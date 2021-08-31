Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 26) Review 8.30.21  

Alright everyone, another Monday means another episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. This week we’ve got Sammy Guevara and Fuego del Sol taking on Chaos Project of Luther and Serpentico. Also in action Brian Cage, Thunder Rosa, Daniel Garcia, and another tag team match when Big Swole and Julia Hart take on Diamante and Nyla Rose. Eddie Kingston is on commentary again and seems to be at least a semi permanent addition to the broadcast. That does give me a weekly excuse to tell the AEW folks to put a title on Eddie Kingston (you cowards) though. Alright, let’s get to the action.

Match #1: Daniel Garcia vs. Tyler Sullivan

Quick double leg from Garcia and he lays in strikes on the mat. Garcia’s intensity is still impressive. Garcia locks in his version of the Sharpshooter and gets the tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Daniel Garcia won in 1:00

Rating: Mammut. . . SQUASH

Delicious squash, I’m glad Garcia is getting a chance to shine as he’s a solid mat worker with some good intensity. I’d prefer his physique to be a little bigger/more defined given how he works but that’s a minor nitpick.

Match #2: Jora Johl w/ Matt Hard vs. Kal Herro

They tie up, Jora lands a shoulder block then they run the ropes and Herro with a flying shoulder block. Jora fires up after Hardy slaps him, he lays in a clothesline then hits a sit out Death Valley Driver. A running pump kick from Jora connects and finishes things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jora Johl won in 1:23

Rating: Marina di Chioggia. . . SQUASH

Nice to see Johl pick up a win, it’s easy to see what AEW grabbed him up.

Match #3: Emi Sakura vs. Ashley D’Amboise

Sakura has a butler with her this time, Lulu Pencil. Sakura offers the handshake, then starts working the arm off of a cheap shot. Chops from Sakura and she tosses Ashley around. Sakura gets a surfboard, then tosses Sakura off with it. Ashley starts laying in some forearms but Sakura just chops her until Ashley hits an enziguri then a suplex for a near fall. More chops from Sakura, Ashley with a jawbreaker but Sakura just drop kicks her in response. Flying crossbody in the corner from Sakura, then a double underhook backbreaker. Sakura lays in kicks to the body, then the double underhook backbreaker again to pin and win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Emi Sakura won in 4:00

Rating: 1.5 stars

An extended squash, but I suppose extended enough to avoid that particular distinction. Emi Sakura is a nice person to have in this spot, to help the newer talent along in the ring. Ashley is still rather green, but her selling is pretty solid and she doesn’t look uncoordinated in there.

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: Big Swole and Julia Hart vs. Diamante and Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero

Swole and Diamante start things off. Diamante with some strikes, Swole swings back at her but Diamante gets her into the corner and stomps her down then tags in Nyla. Scoop slam from Nyla then a leg drop. Nyla tags in Diamante who lands a step up knee to the jaw of Swole then an assisted splash for a near fall. Nyla back in, Swole off the ropes and hits a wheelbarrow Flatliner for a 1 count. Hart tags in, she climbs the ropes and tries a diving crossbody but Nyla catches her and hits the World Strongest Slam. Diamante tags in, and Nyla slams Diamante onto Hart. Some mounted strikes from Diamante, then a basement drop kick in the corner. Nyla back in and starts chopping Hart. Hart avoids a cannonball senton in the corner, then gets the knees up on a splash. Hart up to the second rope, and hits a diving splits bulldog for a 1 count. Swole gets the hot tag, she runs wild on Diamante who came in illegally, then spears Nyla down. Nyla sends Swole to the apron, she lands a kick then a cutter though the ropes for a near fall. Hart tags back in, she super kicks Diamante but gets a neck breaker from Nyla. Swole is able to chop block Nyla then hits a flying headbutt to the kneeling Nyla. Diamante takes out Swole with a chain shot on the outside, then Nyla drills Hart with the Beast Bomb to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Diamante and Nyla Rose won in 6:34

Rating: 2 stars

Decent match, Julia Hart is still a bit awkward with her offense but not nearly as bad as her first couple of matches and they smartly let Swole do the heavy lifting for that team. Diamante and Nyla Rose work surprisingly well together.

In the back Hardy is proud of Jora Johl for once, and gives him a little pep talk. He loves it when Jora Johl gets mad. Jora speaks some Hindi for the Indian audience as Matt Hardy uses this chance to get himself over and Jora Johl slightly mistranslates one of his bits for comedic effect.

Match #5: Dante Martin vs. Adam Grace

They run the ropes quickly, Martin with some arm drags then his ridiculously impressive drop kick. Grace with a jaw breaker, they run the ropes again and Martin with a rope walk moonsault. Grace snaps Martin over the top rope but takes too long following up and Martin catches him with a modified pumphandle into a neckbreaker to get the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dante Martin won in 1:37

Rating: Orange Früchte. . . SQUASH

Total squash, Martin still has insane athletic ability but I’m not sure about that finish as it’ll bey very difficult to pull off against anyone much larger than himself.

Match #6: Thunder Rosa vs. Laynie Luck

They tie up, trade some waist locks then Rosa gets an O’Connor roll for a 2 count. Crucifix driver from Rosa gets another near fall then a drop kick. Chops from Rosa, Luck gets some back elbows then a snapmare into a crucifix for a 2 count. Some more roll ups are traded then Luck hits a knee to the face for a 2 count. Rosa with a tilt a whirl into the Russian leg sweep then a running drop kick. Luck flips away from a Fire Thunder Driver, but Rosa kicks her then hits it to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Thunder Rosa won in 2:50

Rating: 1.5 stars

I can’t in good conscience call this a squash, but it was mostly one sided. Thunder Rosa still has a great feel for these matches, knowing how to let the other girl shine but never actually appearing in too much danger.

Jade Cargill is in the back, she demands Smart Mark Sterling speak for her. He reminds us that Jade won the fastest match in Rampage history and then looked good at a red carpet event. At All Out Jade will win the Casino Battle Royale and will get the title after that. Jade reminds us to always bet on that bitch.

Match #7: Brian Cage vs. Anthony Bowens

Powerhouse Hobbs has joined commentary in place of Eddie Kingston for this match. Bowens with a quick drop kick at the bell, he’s trying to stop Cage from getting any kind of momentum. Blockbuster from Bowens for a 2 count. Chops from Bowens, but Cage counters out of the corner and hits a kick to the seated Bowens. Cage fires up with some elbows, then a backbreaker into a swinging neckbreaker. A corner flurry from Cage then a German suplex for a 2 count. Bowens lands some strikes then an Angle slam for a 2 count. Cage with some elbows, he lands a knee strike then a step through neckbreaker for another near fall. Bowens lands a kick from the apron, tries the blockbuster again but Cage catches him in mid air, repositions him and hits the Drill Claw to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Brian Cage won in 3:08

Rating: 2 stars

For as short as it was it clocks in at solidly worked and perfectly acceptable, but anything that short is going to struggle to leave a lasting impression. The finish was quite cool though, Cage’s strength is impressive. Post match Hook heads to the ring and distracts Cage so Hobbs can jump him from behind. Hobbs with a clothesline then Town Business as Ricky Starks talks trash on a mic.

Match #8: Hikaru Shida vs. Heather Reckless

Shida over powers the smaller Reckless, making some fun of her height. Reckless objects to this and shoves Shida then climbs the ropes. Shida with a slightly awkward backbreaker to counter a head scissors from Reckless. Reckless gets some corner offense and a bulldog. Shida swats Reckless off the top rope then tries a supelx but Reckless counters into a small package, Shida holds on and turns into her swinging DDT. Shida lands a right in the corner then a jumping knee strike, then the Arawashi Driver, then the Falcon Arrow and Shida wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Hikaru Shida won in 2:52

Rating: Hokkaido. . . SQUASH

It’s not that Reckless had 0 offense, but this was a squash overall. That said Reckless performed well enough, and Shida showing off some more heelish mannerisms is an interesting development for her.

Match #9 – Tag Team Match: Sammy Guevara and Fuego del Sol vs. Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico)

Luther and Serpentico jump the good guys as the match starts. Fuego with a second rope moonsault then a monkey flip to Serpentico. Hurricanrana from Fuego then a drop kick and a Northern Lights Suplex. Luther trips up Fuego and Serpentico is able to hit a Flatliner. Luther tags in and lays in chops then a pump kick to Fuego. Serpentico back in and hits a scoop slam then Luther slams him onto Fuego. Luther back in and they keep abusing Fuego, he tosses Sepentico into Fuego for a 2 count. Serpentico back in, but Fuego hits him with an enziguri and tags in Sammy. Sammy runs wild on Serpentico and hits an Angle slam. Luther tags in, but gets kicked in the head then an very awkward double springboard cutter attempt. Fuego gets involved and gets kicked down on the apron, Luther then misses trying to slam Serpentico onto Fuego on the apron. Sammy with a corkscrew plancha to Serpentico, then Luther cannonball sentons onto him on the floor, and Fuego comes in with the flying hurricanrana jumping from the apron onto Luther and everyone is down. Double super kick to Luther, they head back into the ring and Sammy tries an Angle slam on Luther, that doesn’t work out and Luther turns Sammy inside out with a clothesline. Luther up top, but Sammy catches him on his shoulders, Fuego takes out Serpentico with a tornado DDT as Sammy hits the Go To Hell and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Sammy Guevara and Fuego del Sol won in 4:55

Rating: 2.5 stars

They packed a fair bit into a short period of time, Guevara and Fuego make a decent team and they played well enough off of Luther and Serpentico’s shenanigans.