Fujita

* Lance Archer, Alex Zayne & Ryohei Oiwa vs. JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs

* Bad Dude Tito vs. The DKC

* Kickoff match: Ryusuke Taguchi, YOH & Oskar Leube vs. Kengo, Dragon Libre & Takahiro Katori

Night Two

* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: KENTA vs. Eddie Kingston

* Final Death Match: Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado

* NJPW Strong Women’s Championship Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Giulia

* IWGP Tag Team Championship Match: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii & The DKC vs. Tom Lawlor, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs

* Lance Archer & Alex Zayne vs. Bad Dude Tito & Kosei Fujita

* Drilla Moloney & Clark Connors vs. YOH & Rocky Romero

* Homicide & Ryohei Oiwa vs. TJP & Francesco Akira

* JR Kratos vs. Oskar Leube

* Kickoff Match: Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato & Boltin Oleg vs. Dragon Libre, Takahiro Katori & Rekka