Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 6) Review 4.19.21  

Alright everyone, another episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is here and that means so am I. Oh hey, the runtime for this one is about 100 minutes. That’s a big improvement over the 2.5 hours last week. We’ve got Orange Cassidy tonight, plus allegedly Kenny Omega will be in action teaming with Konosuke Takeshita to take on the Sydal brothers. I’m going to apologize in advance if I’m a little off this week, I started coming down with something yesterday and I’ve had an annoying head cold going today. We’ll let’s get into it.

Per usual Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone are on commentary.

Match #1: “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Spencer Slade

Page jumps Slade at the bell and starts laying into him with strikes. Fallaway slam from Page, but Slade blocks a suplex attempt and lands jabs but eats the Marufuji counter lariat. More offense from Page, he hits running clotheslines in each corner then a sliding lariat to a seated Slade. Pop up powerbomb from Page and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Adam Page won

Rating: Gem. . . SQUASH

Hangman continues to do Hangman things on Elevation.

Match #2: Dr. Britt Baker w/ Rebel vs. Tesha Price

Price tries to get fired up early, then they tie up but Baker is out wrestling her early. They trade some mat escapes and holds, then Baker lands a right hand. Price lands a couple of kicks, Baker kicks her in the gut then lands another right. Baker hits a Flatliner into the second rope then they head out of the ring. Baker yanks on the arm then they head back into the ring. Knees from Baker then starts working a chin lock that forces Price to use the ropes to escape. Price with a surprise roll up for 2, they hit the ropes and Baker hits a sling blade. A few rights from Price, then a few kicks and an ugly looking right to the seated Baker for a near fall. DDT from Baker, she calls for the glove then hits an Air Raid Crash, into the Lock Jaw and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dr. Britt Baker won

Rating: Giromontina. . . SQUASH

Almost a real match as opposed to a squash with what they gave Price, but ultimately the dentist keeps on rolling.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) vs. Midas Black and Jay Lyon

Lyon and Jungle Boy get us going. Lyon with a modified arm drag, tags Midas who hits a drop toe hold then a splash from Lyon. Quick tags from Lyon and Midas, a pair of blind tags and Luchasaurus then tosses Midas into his corner and tags Jungle Boy. They hit a double team wheelbarrow suplex, Lyon tags in and offers Luchasaurus his steak. Spin kick from Luchasaurus, they hit a couple of stacked up slams and Jurassic Express wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jurassic Express won

Rating: Maliformis. . . SQUASH

Less delicious squash, but a bit of comedy sprinkled in helped make it a bit better.

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: The Hybrid2 (Jack Evans and Angelico) vs. Andre Montoya and Vary Morales

Morales and Angelico get us going. Evans tags in right away and pie faces Morales. Morales hits him with a super kick while Evans is screwing around dancing then grabs a side headlock. They run the ropes, Morales hits an overhead throw but runs into a kick then Evans with a springboard tornado kick to take over. Angelico in now and hits an elevated flatliner for 2. Some mat wrestling from Angelico then he stomps Morales and hits a back suplex. Angelico keeps Morales isolated, eventually Morales lands a kick then a second rope drop kick and both men are down. Montoya tags in, he lands a wheel kick to Angelico then a series of clotheslines to Evans. Jumping flatliner from Montoya, but Evans breaks up the pin. Evans then gets sent out of the ring, but stops a dive attempt from Morales and then with a corkscrew moonsault to keep Morales down. In the ring Montoya tries a handspring off the ropes but Angelico kicks his leg out then ties up the Navarro Death Roll to get the tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: The Hybrid2 won

Rating: Mandarin. . . SQUASH

Entirely what was expected, I do wish Angelico and Evans would find some kind of spark for these matches because they feel very mechanical.

There’s a sit down interview now with Paul Wight talking with Max Caster and Anthony Bowens of the The Acclaimed. They put over the journey to AEW and call themselves the best tag team in AEW in just a handful of months. They got the best jobs in the world in 2020 when everyone else was suffering. Bowens mentions that he’s openly gay and being here is a big opportunity for him and something he takes seriously. They put themselves over, Bowens talks about all of his outside wrestling ventures before giving us an update on his injury status. He says he’s recovering quite well and promises to be back sooner than you think. Caster says there’s something different about them when they walk to the ring, and calls himself a world class rapper which helps them stand out. Bowens mentions they weren’t a tag team before coming to AEW but Tony Khan saw something in the combination of the two of them. Decent interview segment, I think there was a bit of disconnect about how much of that should have been kayfabe vs. reality but that’s a difficult line to tread for most wrestlers these days.

Match #5 – Tag Team Match: Brian Cage and Ricky Starks vs. Mike Magnum and Stone Rockwell

Cage and Magnum are the opening wrestlers. Cage goes right to a side headlock then catches a jumping Magnum. They run the ropes and Cage hits a drop kick. Starks tags in and starts laying in strikes. Starks with a cheap shot to Rockwell but that lets Magnum hit a scoop slam and take over. Rockwell in and lays in strikes to the body and head. They both trade strikes, then Starks hits a running kick. Rockwell fights back with punches, Cage with a blind tag and saves Starks then kicks the crap out of Rockwell. Rockwell slips out of a double suplex, rolls up Cage for 2 but that leads to Starks and Cage arguing. Magnum in, gets speared by Starks. Cage with a powerbomb, then sets for the Drill Claw but tags Starks and they hit the Roshambo to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Brian Cage and Ricky Starks won

Rating: 1.5 stars

They gave Rockwell in particular enough to avoid a squash rating even if the winners were never in doubt. The drama within Team Taz is getting a little old quickly, they need to either do something with this or drop it.

Match #6: Abadon vs. Skye Blue

This should be a real clash of personalities. Blue tries to keep her distance before Abadon gets her and hits a mat return and lays into her on the mat. Abadon catches a flying Blue and hits a spinning backbreaker. Blue avoids a corner rush, and some clever editing hides how badly a kick missed, then a forearm in the corner. That just annoys Abadon, who hits a clothesline then a German suplex and a meteora in the corner. Hard snapmare from Abadon then a low angle cross body. Blue fights back with some strikes but gets caught up on the second rope and Abadon abuses her in the corner for a bit then hits the Cemetery Driver to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Abadon won

Rating: Pattypan. . . SQUASH

Again, entirely what was expected. I do really appreciate Abadon’s character work though.

Match #7: Orange Cassidy vs. Prince Kai

Kai spends so much time basking in the crowd reaction that even Cassidy gets annoyed. The bell rings, Cassidy hits a Beach Break and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Orange Cassidy won

Rating: Pyriformis. . . SQUASH

Amusing enough I suppose.

Match #8 – Tag Team Match: Private Party (Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy) w/ Matt Hardy vs. Alex Reynolds and Colt Cabana w/ -1

The whole Dark Order hang out at ringside to keep Matt Hardy in line. Some shoving to start then Reynolds gets jumped and isolated. Kassidy forces Reynolds into the corner and they start working him over. Reynolds avoids a corner rush and hits a shoulder block then a drop kick, and Kassidy heads out of the ring to recover. Kassidy pie faces Evil Uno, John Silver shoves him and the ref decides to send Dark Order to the back. Kassidy runs into a clothesline then Cabana tags in. Cabana with some elbow drops, then Kassidy rakes the eyes and tags out but Cabana hits a drop toe hold onto Quen. Reynolds tags in and sends Quen out of the ring then hits a suicide dive. Back into the ring, when the ref is talking with Quen Hardy tosses Reynolds into the barricade. Kassidy tags in, and hits a moonsault onto Reynolds on the outside. Reynolds eventually gets back into the ring and starts getting stomped down by Kassidy. Suplex from Kassidy gets a near fall then Quen tags in. Reynolds needs to get out of there but Private Party keep him isolated. Kassidy wants a suplex, but Reynolds counters into a gordbuster/knee strike then both men tag out. Cabana runs wild on Quen and Kassidy with bionic elbows then a splash to Quen only gets 2. Strikes from Cabana, then Quen hits a tornado kick. Cabana catches Quen in a fireman’s carry, Reynolds takes out Kassidy on the apron but Quen is able to hit an enziguri on Cabana after flipping out of the fireman’s carry. Quen with a dive onto Reynolds, then a 450 to Cabana for a near fall. Blind tag from Kassidy, Quen eats a double team finisher usually done by Reynolds and Silver, but when Cabana covers Quen Kassidy comes in with a surprise rollup to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Private Party won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Perfectly average match, but this Hardy Family Office and Dark Order stuff needs some kind of spark or direction because at the moment it’s very blah. Also the Dark Order is going to need some kind of win over Hardy’s goons at some point.

Match #9: Thunder Rosa vs. Shawna Reed

They tie up, trade some waist locks then Rosa gets a mat return and they trade arm wringers and escapes before Rosa gets a drop toe hold. Rosa getting the better of things as they keep trading holds, then she hits a shotgun drop kick. Chops from Rosa then back elbows in the corner. Reed avoids a corner rush and then stomps Rosa down and hits a running hip attack. Rosa fights back with body blows then a kick to the back. Running clothesline in the corner from Rosa then a slingshot meteora and a running basement drop kick. Butterfly suplex from Rosa gets 2 then she starts laying in forearms. Reed gets a modified armlock, but Rosa counters and lands some strikes. Rosa with the Fire Thunder Driver to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Thunder Rosa won

Rating: Pyxidaris. . . SQUASH

Thunder Rosa keeps rolling.

Match #10 – Tag Team Match: Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent) w/ Orange Cassidy vs. Kit Sackett and Hayden Backlund

Trent and Sackett get us started. Mat wrestling from Trent, then they run the ropes and Trent floors Sackett with a clothesline. Saito suplex from Trent, Sackett is able to tag out but Backlund runs right into a combination Sole Food and half nelson suplex after Taylor tagged in. Taylor tosses Backlund around a bit, tags Trent and they hit the piledrivers in sequence to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Best Friends won

Rating: Reticulata. . . SQUASH

More squash, at least we’re eating healthy.

Match #10 – Tag Team Match: Ryo Mizunami and Leyla Hirsch vs. Nyla Rose and Madi Wrenkowski w. Vickie Guerrero

Hirsch and Mizunami might be a fun team. Madi and Hirsch start us off. Hirsch out wrestles Madi early then tags in Mizunami which means Madi sprints across the ring and tags in Rose. Rose and Mizunami start throwing hands right away before Rose hits a shoulder block. Splash from Rose but Madi made a blind tag, much to the consternation of Rose. Mizunami fights back to her feet and lets Madi hit her a few times before firing up and laying in chops. Madi winds up in a neutral corner, and Mizunami lays in the Kobashi chops then mocks Rose a bit with some mime work. Hirsch tags in, they double team Madi culminating with a top rope rolling senton, but Rose is in to break up the pin. Rose and Madi hit a double suplex to Hirsch but Madi can’t find a pin to follow up. Madi with an X-Factor for a near fall. Hirsch avoids an ax kick, grabs the armbar and Mizunami sprints across the ring to keep Rose from interfering before Madi has to tap out.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Leyla Hirsch and Ryo Mizunami won

Rating: 2 stars

Decent match, Madi got to show some of her stuff while also mostly being there to eat the fall. Hirsch and Mizunami might be a pairing with some legs.

Match #11: Austin Gunn w/ Colten Gunn vs. Aaron Solow w/ QT Marshall and Nick Comoroto

Austin anticipates a cheap shot and lays into Solow early. Clothesline from Austin, they’re really trying to sell QT as some kind of mastermind or Godfather figure? He doesn’t fight that role, he’s trying to look calculating but just looks bored/vacant. They brawl out of the ring, then Austin gets caught up yelling at Comoroto and Solow takes over on offense in the ring. Suplex from Solow, he’s working very basic offense. Back elbow from Solow, then he mocks Colten on the outside. Austin with a kick then a clothesline to floor Solow. Austin with the fast paced offense, Comoroto distracts the ref and Austin, Solow hits an enziguri for a near fall. On the outside Colten and Comoroto get into it, Colten avoids a charge and Comoroto wipes out into the barricade. Back in the ring Austin counters a butterfly set up into the Quick Draw to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Austin Gunn won

Rating: 1.5 stars

The constant camera cuts to the vacant QT Marshall were a very odd choice, Dunn-esque if you will. The action was basic indy stuff, nothing too interesting.

Match #12 – Tag Team Match: Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page vs. Dean Alexander and Carlie Bravo

Sky and Bravo will get us started. They tie up, Sky with the superior wrestling early. Shoulder block from Sky, then they run the ropes until Bravo runs into a kick. That was slightly botched by Bravo, who tags out as does Sky. Page and Alexander tie up, Page seems stronger but Alexander avoids a punch, lands some of his own but Page floors him with a near brainbuster suplex. Sky tags in and they work to isolate and work over Alexander. Alexander lands a clothesline, tags out and Bravo takes out Page then they hit a double drop kick to Sky. Alexander tags back in, but when they’re setting up for another double team move Page pulls Bravo out and runs him over with a shoulder block. Sky clips the leg of Alexander, then locks in the heel hook to get the tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky won

Rating: Romanesco. . . SQUASH

Page and Sky are really starting to gel as a team, they’re both very good wrestlers and good tag wrestlers but their interactions and overall chemistry have been improving over these Elevation shows.

Post match Page kills Bravo with the Ego’s Edge, just because he can.

In the back Austen Gunn gets interviewed by Dasha. He says family is everything, QT helped raise him to believe that but QT tore the family apart. Billy comes up to hug his son and see him off. He says the feud isn’t over, QT walks up on Billy. QT says what happened had nothing to do with the Gunn Club, and says Austin and Colten are like his own kids. Billy takes exception to that, because one of QT’s goons whacked Billy with a chair. Cheap shot from QT follows, and he walks off. QT Marshall is a decent hand in the ring, but he is not built for this kind of role. Or at least he’s not demonstrating that he’s built for it at the moment.

Match #13 – Trios Match: Danny Limelight, Mike and Matt Sydal vs. MT Nakazawa, Konosuke Takeshita, and Kenny Omega

A lot of shouting early, Takeshita stays out of the shouting. Nakazawa gives Omega a headset so they can call each other mid match. I’m not sure if that’s funny or just sad. Nakazawa and Limelight open the match. Omega tags in, and avoids a tie up from Limelight. Takeshita tags in, he looks confused by the shenanigans and just ties up with Limelight. Shoulder block from Takeshita, Limelight lands a back elbow but runs into a flapjack. Takeshita grabs the arm then tags Omega. Omega works the arm, tags in Nakazawa and they resume quick tags to work over Limelight. Nakazawa and Omega with a wishbone splitter then double arm breakers. Limelight and Nakazawa trade blows, Nakazawa can’t keep control and Limelight knocks Omega and Takeshita off the apron then tosses Nakazawa out. Limelight with a dive, as Mike tags in blindly. Mike with an enziguri to Nakazawa then a standing moonsault. Matt tags in, they’re isolating Nakazawa now as the weak link of the enemy team. Omega with a cheap shot to Matt, but Matt avoids a rush from Nakazawa who wipes out Omega. Nakazawa with a Samoan drop and he’s able to tag Omega. Omega with a back breaker to Matt for a 2 count. Takeshita and Omega share words, Omega is annoyed Takeshita isn’t fighting dirty. Takeshita tags in, hits a jumping heel kick then tags Omega back in. Running elbow from Omega as he keeps Matt grounded. Matt blocks a suplex but gets beat down to his knees by Omega’s forearm shots. Matt knees out of a suplex attempt, Omega takes out Mike on the apron but runs into a jumping heel kick and both men are down. Limelight and Takeshita both tag, run the ropes and Limelight with a headscissors take over. Enziguri from the apron by Limelight then a diving neckbreaker off the top rope for a near fall. Both Sydal’s head in but Takeshita avoids the last charge and it’s Limelight who takes a couple of corner charges then gets sent into a lovely Blue Thunder Bomb from Takeshita but that only gets 2.

Inverted atomic drop from Takeshita, atomic drop from Nakazawa, Kotaro crusher from Omega then a big running lariat from Takeshita but again Limelight kicks out at 2. Omega is pissed, takes a tag from Takeshita and wants to finish things. Limelight blocks a snap dragon suplex, but runs into an elbow shot but flips out of a snap dragon. Omega avoids an enziguri, tries the One Winged Angel but Limelight fights free. Matt comes flying off the top rope with a double knee strike then dives onto the outside while Limelight plants Omega with a tornado DDT for a near fall. Mike tags in, heads up top and kicks Nakazawa away from him. Omega avoids a kick and hits the snap dragon suplex. Takeshita tags in, hits a helluva kick in the corner then a brainbuster but the El Generico Especial only got 2. Mike avoids a lariat, rolls up Takeshita for 2 then hits a kick to the head to drop him. Mike up top, but this time Nakazawa is able to interfere and stop him. Matt wipes out Nakazawa on the outside, but Mike got hung up in an inverted tree of woe. Omega holds the leg of Mike in place so Takeshita can hit a gorgeous coast to coast drop kick, then a fireman’s carry double knee gut buster. Omega kills Limelight with a V Trigger knee strike as Takeshita hits the deadlift bridging German suplex onto Mike to finally win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Kenny Omega, Konosuke Takeshita, and MT Nakazawa won

Rating: 2.5 stars

I’m docking a bit here because this match reeks of Omega’s excesses. I don’t think this needed to be a squash by any stretch, but we didn’t need endless kick outs of sequences that could believably end a match either. Omega isn’t quite to Okada territory (I can still hear Larry “Dammit Okada, not everything has to be a 45 minute epic”.) but he’s closer than you might think if this was he chose to layout a match like this. On the plus side, Takeshita showed off how awesome he is again and I actually enjoyed the interactions between him, Omega, and Nakazawa with Takeshita just wanting to wrestle while they engaged in screwball shenanigans.