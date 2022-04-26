Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 60) Review 4.25.22  

Well everyone, it’s time for the big 60th episode of Elevation. In honor of this momentous occasion we’re getting an appearance my everyone’s favorite Murder Grandpa, Minoru Suzuki. Elsewhere on the card will be Dark Order, the return of Konosuke Takshita, a women’s trios match, and a main event between Penta Oscuro and Max Caster, among other bouts. So let’s get to the action.

Excalibur, Paul Wight, and Mark Henry are on commentary.

Match #1 – 10-Man Tag Team Match: Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reyonlds, Alan “5” Angels, and 10) vs. Luther, Bulk Nasty, Jake Omen, Tito Oric, and RC Dupree

Paul Wight’s totally authentic Luther fact for the week is a reminder that he’s descended from Danish royalty, Excalibur contributes that Luther used to be a trapeze artist. Luther puts a Serpentico mask on Dupree, and Grayson starts running over Dupree and removes the mask on accident. Dupree scoots back and tags in Oric. Oric lands a chop, and Grayson no sells it then tags in Angels. Uno tags in and hits an eye poke then a neckbreaker. Reynolds tags in and hits running offense. Luther tags in and Reynolds lays in strikes then hits the ropes only to run into a back heel kick. Snap suplex from Luther connects. Omen tags in but Reynolds avoids him being slammed onto him and tags in 10. 10 runs over everyone as Luther throws his minions at him. Pump kicks from 10 then he assists Angels on a suicide dive onto Luther. 10 tosses Reynolds onto Nasty and Oric then hits a spinebuster onto Omen. Uno tags in, then Grayson which sets up The Fatality to end things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dark Order won in 3:09

Rating: Winterhorn. . . SQUASH

As expected, but this felt a touch lifeless in execution. There just wasn’t a spark between these teams.

Match #2: Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart

They tie up and Statlander out wrestles Hart with a side headlock. Statlander goes for the arms of Hart with a knuckle lock but Hart fights back with kicks and a sweep to get on top but Statlander hits a slow motion monkey flip. They run the ropes then Hart grabs a side headlock only to take a back suplex. Statlander unloads with strikes in the corner then they both an Electric Chair spot and have to improv a recovery with Hart hitting a bulldog. Hart flubs another spot, she was supposed to hit an STO but they just kind of stopped when she missed the cue. Hart does hit the STO then a standing moonsault. Statlander fights up to her feet with Hart on her back, then Statlander hits a chokebomb into the corner. Running strikes from Statlander then she hits a reverse suplex and rolls through to follow up with a delayed vertical suplex. Statlander misses a roundhouse kick and Hart lands a super kick. Hart with a front flip clothesline then some corner offense. Hart goes up top and hits a rolling splash for a 2 count. Modified reverse triangle choke from Hart but Statlander counters and hits a deadlift German suplex. Statlander has had enough of this, hits a head kick then kills Hart with the Night Fever (I guess she renamed her finisher to go along with her new persona) to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Kris Statlander won in 6:20

Rating: 2 stars

I have to knock off a bit here because of the obvious botches, Hart is not at a point in her development where she should be doing overly choreographed spots so the Electric Chair one was ill conceived but she just plain forgot where they were on that STO spot. That said Hart is still developing and the majority of her offense looks a lot cleaner than it used to, and a big part of the reason Elevation exists is to give newer talent a safe place for more reps. Statlander really seems to be enjoying the new persona as well.

Match #3: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brandon Cutler

They tie up then Takeshita goes after the arm of Cutler. They trade arm wringers and escapes then Takeshita grabs a side headlock and shoulder blocks Cutler down. Calf kick from Takeshita then a front slam. Takeshita heads up to the second rope for a senton, which connects and gets a 2 count. Cutler avoids a corner attack and lands a kick from the apron as he comes back into the ring. A few dancing elbow drops from Cutler but he eventually takes too long dancing and Takeshita avoids one. Takeshita lays in strikes then a flying clothesline. DDT from Takeshita, a really nice one too, but that only gets a near fall. Cutler runs into a Blue Thunder Bomb for a 2 count. Cutler tries to fight back with chops, Takeshita no sells then clobbers him with elbows. Cold spray in the eyes from Cutler, then he school boys Takeshita for 2. More roll ups from Cutler but Takeshita keeps kicking out, then blocks a small package and hoists Cutler up for a brainbuster that still only gets a near fall. Takeshita has had enough, hits the Zahi (flying knee strike) and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Konosuke Takeshita won in 4:58

Rating: 2.5 stars

They gave Cutler too much here, that brainbuster probably should have ended things but this felt a bit too much like they were trying to use a bigger match formula where it shouldn’t have been applied. That said it’s nice to see Takeshita back as he’s really good.

Smart Mark Sterling introduces Nese and talks as they head to the ring. Sterling claims they wanted the best Pittsburg has to offer, and they gave Nese the Steel City Brawler. Sterling is acceptable on the mic but he’s also imminently replaceable.

Match #4: Tony Nese w/ Smart Mark Sterling vs. Steel City Brawler

Nese offers a handshake, Brawler declines. They pose off, then Nese lands a back kick to the body. Back elbow from Brawler but he takes too long to follow up and Nese hits the Macho Man Hot Shot. Running elbow from Nese then some mounted punches. Brawler tries to fight back, but honestly the best part of this has been Wight and Henry on commentary. Headbutt from brawler then some clotheslines and an avalanche in the corner. Brawler wants a cannonball senton, but Nese recovers and hits a shotgun drop kick then the Running Kneese and he pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Tony Nese won in 2:50

Rating: Zucchini. . . SQUASH

They gave Brawler some bits of offense but this was still ultimately a squash match.

Match #5: Minoru Suzuki vs. QT Marshall w/ Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto

Marshall tries to look nervous, but his facial acting is still as bad as ever. Suzuki backs Marshall into the corner then lets him out. Marshall lands a kick and tries to get going with strikes but Suzuki kicks his arm then starts attacking the arm with a triangle armbar over the ropes. They wind up on the outside and Suzuki happily abuses Marshall with strikes. Back in the ring and Solo is able to distract Suzuki but the ref catches the shenanigans and ejects Comoroto and Solo. Suzuki gives Marshall the evil eye and lets Marshall hit him a few times while getting more and more murderous. Marshall tells Suzuki to hit him, Suzuki obliges and levels him with one forearm strike. Marshall is able to land a few more strikes then tries a suplex but Suzuki counters, gets the duck under and grabs the sleeper, then the elbow, and the Gotch Piledriver follows and Suzuki pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Minoru Suzuki won in 4:14

Rating: 2.5 stars

This one rides the line between legitimate match and squash, but I’ll err on the side of legitimate match. Suzuki is awesome, that’s kind of all that needs to be said.

Match #6: John Silver w/ -1 vs. Vince Valor

Silver and Valor pose off, then Valor lands a headbutt. Silver comes off the ropes with an uppercut then a clothesline in the corner. Thrust kick from Silver then a German suplex. The Spin Doctor follows and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: John Silver won in 1:30

Rating: Cushaw. . . SQUASH

Delicious squash.

Match #7 – Trios Match: Emi Sakura, The Bunny, and Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero vs. Ruby Soho, Anna Jay, and Skye Blue

Mark Henry gives us his camel impression to start the match, it’s not one of his better animal sounds. Emi and Blue start us off, they trade shoves then tie up. Blue lands a kick but Emi is able to roll away and tag in Rose. Rose levels Blue and Blue tags in Jay. Jay runs into a side slam and then tags out. Soho is fired up and lays in strikes to Rose but can’t get Rose to budge on a clothesline. Kicks from Soho land but she runs into a choke and Rose tosses her into the corner. More kicks from Soho but Rose catches her on a head scissors attempt and slams her into the middle turnbuckle. Soho flips out of a suplex and tags in Blue. Blue avoids a kick from Rose and lands a kick to the leg then a super kick. Blue goes up top but the Bunny distracts her long enough for Rose to recover and catch her as she jumps with a swinging slam. Rose tosses Blue into her corner and hits an avalanche then tags in Bunny. Bunny with her usual control segment. Blue gets a roll up but the ref is busy and doesn’t see it. Emi tags in and lays in chops then Blue takes some tandem offense. Emi hits the corner cross body for a 2 count. Bunny tags back in but Blue fights out of a rest hold with an arm drag. Blue kicks Bunny off and tags in Jay. Jay runs wild and hits a Flatliner. Corner offense from Jay then the back heel kick and she grabs the Queen Slayer but Rose comes in to break up the hold. Soho takes out Rose with No Future then avoids a charging Emi. Blue dives onto Emi and Rose on the outside but Bunny school boys Jay for 2. Jay avoids a knee life and gets the Queen Slayer to force Bunny to tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Skye Blue, Ruby Soho, and Anna Jay won in 6:36

Rating: 2.5 stars

Acceptable trios match, I think there’s just some serious rematch fatigue going on with this assortment of wrestlers.

Max Caster is up next, so I’ll try to recap his rap. Caster calls Abrahantes Count Chocolua and doesn’t like the goth phase for Penta. He mocks Pittsburg for having voted for Dr. Oz during an election before using Spanish insults towards Penta.

Match #8: Penta Oscuro w/ Alex Abrahantes vs. Max Caster w/ Anthony Bowens

The usual post off from Penta, then Caster kicks him in response. Super kick from Penta then a hurricanrana sends Caster out of the ring. Bowens trips up Penta when he tries a dive and Caster gets to take over on offense. Back elbow from Caster and he retains control. Another super kick from Penta then a low cross body. Sling Blade from Penta, then another one. Penta winds up and chops Caster. Caster avoids a Fear Factor and lands strikes for a 2 count. They head up top where Caster lands strikes but Penta slips under him and lands a super kick to the leg then a double stomp from the tree of woe for a near fall. Bowens distracts Penta as Penta went for The Sacrifice. The distraction allows Caster to hit a neck chop and a suplex for a 2 count. More cheap shots from Bowens but Penta avoids Caster then super kicks Bowens. Enziguri from Penta, then The Sacrifice and he pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Penta Oscuro won in 5:15

Rating: 2.5 stars

A touch disjointed, and Caster’s control segments need work, but nothing bad to be found.