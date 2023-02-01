– While speaking to Vickie Guerrero on her Excuse Me podcast, AEW star Willow Nightingale discussed AEW starting a women’s tag team division with women’s Tag Team Championships. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Willow Nightingale on having an official AEW women’s tag division: “We don’t necessarily have a tag championship. We have tag teams within our women’s division, but I think personally, working with Ruby, I think having there be an official tag division or some sort of physical goal to work towards, be it a championship or some kind of trophy or medal, because I know they had done the tag team tournament in the past, I think that would be a really awesome direction to take the women’s division in. I love the fact that we have two championships in the women’s division as is, with the AEW Women’s World Champion and the TBS Champion, but I think a tag championship would be really awesome because I’d love to continue working with Ruby and really kind of finding our own little groove as a tag. But I’ve wrestled Jade twice for the TBS Championship, and I think a third time’s the charm, maybe? Could be fun, personally. But those are kind of the things that when I go in and I try to think about my future, where I see myself going, but every day is a surprise at AEW, so we never know [laughs].”

On giving the women a physical goal to work toward: “I’m sure you know better than most people, working so closely with Nyla [Rose] and Marina [Shafir]. Having great matches is fun and fulfilling, but sometimes it feels a little bit like, where do we go from here? What’s the next step? Having that kind of direction, a very physical thing to look at and go, ‘That’s the direction,’ sometimes just helps put everything into perspective for everyone.”