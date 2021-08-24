Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 25) Review 8.23.21  

Hey there people, another Monday so it’s time for a bit more AEW Dark: Elevation. Another relatively short episode this week (56 minutes give or take a few seconds) headlined by Death Triangle taking on some Dark Order members, plus appearances by Orange Cassidy, and TH2, and Tay Conti. Well let’s not waste any time.

Oh, in case you didn’t hear, CM Punk showed up on Friday, and here’s a video recap of it. On Eddie Kingston is joining Schiavone and Wight on commentary again, and I’m once again going to tell AEW to put a title on Kingston you cowards.

We’ve got another slight tweak to Bowens’ entrance music, they’re still looking for the right fit apparently. Bowens is still carrying around the boombox.

Match #1: Anthony Bowens vs. Dante Martin

Bowens mocks Martin a few times, then Martin gets an arm wringer but Bowens counters into a hammerlock. Martin escapes the hold and hits a back suplex then returns the taunt. Bowens gets a bit heated at that and lays in strikes but Martin evades him and heads to the apron, then onto the second rope but Bowens kicks his legs out and Martin drops to the floor. Martin makes his way back to the apron and Bowens slings him into the ring post, nasty looking spot. Bowens mocks Martin, telling him to stay down and he’s willing to take a count out win. Martin makes his way back in at 8 or so and Bowens starts laying in strikes on the mat then goes to work on the left arm of Martin, the same one that ran into the ring post. More arm work from Bowens, then some kicks and an awkward spinning DDT. Martin starts fighting back with some strikes, culminating with a step up front kick to the face. Back elbow from Martin then he flips over a charging Bowens. Massive drop kick from Martin, he jumped from standing and actually had to kick down a bit to hit Bowens in the face, his leaping ability is insane. Martin with a double springboard moonsault but only gets 2 and he suddenly remembers he’s supposed to sell the shoulder just a bit. Martin back up top, but misses the flying nothing and Bowens with a roll up for 2. Discus forearm from Bowens then a spinning facebuster off the shoulders for a close near fall. Bowens lands a kick to the back of the head, then a twisting hanging DDT for another near fall. Martin with a few strikes then a Pele kick. The front flip Stunner/Cutter from Martin follows and he gets the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dante Martin won in 9:06

Rating: 2.5 stars

Solid stuff from both men, I’m not the biggest fan of Bowens’ overly contrived offensive moves, but that’s a complaint I have generally about a lot of wrestling at the moment. Martin’s athleticism is insane, if he can get his selling to be more consistent and his matches a little less spotty he’s got a ton of upside.

Big Swole and Julia Hart are in the back. Swole addresses Diamante, noting her propensity for cheating and how pathetic she is. Hart talks, the second time she gets in there with Diamante the 2 time national champ wont let it slide. Swole invites Diamante and whatever partner she can scrounge up to meet them in a tag match. Hart is still finding her voice as well as her in ring stuff, but this wasn’t bad by any means.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.) w/ Julia Hart vs. Warren Johnson and Zack Mason

Pillman and Mason get us started. They tie up a few times then Garrison gets a side headlock takeover and they run into each other but Mason doesn’t go down. They trade chops, then Garrison tags in and they hit some double team moves onto Mason before he tags out. Johnson eats a drop kick style Hart Attack double team move. Pillman and Johnson get into it on the outside and Johnson baits Pillman into a clothesline from Mason. Mason in control back in the ring, they keep Pillman isolated for a bit with some double team moves. Some quick tags from Mason and Johnson but eventually Pillman avoids a super kick and tags out. Garrison runs wild for a bit, he hits a back body drop and Eddie Kingston expresses his dislike for the move. If you’re unaware, Kingston broke his ankle years back taking a back body drop during his time in CZW so I appreciate him still being a little uneasy about the move. Pillman tags back in, hits the Air Pillman and wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Varsity Blonds won in 4:15

Rating: 1.5 stars

This one didn’t quite click for me, Mason and Johnson looked decent enough but this match never quite gelled.

Diamante’s turn to talk in the back, she doesn’t know why Swole and Hart are challenging her since she’s beaten both of them then mocks Swole only being able to find Hart as a partner while her partner will be The Beast, Nyla Rose.

Match #3 – Trios Match: The Blade and TH2 (Angelico and Jack Evans) w/ The Bunny vs. Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, and Orange Cassidy w/ Kris Statlander

Taylor and Angelico start things off. They tie up, trade some take downs then run the ropes and Taylor with a roll up for a 2 count. Evans tags in as does Yuta. They trade some arm wringers with Yuta keeping a wrist lock then gets an Octopus hold and a sunset flip for a 2 count. Taylor tags in and starts after the arm of Evans, then hits a back suplex. Yuta back in, hits a tope con hilo and resumes going after the arm of Evans. Evans runs into a back elbow but avoids a drop kick and hits the standing corkscrew moonsault for a 2 count. Blade tags in and starts laying in strikes. Suplex from Blade then some quick tags from the heels, Yuta takes a double team sequence from Evans and Angelico then all three men get in but Cassidy avoids a cheap shot. Yuta fakes a second rope move, then heads up top and hits a double drop kick and everyone’s down. Cassidy tags in and starts laying in leg kicks to Evans and Angelico then gets serious enough to hit a double hurricanrana. Blade attacks Cassidy but Cassidy bounces his head off the top rope and hits a cross body then a tilt a whirl DDT is stalled out. Cassidy with a suicide dive onto Evans and Angelico, Taylor with some Sole Food to Blade then his own plancha onto Evans and Angelico. Cassidy hits the tilt a whirl DDT, Yuta blind tagged in and hits a top rope splash but Blade kicks out at 2. It’s the heels turn to get their stuff in, Yuta eats a double stomp assisted back suplex from Evans and Angelico, then a Tombstone piledriver from Blade but Taylor saves the match. Taylor with a combination DDT and Flatliner to Evans and Angelico but Blade takes him out with a clothesline. During all that Yuta crawls to the corner and tags Cassidy, who lands the Orange Punch and Beach Break to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Yuta, Taylor, and Cassidy won in 8:07

Rating: 2 stars

Another one that didn’t quite click for me, which is odd considering the participants. That shouldn’t be read as the match being bad, it most certainly wasn’t, but it was a lot of coasting in second gear. Post match Hardy and Private Party come out and Hardy promises to delete Orange Cassidy. Cassidy responds by putting his hands in his pockets.

Match #4: Tay Conti vs. Promise Braxton

They tie up, Conti tosses Braxton around and lands a knee strike then some chops and a roll up for 2. Elbow from Conti, then she yanks Braxton out of the ring and lands a running punt from the apron. Back in the ring, Braxton rolls to the apron and hangs up Conti on the top rope. Braxton lays in some mounted strikes, gets a cover for a 1 count. Conti fights out of a chin lock and hits a Shiranui into an Ace Crusher. More strikes from Conti, then arm throws and a couple of spinning slams. Running pump kick from Conti, then another one, and a third. Braxton is out, and Conti hits the Tay-KO, then DDTay to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Tay Conti won in 4:20

Rating: Kiszombori. . . SQUASH

Typical Conti squash, she’s got the same kind of playbook for these that Thunder Rosa does where she dominates, gets caught just a bit so the opponent can get some stuff in, then shifts gears and ends them. Braxton didn’t have a whole lot that was memorable here.

Everyone is in the ring, Penta and Uno are set to square off but before the bell rings here’s Andrade El Idolo with Chavo Guerrero and Jose. Andrade and company walk to the ringside area then head into the crowd with some tickets and sit down ringside.

Match #5 – Trios Match: Death Triangle (Pac, Rey Fenix, and Penta El Zero Miedo) w/ Alex Abrahantes vs. Dark Order (Alan “5” Angels, Evil Uno, and Colt Cabana)

Penta and Uno start us off, they both share taunts then Penta takes off the glove. Uno starts biting the fingers, Penta kicks him in the gut then they run the ropes and Penta hits a Sling Blade. Fenix tags in and they double team Uno for a bit to get a near fall. Uno lands a chop but Fenix fights back with kicks. Fenix with his aerial arm drag and Uno tags in Cabana. Some chops from Cabana, Fenix returns them then winds up balancing on the top rope but runs into an elbow after coming down. Angels in and hits a hurricanrana. Rip cord head kick from Fenix, and Pac tags in. Some kicks from Angels, he lands a calf kick then a Flatliner into a Koji Clutch to Pac. Penta and Penta come in, Uno gets Penta in a half Boston Crab and Cabana locks Fenix in the Billy Goats Curse but Pac is able to get the ropes eventually. Pac hits a back suplex to Angels and gets control of the match. Some stomps from Pac then Penta tags in. Penta starts laying in leg kicks and chops. Fenix in and they’re really working over Angels. Pac’s turn, he takes out Uno and Cabana then heads out of the ring to trash talk with Andrade. Back in the ring Angels lands a clothesline to drop Pac. Cabana tags in as does Fenix and Canban runs wild for a bit then we get the Bionic elbow to Pac but Fenix and Penta lay in chops. Second rope moonsault from Cabana and the flying hip attack to Penta then he spikes Fenix with a head scissors takedown for a 2 count. Pac tags in, and he lays in kicks to Cabana. Penta tags in, the flying double stomp between the legs but Uno breaks up the pin. Cabana lands a right then sends Pac out of the ring. Angels tags in, then Uno does and Uno argues with Angels so Angels hits a cross body to Pac then Uno with a Swanton Bomb to Penta but Penta kicks out at 2. Angels back in, but Penta sends Angels into a discus elbow. Things break down, Cabana takes a pair of super kicks, then the 2 man Fear Factor to Angels, but here’s Pac. Pac teases the Black Arrow, and this time hits it and pins to win

OFFICIAL RESULT: Death Triangle won in 10:30, the time is a best guess as I couldn’t find the opening bell

Rating: 3 stars

Slightly generous rating, but we closed with a match that actually did come together. The minor squabbling in the Dark Order ranks continues, while Death Triangle continue to work incredibly well together. Post match Uno and Angels get into a shoving match, Cabana tries to keep the peace. Here’s the rest of Dark Order, Angels storms off as Dark Order continues to not be on the same page as the show ends.