Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 27) Review 9.06.21  

Hey there everyone, on the heels of AEW’s All Out PPV offering we’re back for another episode of Dark: Elevation. On this episode we’ve got Bear Country, The Wingmen, Red Velvet, Lance Archer, Riho, and a main event with Darby Allin, Jon Moxley, and Eddie Kingston taking on Chaos Project and RSP. On commentary is Paul Wight, Tony Schiavone, and Eddie “Redeem Deez Nuts” Kingston (Put a title on Kingston already, you cowards).

Up first The Wingmen are in the back, complaining about the fashion choices of Bear Country, then they argue about whether or not Cruella Devile actually died, then they mock Dante Martin who’s got a match with JD Drake. Not a bad group promo, these guys are at least starting to find their rhythm together on the mic.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon vs. Bear Country (Bear Bronson and Bear Boulder)

Avalon jumps Bronson at the bell, then they run the ropes but Bronson gets the better of this then hits a scoop slam. Bronson unloads on Avalon for a bit then tags in Boulder. Avalon tags out and Nemeth avoids Boulder for a bit before getting grabbed. Avalon in but Boulder takes both of them out. Bronson back in, Boulder gets low bridged but Bronson fights off Avalon before Nemeth lands a drop kick to take over. Avalon in and starts working over Bronson. The Wingmen work to isolate Bronson, Bronson tries to fight back but eats a double drop kick for the cut off. Avalon tries to cheap shot Boulder, that goes badly and Bronson is able to hit an exploder suplex and tag out. Boulder runs wild for a bit as he takes out both men, he gets Nemeth on the his shoulders then catches a jumping Avalon and takes them both out with a combination Samoan drop and fall away slam. Bronson tags in, gets on the shoulders of Boulder for the Elevator Splash and Bear Country win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bear Country won in 5:10

Rating: 2 stars

Decently fun, and it’s nice to see Boulder back from his injury, but it’s fairly clear everyone was playing this one a bit safe. That’s not an objection, just an observation, there was nothing really bad here but it all felt a bit like going through the motions.

Post match Drake and Bononi run in and jump Bear Country. Avalon on the mic calls for a hostile makeover and trash talks Bear Country before the Wingmen head out.

Match #2: Emi Sakura w/ Lulu Pencil vs. Missa Kate

Sakura eschews a handshake and they start working a knuckle lock. Chops now from Sakura as she starts taking over. Sakura gets the Romero Special then tosses Kate down. Kate avoids a double underhook backbreaker with a back drop then hits a drop kick. Sakura avoids a wheel kick but eats a roundhouse to the head for a near fall. Some strikes from Sakura, then a cross body in the corner. The double underhook backbreaker follows but Sakura pulls her up at 2. Another double underhook backbreaker follows and Sakura wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Emi Sakura won in 3:10

Rating: Trombone. . . SQUASH

Kate got to show off a bit of her offense, but was never anywhere close actually in the match. That said Kate didn’t look bad.

Per usual, Lance Archer comes out with his opponent and tosses him into the ring.

Match #3: Lance Archer vs. GPA

GPA tries a cross body but bounces off Archer. Archer with a suplex, then a corner avalanche and hits a lariat as GPA was on the top rope. Chokeslam from Archer, then a Blackout and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Lance Archer won in 1:20

Rating: Turban. . . SQUASH

Delicious squash, but I do wonder what the plan is for Archer going forward as he could use some direction.

Match #4: Kiera Hogan vs. Blair Onyx

They trade some arm wringers and escapes before Hogan starts laying in strikes. Onyx with a sunset flip but Hogan with a few clotheslines then a sliding drop kick for a 2 count. Some kicks from Hogan, then Face the Music (Swinging fisherman’s neckbreaker with a bridge) to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Kiera Hogan won in 1:32

Rating: Valenciano. . . SQUASH

Nice to see Hogan finally get a win in AEW.

Big Swole gets a promo, she and Diamante lay out the rules for their 3 Strikes match. Both promise victory. Not bad stuff from either woman, but nothing exactly memorable either.

Match #5: Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero vs. Laynie Luck

Luck comes out quick with strikes, but Rose cuts her off with an elbow and a corner splash. Running boot from Rose, then a body block and she knocks Luck out of the ring. Rose follows her out and hits a clothesline before they head into the ring. Luck tries to fight back with strikes, wants a hurricanrana but Rose counters into a Beast Bomb to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Nyla Rose won in 1:30

Rating: Veltruska. . . SQUASH

They gave Luck just a bit here, and she made the most of it despite ultimately falling.

Match #6: Anthony Bowens vs. Griff Garrison w/ Julia Hart

They tie up and jockey for position then Garrison lands a chop. More offense from Garrison including a scoop slam and a jumping leg drop, that leads to Bowens taking a powder outside the ring. Bowens trash talks Julia Hart, and gets a big boot from Garrison for his ungentlemanly behavior. Bowens blocks a punt from the apron then hits an electric chair drop onto the apron to take control. Back in the ring and Bowens takes over on offense. Bowens gets a cravate, Garrison fights out with a snapmare but runs into a kick then eats a blockbuster from Bowens for a near fall. Garrison starts fighting back with rights then avoids a rolling elbow and fires up with a scoop slam. Garrison off the second rope with a twisting European uppercut then a Stinger splash and a Falcon Arrow for a 2 count. Bowens fights off the shoulders of Garrison, avoids a rolling elbow then hits a super kick and a cutthroat DDT for a near fall. Bowens sets for his twisting DDT through the ropes but Garrison fights free they trade rolling elbow strikes and both men are down. As they get up Bowens gets the boom box, and here’s Max Caster running down the ramp to clock Garrison with a chain while the ref takes the boom box from Bowens. Bowens then covers to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Anthony Bowens won in 6:12

Rating: 2.5 stars

Average match, but these two worked fairly well together. Garrison still feels a tad uncoordinated, though it might be just because he’s such a rangy guy, but as a way to further the feud between the Acclaimed and the Varsity Blonds this worked fine.

Match #7: Red Velvet vs. Queen Aminata

Aminata jumps Velvet at the bell with kicks. Velvet fires up but runs into a backbreaker. Snap suplex from Aminata then a hip attack in the corner and a Stink Face. Velvet flips out of a backbreaker, then slips some punches and lands strikes of her own. Wheelbarrow bulldog from Velvet connects then a meteora ton the back. Velvet hits the Final Slice for the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Red Velvet won in 1:33

Rating: 1.5 stars

Hampered by length so I can’t go any higher, but one of Velvet’s cleaner outings in terms of execution and Aminata got to show what she can do. Solid stuff from both ladies.

Dark Order are in the back, but Evil Uno addresses that Alex Reynolds isn’t here with them and apologizes for his absence because he’s responsible. He says if anyone takes issue with the choices he makes for Dark Order they should speak up, Alan “5” Angels speaks up and hates that Uno thinks he runs this. He says Uno isn’t a leader, who let Reynolds walk away and let Adam Page get beat up by 5 guys. Uno counters that a lead must make the tough decisions for his group, and if Angels isn’t happy he’s sorry but this is what’s best for Dark Order. Angels challenges Uno to a match to prove that Uno is a leader, and Uno accepts. Silver and 10 leave with Angels while Grayson and Cabana debate with Uno whether this is a good idea. I’m OK with dissension in the Dark Order ranks, it’s a pretty dead gimmick in terms of being valuable to be associated with them, but I’m a little nervous overall that someone might wind up saddled with the leadership role.

Match #8 – Tag Team Match: John Silver and 10 vs. Travis Titan and Isiah Moore

Silver and Moore start us off. There’s a chant from the crowd, I’m not entirely sure if commentary is being sincere claiming it’s a “Johnny hungry” chant because Silver’s finally back because it kind of sounds like “Yowie Wowie” to me. Note to AEW, please if you do sign Bray Wyatt do not attach him to Dark Order. He does not need that albatross around his neck. Silver hits a shoulder block then they run the ropes and he hits a drop kick. 10 tags in and they hit a double shoulder block then Titan tags in. 10 lights up Titan then pump kicks Moore but that allows Titan an opening to land a kick. They try to isolate 10 and Moore tags back in. Quick tags from Titan and Moore but they taunt Silver and that allows 10 to lay them both out with clotheslines and tag out. Silver runs wild on both men and double suplexes both men. Silver lawn darts Moore into Titan then hits a German suplex and tags 10 back in. 10 with a pump kick to Titan then a spinebuster. 10 spears a jumping Moore out of the air, then Silver in with a pump kick and a Rainbow Bomb then 10 locks in the full nelson to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Silver and 10 won in 3:16

Rating: Yellow Hubbard. . . SQUASH

It’s nice to see John Silver back in action, and 10 continues to improve in the ring.

Match #9: JD Drake w/The Wingmen vs. Dante Martin

Eddie Kingston has left commentary to prepare for the main event. Drake over powers Martin, Martin responds by quickening the pace and they hit the ropes but Drake just chops Martin. Off the ropes again, Martin back flips off the back of Drake then hits an armdrag and his ridiculously high drop kick. Drake out of the ring, Martin follows him but gets caught up in the Wingmen and that allows Drake to hit a clothesline and take over. Back into the ring and Drake retains control with some strikes. Drake chops Martin out of the ring and the Wingmen mug him while Drake distracts the ref. Back into the ring and Martin avoids a powerbomb then hits a some drop kicks. Martin with a kick from the apron then back into the ring and continues flipping over Drake before landing more kicks including a Pele kick. Martin avoids some Wingmen interference, then jumps over the ring post to drop onto all 3 Wingmen. Back in the ring Drake kicks out of a sunset flip and hits a Sick kick then a sidewalk slam for a 2 count. Drake misses a cannonball senton and Martin hits a double springboard moonsault to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dante Martin won in 5:57

Rating: 2.5 stars

Drake was a really good base for Martin here, and Martin’s athleticism is freaky though the finish felt a little abrupt, and that was kind of an odd move to end on. Solid match from these two.

Match #10: Riho vs. Skye Blue

They shake hands to get things going. A few tie ups then go behinds are traded. Skye gets an arm wringer and they trade escapes, then trade sweeps and covers before Riho hits a drop kick to halt the sequence. Riho goes after the back of Skye with a bow and arrow hold. Skye avoids a corner splash and hits a spinning kick then a cartwheel uppercut and gets a 2 count on a cover. Skye tries to work the arm of Riho, but Riho rolls her up for 2 with a school boy then lays in a forearm shot. Riho with a drop toe hold into the second rope and a 619. Up top Riho hits a cross body for a 2 count, but she jumps onto a Crossface on the kickout. Skye fights to the ropes to break the submission hold. Riho back up top but misses the double stomp and Skye hits a super kick for a near fall. Skye tries a Shiranui but Riho fights out and hits a knee strike then a Northern Lights suplex for another 2 count. Riho hits the Samato to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Riho won in 5:00

Rating: 2.5 stars

Bordered on 3 star territory even with the short time, in case you forgot Riho is really good at this and Skye Blue more than held up her end of things. Hopefully we see more of Skye, she looked good here. This is probably the best match of the episode.

Match #10 – Trios Match: Darby Allin, Eddie Kingston, and Jon Moxley w/ Sting vs. Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico) and RSP

Kingston and Moxley jump Luther and RSP before the bell leaving Allin and Serpentico to get the match started. Allin with a striking sequence then a Code Red for a 2 count. Serpentico avoids a Coffin Drop but runs into a kick. Shotgun drop kick from Allin and he lays in strikes. Luther trips up Allin off the second rope and the heels take over. Luther tags in and lays in strikes to Allin. Serpentico back in and slams Allin then bulldogs Serpentico into the prone Allin. RSP tags in now and starts laying in strikes before running into a kick from Allin. Allin charges, but is back dropped and kicked on his way down by RSP. Luther tags in and hits a backbreaker before tagging in Serpentico. A reverse suplex from Luther to Serpentico, dropping Serpentico onto Allin then Luther tags back in. Luther and Serpentico argue about the next move, Luther tries to superplex Serpentico onto Allin but they argue so long Allin is able to roll over and tag in Kingston. Kingston comes in and hits a tower of doom spot onto Luther and Serpentico. Machinegun chops from Kingston to Luther in the corner before Luther finally fights free and rakes the eyes. Luther runs into a Backfist to the Future, and staggers to his corner so RSP can tag in, which leads to Kingston tagging in Moxley. Moxley and RSP trade elbows then hits a Saito suplex and a clothesline. RSP tries to fight back with kicks, then hits a release suplex and heads up top. Moxley avoids a top rope senton and hits a running kick. Kingston back in, hits the exploder to RSP as Moxley hits a Paradigm shift to Serpentico. Allin tags back in, Coffin Drop to RSP and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Moxley, Kingston, and Allin won in 6:18

Rating: 2 stars

Decent trios match, RSP got to show off some of his stuff and at this point you know Luther and Serpentico’s schtick for better or for worse.