Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 20) Review 7.26.21  

Alright everyone, another episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is here. Tonight we’ve got a fair bit of action, Scorpio Sky will battle Fuego del Sol, Chuck Taylor takes on PAC, Thunder Rosa will be in action, Eddie Kingston has a match, the Lucha Bros will take on a couple of Dark Order members, and Jungle Boy will be here. Let’s not waste too much time and get into the action.

Eddie Kingston joins commentary for a bit, this should be great. Also, my weekly reminder that AEW should put a title on Kingston already you cowards.

Match #1: Marq Quen w/ Isiah Kassidy, Angelico, and Jora Johl vs. Jungle Boy w/ Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt

They tie up, Jungle Boy gets a side headlock takeover then escapes a head scissors and Quen avoids an attempted to get the side headlock back. They hit the ropes and Jungle Boy lands a shoulder block. Quen gets hit with a school boy for 1 then a side headlock takeover from Jungle Boy. A springboard arm drag from Jungle Boy but Quen back flips out of it, then runs into a drop kick from Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy lays in some chops, then hits a back elbow, they slowly run the ropes then Jungle Boy winds up shoving Quen into Kassidy and chops Quen again. Quen lands an elbow after skinning the cat and takes over. More rope running, and Kassidy trips Jungle Boy up. That gets Luchasaurus and Marko to chase them around the ring for a bit. Quen on offense now, but runs into a kick after a bit. Side Effect from Quen, but he plays around with Kassidy rather than stay on offense. Jungle Boy counters a Twist of Fate attempt, lays in strikes then drop kicks the knee and hits a rebound clothesline. Quen avoids a suplex, gets sent to the apron and knocked off by a back elbow. Suicide dive from Jungle Boy, then another one that hits Kassidy. Quen with a big top rope springboard onto Luchasaurus then he and Jungle Boy trade clotheslines and everyone’s down. Quen back in the ring at 8, Jungle Boy at 9. Super kick from Jungle Boy, then a clubbing right but as he’s climbing to the top rope Quen hits him with a Pele kick. Quen up top with Jungle Boy, Jungle Boy headbutts him down then we get misdirection so Kassidy can get in and he and Quen hit the Gin and Juice but he takes so long to cover that Jungle Boy can kick out. Marko got ejected from ringside, Quen up top looking for the Shooting Star Press but Jungle Boy avoids it then locks up the Snare Trap and Quen taps out.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jungle Boy won

Rating: 3 stars

Slightly generous, but enough better than 2.5 to justify it I think. Some really fun stuff from those two, they even played the interference well.

Match #2: Yuka Sakazaki vs. Amber Nova

Yuka had a really sloppy match last week, let’s see if she’s knocked off some of the rust. Yuka out wrestles Nova, then they trade roll ups and Nova lands a right hand. Bit of kick from Yuka then a hip toss and drop kick. Nova reverses out of a suplex and hits a hangman’s neckbreaker for a near fall. Some more strikes from Nova, then she wastes time talking to the crowd before landing some more rights. Northern Lights suplex from Nova gets a close near fall. Yuka starts fighting back now and hits a step up knee then a diving back elbow from the second rope. Yuka up again with a drop kick from the top rope for a near fall. Modified Northern Lights Bomb from Yuka, then the Magical Girl Splash but Nova gets the knees up and nearly pins Yuka. Yuka fires back with a series of elbows, then a spinning wrist clutch face buster which I think is the Rocket Launcher to pin and win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Yuka Sakazaki won

Rating: 1.5 stars

Much cleaner stuff from Yuka this time out, and Nova continues to be pretty good in these spots she’s been given.

Match #3: Thunder Rosa vs. Myka Madrid

Rosa out wrestles Madrid early, Madrid tries some body shots to get back into things but Rosa shoulder blocks her down. Arm drags are traded then Rosa lays in kicks. Rosa counters a flying attack with a drop kick. More offense from Rosa, Madrid gets a Tarantula hold over the ropes then misses a guillotine leg drop. The usual corner flurry from Rosa follows, culminating with a basement drop kick. Rosa has had enough of this, wants the Fire Thunder Driver, Madrid slips free but eats a Sick Kick. Rosa gets the Peruvian Necktie and Madrid has to tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Thunder Rosa won

Rating: Pyriformis. . . SQUASH

Rosa back to her typical squash match formula, which I don’t mean as an insult as she kind of has it down to a science. She knows how to give enough to let the other person get stuff in but never really places herself in peril.

Match #4: Luchasaurus vs. Jora Johl w/ HFO

Luchasaurus gets some chops while commentary kills me with funny banter about physiques. Seriously, Kingston on commentary is great. Johl hits a super kick, but that just annoys Luchasaurus who lays in strikes then hits a German suplex. Luchasaurus grabs Angelico and choke slams him onto the rest of HFO then hits a spinning heel kick, I believe he calls his version the Tail Whip, and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Luchasaurus won

Rating: Pyxidaris. . . SQUASH

Johl definitely has a spark about him, not just his physique but he can work decently. He was a smart investment on AEW’s part.

Match #5: Scorpio Sky vs. Fuego del Sol

Fuego gets a non-trivial pop coming out. Sky shoves Fuego, then they tie up and hit the corner. Fuego avoids a cheap shot and resets. Sky and Fuego trade go behinds, Sky has to back elbow his way out of it. Fuego flips out of a backbreaker and hits a drop kick then an arm drag. Sky avoids an O’Connor Roll and lands a knee to the face then a double chop to floor Fuego. Sky in full control now, and working methodical offense. Fuego tries to fight back but eats a backbreaker. Sky goes after the mask because he’s a jerk, you’d think as a guy who used to work under a mask you’d have more respect. Fuego fires back with a series of kicks then a top rope drop kick. Enziguri from Fuego, then a running spear in the corner but Sky avoids the follow up and Fuego avoids a TKO then low bridges Sky. Fuego with a second rope moonsault over the top rope onto Sky. Back in the ring Sky wants the Tornado DDT but Sky tosses him off and lands a big boot to floor him. Sky hits the TKO and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Scorpio Sky won

Rating: 2 stars

Fuego got a fair bit of offense here, and God bless him the man is over. Sky remains pretty darn good.

Match #6: Angelico vs. Marko Stunt

Angelico mocks Marko for the obvious reasons. Marko gets a side headlock and is able to keep it for a bit. Front headlock from Marko, but Angelico fights free then eats a tilt a whirl arm drag. Eventually though Angelico hits a tilt a whirl backbreaker to stop Marko’s momentum. Marko tries to fight back but gets kneed down. Angelico into an omoplata, then gets the other arm locked up in a modified Rings of Saturn but has to break as he’s pulling the hair. Marko rolls away from Angelico for a bit then kicks the second rope into the groin of Angelico. Body shots from Marko then a drop kick and running knee strike in the corner. More aerial offense from Marko and Angelico heads out of the ring to regroup. Marko with a diving tornado DDT onto the floor. Marko up top and hits a diving elbow onto the standing Angelico. Angelico has had enough of this and hits a Yakuza kick to floor him. A wrist clutch Torture Rack from Angelico follows and Marko has to tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Angelico won

Rating: 2 stars

Perfectly average match, Angelico was quite giving. Angelico with some post match attacks just because he can then heads out.

The Bunny is in the back and is asked about the tough luck she’s had lately and losing to Kris Statlander. She objects to being called a loser, the interviewer isn’t calling anyone that. Bunny thinks the only reason they’re losing is because that stupid alien keeps sticking her nose in her business. She’s got a serious urge to rip off Statlander’s face and drag her all the way down the rabbit hole for sweet revenge. Decent promo from Bunny.

Match #7: The Bunny and Madi Wrenkowski vs. Kris Statlander and Tay Conti

Statlander with boops for Conti and the ref. Bunny and Statlander start us off then Bunny tags Madi and shoves her into some arm drags. Conti tags in and works over Madi with a series of arm throws then a spinning slam. Statlander back in and they double team Madi for a bit. Conti back in and super kicks a helpless Madi for a near fall. Bunny with a cheap shot to Conti, Conti smacks her off the ropes but that allows Madi to get involved. Bunny tags in and tosses Conti around then hits a sliding elbow in the corner. Madi back in and lays in elbows. Conti avoids a corner rush and hits a spinning facebuster then they hit stereo roundhouse kicks and both are down. Statlander tags in as does Bunny. They go right at each other, trading strikes before Statlander hits a sit out Northern Lights Bomb for a near fall. Statlander wants the Big Bang Theory but Bunny counters into a Victory Roll for 2, then hits a super kick for another near fall. Madi tags in but eats a snap powerslam and Bunny has to save the match. Conti in and clobbers Bunny then the faces run wild with corner offense, a lot of running kicks. Bunny powders, Madi eats a pump kick from Conti then the Big Bang Theory from Statlander and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Tay Conti and Kris Statlander won

Rating: 2 stars

Decent match, Conti and Statlander had good chemistry with Conti’s fun loving attitude playing off of Statlander’s weirdness. Madi Wrenkowski has been a solid enhancement talent thus far, and she’s improved a lot since first showing up.

Post match the ref is stuck in middle of Conti and Statlander’s celebration.

Jake Hager joins commentary for this match, and Eddie Kingston has headed out for a bit.

Match #7: Wardlow vs. Bear Bronson

They tie up, but neither can get a strength edge. Wardlow with a go behind then a mat return. Bronson lands a right hand and annoys Wardlow. More strikes from Bronson, Wardlow starts trading with him and they just slug it out for a while. Bronson tries an exploder suplex, but Wardlow counters and hits a German suplex. Wardlow with a tossing suplex, he wants the F-5 but Bronson fights free. A powerbomb attempt from Wardlow but Bronson back drops free and drops onto Wardlow with a seated senton for a near fall. Some clotheslines from Bronson to the back and chest, but then he runs into a wind up clothesline from Wardlow. Wardlow is mad, he drives Bronson to the corner and unloads with strikes then hits a Alabama Slam. He puts Bronson on the top rope, and hits the Casualty of War knee strike to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Wardlow won

Rating: 1.5 stars

They gave Bronson enough to avoid a squash, this was a perfectly acceptable hoss fight even though the outcome was never in doubt.

Match #8: Lee Johnson w/ Dustin Rhodes vs. Luther w/ Serpentico

If Johnson wins this match he’ll get a TNT Title shot against Miro. Also Eddie Kingston has rejoined commentary. They tie up, then hit the ropes with Johnson avoiding a kick and hitting an arm drag. Luther lands some knees to the body then goes after the arm of Johnson. Johnson fights back up and they trade strikes. Johnson fights back and hits a hurricanrana and an arm drag then goes after the arm of Luther. Spinning enziguri from Luther then he tosses Johnson out of the ring. Serpentico with some cheap shots before Dustin gets involved and chases him off. Luther with a cannonball senton onto Johnson, then he tosses Serpentico into Dustin but Dustin just no sells it. More offense from Luther on the outside then they head back into the ring. Butterfly suplex from Luther for a near fall. Slow motion scoop slam from Luther, but Johnson avoids a senton. Serpentico in the ring and Luther tries to toss him into Johnson but Johnson keeps avoiding him. Dustin pulls Serpentico out of the ring, Johnson with a pump kick then an enziguri and a super kick and a scoop slam. Super kick to the kneeling Luther but that just gets a near fall. Punches from Johnson but he runs into a pump kick from Luther but that only gets a near fall. Luther heads up top, but Johnson punches him down to the apron then hits a drop kick. Johnson kicks the hand of Luther, and Luther falls off the apron onto Serpentico. Dive from Johnson lands on both Luther and Serpentico, then Johnson heads up and hits a springboard drop kick. Johnson up top, really awkward Spiral Tap follows and Johnson pins to win. Johnson landed right on the top of his own head there, that looked like a scary landing.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Lee Johnson won

Rating: 2 stars

Decent match, but Johnson is still trying to find himself in some respects and that top rope move probably needs to be left in the bag for a while because that was a scary landing.

Post match here’s Miro with a mic. Miro says Johnsons last opponent was picked by the fans, but his next one is chosen by God, and at AEW Homecoming Johnson’s neck will be against the wall.

Match #9: Eddie Kingston vs. Serpentico

Serpentico with a few drop kicks early trying to catch Kingston cold, but he tries to land a chop and Kingston chops him back and just floors him with it. More chops from Kingston, they’re working a bit more comedy at the moment and it kind of works. Kingston with a Kitchen Sink knee lift and they head out of the ring. Serpentico gets tossed around the ringside area for a bit, hitting all four sides of the square. They head back into the ring where Serpentico lands a super kick to the body and starts working the leg of Kingston. Bit of a flurry from Serpentico and he goes after the leg of Kingston again. Serpentico up top, hits a crossbody for a near fall. Kingston back up, Serpentico flies at him and is caught in an exploder suplex. A Saito suplex follows, then the Backfist To The Future and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Eddie Kingston won

Rating: Reticulata. . . SQUASH

They gave Serpentico a bit here but this felt like a squash. These two worked pretty well together, Serpentico is a competent worker and Kingston is a really good story teller in there.

Kingston has rejoined commentary, and here’s Jade Cargill and Smart Mark Sterling to talk. Sterling talks first, he introduces himself and Jade then runs down Texas barbeque as he prefers vegan barbeque. He and Jade have had a good time in Hollywood taking meetings, but there’s an opportunity here tonight for not only Jade but everyone at home. They’re looking for the next great partner for the brand, any twitter offers will be considered. Because really, why wouldn’t anyone want to team up with Jade, she’s going to be the next great pro wrestling crossover star. Jade does the catchphrase and they head out. Rather weak segment full of the cheapest of cheap heat.

Match #10: Lucha Bros. (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) w/ Alex Abrahantes vs. Alan “5” Angels and 10

Angels and Fenix start us off. They trade tie ups and clean breaks. They trade roll ups, Angels getting the better of these, then they avoid kicks from each other and Fenix with a backflip off the second rope and they stare off. Both men tag out so Penta and 10 square off. Penta takes the glove off, but 10 double legs him into the corner and lays in chops. Penta avoids a chop and starts returning them. They trade corner offense, then 10 lands a pump kick but runs into a super kick. Clothesline from 10, Fenix in with a super kick to him then Angels in to take down Fenix and Penta hits him with a Sling Blade. 10 back on his feet, Penta with a kick to the leg then tags Fenix and the double team 10 for a bit culminating with a double stomp assisted Backstabber. Fenix with a knee to the head but 10 is able to tag Angels, who flies in with a cross body and takes out Penta on the apron. Low suicide dive from Angels to Penta then an enziguri to Fenix. Penta in with a super kick to Fenix and they sandwich Angels with super kicks. Fenix can’t keep Angels down and Angels tags out, 10 comes in running wild on both Lucha Bros with kicks then a Spinebuster for Fenix. Chops from Fenix, then a rolling hurricanrana but 10 stalls him out and hits a powerbomb. Angels tags in and hits a springboard moonsault but Penta breaks up the pin. Penta sends 10 out of the ring, they set for the double stomp Fear Factor but 10 recovers and stalls Fenix then hits a slingshot spear to Penta. Fenix and Angels fight on the top rope, they lose balance for a second and have to climb back up, Angels then hits a Spanish Fly for a close near fall. 10 tags back in and they double team Fenix, 10 gets the Full Nelson but Fenix is able to move to his corner and Penta kicks 10 in the face to break the hold. Fenix then hits a rolling cutter onto 10, Angels tags in but eats a wheel kick from Fenix. Penta with a blind tag, hits a double stomp to the groin, then they hit the double stomp assisted Fear Factor, Fenix dives onto 10 so Penta can get the pin in peace.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Lucha Bros. won

Rating: 3 stars

That was wild offense from start to finish, 10 and Angels never felt out of place in there even if the outcome was never really in doubt. But everyone got a chance to shine, and it’s great to see the Lucha Bros. back together again.

Match #11 – Trios Match: Brock Anderson, Billy Gunn, and Colten Gunn vs. Chandler Hopkins, Cameron Cole, and Izzy James

Hopkins and Anderson get us going. Anderson grabs the arm and tags Colten. The heels isolate and work over Hopkins for a bit focusing on the arm. Anderson keeps Hopkins isolated and Billy tags in. Hopkins gets free and tags in James. Bit of a chop from James, Billy just no sells him then knees the body and tags Anderson as they lay in a double team attack. Cole tags in and gets the better of Anderson briefly. He’s able to get Anderson into their corner and tag in James. The jobbers with tags in and out while working over Anderson in their corner. Anderson fights back and tags Colten as James is in on the other side. Colten runs wild for a bit, Billy takes out Hopkins with a Fame-asser, Colten hits a Colt .45 to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Brock Anderson and The Gunn Club won

Rating: Romanesco. . . SQUASH

That existed, it’s just here to give reps to the younger guys.

Match #12: Pac w/ Lucha Bros. and Alex Abrahantes vs. Chuck Taylor w/ Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta

Pac with some cheap shots early, then he and Taylor trade arm wringers and escapes. Side headlock takeover from Pac and he starts working the head. Pac with a shoulder block, then they run the ropes for a bit with Taylor missing a drop kick but he does back drop Pac out of the rope then hits a plancha onto him. Back into the ring Pac tries a back suplex but Taylor back flips out of it and hits a Landslide for a 1 count. Taylor is in control for a bit, but Pac lands a kick to the knee then a pump kick to the head. They head out of the ring, Pac tosses Taylor into the guardrail. Back into the ring Pac starts working another side headlock. Pac with some elbows and kicks to the back of the head. Drop kick from Pac then the cleanest kip up you’ll see in pro wrestling. Pac up to the top rope, but Taylor is up and avoids him then lands a clothesline to put both men down. They start trading rights on the feet with Pac getting the better of it but Taylor hits Sole Food. Pac with a series of kicks but runs into a pop up sit out powerbomb for a near fall. Taylor heads up top, but Pac catches him up there. Taylor punches him back to the mat, Pac back up and hits a kick to the head. Pac up top with Taylor, he hits a top rope superplex for a near fall. Pac back up top, he’s thinking about the Black Arrow but Taylor is up and they fight back in the ring, Taylor hits a knee strike then a piledriver for a near fall. Taylor wants the Awful Waffle, but Pac flips out of it and hits a super kick to floor Taylor. Pac hits the Black Arrow and wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Pac won

Rating: 2.5 stars

A pretty sedate main event, I get Pac working a bit more methodical as he’s getting his legs back under him and Taylor made for a good opponent in this instance.

Post match Andrade El Idolo and Chavo Guerrero are here to golf clap at the success of the Death Triangle. Andrade takes off some of his jewelry and fakes getting physical but Chavo talks him out of any action. That ends the AEW Dark: Elevation episode.