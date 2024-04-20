– During a recent interview Indy Sports Daily, AEW star Willow Nightingale discussed wanting to face Mercedes Mone at AEW Double or Nothing. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“Yeah, I definitely think it’s been a little bit of a chip on my shoulder. She did get hurt in that match, so obviously there’s always the question of, could thing have been different? How could this have played out differently if this didn’t happen? At the end of the day, that’s the fight. You win some, you lose some, sometimes it doesn’t go your way. In a bigger way than just winning or losing, she had to take off for nearly a year. There is that unresolved what if on my shoulder, so I hope that I walk out with the TBS Championship match on Sunday as the champion, one because I wanna be a champion, two because I want to be the person that faces her at Double Or Nothing.”

Willow Nightingale is challenging Julia Hart for the AEW TBS Championship tomorrow at AEW Dynasty. The event is being held at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. The show will be broadcast live on pay-per-view. Mercedes Mone will be making her AEW in-ring debut next month at Double or Nothing 2024 in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.