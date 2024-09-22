wrestling / News

Willow Nightingale vs. Taya Valkyrie Set for AEW Rampage

September 21, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Willow Nightingale 8-24-24 Image Credit: AEW

A match between Willow Nightingale and Taya Valkyrie has been set for next Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage. The match happened when Willow showed support for Yuka Sakazaki, only to be confronted by Valkyrie and Deonna Purrazzo. After a back and forth, Nightigale made the challenge to Valkyrie and it was accepted.

