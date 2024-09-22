Willow Nightingale vs. Taya Valkyrie Set for AEW Rampage

A match between Willow Nightingale and Taya Valkyrie has been set for next Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage. The match happened when Willow showed support for Yuka Sakazaki, only to be confronted by Valkyrie and Deonna Purrazzo. After a back and forth, Nightigale made the challenge to Valkyrie and it was accepted.

Willow Nightingale is trying to stay positive moving forward, but Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie offer a lesson in loyalty vs friendship… Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@WillowWrestles | @DeonnaPurrazzo | @thetayavalkyrie pic.twitter.com/uwWFuthZGc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2024