Winfree’s AEW Double or Nothing 2025 Review  

Hey there everyone and welcome to 411mania’s LIVE coverage of AEW Double or Nothing, I’m Robert Winfree and I’ll be your host. Double or Nothing is traditionally kind of a set up show, and this year doesn’t seem like it’ll break that trend. We’ve got a couple of tournament finals which will set up title shots with Jamie Hayter taking on Mercedes Mone and “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Will “bruv” Ospreay. So if Hayter loses, how far is she away from becoming “The fat guy thriller” since she’s got that 70’s schtick going? Apologies if that reference is too obscure. The Hurt Syndicate will be in action though, also Kazuchika Okada will be beating “Speedball” Mike Bailey. Toni Storm has her stay busy match against Mina Shirakawa, and of course we’ve got Anarchy in the Arena because it’s that time of year. I just struggle to care much about that match, the heels usually win because it sets them up with momentum going into War Games Blood and Guts where the good guys ultimately triumph. Also somewhere on the card will be Mark Briscoe taking on Ricochet and a trios match of The Paragon (who signed off on that name?) taking on a few reps from the Don Callis Family which feels like a TV match not PPV. OK, my sleep deprivation induced snark aside there’s some potential on this card and it should set up All In nicely when it’s all said and done. So let’s hope this delivers and get to the action.

Preshow results:

Anna Jay and Harley Cameron defeated Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford

AR Fox, Bandido, Hologram, and Komander defeated Action Andretti, Lio Rush, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta

Match #1 – Owen Hart Cup Final: Mercedes Mone vs. Jamie Hayter

A bit of posturing to start then they tie up, Hatyer pushes Mone into a corner but Mone spins her then gives the heelish clean break. Mone gets put in a corner now and Hayter gives the clean break. Mat return from Hayter and she paint brushes Mone a bit. Mone aims some blows at the lower back of Hayter but Hayter fights back with corner clotheslines. Pump kick from Hayter for a 2 count. A bit of corner work from Mone then she tries a roll up for 2. More pin attempts from Mone then some failed leg work, feels like they got out of sequence there and they fight over leg locks for a bit before ultimately Hayter gets a single leg Boston Crab. Mone escapes then hits a bit of a Meteora through the ropes, Hayter obligingly hangs herself off the apron so Mone can come over and Meteora her to the floor.

Some ringside brawling now before they head back into the ring and Mone retains control with a modified bow and arrow hold. Mone turns that into a pin but Hayter kicks out. Side slam from Mone gets another 2 count then she gets a no arm Camel Clutch. Backstabber from Mone then a double gift wrap Camel Clutch, Hayter does fight up into a corner but Mone slams her down by the hair. Mone hits another Meteora for 2, because if you don’t superkick you Meteora I guess. That’s a general wrestling complaint, not just Mone. Hayter with a blow from the apron then she climbs up and lands punches then gets yanked off the ropes by Mone for another 2 count. Mone with double knees to the back of Hayter in the corner, she taunts to wake the crowd up but misses a second one then Hayter hits a back suplex. Hayter to the second rope for a dropkick, then another regular dropkick to set up a corner Meteora of her own. Mone hits the back of Hayter again then goes for the 3 Amigos then she heads up top but Hayter cuts her off before climbing up with her and hitting a superplex but she rolls through only for Mone to then hit another Backstabber. Hayter blocks a Mone Maker and they trade a few blows until we get a double down off of a Hayter clothesline.

Mone rolls out of the ring, Hayter follows but Mone lands a kick only to then get sent into the barricade. Hayter stumbles trying to come off the ring steps but still does land a bit of a jumping clothesline. Back in the ring now Hayter with a boot for a 2 count. Mone hits another Backstabber, then another one, and a third consecutive one then grabs a Statement Maker. Hayter fights up and lands headbutts to break free.

They trade roll ups for a bit, no 3 counts though and Hayter rams herself free of Mone’s grip but Mone then catches her coming in and slams her into the middle turnbuckle. Mone sets for an avalanche Mone Maker, that would be bad as she barely can hit that thing normally, but Hayter fights free then Mone hits a seated senton for a 2 count. Again Mone tries a Mone Maker but has to settle for an O’Connor Roll but Hayter counters into a Sleeper hold. Hayter tries to lock down the choke but has no hooks so Mone flips over into a pin for 2. Mone avoids a clothesline then tries a pin and switches to the Statement Maker on the kick out. Hayter tries to fight free, crawls to the ropes but Mone pulls her back away from them but Hayter stands on that movement. They fight over a fireman’s carry spot and Hayter hits a neckbreaker from there then a sliding lariat for a near fall.

Hayter wants the Hayterade, but Mone blocks it then hits the ropes and comes back for a Tombstone spot only for Hayter to reverse and hit a Tombstone piledriver for a near fall. Again Hayter wants the Hayterade, Mone counters into a slightly botched hammerlock small package for the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Mercedes Mone won in 21:19

Rating: 3.5 stars

Thoughts: This just didn’t click for me, I’m sure others had a much more positive reaction to it and I’m basically adding half a star because the crowd was into it more than I was. They had some really awkward spots early and this felt a little long by the time it ended. It didn’t help that there was almost no chance of Hayter winning as Mone doesn’t do jobs.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) w/ Stokely Hathaway vs. Nigel McGuinness and Daniel Garcia w/ Matt Menard

Garcia and Cash start us off, Cash avoids a tie up and taunts Nigel. They tie up and Cash forces Garcia into a corner then Cash hugs Garcia briefly before they break and Garcia shoves him away. Hammerlocks are traded, then Cash with a snapmare and he tries to call Garcia to rejoin the family. Nigel calms Garcia down briefly then Cash grabs a side headlock and hits a shoulder block. Some rope running then Garcia runs over Cash with a shoulder block of his own. Garcia dances a bit and then Cash moves over to tag in Dax. Dax wants Nigel, Nigel is willing and gets tagged in as well. They tie up, Dax then goes for punches in the corner and clocks Nigel. More corner strikes from Dax but Nigel fights back with uppercuts and cross chops. Dax with another series of chops and punches, Nigel with uppercuts as well as these two are just clubbing away at each other. Cash tries to help, so all four men come in for a double arm whip spot out of the do see do spot. Cash and Dax powder to recover as Nigel shows off his welted chest.

Cash trips Nigel and Dax starts laying into him then tags in Cash. Nigel fights out of the corner briefly and clubs Cash with the downward lariat for a 1 count. Corner uppercuts from Nigel but when he tries a second one Dax pulls Cash out of the way and then Cash tosses Nigel out of the ring. Nigel with a rebound back elbow to Dax on the floor but Dax and Cash double team him, ramming him between the desk and ring apron. Back into the ring Cash retains control and works to keep Nigel grounded. Dax tags in and goes for corner work. Cash tags back in but Nigel fights back with strikes to Dax but Dax blocks the tag then Cash counters his Jawbreaker Lariat and hits him with a Tower of London from the apron to the floor for good measure.

Back in the ring Cash covers for 2. Some chin lock work from Cash then he cheap shots Garcia. Cash with some uppercuts but Nigel counters one then hits the Jawbreaker Lariat to put both men down. Dax tags in and looks to block the tag, Nigel drops him with an arm snap then tags in Garcia. Garcia gets to run wild including a double stacked 10 punch. Cash gets sent out of the ring then Garcia drops Dax with a clothesline. Dax blocks a back suplex, but gets caught with it eventually but Garcia only gets a 2 count. Dragon Tamer from Garcia but Cash breaks it up then Nigel drills him with a hammerlock snap down. Nigel tries a Tower of London on Dax but Dax counters then tries one only for Nigel to shove him into a blow from Garcia. Assisted Tower of London connects but only a near fall for Garcia.

Garcia and Nigel set for a Shatter Machine but Cash breaks it up. All four men start brawling, then we get a mistimed double jawbreaker lariat from FTR only for Garcia to grab a Dragon Tamer while Nigel has a London Dungeon as well. Stokely tries to get involved but Menard stops him and Dax crawls to break the hold in the ropes. Nigel and Cash head out of the ring and Nigel makes Cash apologize to Tony Schiavonne before Nigel hits him with a jawbreaker. Cash rams Nigel into the barricade to fight back as Dax drops Garcia in the ring. Garcia fights back as Dax tried to head up top, Garcia climbs up with him and hits a superplex then spins the hips and puts Dax back up for another superplex, and he tries it again but Cash gets involved, Nigel tries to stop him but gets knocked down and Dax hits an avalanche spinning neckbreaker then Cash follows with a splash and Nigel has to break up the pin. Nigel and Dax start fighting on the floor, Dax avoids a Tower of London Nigel takes a Shatter Machine on the floor.

Tony checks on Nigel then Dax and Cash menace him for doing so. Back in the ring Garcia is alone and swings at both Dax and Cash, he chops away at Dax but Dax avoids a piledriver then spikes Garcia with one of his own for a near fall. Dax and Cash hit the Spike Piledriver but Garcia is in the ropes and that breaks the pin. Dax drags Garcia and applies the Sharpshooter, Cash cheap shots Menard then hits a suicide dive on him as well. Nigel tries to pull himself up, Cash kicks him down though and mocks Garcia as Garcia passes out.

OFFICIAL RESULT: FTR won in 22:38

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: They had a pretty strong finishing sequence but this is another match that I kind of question needing that much time. Another match that hurt a bit from a very obvious outcome as well.

Match #3 – Stretcher Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Ricochet

Mark has grown out a mohawk kind of haircut just to spite the bald Mr. O’Shea. Ricochet and Mark start brawling on the floor pretty much right away with Mark getting the better of things with chops. They head up towards the ambulance and Mark bounces Ricochet into it. There’s a stretcher by the ambulance and one by the ring as well. Mongolian chop from Mark then he tries to end things but Ricochet runs away and gets into the ring. Mark heads down after Ricochet, Ricochet misses a baseball slide and Mark gets back to abusing him with strikes. Ricochet flips over the stretcher but Mark then rams it into him as he was celebrating. Mark gets Ricochet on the stretcher and then climbs to the apron but Ricochet rolls off of it to deny him the fun spot. Leaping knee from Ricochet stuns Mark and then he rams him into the barricade. Ricochet puts Mark on the stretcher now then climbs to the apron and misses a Shooting Star Press as Mark rolls out of the way so Ricochet eats the stretcher. Mark loads up Ricochet again then lays in punches and hits the Cactus Elbow drop.

Another diving elbow, this time off the barricade for Mark, before he gets a chair and just launches it into Ricochet’s face. More chair shots from Mark then he goes under the ring and finds a table to a big pop but Ricochet cuts him off and whacks him with a chair before putting the table back under the ring. Mark with a chair shot to Ricochet then he rams him into the barricade. Crane kick dropkick from Mark then he rams Ricochet into another barricade, he’s just have a grand old time. Mark tosses a chair into the ring then sends Ricochet into the ring before getting a bucket of cleaning supplies. Mark then gets the cleaner and sprays Ricochet’s head and shines it with a rag, because he’s bald you see. Bucket shot from Mark connects and Ricochet is down again. Back out of the ring for Ricochet, Mark sets up a chair for a Sabu tribute dive but in true Sabu fashion gets his jump intercepted by a thrown chair from Ricochet. Back in the ring Ricochet with strikes, but Mark fights back with an exploder suplex. Mark has a chair, then Ricochet sprays him in the eyes with a cleaning bottle. They head out of the ring and Ricochet removes the padding from the stretcher then rams an already bleeding Mark’s head into it.

Ricochet loads Mark onto the stretcher and starts dragging him to the ambulance, they do get next to the ambulance and Ricochet moves him to the other stretcher. Ricochet goes to load Mark into the ambulance but Mark blocks the second door being closed with a crutch then jabs Ricochet with it. Fire extinguisher spot as Mark sprays Ricochet, then starts brawling back to the ring with Ricochet. In the ring Mark with a running clothesline, then he wants a Jay Driller and hits it. Mark tosses Ricochet out of the ring and then gets the table out to another big pop from the crowd. The table is set up, Mark puts Ricochet on it then goes up top for a Froggy-bow which connects and breaks the table. Mark puts Ricochet on his shoulders and carries him to the entrance ramp then tries another Jay Driller but Ricochet back drops him to counter. The bloody Mark crawls after Ricochet but Ricochet kicks him away then spikes him with scissors from around the ringside area.

Mark blocks a second scissor shot and gets them for himself before stalking Ricochet to the ambulance. Ricochet gets around the ambulance and gets more scissors then gouges Mark again with them. Mark doesn’t care though and tries to spike Ricochet only for Ricochet to take him to dick kick city then spike him with the scissors and hits a Spirit Gun. Ricochet loads up Mark and closes the ambulance to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ricochet won in 16:12

Rating: 3.5 stars

Thoughts: Some nice weapon use here from both guys, I’d have preferred some more selling given some of what they did to each other but that’s an industry wide problem at this point. They didn’t overstay their welcome either, though they got kind of close to that point.

Match #4 – AEW Tag Team Title Match: (c) The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) w/ MVP and MJF vs. Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara)

Dustin and Bobby start us off, they stare down as MVP joins commentary. Dustin with a kick then avoids a Hurt Lock. A tie up, Bobby shoves Dustin into a corner then gives a clean break before starting in with elbows. Shoulder block from Bobby then he tags in Benjamin. Benjamin with punches but Dustin is happy to trade strikes with him until Benjamin lands a German suplex. Another German suplex from Benjamin but only a 1 count and Dustin curses at him on the kick out. Dustin unloads punches of his own then a knee lift and Sammy tags in for a crossbody. Sammy with some acrobatics then a dropkick. Benjamin lands a German on Sammy to slow him down, then hits another one before tagging in Bobby. Sammy takes a corner knee from Benjamin but he avoids a Spear and lands a knee to Bobby then a corner superkick. Corner splash from Sammy and he then boots a charging Bobby but Bobby spikes him with a high amplitude spinebuster. Benjamin tags in and they toss Sammy out of the ring. Benjamin scoop slams Sammy then MJF gets in a few cheap shots.

Benjamin sends Sammy back into the ring then drops some mounted punches. Bobby tags in, Sammy tries to fight back with elbows but Bobby is too strong and spikes him with a Dominator for a 2 count. Benjamin tags back in but Sammy counters a Flapjack with a Cutter and both men are down. Dustin takes the hot tag and cheap shots Bobby then unloads on Benjamin with strikes. Snap powerslam from Dustin then some corner work and a Code Red to Benjamin for a 2 count. Now Dustin sets up Shattered Dreams, Sammy superkicks Bobby then MJF distracts the ref so Dustin hits the Shattered Dreams then a bulldog but Bobby breaks up the pin. Sammy and Bobby fight to the floor, then Benjamin catches Dustin in an Ankle Lock. Sammy breaks up the lock then Bobby gets caught with a Shooting Star Press on the floor from Sammy while Dustin hits Benjamin with a Cross Rhodes for a near fall. On the floor Bobby rag dolls Sammy on the floor while Benjamin catches Dustin on the top rope with a superplex for a 2 count.

MJF offers the ring to Benjamin, Bobby then gets involved to tell MJF to piss off. Sammy tags in off of that distraction and he hits Bobby with an enziguri then gets caught trying a Cutter and Bobby hits him with a Spear but Dustin breaks up the pin. Dustin rams Benjamin into the ring post and boots Bobby on the floor. MJF rakes the eyes of Dustin then tries a ring punch but Bobby stops him only to Spear Dustin through a barricade. Sammy the dives towards Bobby but Benjamin intercepts with a knee strike. Benjamin then drills Sammy with the corner knee and a murderous thrust kick to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: The Hurt Syndicate won in 12:36

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: This one over delivered, while the outcome wasn’t in doubt the MJF variable added a touch of drama that was needed. Dustin and Sammy weren’t treated like afterthoughts, which is a plus when they never really had a chance to win, and even got to show off some grit against a couple of powerhouse wrestlers.

Match #5 – AEW Continental Title Match: (c) Kazuchika Okada vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Both men stare down for a bit before tying up, but no one gets an advantage and they break clean. Another tie up, Bailey escapes an arm wringer but Okada gets into the ropes to break things up then fakes a chop on Bailey. Now Okada takes over with strikes but Bailey flips off the ropes then hits a hurricanrana to send Okada out of the ring. Okada yanks Bailey off the apron but Bailey rams him into the ring steps but misses a kick and punts the ring steps. Bailey sets for a Crane Kick and connects with it, then he goes into the ring to hit a triangle moonsault onto the floor. Back in the ring Bailey goes up top but misses a flying nothing then fires the kicks but Okada catches one and hits a Dragon Screw leg whip to stop his momentum. Flapjack from Okada to keep control then he tosses Bailey out of the ring. Both men on the floor now and Okada drills Bailey with a DDT. Okada breaks the count then sits on the apron before heading back into the ring to start taking the count out win. Bailey does get back in pretty quickly and Okada spikes him with another DDT for a 1 count.

Some corner work from Okada, man when he chooses to speed up he can get moving. Bailey tries to fight back with chops, Okada just encourages him to do more before cutting him off with a knee then a sliding kick to send Bailey out of the ring again. Baseball slide from Okada to keep Bailey on the floor, but when he tries it again Bailey dodges then hits a springboard moonsault to the floor. Bailey goes up top, Okada heads into the ring and Bailey hits him with a dropkick. Ax kick from Bailey then a roundhouse to the chest and a running Shooting Star Press for a 2 count. Bailey puts Okada up top and kicks them then climbs up there, Okada shoves him down then catches him with the Air Raid neckbreaker to cut him off. Scoop slam from Okada then he goes up top for an elbow drop which connects. Okada teases the pose but just flips off the camera only for Bailey to catch him in a Victory Roll for 2. Okada avoids some kicks but Bailey lands a rolling elbow then a Falcon Arrow, Bailey up top off of that but Okada gets the knees up to block the Shooting Star Press and both men are down.

They start trading strikes, Okada is heavier handed but Bailey is game for this. Bailey takes a body blow then Okada lands an uppercut only for Bailey to land a thrust kick. Okada avoids a tornado kick but Bailey lands a spinning back kick up top then heads to the second rope where Okada lands a dropkick which sends Bailey out of the ring. Okada sends Bailey to the apron then looks for a Tombstone but Bailey slips free and sweeps his legs then hits the moonsault double knees on the apron. Back in the ring Bailey lines up a kick and hits the tornado kick in the corner but misses Ultimo Weapon and Okada drills him with a shotgun dropkick. Bailey avoid a dropkick then hits another moonsault double knees. Again Bailey lines up a kick but runs into a dropkick. Wheel kick from Bailey to counter a Rainmaker, Bailey with the Time Adventure kick but Okada is by the ropes and grabs it to break the pin. Bailey now with wrist control kicks to Okada, then Okada drills him with a clothesline, and another one then a proper Rainmaker attempt, Bailey counters into a pin attempt, they go back and forth there but Bailey can’t find a pin.

Wheel kick from Bailey, then he’s up top for another Ultimo Weapon attempt but again flies into a dropkick. Rainmaker and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Kazuchika Okada retained the title in 16:03

Rating: 4 stars

Thoughts: That turned out to be a dandy little match, Okada was quite giving and Bailey made the most of this including getting a few believable near falls. Bailey is definitely on the ascent even with a high profile loss and Okada is showing a few cracks as champion, which he should be doing at this point.

Match #6 – AEW Women’s Title Match: (c) “Timeless” Toni Storm w/ Luther vs. Mina Shirakawa

They stare down and do some taunting, the crowd is very pro Toni but Mina has supporters. Toni avoids a Figure 4 but Mina then kicks away at her legs. Side headlock from Toni but Mina counters into a head scissors very quickly. Eventually Toni gets free and dances before offering a hand shake but Mina yanks her into another headlock takeover. This time Toni gets to counter and Mina escapes then mocks Toni and sits for a pin, they trade attempts then Mina dropkicks the knee of Toni. Mina with the Bryan Danielson double knee stomp spot, Toni fights back with a cross chop but misses a dropkick and Mina tries a pin then transitions into a reverse Figure 4. Toni scoots to the ropes to break the hold then she catches a running Mina with a Thesz Press only for Mina to then again dropkick her knee. Now Mina wraps the leg of Toni around the ring post but when she tries a ring post Figure 4 Toni yanks her into the post then hits her with a snap suplex on the floor.

Back in the ring Toni can’t find a pin and hits a backbreaker but the bad knee of Toni is very much in play. Fisherman’s suplex from Toni gets a 2 count but she’s still selling the knee. Mina tries to fight back but Toni lays into her with strikes in the corner. More chops from Toni but Mina fights back with a tornado DDT then knee strike. Rolling elbow from Mina then a clothesline and a Dragon Screw to follow up. Toni avoids a Figure 4 but gets caught with another Dragon Screw in the ropes and the champion falls to the floor to recover. Mina lines up a charge but Luther gets in her way so she kicks him down then jumps off his back for a torneo splash onto Toni on the floor. Now Mina goes up top and hits a corssbody onto Luther while Toni avoids the impact. Toni then hits a DDT on the floor to take over but when she tries to get into the ring Mina catches her with another Dragon Screw in the ropes. Now Mina gets the Figure 4 but Toni instantly rolls to the ropes to avoid the hold. Headbutt from Toni and they trade strikes then both women wind up flopping down. They start trading blows as they fight to their feet, then Mina kicks the knee a few times while Toni keeps trying elbows, eventually Toni lands a back suplex, then a German suplex.

Another German suplex from Toni to set up a hip attack but her leg hurts too much and Mina with a low dropkick then tries a Figure 4 only for Toni to avoid it. Sit out chokebomb from Toni gets a 2 count. Toni sets Mina on the top rope, they trade some chops there before Mina hits a hurricanrana then goes back to the knee of Toni and ties up an inverted Figure 4. It takes a second but Toni gets the ropes to break the hold. Mina heads up top and hits a diving Sling Blade for a 2 count. Toni avoids a Glamorous Driver then Mina lands a rolling elbow and a uraken, then hits the Glamorous Driver for a near fall. Toni avoids a Figure 4 then lines up a hip attack and connects with it then Mina avoids Storm Zero and lands leg kicks then catches a Figure 4 out of a pin attempt. Mina cranks on the hold, Toni is far away from the ropes and is in agony and thinks about tapping but she stops herself and drags them to the ropes to force the break.

Mina tries it again and they trade pin attempts with neither finding one. Toni with a headbutt then Storm Zero to retain.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Toni Storm retained the title in 15:52

Rating: 4 stars

Thoughts: A very abrupt ending there, and again a match that hurt a bit because Mina was never winning this, but they got some nice drama despite that and the leg work from Mina was a nice bit of continuity.

Post match Mina and Toni kiss to a bigger pop than anything in the match.

Match #7 – Anarchy in the Arena: Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Marina Shafir, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson vs. Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, Kenny Omega, Willow Nightingale, and Katsuyori Shibata

Swerve came out with some Predator inspired gear, and Joe didn’t come out with the rest of the group, while Omega has Captain America themed gear. We see the Death Riders arrive in the back and walk towards the ring from different sides of the arena. The Bucks get an introduction that references the Gettysburg Address and poor Justin Roberts has to read it out. Arizona is a weird state to play the Civil War reference in, just saying. They also seem confused about Civil War vs. Revolutionary war with their references here. Swerve and Kenny attack Nick and Matt then Joe comes out of the crowd to jump Claudio in the stands. Per usual things break down right away. Joe and Claudio are up by the concessions area. Mox and Hobbs work through the crowd, oh the music is that revolutionary era flute tune which is a miss for this moment. Marina and Willow are standing on the barricade and Marina suplexes her onto it, nice spot. Claudio and Joe are brawling out of the arena now while Shibata dropkicks the soul out of Wheeler. Kenny gets the music changed to “I’m so excited” which is a choice, Swerve gets into it a bit as well as the good guys deliver corner 10 punches in the ring. Joe has thrown Claudio over a merch table. Omega gets a mic in the ring and wants to talk while Swerve and Shibata clear the ring, he says that song didn’t fit the mood and gets the crowd to sing along with “Let the bodies hit the floor”. They’re costing a lot with these musical choices tonight. Hobbs and Mox are still brawling with Hobbs avoiding some weapon shots. Mox has a fork or something similar and gouges Hobbs with it while Shibata chops away at Wheeler. Joe drags Claudio back towards the ring and gets a stanchion to abuse Claudio with.

More fork shots from Mox to Hobbs. Omega winds up climbing over an entrance path, Wheeler is up with him and there’s a boatload of security goons under them. Hobbs shows up to help Omega then he launches Wheeler onto the pile of bodies. Omega wants in on that and moonsaults onto the pile as well. Joe and Claudio are brawling around the ringside area while Swerve rallies Kenny. Joe has found Omega’s trashcan lid and brains Claudio with it. Hobbs and Mox have found their way to the ring where Mox resumes attacking him with the fork. Swerve drills Nick with a backbreaker onto a chair on the floor. Matt warps the knee of Omega around a ring post before Hobbs kind of Spears Mox through a table set up in a corner. Nick with a knee to Swerve. Omega lays into Matt with punches then a Finlay Roll into a moonsault for a 2 count.

Swerve takes out Nick as the music loops for the third time. Outside Willow and Marina have started attacking each other into trucks. Willow throws trash at Marina then gets a glass bottle and breaks it over Marina’s head before slamming her onto a plastic table which will not break. Wheeler and Shibata have fought into that same area now and Shibata drags Wheeler back into the arena. Shibata tosses Wheeler into some trash cans and runs him into a loading bay door. Hobbs and Mox are still brawling on top of the announce tables. Shibata has barbed wire, wraps it around his leg then kicks the crap out of Wheeler. Nick and Matt with a double DDT to Swerve. Omega enters that scene and brains them with a trashcan. Knee strike to Nick but Matt hits Omega with a trashcan before Swerve hits a leaping Flatliner, then Nick tries a Destroyer but Swerve no sells and blasts him with a House Call. Swerve then dives at Claudio but Claudio hits him with an uppercut then grabs a Giant Swing in the production area before launching Swerve into a speaker which cuts off the music. Hobbs then runs in and absolutely launches Claudio into a case. Production misses a Matt dive, because of course they do.

Everyone brawls on the entrance stage, Willow and Marina show back up and there’s a frying pan in play now which Marina uses on Willow. In the ring Omega fights with Matt. A few hip tosses from Marina and she’s got a chain. Omega sets for a dive but Nick intercepts with a superkick then hits a double stomp to send Omega onto Matt who powerbombs him through a table. Willow is now locked to the ring post with that chain through her ear piercing. Shibata takes a TK Driver on the floor while Willow tries to find a way out of the locking apparatus. In the ring Shibata gets isolated to take kicks from Marina but he powers up and attacks Moxley. Moxley with knees to down Shibata. Marina and Moxley move to attack Omega on the floor. Claudio has a table on the entrance stage while Wheeler and the Bucks work over Hobbs in that area. Hobbs gets set on the table, Matt holds him in place while Nick climbs up onto the set and hits a Swanton Bomb through the table, that had a weird landing for Nick. In the ring Joe is being choked out by Moxley and a flag.

Matt drags Hobbs up as Moxley is over there with a chair, he sets Hobbs near it but Hobbs fights back and looks to toss Moxley but Nick blasts him with the chair. Matt holds Hobbs and Nick launches the chair into his head. They set for an EVP Trigger to Hobbs, but Swerve comes over on a forklift being driven and he jumps onto them with a Swerve Stomp as Hobbs held them in place. Prince Nana has a key and releases Willow to a big pop while Hobbs drills Matt and Nick with spinebusters in the ring. Marina hits Hobbs with a chair but he cares not for selling, or the one from Claudio which follows. Hobbs slowly turns and clobbers Claudio with a spinebuster as Willow shows up to take out Marina. Moxley jumps on Hobbs with a choke but Joe gets Matt in a Coquina Clutch. There’s a bunch of chokes being applied now, Swerve shows up though and breaks up Moxley’s with a 450 as Nick does the same to Joe. Nick’s got a staple gun and hits Hobbs with it, Hobbs just laughs at him then makes him staple him in the head before lapping the gun away. Swerve then staples Matt in the side of the face then on in the neck for Moxley. Claudio tries to block the gun but Swerve gets him. Matt with a superkick to Swerve, he’s got a staple gun as well but takes too long and Swerve staples his groin. This amuses Swerve greatly, but Marina comes over with a low blow to Swerve then uses the staple gun on his tongue because Swerve is a madman.

Willow shoes up wit Spears for everyone to a huge pop but Mox drills her with a Cutter then Omega hits him with a snap Dragon suplex. Omega gets to throw a bunch of those snap Dragon suplexes. Marina tells him to hit her, he obliges with one. Double superkick from Matt and Nick, they deliver those to everyone including Nana and the ref. Double superkick to Willow then they set for a TK Driver to her but Swerve shoves nick through a table and Willow holds Matt now for Swerve to hit him with a TK Driver and a near fall as Claudio and Wheeler break things up. Claudio and Wheeler with a tandem finisher. Joe shows up now and gets to wreck shop including a nice ST-Joe on Moxley. Claudio has a chair and Joe eggs him on but here’s Hook in a hoodie with a golf club to lay out Claudio. Hook declines to join the fight beyond that moment though. Joe with a Muscle Buster to Moxley then a Coquina Clutch, Gabe Kidd shows up to break that up and turn the numbers against the faces.

Kidd piledrives Omega, which sets up Nick and Matt to try an EVP Trigger but Wheeler interrupts to put tacks in Omega’s mouth before the move which then connects. Claudio with a Giant Swing then Wheeler hits the dropkick to intercept. Moxley then chokes Omega with the Bulldog choke but here’s joe to break that up. The numbers are just too much to overcome with Kidd now in play. Claudio, Wheeler, and Kidd take joe up towards the ambulance which is still there from the stretcher match but here’s Mark Briscoe to dive onto them. Mark, bloody and insane, goes after Kidd. Joe rams Kidd into the ambulance then does the same to Claudio. Everyone’s made their way up there now. They all fight into the back of the ambulance and most of the Death Riders wind up locked in the ambulance leaving Nick and Matt alone with Swerve and Omega in the ring. V Trigger and House Call’s connect. Omega goes out with Matt while Nana gets some thumb tack shoes for Swerve. Swerve takes the shoes and dons them to deliver a Swerve Stomp, on the entrance stage Omega kills Matt with a One Winged Angel off the stage through a table and with some pyro. The Swerve Stomp connects and Swerve pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, Katsuyori Shibata, and Willow Nightingale won in 35:20

Rating: 4.5 stars

Thoughts: If you like this kind of wild match this was a nice addition to that kind of thing. This overstayed it’s welcome for me as 35 minutes was just a bit too much for my taste. The good guys winning was a nice change of pace, as I mentioned normally the heels win here to set up Blood and Guts so we’ll see if that match is on the horizon for these guys. We got some gnarly spots but a few felt a little bit like they were trying too hard, the staple gun to the tongue for example just felt like it didn’t add much apart from a moment to wince at then forget. Still, I do tend to enjoy these kinds of matches and so this one gets relatively high marks.

Match #8 – Trios Match: Paragon (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong) vs. Don Callis Family (Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, and Josh Alexander) w/ Lance Archer and Don Callis

Fletcher and Cole start then Takeshita tags in right away. They tie up, Takeshita with an arm wringer, he and Cole trade those and escapes then Takeshtia trips Cole down and moves to a hammerlock. Takeshita is out wrestling Cole pretty handily thus far and then lays in strikes in the corner. Cole fights back with a kick then a neckbreaker. Kyle tags in and goes for the arm of Takeshita. Kicks from Kyle but he runs into a kick then a leaping chop from Takeshita. Josh tags in and unloads on Kyle but Kyle fights back with a leg kick then tags in Strong who hits a gut buster. Strong with chops to Josh but Josh drives him into the heel corner and Fletcher tags in. More chops from Strong then Kyle tags in and he and Strong unload on Fletcher. Cole tags in and Fletcher takes more triple team action for a bit. Oh, Strong is legal apparently and he and Fletcher trade chops before Josh is able to land a cheap shot to strong then Takeshita adds to it and Josh hits a low crossbody through the ropes to fully take over. Fletcher lays in mounted strikes once Strong is back in the ring then hits a back suplex. Takeshita tags in and works to keep Strong on the back foot before tossing him out of the ring for some cheap shots from Josh and Fletcher, even Callis gets in on it as he’s on commentary.

Back in the ring Takeshita keeps Strong down then tags in Josh. Josh keeps control on Strong then Takeshita tags in and lays in body blows. Strong fights out of the heel corner then dodges a Blue Thunder Bomb and hits a Rack Bomb. Josh tags in and stops Strong tagging out then grabs a front headlock. Again Strong works for a comeback and hits a clothesline to put both men down. Cole tags in and gets to run wild for a bit, the crowd is pretty tired for this after the prior match. Cole hits a Backstabber for a 2 count. Archer has joined commentary while Callis is moving around ringside. Fletcher gets low bridged when trying to get involved, he then heads in to help Cole out. He tagged in apparently and grabs an armbar but Josh counters into an Ankle Lock, they trade counters into Ankle Locks then Kyle gets a Small Package for 2. Strikes go back and forth then a double clothesline for a double down. Cole and Fletcher both tag in and go after each other, Cole lands a superkick then tries a Panama Sunrise but Fletcher with a superkick to intercept. Cole takes some triple team offense including an avalanche powerbomb from Takeshita for a 2 count as Kyle and Strong break things up.

Strong and Kyle save Cole then Strong gets a bit of a run on the floor, including a backbreaker on the barricade to Josh. Fletcher gets rocked, we missed what happened, and he takes some triple team moves in the ring but Takeshita breaks up the pin. Everyone gets a moment to get their stuff in. Fletcher saves Cole from a Brainbuster then he and Fletcher trade strikes for a bit before Kyle grabs a guillotine choke. Takeshita saves things again with a sick elbow to Kyle and Fletcher then hits a Brainbuster to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Don Callis Family won in 12:48

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: This didn’t need to be on a PPV, this was a TV match through and through. It doesn’t help that Callis feels like he’s stalled with what he does and Cole and company have been doing the same thing for like 10+ years at this point. A stat which makes me feel incredibly old, but it also means I was just kind of bored by everything involved with this.

Post match Archer gets involved as Strong and Kyle try to fight back. RPG Vice show up as well as the Paragon is left laying. But here’s Brody King with Tomohiro Ishii to even things, oh and Hiroshi Tanahashi as well. Well no one’s allowed to touch Tanahashi. They all brawl for a bit so the good guys can stand tall and Tanahashi can hit a slightly awkward Sling Blade to Fletcher before Cole hits him with a Boom so the good guys can stand tall.

Match #9 – Owen Hart Cup Final Match: “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Will Ospreay

They tie up, snap down from Page then Ospreay counters to get on top before standing free and letting things reset. Ospreay plays with the audience a bit, Page cares not at all for that then takes Ospreay over with a headlock. Page holds the headlock for a bit then Ospreay counters into a top wrist lock, Page then into an arm wringer and Ospreay escapes then snaps Page down by the arm. Arm drag from Ospreay and he starts trying to work the arm of Page. Page wrestles up then hits a shoulder block, Ospreay kips up but Page backs him into a corner then does give a clean break. They trade sweeps and lateral presses before Page kicks the arm of Ospreay. They start trading elbows, that goes poorly for Ospreay and Page then hits the ropes before missing a sliding clothesline and Ospreay lands a chop, they both trade counters before eventually Page hits a back body drop then he misses a Buckshot Lariat and Ospreay misses a Hidden Blade so we’ve got another stand off.

Both men take their time on the reset, Ospreay offers a test of strength but Page goes to strikes out of that then chops away in the corner. Ospreay hits the ropes and lands a hurricanrana then a scoop slam and standing Sky Twister Press for 1. Strikes from Ospreay now but Page floors him with an elbow. Page with chops of his own, again he is the heavier striker of the two. Ospreay with a Phenomenal Forearm and Page heads out of the ring to set up Ospreay for a plancha but Page mostly catches him then hits a fall away slam into the barricade. They head back into the ring and Page hits a fall away slam into the corner for a 2 count, he’s got a target now in the back of Ospreay. Corner strikes from Page and Ospreay slumps to the mat then Page takes his first moment to look out at the crowd. Corner clothesline from Page then Ospreay avoids a suplex but takes a couple of back suplexes for another 2 count.

Page grabs a chin lock, Ospreay fights free but runs into a shoulder block then Page kicks him in the back a few times. Ospreay is getting a little fired up and paces around then starts trading elbows with Page. That still doesn’t go his way as Page drops him with a rolling elbow but then Ospreay counters a suplex with a Stunner and the hand spring corkscrew kick. Page rolls out of the ring and Ospreay follows with a Sasuke Special. Back into the ring Ospreay lands a corner boot then grabs a Torture Rack into a spinning Blue Thunder Bomb for a 2 count. Ospreay with some chops now then Page blocks one and clocks him with an elbow, Ospreay then back drops Page all the way to the floor then tries a dive but Page shoves him onto the apron and hits him with a springboard clothesline. Now it’s Page up top and he moonsaults onto Ospreay on the floor. Back in the ring Page hits a powerbomb then locks up a Sharpshooter, Ospreay is in the middle of the ring but he’s able to pull himself to the ropes eventually and save himself.

Ospreay with some chops, Page is unimpressed and backs him into the corner asking for more then clocks him with an elbow and hits a lovely Saito suplex. Boot from Page, Ospreay then kicks off his chest and hits an enziguri, he wants an Os Cutter but can’t find it and instead springs into an enzui lariag, Ospreay with a hook kick then Page floors him with a lariat then Ospreay counters his running attack with a Spanish Fly and both men are down. Ospreay pulls himself up first and drags Page towards a corner, he rallies the crowd then climbs up top but Page is up and crotches him. Page climbs up with Ospreay and tries an avalanche back suplex but Ospreay fights free with elbows then slips free and ties up Page for a superkick in the ropes. Ospreay climbs up with Page again, he again tries to rally the crowd but Page fights him off with headbutts then hits a modified Buckshot Lariat. Page sets for another Buckshot Lariat but Ospreay intercepts with a hook kick then climbs up and hits a Shooting Star Press to Page draped over the top rope but all that only gets a near fall.

There’s a somewhat tired “fight forever” chant as Ospreay can’t find an Os Cutter then Page boots him and moonsaults then picks Ospreay up for a Tombstone Piledriver and his own near fall. Ospreay fights off Dead Eye and tries a Styles Clash but Page blocks it with kicks then hits an Angel’s Wings for a near fall. Page tries the Best Moonsault Ever but fumbles it, then eats canvas as Ospreay avoids him and Ospreay then crushes him with a Hidden Blade but Page rolls to the apron to avoid being pinned. Ospreay crawls after Page but can’t get him into a pin and they wind up on the apron. They trade some blows on the apron, Page still hits harder but Ospreay is starting to find his fire and blocks a boot then powerbombs Page on the apron, holds on and picks him up for a Styles Clash to the floor. Page nearly had a really bad landing there.

The ref is counting and both men are down, Ospreay pulls himself into the ring at 7 while Page is still down like a corpse. Page does come back to life to beat the 10 count just barely though only to take a Os Cutter for a near fall. Ospreay lines up a Hidden Blade and connects for another near fall. Page just wont stay down. Now Ospreay tries to pull up Page, Page chops him though and Ospreay starts unloading with strikes to drive Page to the apron. A lot of palm strikes from Ospreay and the ref pulls him off. Ospreay and the ref argue while Page slowly lines up a Buckshot Lariat but Ospreay boots him off the apron and onto the announce table. On the floor now Ospreay bounces Page off the announce desk a few times, the crowd boo him for going heelish as he clears off the Spanish announce desk. Ospreay pulls Page up and threatens a double underhook move, but Page fights him off only for the table to give out before the back drop, think of that famous Triple H and Kurt Angle spot and you’ll have the right idea. That puts both men down, that was awkward for both men.

Page pulls up Ospreay and hits the Dead Eye on the pile of table wreckage because he will not have his spot denied by faulty equipment. Page then drags Ospreay to the ring and lines up a Buckshot Lariat but Ospreay stumbles to the whole other side of the ring. Ospreay pulls himself up and stares down Page, he wants a fast draw competition like he had with Bryan Danielson. Page removes his elbow pad as Ospreay has removed his, they both go but it’s Page who connects with the Buckshot Lariat but Ospreay kicks out at the last second. Now they head to the apron again, Page on the outside but Ospreay lays into him from the ring, Page boots him away and tries another Buckshot Lariat but this time Ospreay intercepts with Hidden Blade then hits the Storm Breaker but again only a near fall. Ospreay, incensed, lines up but misses a Hidden Blade as Page collapses under it and Ospreay eats the canvas on the landing.

Both men are down and slowly drag themselves up, Ospreay is up first though and teases a V Trigger in the ropes which connects then he tries One Winged Angel but Page counters into Big Pressure only for Ospreay to get a foot on the rope at the last second. Page pulls himself up to the apron for another Buckshot Lariat but Ospreay counters into a Storm Breaker but Page blocks, hits a clothesline then another Buckshot Lariat to finally get the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: “Hangman” Adam Page won in 37:00

Rating: 4.5 stars

Thoughts: I hate to be overly picky but part of this felt way too much like a forced epic, and it really didn’t need that feel. These two did some great stuff but if you shave some time off of it you’d hit something truly special with proper editing. The finishing sequence was tremendous of course and Page winning was a little bit of a surprise, but frankly I doubt Page beats Moxley and you don’t want Ospreay to lose his first big title match in AEW. This was another match to throw into the group of “longer doesn’t mean better” as this was very very good but it went just a bit too long and lost momentum in places. If I used quarter starts I might to 4.75 but it would be a tad generous at that so I can’t quite get to the full 5.

Post match Page leaves, but comes back to stand over Ospreay as Ospreay sits in despair. Eventually Ospreay stands and stares down Page, Page offers a hand and Ospreay accepts the handshake. Page then goes up the ramp with his belt, looks at the ceremonial cup and celebrates his win to close the show.

Thanks for reading everyone, be that live or after the fact. Stay safe out there and keep checking 411mania for all of your pop culture needs.