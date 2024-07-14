Willow Nightingale Wins CMLL Women’s World Title at Fantasticamania USA

The vacant CMLL Women’s World title was decided at tonight’s CMLL-NJPW Fantasticamania, with Willow Nightingale winning. She defeated Lluvia and Viva Van in a triple threat match to become the new champion. The belt was vacated when Stephanie Vaquer abruptly left CMLL to accept an offer from WWE.

This is Willow’s first reign as champion. Of note is that Willow is the first US-born wrestler to ever win this title.