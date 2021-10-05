Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 32) Review 10.04.21  

Hey there everyone, another Monday which means more Elevation. Tonight we’ve got action from Abadon, Lance Archer, FTR, and Sonny Kiss. Our usual commentary trio of Paul Wight, Tony Schiavone and Eddie Kingston are back. It should be said, Mark Henry did a solid job filling in for Wight last week and he deserves props. Also I can’t help but notice that Eddie Kingston still doesn’t have a belt, get on that AEW already, you cowards.

Match #1: Skye Blue vs. Emi Sakura w/ Lulu Pencil

Sakura declines a hand shake. Blue backs Sakura into a corner then starts trying to work an arm but Sakura escapes easily. Double leg from Blue and they roll on the mat but Sakura sweeps her and gets control. Some throws from Sakura, then a cross body in the corner. Blue lands a kick from the apron, but takes a chop and is knocked off the apron. Some really weak stomps from Lulu while Sakura distracts the ref then she sends Blue back into the ring. Sakura with the Romero Special then switches to a Camel Clutch. Blue fights back up with strikes but Sakura keeps cutting her off with knees to the body. Credit to Blue as she keeps trying to fight but Sakura starts laying chops. Blue heads to the second rope and hits a hurricanrana then a running wheel kick in the corner. Blue up top and hits a cross body for a near fall. Sakura counters a Shiranui, but eats a super kick and has to use the ropes to save herself. Sakura hits a tilt a whirl backbreaker for a 2 count and pulls up Blue on the count of 2. The Queens Gambit, an Argentine backbreaker spun into a slam, gets the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Emi Sakura won in 4:02

Rating: 2 stars

A few odd spots, Skye missed some of her strikes when trying to flurry and Sakura’s offense in places was a tad soft, but all in all a solid 4 minute match. Skye Blue continues to show a lot of promise.

Match #2 – Trios Match: Daniel Garcia and 2point0 (Jeff Parker and Matt Lee) vs. Shayne Stetson, Justin Corino, and The 1ManThrillRide

Garcia jumps Stetson at the bell and starts laying in strikes. Parker and Lee jump the other two men, then Stetson takes a shotgun drop kick into a double Russian leg sweep. Garcia hits a Saito suplex on Ride, and tags Parker. Parker and Corino fight it out and Lee floors Corino with a clothesline on the floor. Garcia tags back in, then Lee and they assault Corino with assisted moves. Stetson takes the 2 For The Show, then Garcia’s Sharpshooter version finishes things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Daniel Garcia and 2.0 won in 2:30

Rating: Kronenkurbis. . . SQUASH

Typical squash, competently executed.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Marko Stunt and Fuego del Sol vs. Wardlow and Shawn Spears w/ Tully Blanchard

Spears and Fuego start us off. Spears out wrestles Fuego early, including doing the “10” thing as a fun little call back. Fuego is able to escape a back suplex and threaten strikes to get him to back off. Wardlow tags in, as does Marko. This amuses Wardlow, who pats Marko’s head. Marko tries a cross body but just bounces off of Wardlow. A chop from Marko annoys Wardlow, he starts quickening the pace but his offense just bounces off of Wardlow before Wardlow catches a running Marko with a very high pop up powerslam. Marko got some serious hangtime on that one. Spears tags in, and mocks Fuego on the apron. Spears up top, but Marko rolls away from him so Spears moves to the other corner but again Marko rolls away. More frustration from Spears as Marko rolls around, then when Spears gets short tempered he eats an enziguri that allows Marko to tag out. Fuego comes in (pardon the pun) en fuego and runs wild with kicks to Spears. Wardlow gets low bridged before Fuego hits a springboard moonsault then Fuego and Marko hit a double dive onto Wardlow. Marko tags in, Spears avoids a tornado DDT then gets both men on his shoulders for a double C4. Spears tags Wardlow, who proceeds to plant Fuego with a Jackknife powerbomb then powerbombs Marko onto Fuego. Wardlow then calls over Spears, Spears with a Military press to Marko so Wardlow can hit an assisted Casualty of War to end things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Wardlow and Shawn Spears won in 6:10

Rating: 1.5 stars

I debated on going the squash route here, but ultimately I think they gave Fuego enough offense to warrant a rating. If the comedy stuff between Spears and Marko worked for you this probably bumps up, it didn’t quite tickle my funny bone though.

Archer does not come to the ring abusing his opponent this week.

Match #4: Lance Archer w/ Jake “The Snake” Roberts vs. Louis Bruno

Bruno is a large man, visible taller than Archer. Some quick punches from Bruno then he heads out to go after Jake, this just allows Archer back into things then Jake slugs Bruno before Archer comes off the apron with a cannonball senton. Back into the ring and Archer starts laying in strikes. Running crossbody from Archer, then a series of splashes in the corner before he runs into a kick. Bruno up top, Archer catches him with the Black Out and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Lance Archer won in 1:40

Rating: Kronenmischung. . . SQUASH

Delicious squash.

Match #5: Abadon vs. Davienne

Quick double leg from Abadon and she lays in some strikes. Davienne lands a few rights but Abadon heads to the apron then lands a knee strike and snaps Davienne over the second rope. Back in the ring Abadon lands a senton, then she debuts a move I haven’t seen before, kind of a leg assisted facebuster/DDT. If there’s a name for it commentary doesn’t enlighten us, but it definitely ends the match.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Abadon won in 1:17

Rating: Maliformis. . . SQUASH

Delicious squash.

The Gunn Clubb talk, they talk about being overlooked their entire lives despite taking time out of their lives to cheer in the crowd, or take over the Instagram account for a year and a half, and all without a single thank you. Billy cuts off his kids and says the bottom line is the Gunn Clubb doesn’t lose. None of these guys are great talkers, but giving Colten and Austin time to figure out what works and doesn’t is a good thing.

Match #6 – Tag Team Match: Santana and Ortiz vs. The Batiri (Kodama and Obariyon)

Man, I haven’t seen The Batiri in a while. Mark Henry has joined commentary in place of Eddie Kingston for the time being. Ortiz and Kodama start us off. Obariyon tags in and they tie up. Ortiz with a quick clothesline then tags in Santana. Santana tosses Obariyon around then Kodama tags in. Kodama goes nuts but gets caught trying a hurricanrana and Santana drills him with a powerbomb. Ortiz in, they double super kick Obariyon and toss him into Kodama. The double team flipping facebuster follows and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Santana and Ortiz won in 1:48

Rating: Patidou. . . SQUASH

More delicious squash, it’s part of a balanced diet.

Match #7: Kris Statlander w/ Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta vs. B3CCA

Statlander with some arm drags and goes for the boop but B3CCA keeps avoiding it. Shoulder block from Statlander, they then keep running the ropes before Statlander hits a powerslam. Running elbow from Statlander, then B3CCA fights off the second rope but gets caught jumping. Statlander with a vertical suplex into a sit out face buster. Boop from Statlander, then the Big Bang Theory connects and it’s all over.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Kris Statlander won in 1:32

Rating: Patisson. . . SQUASH

Statlander continues to roll, and to B3CCA’s credit she didn’t look horribly out of place in there.

The Acclaimed up next. Caster says this wont go the time limit like Omega and Bryan, then likens Colin Delaney to a Slim Shady look alike makes obvious phallic joke about Cheech being bald.

Match #8 – Tag Team Match: The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) vs. Colin Delaney and Cheech

Delaney and Cheech jump Caster and Bowens at the bell, but this gets turned on them quickly as Bowens levels Delaney with a clothesline. Cheech takes a kick from Bowens then a slingshot elbow drop as well. Cheech fights back with a suplex and tags in Delaney. Delaney starts in with the chops, while Mark Henry reminisces about squashing Delaney back in WWECW. Bowens clocks Delaney, tags in Caster and they hit a double Russian leg sweep. Cheech in to break up the pin but Bowens plants him with modified Alpamare Waterslide. Delaney flies at Caster with a Cutter and connects but Bowens breaks up the pin. A series of elbows from Delaney to Bowens but Caster cuts him off with a sit out Death Valley Driver. Bowens tags in, takes out Cheech with a spinning DDT through the ropes then plants Delaney for a Mic Drop from Caster that ends things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: The Acclaimed won in 3:06

Rating: Pattypan. . . SQUASH

The single hope spot from Delaney aside this was enough one way traffic to justify the squash.

Match #9 – Tag Team Match: FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Hardwood) w/ Tully Blanchard vs. Zach Nystrom and Elijah Dean

Dean charges at the bell, runs into a Big Rig, Cash then takes out Nystrom on the apron so Dax can pin in peace.

OFFICIAL RESULT: FTR won in :12

Rating: Pyriformis. . . SQUASH

FTR never even got their jackets off, total squash.

Match #10: Sonny Kiss vs. KM

KM is much larger than Kiss. Kiss tries a sunset flip but the size difference prevents it. KM eats a hurricanrana then a backspring into a back kick. Kiss tries to hoist KM up for a Death Valley Driver, again the size difference is too much and KM lands a full nelson slam for a 2 count. KM taunts a bit then starts stretching Kiss between the ropes. Scoop slam from KM, but misses a slingshot splash as Kiss rolls away from him. Leg kicks and evasive head movement from Kiss, then knees to the face. KM hits a wheelbarrow facebuster then heads up top. Kiss catches KM up top with a kick and he drops to the mat. Kiss gets KM onto his shoulders and hits a TKO into the splits for a 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Sonny Kiss won in 3:13

Rating: 2 stars

Some decent chemistry here, Kiss plays stick and move well and KM can definitely play the big man to that. Solid match.

Post match Kayla Rossi heads down to the ring, she stares off with Kiss long enough for Joey Janela to sneak in with a chair but Kiss anticipates him and sends him out of the ring to stand tall as Janela hides behind Rossi.