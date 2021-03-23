Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 2) Review 3.22.21  

Alright everyone, welcome to another episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. I’m Robert Winfree and I’ll be your host. Last week when this show debuted it was 2 hours of squash matches with little to no connective tissue, stakes, or narrative. Let’s see if this week is any different. I’ll be changing my review style a little bit, the review will be a little more broad strokes as opposed to move by move with a little more time given to my post match thoughts. Feel free to let me know if you like it or not down below. Also if I might beg some leniency I’ve been feeling kind of crappy the last few days so if I’m off my game I’m blaming that.

We’re likely better off already as it looks like the runtime is down to under 90 minutes this week. We jump right into our first match, Tay Conti with -1 makes her entrance.

Match #1: Tay Conti w/ -1 vs. Ray Lyn

Conti out wrestles Lyn early with arm work before missing a kick in the ropes and Lyn gets a drop kick. They trade spinning kicks, then the old double hair swing face plant spot. They trade blows getting up, Conti gets the better of that then hits a cutter. A spinning back breaker follows and Lyn heads out of the ring. Punt kick from Conti, then she slams the arm off the ring post. Back in the ring, pump kick, running knee, then a hammer lock DDT (DD-Tay) ends things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Tay Conti won

Rating: Spaghetti. . . SQUASH

Lyn does a pretty good job of emoting and performing but what offense we have seen from her is fairly weak. But I’ve seen worse enhancement talent than her. Conti is rock solid on offense, I’d like to see her in a more competitive match sooner rather than later.

Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight remind us of the top three matches tonight, Orange Cassidy vs. Ryan Nemeth, Ethan Page vs. Alan “5” Angels, and Leyla Hirsch vs. Ryo Mizunami.

Match #2: Lee Johnson w/ Dustin Rhodes vs. Adam Priest

They trade arm wringers and mat wrestling sequences with Johnson getting the better of it. A pinning sequence follows, then they trade arm drags before standing off. Priest hits an elbow to the back of the head and goes on offense for a bit. Mostly strikes from Priest then a snap suplex. Tied up swinging neckbreaker from Priest, his strikes are much better than his holds. Priest hits a bridging German suplex for 2. Johnson fights out of a second one with a neckbreaker of his own to go back on offense. Johnson hit a dive over the top rope, seems unnecessary, and Priest might have caught a leg to the back of the head. They trade roll ups, Johnson kind of botches a kick out but they work through it then Johnson hits a buckle-bomb and a Braindog then ends it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Lee Johnson won

Rating: 1.5 stars

I appreciate Johnson wanting to work competitive matches to gain experience, but there’s still a question of knowing what you don’t need to do in a match. Case in point the dive, which seemed to exist only because Johnson is physically capable of doing it not because it actually benefited the match. Priest was solid if unremarkable, his offense was mostly crisp but had no flow to it.

In the back Tasha Gonzalez is with Nemeth. He says Orange Cassidy is cool, then apologizes for lying about that because as a trained professional wrestler nothing offends him more than someone like Cassidy. Decent little promo.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Varsity Blondes (Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Fuego del Sol and Jake St. Patrick

Garrison over powers and out wrestles Fuego early and starts working a side headlock. Fuego eventually fights out of that but eats a clothesline and tags out. Pillman tags in as well, and starts out wrestling Jake on the mat. Jake eventually lands some kicks, Pillman fights back with strikes, Garrison tags in and boots down Jake. The Blondes isolate Jake for a bit with tags back and forth and they show off some tandem offense. Jake fights back eventually but gets caught in a rolling half crab. He slips out of that and tags in Fuego who kind of runs wild but Garrison with a blind tag then the discus punch puts Fuego down for the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: The Varsity Blondes won

Rating: Tatuma. . . SQUASH

Pillman and Garrison work well enough together, there were a couple of either missed or late ques and an irresponsible leg drop from Garrison at one point, but nothing too glaring. Fuego del Sol seems to be growing support with the fans as an underdog, so good for him.

Match #4: Max Caster vs. Ryzin

Ryzin with some early advantages and starts working leg but runs into a clothesline. Caster starts working the arm. Ryzin battles back with kicks to the leg but Caster shuts that down with strikes. Hammerlock flatliner from Caster, but that only leads to near falls. Ryzin with a dragon screw leg whip, then a bulldog into the second turnbuckle in a decent little spot. Caster blocks a moonsault then works arm drags and into the London Dungeon. Bit of a gordbuster from Caster, because his knee gave out. Nice bit of selling while on offense from Caster. Caster hits a brainbuster, mic drop and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Max Caster won

Rating: 1.5 stars

They gave Ryzin enough to make this not a squash. Caster feels a little bit like he’s slumming it on these shows, he’s much better in presentation and ring work than the majority of people on it. Ryzin didn’t do badly, but his look is very much late 90’s or early 00’s trying way too hard to be out there. Caster with a cheap shot post match, to remind you he’s a heel.

We get a video package for Red Velvet to break up the matches.

Match #5 – Tag Team Match: Leva Bates and Madi Wrenkowski vs. Red Velvet and Big Swole

Bates and Madi are doing the tag team partners who don’t get along thing. Velvet and Bates starts us off, they trade the usual back and forth spots then Madi tags in and starts working the arm of Velvet. Velvet lands a clothesline and tags out. Swole runs wild for a bit on Bates before Bates fights back. Madi back in, but Swole tosses off and hits a seated flatliner. Madi hits a knee strike as Swole was in the splits then tries to tag out but bickers with Bates and eventually slaps Bates with the library book. Bates has no time for this nonsense, Velvet tags it and runs wild on Madi while Bates mocks Madi from the entrance ramp. Series of kicks then the Just Desserts ends things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Big Swole and Red Velvet won

Rating: 2 stars

Average match but more or less well executed. The disgruntled tag partners is beyond played out but at least they actually paid it off this time with Bates abandoning her partner. Velvet and Swole did their usual thing, I’d honestly rather they had gone more of a squash route with this but good guys have to be in peril a bit I guess.

Post match Nyla Rose, Vickee Guerrero and Jade show up and hang out at the top of the entrance ramp. Swole and Velvet invite them into the ring, they decline and just walk away. That’s a nice paycheck if you can get it.

Dasha is with Ethan Page in the back. He jokes about having to prepare for number 5, he only cares about his win/loss record and tonight he’s just adding more numbers to the win column. He also promises to take out 5 for the Dark Order since they don’t seem to like him.

Match #6 – Tag Team Match: Will Hobbs and Ricky Starks w/ Hook vs. Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs

Hobbs and Nelson start us off, Hobbs easily over powering Nelson. Nelson fights out of a fireman’s carry but gets swatted out of the air when he jumped off of the second rope. Starks tags in and works strikes but Isaacs eventually tags in and starts working his arm. Slightly botched back elbow from Starks but he’s back in control. Isaacs tags out, then hits a stunner and Nelson with a high cross body and Hobbs has to break up the pin attempt. Hobbs then hits a spinebuster onto Isaacs and makes his way out of the ring slowly so Hook can trip Nelson up. Starts with the Roshambo to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Hobbs and Stars won

Rating: Yellow summer. . . SQUASH

About what you’d expect, but they gave Isaacs and Nelson enough to keep it somewhat interesting in terms of how watchable it was. Nelson and Isaacs have done good work the last couple of weeks, they might warrant a slightly higher profile going forward.

Match #7: Danny Limelight vs. Baron Black

They tie up and trade arm wringers and escapes then go into strikes. Arm drag from Limelight then a springboard hurricanrana. A corkscrew plancha to the outside, because of course. Black counters a dive in the ring with an inverted atomic drop then a backbreaker. Black goes on offense for a bit but eventually Limelight counters a modified bow and arrow into a double stomp. Limelight hits a German suplex, but a kick is countered into a Texas cloverleaf and Limelight heads to the ropes to break it up. They head to the apron, Limelight shoves Black into the post, hits a kick then a springboard double stomp to the back. Limelight with a modified victory roll entrance into his rear naked choke finish, the Morir Sonando, to get the tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Danny Limelight won

Rating: 1.5 stars

Parts of this were way too contrived for my liking, and Limelight has decent sequences of offense but hasn’t quite got the whole flow of a match down. That’s a common complaint I’m having, but it’s more a sign of growing experience than a giant gripe.

Match #8: Orange Cassidy w/ Chuck Taylor vs. Ryan Nemeth

Nemeth with some quick mat returns to start, Cassidy slips free with a modified victory roll for a 1 count. Some arm play from Cassidy, then he avoids some elbow drops and heads out of the ring. The usual hands in pockets offense from Cassidy, but he runs into a back suplex. Nemeth in control with punches and blows in the corner. Nemeth starts working the arm. Eventually Cassidy avoids a corner rush and hits a cross body. Cassidy tries a tilt a whirl DDT but the arm gives out and Nemeth hits a code breaker to the arm and is back in control. Drop kick from Nemeth, Cassidy then counters and hits the tilt a whirl DDT for 2. Nemeth counters a flying something with a drop kick, then hits a jumping DDT for 2. Cassidy avoids a Rude Awakening and hits a mouse trap roll up for the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Orange Cassidy won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Best match of the night so far, and while I don’t care as much for most of Cassidy’s schtick as others they played off of each other well enough. Post match Nemeth hits the neck breaker anyway, Chuck Taylor takes exception to that and takes on Nemeth but JD Drake runs in to take out Taylor.

Match #9: Ethan Page vs. Alan “5” Angels

They tie up and Page over powers Angels early. Angels avoids a corner rush and starts working the arm. Page doesn’t like that and lands a knee to the body and takes over on offense. Hurricanrana from Angels then corner punches and a drop kick. Page lands a boot then a running shoulder block. Angels counters a tilt a whirl into a Russian leg sweep. Very back and forth action so far, and Page avoids a low cross body on the ropes and Angels is a little loopy. Page with a double underhook backbreaker and starts working the body of Angels. Angels fights off a bear hug with strikes and lays into Page with kicks. Angels hits the low cross body in the ropes, then the shiranui for a near fall. Page avoids a Wing Snapper, hits a roundhouse kick then a tilt a whirl slam for 2. Angels fights out of an Ego’s Edge, avoids a kick and hits a wheel kick of his own but Page retaliates with a clothesline. Ego’s Edge follows and Page wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ethan Page won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Perfectly acceptable match, Page has a good handle on his character and how it relates to his ring work while Angels played the smaller guy role well enough. Page will probably need a secondary finisher when he gets in there with guys more his size though. Page gets a mic post match, he gives ring announcer Justin Roberts some grief to start. He warns everyone watching him that they don’t have to give him money or praise, but they just got a lesson in how to be the best for free. For everyone at home, he hopes we get used to his beautiful face because he’s going to be here for a long time. Solid promo from Page.

Match #10: Leyla Hirsch vs. Ryo Mizunami

They tie up, Mizunami seems to have a power edge but Hirsch is the more technical. Some forearms from Hirsch but Mizunami isn’t having that and then stops a few shoulder blocks by being bigger. Hirsch runs into a shoulder block and is down, then another one. Hirsch’s turn to do dubious selling of chops. Mizunami unloads with Kobashi chops in the corner. Hirsch with a clothesline and starts laying in forearms in the corner before hitting a meteora, Mizunami counters that and drives Hirsch into the corner. Mizunami on offense now, gets a camel clutch going to work the back. Hirsch lands a headbutt to take over, she puts Mizunami on the top rope and then hops up for a top rope hurricanrana then a running knee strike and a German suplex. Rolling armbar from Hirsch but she doesn’t get her legs in place, and Mizunami gets to the rope to break the hold. They trade strikes but Mizunami gets the better of that but Hirsch blocks a lariat and lands clotheslines before running into the lariat. Running leg drop from Mizunami, then grabs an arm triangle choke on the kick out. Hirsch counters into an armbar but loses the hold and Mizunami with a one arm powerbomb to get free. Low angle clothesline from Hirsch, then another one but she can’t keep Mizunami down. Angle slam from Hirsch but she gets caught in the arm triangle choke again and this time Mizunami forces the tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ryo Mizunami won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Another average to slightly above average match, strong trio of matches to close things out. Hirsch still feels like she needs more seasoning but the fundamental tools appear to be there. Both women got their stuff in, and both ultimately looked pretty darn good overall.