Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 15) Review  

Hello everyone, we’ve got another episode of Dark: Elevation to get to. Tonight Jungle Boy takes on Cezar Bononi of The Wingmen, Matt Sydal tries for some revenge when he takes on Jack Evans after Evans’s partner Angelico attacked Mike Sydal last week, and the team of Penta El Zero Miedo and Eddie Kingston will be in action. There’s a lot more than just that of course, so let’s get into things.

In the back Tony Schiavone talks with Matt Sydal about his brother Mike getting jumped by Angelico at the request of Matt Hardy. He says he’s sick of people trying to attack them after their matches, he sees right through Evans and Hardy. Still without a traditional crowd this week.

The Acclaimed are up first,

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: FTR (Dax Hardwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson

Cash and Isaacs start us off, Dax tags in and all four men stand off for a moment before Dax and Isaacs square up. Dax gets a side headlock then a shoulder block series and a hip toss. Isaacs hits an arm drag and tags in Nelson. Nelson starts laying in strikes but Dax clocks him with a right and tags out. Cash runs into a drop kick and Isaacs tags back in then they hit a double team sequence on Nelson. Blind tag from Dax and they hit a double gordbuster on Isaacs. Some strikes from Dax then a clothesline. Dax grabs an abdominal stretch then gets some assist on the leverage from Cash. Isaacs with an arm drag to escape, but Cash tags in and lands a drop kick to keep Isaacs isolated. Isaacs starts fighting out of the corner, but can’t get a tag and has to settle for dropping Cash with a German suplex. Both men tag out and Nelson runs wild for a few moments including back suplexes to both Dax and Cash before Dax catches a kick and hits a dragon screw leg whip. Brainbuster follows, then Cash tags in and comes off the second rop with a stomp to the knee as Dax was holding it. Dax back in, locks in the reverse Figure Four leglock and Nelson has to tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: FTR won

Rating: 2 stars

FTR were pretty giving here but their win was also never in doubt. Isaacs and Nelson have been a decent little tag team for Elevation, I still want to see a bit more of them.

Match #2: Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero vs. Delmi Exo

Rose overpowers Exo, lands a super kick to the body then a Samoan drop. Beast Bomb follows and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Nyla Rose won

Rating: Wendehals. . . SQUASH

Predictably enjoyable squash.

The Acclaimed are up next. Caster mocks the lack of wins from Black, goads him into an attack and Bowens ambushes him with the boom box, then Caster likens them to the number one draft pick.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) vs. Baron Black and Tamilian Vineesh

Bowens abuses Vineesh at the start, then Caster tags in and they hit a double team sequence. Caster mocks Vineesh and hits a corner spear. Back suplex from Caster then Vineesh lands a jawbreaker and both men tag out. Black runs wild, hits an inverted atomic drop Bowens then an atomic drop and back stabber for Caster. A running clothesline in the corner and exploder suplex from Black, that only gets a 1 count. Bowens lays in strikes and hits a modified brainbuster then Vineesh tags in and runs into a discus right hand. Caster tags in, and they hit the S4 then a Mic Drop from Caster to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: The Acclaimed won

Rating: Winterhorn. . . SQUASH

Delicious squash.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) w/ Julia Hart vs. Bums R Us (Raymond Beasley and Milo Beasley)

Milo and Raymond try a bum rush at the start, they get Pillman out of the ring and isolate Garrison. We get a dumpster dive double team move from the Bums but Garrison kicks out at 1. Pillman in, and takes Raymond off the top rope with a German suplex, then Garrison hits him with a big boot to take over. Milo tags back in, but runs into a back body drop then Pillman tags in and they hit a drop kick assisted spine buster to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Varsity Blonds won

Rating: Yellow summer. . . SQUASH

That felt weird, almost like they had to improv how that ended. I hope no one got injured in there.

Match #4: Kris Statlander w/ Orange Cassidy and Best Friends vs. Renee Michelle

Statlander boops ref Bryce Remsberg then gets a side headlock takeover. They trade arm wringers and escapes then Statlander lands an arm drag, avoids a spin kick and gets a multiple rotation roll up for 1 but they’re both dizzy enough that Statlander is able to boop Michelle. Michelle runs the ropes, drop kicks the knee of Statlander and gets a cover for 1. Bit of a kick from Michelle but she runs into a powerslam. Statlander with the usual flurry of corner offense then a German suplex for 2. Michelle lands a discus clothesline but Statlander no sells, drops her with an STO and hits the Big Bang Theory to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Kris Statlander won

Rating: Zucchini. . . SQUASH

Michelle looked a touch awkward at the beginning but improved as she warmed up.

In the back Taz talks, he says this Saturday Hangman Adam Page’s fate is Powerhouse Hobbs. Hobbs advises Hangman to put down the booze, come in from the tree line, and take the beating that’s coming. It’s just business.

Match #5: Matt Hardy w/ HFO vs. Jora Johl

They tie up, Hardy does give us a clean break in the corner then lands a kick and a right hand and starts working the arm. Hardy is working a hammerlock but Johl gets to the ropes to force a break, then Hardy dumps him out of the ring. There’s no attack from the HFO though, and Hardy attacks Johl with a divorce court. Johl lands an elbow and tries to fire up with strikes, he lands a shoulder block and drop kick, then a Michinoku Driver for a 1 count. Up top now but the arm gives out on Johl and Hardy intercepts him up there. Rights from Hardy to the body, then a superplex. Hardy hits a reverse DDT to mock Christian Cage, he calls for the Twist of Fate and gets it to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Matt Hardy won

Rating: Cushaw. . . SQUASH

Post match Hardy gets a chair and a mic. He sits in the chair and requests a moment of silence. He says Johl showed him something tonight, and while Johl is here from India looking to live the American dream, but if he doesn’t find success his papers will run out. But a wealthy and powerful man like Matt Hardy could help him out, if Johl will basically be their intern working at the very bottom. Hardy tells him he can make him a king eventually, and asks him to think about the offer. I imagine he’ll accept, Johl was working a few weeks ago under a different ring name so if they’re repackaging him it’s to keep him around for something.

Match #5 – Tag Team Match: Shawn Spears and Wardlow vs. Ryzin and Kal Herro

Wardlow and Ryzin start us off, Wardlow hits a quick mat return and smirks. Ryzin lands an elbow but runs into Wardlow, who drives him into the heel corner and Spears blind tags in then Wardlow tosses Ryzin across the ring. Herro tags in, and Spears immediately goes after his arm. Herro escapes, and tags Ryzin who goes after the arm of Spears. Spears trips up Ryzin the stomps him and brings Herro in the hard way then lays into him with strikes. Wardlow tags in, kills Herro with a spinebuster then hits Ryzin with that corner assisted Go to Sleep knockout knee to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Shawn Spears and Wardlow won

Rating: Fig-leaf. . . SQUASH

Academic squash match. Kal Herro showed off a fair bit of personality during his air time.

Match #6: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Darien Bengston

Hobbs no sells a couple of leg kicks, grabs Bengston and drives him down to the mat by the throat. Hobbs tosses Bengston into the ring post and starts stretching him around the post on the floor. Back in the ring Hobbs hits a scoop slam, then a suplex transitioned into an Emerald Flowsion to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Powerhouse Hobbs won

Rating: Amphora. . . SQUASH

Nice new finisher for Hobbs, and he’s a strong enough guy to pull that off against pretty much anyone on the roster.

Match #7: Jade Cargill w/ Smart Mark Sterling vs. Robyn Renegade

Sterling talks pre-match, to announce that just minutes ago Jade signed on with then BNC (Black News Channel). Sterling is glad his daughter finally has someone she can look up to like Jade, but they’re still taking offers from anyone who wants to be part of Team Jade. A reminder that Jade is that bitch. Renegade gets into the ring, she runs into a pop up Samoan drop. Jaded follows and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jade Cargill won

Rating: Atlantic Giant. . . SQUASH

They’re still building Jade up, and it seems to be working.

In the back Jora Johl talks about wrestling his hero Matt Hardy earlier tonight, but he found out Hardy isn’t the hero he used to look up to. But Hardy made him an offer to be part of the HFO and live his American dream, and while he doesn’t really want to join up with HFO he’s got to seriously consider it.

Match #8 – Tag Team Match: Penta El Zero Miedo w/ Alex Abrahantes and Eddie Kingston vs. Vary Morales and Fuego del Sol

Kingston and Fuego start us off. Quick side headlock from Kingston, then an arm drag. Chops from Kingston, Fuego lands a back elbow then a corner spear. Enziguri from Fuego but he runs into a sharp look STO then Fuego tags out. Vary flies in with a drop kick and Kingston rolls over to tag in Penta. Penta drops Vary over the top rope then lands a super kick. Overhand chop from Penta, then they run the ropes with Penta landing another super kick but Vary gets a hurricanrana and tags out. Fuego takes Penta and Kingston out of the ring then Fuego lands a corkscrew plancha to Kingston while Vary hits a jumping hurricanrana. Kingston is pissed, he slams Fuego into the barricade then downs Vary with an exploder suplex. Back in the ring, Fuego kicks Kingston in the knee, tries the tornado DDT but Kingston tosses him off. Bit of a clothesline from Fuego, Kingston heads out and never actually tagged back in which means Penta is legal when he comes back and drops Fuego then hits him with the Sacrifice arm breaker for the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Eddie Kingston and Penta won

Rating: Blue Banana. . . SQUASH

They gave Vary and Fuego a nice little flurry there, but this was pretty much all Kingston and Penta as it should be.

Match #9: Cezar Bononi w/ The Wingmen vs. Jungle Boy w/ Jurassic Express

Shotgun drop kick from Jungle Boy and he’s all offense while trying to also avoid the chops from Bononi. Bononi blocks an arm drag but he can’t find Jungle Boy offensively until Peter Avalon grabs the leg to stall him and allow Bononi to knock Jungle Boy off the apron. Bononi back drops Jungle Boy on the apron then they head into the ring. Stomps from Bononi, then a clothesline for a 2 count. Some more offense from Bononi, working a chin lock now. Jungle Boy fights up but is slammed down by Bononi. Bononi tosses Jungle Boy around for a bit but eventually Jungle Boy fights back with a flurry of strikes then lands a drop kick and Bononi rolls out of the ring and that allows Jungle Boy to hit a suicide dive. Back in the ring and Jungle Boy hits the second rope springboard DDT for a near fall. Leg kicks now for Jungle Boy, Bononi catches one and hits a back suplex into a double ax handle as Jungle Boy falls. Jungle Boy avoids a torture rack attempt, but gets caught up in a reverse suplex for a near fall. Jungle Boy lands a clothesline then transitions to the Snare Trap but the Wingmen and Express brawl to break that up. A series of kicks from Jungle Boy then a Sliding D to the back of the head to pin and win, I think Eddie Kingston calls that the American D when he uses it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jungle Boy won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Bononi is still a little raw but he’s coming along and Jungle Boy bumped like a mad man for him, but ultimately your next title challenger winning is the correct call.

Match #9: Matt Sydal w/ Mike Sydal vs. Jack Evans w/ Angelico and Matt Hardy

Some shoving from Matt and Evans, then they tie up and trade front headlocks and escapes, then run the ropes with Evans landing a shoulder block then a drop kick. Matt avoids a hand spring back elbow then lands a jump spinning back kick to the face. Some more strikes from Matt get a near fall then Matt moves into a bow and arrow hold. A standing twisting moonsault from Matt gets another 2 count then they go into the strikes again with Matt getting the better of it. Angelico trips up Matt long enough for Evans to land a tornado kick. Scoop slam from Evans then a standing twisting moonsault of his own for a 2 count. Matt arm drags out of a slam attempt, but gets clobbered by some elbows from Evans. Evans tosses Matt out of the ring, then gets a kick off the apron onto Matt. Evans slams Matt into the ring post then they head back into the ring. Some more knees from Evans then a Russian leg sweep. A few cheap shots from Angelico, but Matt rolls away from Evans who kicks Angelico. More kicks from Matt now before Evans thumbs him in the eye but Matt lands a few more kicks then a kneeling Michinoku driver for a 2 count. Shining Wizard in the corner from Matt then he locks in a modified Crossface, a bit like a Cobra Clutch on the mat. Evans fights up and free then flips out of a Lightning Spiral and hits a northern lights suplex into his own Michinoku driver for another near fall. Evans heads up top, but misses the 450 splash and gets caught in a roll up from Matt for a near fall. Bridging O’Connor roll from Evans only gets 2, then Matt lands a jumping knee then a question mark kick. The Lightning Spiral follows and Matt wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Matt Sydal won

Rating: 3 stars

Maybe a slightly generous rating on my part, but it felt enough better than average to earn it. They told a decent little story of one ups manship, and it’s no surprise at all that those two still have good in ring chemistry.