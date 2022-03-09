wrestling / News

Windham Rotunda Set For First Post-WWE Appearance

March 9, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bray Wyatt Raw 4-12-21 Windham Rotunda Image Credit: WWE

Windham Rotunda, formerly Bray Wyatt in WWE, will make his first post-WWE appearance on Sunday at Showcase of Legends 7 in Albany, NY. He will be available from 10 AM to 2 PM for a meet-and-greet, photo opportunities and autograph signings.

Other names announced include Dr. Britt Baker, Trish Stratus, Scarlett Bordeaux, W. Morrissey, Erick Redbeard, Evil Uno, Torrie Wilson, Rikishi, Dustin Rhodes and Matt Cardona.

You can find more information here.

