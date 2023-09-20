– During a recent interview with Wrestlezone’s Bill Pritchard, AEW wrestler Willow Nightingale discussed wanting to become a legitimate contender for the women’s title and more. Below are some highlights from Wrestlezone:

Willow Nightingale on wanting to be seen as a legitimate contender: “Ultimately, I think where I’m at is I want to be viewed as a legitimate contender for the championship, right? I’ve proven that I can win championships, being the New Japan STRONG inaugural Women’s Champion, winning the Owen Hart Cup tournament this year. I’ve proven myself in the regards that I can pull the trigger on something like this and walk out a winner and represent myself as a star. So now it’s just finding my way into positions like that where the opportunities are there. Hopefully, I could then cash in on them or capitalize.’

On rising above from just being a dependable person: ‘I’ve already had a title match this year at Forbidden Door. So, the only thing to do is keep that up and hopefully make that happen. But I want to be a person who people see and are asking, ‘Why isn’t she in the main event picture for the women?’ That is ultimately the question that I ask myself when I say what aren’t I doing? What do I need to do in terms of the growth and not getting stagnant but staying like, consistently dependable? It’s like, how do I go from just being dependable to being that person? So I want people to see me that way. And I want me to see myself that way. Especially for big shows like Grand Slam where it’s like, of course I want to show out in front of my home audience.”

While Willow Nightingale is a Long Island, New York native, she’s not scheduled to be in action at tonight’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam or Rampage Grand Slam tapings. Tomorrow’s ROH on Honor Club will feature Nightingale in a six-woman tag team match, where she teams with Kiera Hogan and Skye Blue against The Renegades & Leyla Hirsch.