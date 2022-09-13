Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 80) Review 9.12.22  

Hey there people, it’s time for another trip to the land of Elevation. We’ve got House of Black, Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir, and what could be a decent main event of The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Factory. Not sure who we’re supposed to cheer for there but they might be trying to get Butcher and Blade over as badass faces. Excalibur and Matt Menard are on commentary again.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero vs. JC Storm and Joelle Clift

Shafir and Storm start us out, Shafir hits a uranage then cheap shots Joelle. Rose tags in and hits an avalanche to Storm. Corner avalanche from Rose but Storm gets away and tags in Joelle. Joelle tries to strike with Rose, that goes poorly and Rose hits a suplex then rolls through and hits a gordbuster. Shafir tags in and their 3D-DT (that’s what I’m going with until they name it) connects to end things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir won in 1:40

Rating: Reticulata. . . SQUASH

Delicious squash. They kept Shafir’s stuff short but even then her uranage or STO didn’t look clean. Some of her mechanics have smoothed out but there’s still a fair bit of work to be done.

Match #2: Julia Hart vs. Tiara James

Hart stares at James and stalks forward, then stomps on the foot and face plants James. Hart bounces James’s head off the mat for a bit but James starts fighting back with a few strikes then runs into a super kick. Standing moonsault from Hart, but she pulls up off the count at 1. Northern lariat from Hart, then Heartless and James taps.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Julia Hart won in 1:33

Rating: Romanesco. . . SQUASH

Delicious squash, Hart showing some more fire here and her offense looked a little better when she was going through those times.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Zack Clayton and Serpentico w/ Luther vs. Dante Martin and Matt Sydal

Double drop kick to Clayton, then Martin and Sydal scare Serpentico out of the ring. Clayton and Luther toss Serpentico back into the ring, but he’s tossed right back out and Martin then hits a springboard dive with enough hangtime to pose. Head kick from Sydal back in the ring then the Nose Dive from Martin and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dante Martin and Matt Sydal won in :57

Rating: Spaghetti. . . SQUASH

Surprising squash, I thought we might get something a tad more competitive here.

Match #4: Athena vs. Emi Sakura

Emi fakes a handshake then avoids a tie up and they start trading slaps and shoves. They do go for the test of strength spot, Emi with the early advantage but she can’t break the bridge of Athena then Athena hits a monkey flip. Corner attack from Athena and a front handspring elbow but Emi avoids a scoop slam and hits a Whirling Dervish. Emi then with corner chops and the corner cross body. Double underhook backbreaker from Emi then she ties up Athena and sits on her back posing. Athena fires up with an elbow shot but Emi drops her with a strike. Emi tries for the Queen’s Gambit but Athena blocks it and lands more strikes. Knee and kicks from Athena then a shotgun drop kick. Athena hits a Saito suplex, but Emi fires up and lays in chops then a clothesline to drop Athena. This time Athena fires up and hits a powerbomb then a super kick. Athena heads up for The Eclipse, hits it and then pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Athena won in 4:43

Rating: 2.5 stars

Decently hard hitting affair here, hampered by the lack of urgency but not a bad little 5 minute or so match.

Match #5: House of Black (Brody King and Buddy Matthews) w/ Julia Hart vs. Isiah Prince and Kubes

Matthews and Prince start us off. Pretty vocal “House of Black” chants. Matthews ties up Prince and fakes him out in the corner. Kubes tags in, Matthews smirks then tags in King. Both Kubes and Prince get run over by King. King with strikes to both men then corner clotheslines for each of them before he stacks them up for an avalanche. Matthews tags himself in then King hits a cannonball senton as Matthews boots Prince off the apron. Knee strike and Matthew’s Law follow and that’s it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: House of Black won in 2:34

Rating: Tschermak. . . SQUASH

A moment of silence for Kubes, I’m sure he lived a good life.

Match #6: Hikaru Shida vs. Christina Marie

Shida starts out with a pie face, then an elbow strike and a Sliding D as well for a 2 count. Marie grabs a sleeper to counter a Falcon Arrow, but Shida slams her in the corner and then slaps her. Marie avoids a 10 punch and starts kicking Shida in the corner. Shida blocks a scoop slam and hits a suplex. Now Shida does get the 10 punch then hits a meteora. The Katana follows and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Hikaru Shida won in 2:11

Rating: White Custard. . . SQUASH

A lot of squash tonight, but Shida is still a darn good professional wrestler.

Match #7: Ryan Nemeth vs. John Silver

They trade arm wringers and escapes, Nemeth with an ankle pick then a mat return and he poses. Silver is unimpressed with Nemeth’s antics then drops Nemeth with an uppercut. Back body drop from Silver and Nemeth takes a powder but Silver follows him and sends him back into the ring. Silver bounces Nemeth into the corner but he tries to climb the ropes and takes too long so Nemeth lands a drop kick to the ribs. Nemeth starts working the body with knees. Silver starts firing up as Nemeth goes to landing punches, Silver lays out Nemeth with clotheslines then a German suplex. Corner offense from Silver and an Angle Slam. Pump kick to the back of the head, then the Spin Doctor from Silver and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: John Silver won in 3:33

Rating: 2 stars

I’m tempted to call this a squash, but can’t quite get there. Silver is pretty darn over though.

QT Marshall has a mic as they’re coming down, he does the usual insulting of the host city and couldn’t think of anyone who’s come from Buffalo that matters. Well cue up Butcher and Blade, who are from Buffalo. Please don’t let Marshall talk.

Match #8 – Tag Team Match: The Butcher and The Blade w/ The Bunny vs. The Factory (Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo) w/ QT Marshall and Cole Karter

Solo and Blade start us off, Solo lays in strikes but Blade cuts him off and lays in chops in the corner. Another kick from Solo but he runs into a snap powerslam from Blade. Comoroto tags in as does Butcher. Butcher tries a shoulder block but neither man goes down. Comoroto tells him to try again, again he can’t drop him. Butcher now calls for the shoulder block, and Comoroto drops him to a knee but he doesn’t really go down. Knee from Comoroto but Butcher lands a back body drop then runs over Comoroto with a shoulder block. Blade tags in and Comoroto eats some tandem offense. Solo with a cheap shot to Blade and Comoroto then levels him with a clothesline. Comoroto unloads with body shots and Solo tags in. Some strikes from Solo, then Marshall lands a cheap shot. Blade hits a Fisherman’s swinging neckbreaker then tags in Butcher. Butcher runs over Solo for a bit, then hits a pumphandle suplex. Blade tags in, but Comoroto breaks up Drag the Lake then they hit their modified Decapitation but Blade kicks out at 2. Marshall goes for a cheap shot again, but Bunny makes sure the ref sees it and the ref ejects Marshall. Drag the Lake to Solo follows and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Butcher and Blade won in 4:37

Rating: 2.5 stars

Acceptable match, Comoroto growing a personality has been fun to watch. The hometown team stands tall to end the episode.