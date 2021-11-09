Winfree’s AEW Dark Elevation (Ep. 36) Review 11.08.21  

Alrighty everyone, time for another episode of AEW Dark Elevation. Tonight we’ve got matches feature Dark Order, Matt Hardy, Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose taking on Ryo Mizunami and Ruby Soho, and more. Should be a solid episode so let’s see how it plays out. Our commentary trio is Excalibur, Paul Wight, and Mark Henry. Interesting to see how Excalibur blends with the two big men.

Match #1: Powerhouse Hobbs w/ Hook vs. Danny Adams

Hobbs quickly overpowers Adams, then no sells some strikes from Adams before hitting an avalanche in the corner. Clubbing blows from Hobbs, then the Town Business and he could pin but pulls Adams up at 2. Hobbs grabs a Torture Rack just because he can and Adams has to give it up.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Powerhouse Hobbs won in 1:40

Rating: Cushaw. . . SQUASH

Delicious squash.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: The Butcher and The Blade w/ The Bunny vs. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta)

Taylor and Blade start things off. Blade immediately with strikes to take over and drops Taylor with a shoulder block. They run the ropes and Taylor hits a couple of arm drags and goes after the arm. Yuta tags in and then hit a double back elbow and tandem elbow drop. Blade rakes the eyes and tags in Butcher. Butcher starts after the arm of Yuta then drops him with a shoulder block but Yuta pops up and drop kicks him out of the ring. Back in and they trade go behinds before Yuta hits another drop kick. Taylor tags in and they hit a double suplex. Some strikes from Taylor but he runs into a low cross body and Taylor is down. Blade tags in and they start working over Taylor. Butcher it and they hit a tandem sidewalk slam and leg drop for a 2 count. Taylor takes more abuse as Butcher and Blade work quicker tags. Taylor starts fighting back but runs into a back elbow. Blade tosses Taylor out of the ring, gets under and grabs a chair but the ref takes it away from him before he can use it. Butcher is able to hit a running shoulder block then back in the ring and Blade lays out Taylor with a clothesline for a 2 count. Taylor fights back with a Sole Food and tags out. Yuta runs wild on everyone and drops Blade with a German suplex, then one for Butcher as well. Taylor tags back in, Yuta dives onto Butcher and Taylor hits a Falcon Arrow for a 2 count. Blade avoids a corner rush but Yuta blind tags and takes him out with a splash and Butcher has to save the match. Taylor tosses Butcher out but Bunny shoves Butcher out of the way of his plancha so Taylor eats the floor. Blade drills Yuta with a Tombstone, tags in Butcher and Drag the Lake ends the match.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Butcher and Blade won in 7:20

Rating: 2.5 stars

Perfectly acceptable tag team match. Nothing to really write home about, but they’re still getting Butcher and Blade back into the swing of things after Butcher’s return from injury.

Match #3: Riho vs. Tootie Lynn

They avoid each other before Riho runs into a back elbow. Lynn avoids a drop kick and lands palm strikes then a kick to the chest that drops Riho. Riho drop toe holds Lynn into the ropes, nails a 619 but that only gets 2. Lynn lays in strikes, she’s clearly the better striker of the two and drills Riho with a super kick for a near fall. Riho avoid a corner rush then lands a running knee strike. Riho up top, but Lynn avoids the double stomp. They tie up and Riho gets a roll through then hits a double stomp. Northern Lights suplex from Riho only gets 2. Riho heads up top again, this time connects with the double stomp to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Riho won in 2:42

Rating: 2 stars

Competitive match, Riho gave Lynn quite a bit here and I think we’ll see Lynn a few more times after this.

Matt Hardy gets a mic before the match, asks Dean Alexander his name, then makes Alexander tell him his own name. Alexander might know Hardy’s name but doesn’t know who he is. Tonight after the match Alexander will say Hardy’s name with reverence.

Match #4: Matt Hardy vs. Dean Alexander

They tie up, but Hardy with a cheap shot then a shoulder block. Hardy bounces Alexander in the corner a few times then lays in more strikes. Alexander fights back with rights then blocks a hip toss and lands a clothesline. Corner attacks from Alexander but he winds up on the apron and Hardy drives him into the ring post. Hardy starts laying in strikes then catapults Alexander into the second rope. Alexander tries to fire up but gets caught in a sleeper hold. Again Alexander fights back with strikes then hits a Torture Rack neckbreaker. Hardy is down, Alexander climbs the ropes but takes too long and Hardy cuts him off. They fight on the top rope and Hardy hits a superplex. Hardy jumps for the Leech and Alexander has to tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Matt Hardy won in 3:40

Rating: 2 stars

You could argue this was just a slightly more competitive squash match, and I wouldn’t disagree, but I feel OK giving it a rating. Alexander has continued to be a solid hand on Dark and Elevation for a while now, I’m curious if this performance means they’re looking at him for a more permanent position.

Match #5 – Tag Team Match: Emi Sakura w/ Lulu Pencil and Mei Suruga and Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero vs. Ryo Mizunami and Ruby Soho

Ryo and Rose start off with some immediate brawling but Rose gets the better of that and hits a scoop slam then tags out. Emi hits an assisted drop kick then looks for the Queen’s Gambit but Ryo powers out and tags out. Ruby starts laying in strikes but Emi avoids a scoop slam attempt and hits a spinning facebuster. Emi wants the cross body in the corner, and hits it. Rose tags back in and eats some chops from Ruby but a Guerrero distraction allows Rose to hit a spinebuster for a 2 count. Ruby avoids a Beast Bomb and tags out. Ryo immediately starts trading strikes but Emi comes in illegally. Ryo fights them both off and Spears Rose down. Ruby back in and they double team Rose for a bit. Ryo back in and lays in strikes but Rose clotheslines her down, but Ryo bounces up and lays in chops. Neckbreaker from Rose and she climbs the ropes looking for the Swanton Bomb, but Ryo rolls away. Both women tag out and Ruby runs wild, counter a Queen’s Gambit into a school boy for 2. Kick from Ruby but Mei trips her up and Emi gets a Magistral Cradle for a 2 count. Backslide from Ruby gets 2, but she hits No Future kick after they kick out and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ruby Soho and Ryo Mizunami won in 4:50

Rating: 3 stars

Just enough better than average to be good, but given the talent involved that’s not a surprise. Ryo and Nyla Rose continue to show off some good oppositional chemistry.

Post match Nyla Rose and Ryo get into it in the ringside area as the Killer Queens isolate Ruby in the ring. Ruby doesn’t want to fight, but Nyla Rose hits her with a Northern Lariat then Emi drills Ruby with a double underhook backbreaker. They set for more but here comes Kris Statlander with a steel chair to chase the heels away. Statlander and Ruby shake hands.

The Acclaimed are up in the next match, so my approximate recap of Casters rap follows. Caster says his team wont drop off like Pat Mahomes, insults the Chiefs again, mocks Kansas City style BBQ, and accuses President Biden of incontinence.

Match #6 – 8-Man Tag Team Match: 2point0 (Jeff Parker and Matt Lee) and The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Jon Silver, and Alex Reynolds) w/ Colt Cabana

Bowens and Uno start things off. Uno offers a handshake, Bowens declines and lands a kick then they trade shoulder blocks but neither man goes down after repeated blows, eventually Uno switches to the other set of ropes and drops Bowens with the shoulder block. Both men avoid punches then they trade headbutts and both men tag out. Caster knees Reynolds but Reynolds and Uno hit shoulder blocks. Lee and Parker come in, but so do Silver and Grayson to lay in more shoulder blocks and Dark Order stands tall. Reynolds lays in uppercuts, kicks Caster in the face but gets caught by Bowens on the outside and his dropped with a 2 For The Show on the barricade by Parker and Lee. Uno breaks up the pin and Caster tosses him out of the ring. Bowens tags in and starts working over Reynolds then tags in Lee. Lee hits a backbreaker for a 2 count. Parker tags in and hits a snap suplex and starts working a chinlock. Caster tags back in, then Bowens is in. Reynolds fights back, avoids all of the heels and tags in Grayson. Grayson runs wild on everyone, hits an enziguri on Lee then Caster catches him trying a Lionsault and Grayson hits a tornado DDT. Silver tags in, heads to the apron and kicks Parker then heads out of the ring to take out everyone else. Silver up top but misses a flying knee and everything breaks down now and it’s time for everyone to get their stuff in. Uno with a roaring elbow, Bowens super kicks him but runs into a pop up knee from Reynolds, 2 For the Show to Reynolds before Grayson hits a double Pele kick. Caster drops Grayson with a clothesline but Silver sends him of the ring. Parker eats every finisher in the world from Dark Order, including The Fatality from Uno and Grayson then Silver pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dark Order won in 7:00

Rating: 3 stars

A bit too chaotic at times, trying to follow the closing sequence became a bit difficult but everyone involved knows how to make this kind of match at least entertaining. Dark Order pose to close the show.