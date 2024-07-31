Willow Nightingale Reveals Who Has Helped Her With Her Promos in AEW

In an interview with Denise Salcedo for Instinct Culture (via Fightful), Willow Nightingale spoke about her promos in AEW and spoke about who has been helping her work on the backstage. She credited Will Washington and Jimmy Jacobs for their aid.

She said: “We have a great creative team that does help us be like, ‘How are you feeling?’ Sometimes, you get in front of a microphone and you’re like, ‘Every 80s wrestling promo I’ve seen in my life.’ ‘I’m coming to get you and rip you apart.’ Us who have been wrestling fans for so long are like, ‘That’s what I see, and I’m going to regurgitate it because it’s what I know, and it’s familiar and second nature.’ We have people backstage where we sit down and are like, ‘How are you feeling? You’re a champion and this woman walks in and is disrespecting you. How do you feel?’ Yeah, this is how I feel. Not a cliche of what a wrestler is. Personally, Will Washington has been a great help to me and helping me figure out what that is. Jimmy Jacobs is another person who is so creative and artistic and has helped me. Will has helped me find a way to figure out what I’m thinking in my head and to say it. Jimmy is like, ‘What’s real? How are you feeling? How do you get that out and show it?’ Those are guys I really appreciate working with and have helped me unlock what is within. Being in front of a crowd and hearing them, that also helps give me a confidence boost and let it all out.“