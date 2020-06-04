Winfree’s AEW Dynamite Review 6.03.20  

Hey everyone, thanks for joining 411mania’s LIVE coverage of AEW Dynamite. I’m Robert Winfree, late notice pinch hitter in the coverage department for this event. So let’s see what AEW has in store for us on this particular Wednesday. Seriously, how is it only Wednesday? Anyone else feel like this week is dragging or is it just me?

Recap of last weeks action, I think that pull apart brawl would have been better without the 50/50 booking of Tyson vs. his shirt.

Commentary welcomes us to the show and runs down the upcoming card. We’re opening with the tag team title bout.

Match #1 – For The AEW Tag Team Titles: (c) Hangman Page & Kenny Omega vs. Kip Sabian w/Penelope Ford and Jimmy Havoc

Omega and Havoc get us going. They tie up and things break down quickly with Omega grabbing a side headlock. Havoc strikes on a break, lands elbows but Omgea cuts him off with a hip attack. Omega looks to capitalize but Penelope Ford grabs his leg and allows Havoc to get control again. Havoc with some fishooking before Sabian tags in. Back elbow from Sabian winds up getting a 2 count, then Sabian grabs a front headlock, wraps the arm of Omega then tags in Havoc. Havoc with some finger manipulation but Omega fights back and hits a spinning suplex before tagging in Page. Page with blows to both opponents then a series of lariats to Havoc. Omega tagged back in, he hits a jumping ax handle to the back of Havoc. Page tagged back in and then they stop a tag from Havoc and then light him up with chops. Sabian tries to hit a cross body, but both men catch him and take him out of the ring. Ford tries a flying hurricanrana, Page stalls her momentum and drops her after which the ref ejects Ford from the ringside area. the confusion allows Havoc to attack both Page and Omega with a wrench, that gets a near fall. Page avoids a rush in the corner and takes out Sabian but Havoc continues laying into him with chops. Some eye rakes from both Havoc and Sabian as they isolate Page in the corner. Sabian with a basement drop kick to send Page out of the ring. Havoc abuses Page a bit then sends him back in but Sabian can’t get a pinfall, that leads to Havoc tagging back in and continuing to take it to Page.

Page cuts him off though and gets the hot tag to Omega. Omega runs wild then winds up trading kicks with Sabian, Omega hits a couple of hurricanranas to both men. Omega avoids a rush from Havoc, who collides with Sabian and then walks into a firemans front slam and Omega hits a lungblower to Sabian for a 2 count. Page tagged back in, they abuse Sabian with strikes, Omega hits a leg lariat and Page a standing shooting star press but all that gets just another 2 count. Page tries to continue the assault, Havoc shows up with a hacksaw but Page kicks him down on the apron. Page then catches Sabian with a fall away slam, then dives onto Havoc on the outside, he’s back in with a massive larait but Havoc breaks up the pinfall. Havoc gets sent to the outside again, Omega tagged back in but Sabian evades a rush in the corner and hits a tornado DDT as Havoc takes out Page on the outside. Sabian tags Havoc back in who hits a big European uppercut before hitting a death valley driver slamming Omega into Page. Sabian tagged in, he hits the diving double stomp, Havoc tagged back in and he hits Sing the Sorrow DDT for a great near fall as Page breaks up the pin. Everyone trades blows, Omega is able to tag Page in after dropping Sabian. Page with some lariats, Omega joins in then Havoc eats a discus elbow and an assisted German suplex. Bower bomb from Page to Sabian then Omega hits a running knee to the back of the head. Havoc is between Page and Omega, the Last Call from the champs is all for Havoc and we’re done here.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Kenn Omega & Adam Page retain the titles via pinfall

The Best Friends and FTR both look on from the crowd. Page and Omega celebrate, they will defend those titles at Fyter Fest against the Best Friends. The conclusion of the match sends us to commercial break.

Back from break we get a recap of Tully Blanchard verbally laying into Shawn Spears, then trying to motivate him with a fingerless glove. Another recap of the pull apart between Tyson and Jericho, as well as the Dynamite debut of number one contender Brian Cage. Speaking of Cage he’s here for some squash action.

Match #2: Brian Cage w/Taz vs. Jobber McGee (Sean Dean)

Cage instantly attacks with shoulder blows in the corner then an overhead belly to belly suplex. Cage throws Dean into the corner post, hits a pumphandle flapjack as well. Dean to the apron, Cage gets on the second rope and suplexes him back into the ring. Buckle bomb from Cage, then the drill claw for the finish.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Brian Cage wins via pinfall

Taz on the mic now, he says that he and Cage had a conversation about last week. They were in the ring and Moxley ignored and giggled at Taz when Taz was trying to warn him about what Cage is going to do to him. He says this isn’t a game to them, and that if Mox doesn’t get his head right he’ll get it removed. Moxley shows up coming through the empty seats and stalks around the ringside area. Moxley has a mic, but Taz warns him about getting into the ring. Moxley gets in anyway, then says this is fun. He says he was smiling last week and right now because the thought of wrestling Cage makes him happy, he’s in this business for that kind of a challenge. He warns them that wrestling him for the title is the farthest thing from a game. Moxley says Cage seems indestructible and he (Moxley) definitely isn’t but they’re both different from everyone else in the locker room and trying to take that title from him is a different thing entirely. He says not to waste his time or theirs by trying to intimidate him, and to remember who the hell he is.

That sends us to another commercial break.

Back from break and Jake Roberts is with Lance Archer where Archer is assaulting someone on a freeway overpass. Archer says he’s a monster not a spot monkey and reiterates that everyone dies. Roberts apologizes to the guy who was interviewing them.

At commentary again, they run down the bit with Matt Hardy helping out Private Party before we get a video package. Hardy shows up where Private Party are drinking and he puts them over. He says a lot of guys helped him when he was young and offers to help them with anything they need. They ask for a team up they call Hardy Party, he likes their enthusiasm and leaves. Hardy sees Sammy Guevara in the hallway and says they’re cool.

Quick recap of Cody Rhodes winning the TNT Title and his declaration that he’ll be defending that title every week and how Jungle Boy became the number one contender. Another commercial break after that.

Back from break, another recap of Jericho and Tyson including a backstage bit where Jericho blamed Colt Cabana for stopping him from knocking Tyson out leading to their match right now.

Match #3: Chris Jericho w/Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager vs. Colt Cabana

Sammy Guevara singing Jericho’s theme off key and forgetting half the lyrics as they head to the ring, I’m not sure if that’s great or awful. Cabana with punches early as he gets Jericho to the corner but Jericho rakes the eyes and lays into him in the corner. More punches from Cabana then chops as well before tossing Jericho out of the ring. Cabana follows him out and resumes brawling, he avoids a clothesline from Jericho and hits a moonsault to both Jericho and Hager. Jericho sent back into the ring but Hager tosses him over a ring post while Jericho distracts the ref. And we head to break after that spot.

Back to Jericho abusing Cabana in the corner. Slaps from Jericho now, that fires Cabana up and he lays in chops but Jericho cuts him off and hits a back elbow. That leads to a 2 count. More work in the corner from Jericho, Cabana fights out with punches and chops but Jericho keeps cutting him off, he tries the running bulldog but Cabana tosses him crotch first into the second rope to counter. Cabana in control now as they trade blows, Cabana wins that exchange with a clothesline. The bionic elbow from Cabana then the flying apple, he sets and hits a splash from the second rope but Jericho kicks out. Jericho cuts him off with an elbow, then Cabana evades a lionsault, hits an elbow but Jericho counters a Superman dive into the Walls of Jericho. Cabana fights to the ropes and forces the break. Jericho thinks he won, and takes issue with the ref, that lets Cabana take control again with strikes and a hurricanrana. Top rope hurricanrana from Cabana for a two count, then a roll up for another two count. Chops and punches from Cabana as Jericho is reeling but Cabana bounces out of the corner into a Judas Effect for the finish.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Chris Jericho wins via pinfall

Fun little match, they gave Cabana a lot. Jericho on the mic now, he invites the crowd to shut their asses and treat him with respect. He promises that the same thing that happened to Cabana will happen to Mike Tyson, and calls Tyson vs. Jericho the fight everyone wants to see. He wants to taste the blood of Mike Tyson. He isn’t gonna wait for next week, next PPV or next Christmas, he wants Tyson right now tonight. He wants the baddest man on the planet to come out here right now, I’m pretty sure Stipe Miocic is still in Ohio. Orange Cassidy answers the challenge from Jericho though.

Cassidy makes his way to the ring, and puts Jericho’s hands into his belt. Jericho and Hager attack but Cassidy evades and heads outside where the Best Friends help him over the barricade as Ortiz and Santana head to the ring. That will send us to another break.

Back from break with a recap of the show thus far and a preview of Fyter Fest. We also get an update on Dr. Britt Baker, working out in her wheelchair as she works to recover from injury. Back to the ring where we’ve got a match.

Match #4: Big Swole vs. Nyla Rose

Swole gets a rear waist lock, switches to a side headlock but Rose with some body shots but she can’t really get out of the headlock. Swole tries a headlock takeover but Rose keeps stalling that motion. Finally Swole gets the takeover, Rose tries a pinning counter but Swole avoids it. Rose back up, Swole with a schoolboy rollup but Rose kicks out at 2. Rose blocks a shoulder tackle, and another then grabs the hair and tries her own shoulder tackle but Swole counters into an abdominal stretch. Rose powers out of the move, then Swole low bridges her as she rused at her to send things outside. Rose avoids a kick and sweeps the legs of Swole who lands on the apron. Some traditional ringside spots, then Rose jaws with the crowd a bit. That sends us to another break.

Back to Rose still dominating, she hits a backbreaker then bends Swole over her knee. Swole counters a splash with the knees and lays in head butts. Running European uppercut from Swole, Rose sends her to the apron but Swole dives back in with a cutter for a 2 count. More punches and chops from Swole then a backhand to the face. That seems to have annoyed Rose, who avoids a kick, but runs into another pump kick and Swole gets another near fall. Swole tries to come in with another cutter, Rose catches her and Swole has to slip over her shoulders, lands a chop block then a kick to the back of the head. Swole tries another running attack but she runs into a spear, Rose tries the beast bomb but Swole floats over for a sunset flip and gets 2. Another kick from Swole, she tries Dirty Dancing but runs into a sit out spinebuster for the finish.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Nyla Rose wins via pinfall

Schiovane is ringside to interview Big Swole, she feels good to be back after two months off and feels centered again, she and Britt Baker wind up talking. Swole gets a chair and Baker has her driver take her out of the area.

Now a recorded interview between Schiovane and Darby Allin, bringing up that Allin isn’t medically cleared after what Cage did to him at Double or Nothing. Allin says life is a big joke, but promises to have the last laugh on Cage and Taz. Another commercial break now.

Back with a recorded interview between Schiovane and FTR. They say FTR is a way of life, it’s whatever they want tit be whether it’s Follow The Rules or Fear the Revolution or anything. Asked who they want to face they’ve had a year and a half to think about it and name drop Buther and Blade, Ortiz and Santana, the Lucha Bros, or the champs Omega and Page who they don’t even call a team. Asked specifically about the Young Bucks they say it’s not a dream match for them, they’ve watched the Bucks get praise and accolades and say they don’t want a great match withe Bucks, they just want to beat them quickly. They mention wanting 0 doubt when they finally meet the Bucks, they want them at their best so when they beat them they want commentary to apologize them for the last year and a half.

Butcher and Blade show up as they’re wrapping up, they’re kept apart by a bunch of extras. FTR says last week wasn’t personal for them, but invite them to settle things in the ring like businessmen. That match will take place next week.

Back with commentary to hype up next week, Cabana vs. Sammy Guevara, Marq Queen vs. the TNT Champion, FTR vs. Butcher and Blade and a trios match when Santan, Ortiz, and Hager take on Best Friends and Orange Cassidy. Jon Moxley will be in action on AEW Dark this Tuesday as well. Cabana in the back now for an interview, he says he fell short but he can hang with the big guys but he’s missing the big wins. He laments that but Mr. Brodie Lee shows up to motivate him, saying that loss is part of life it’s how you respond to loss that counts then offers to help Cabana. Cabana says he doesn’t want to be a part of that group as Lee walks away, but he doesn’t seem totally opposed to the idea.

Our TNT Title match will start up after the next break.

Match #5 – TNT Title Match: (c) Cody w/Arn Anderson vs. Jungle Boy

Both men circle and look for openings. Cody gets a rear waistlock and hits a mat return, Jungle Boy moves to the ropes and forces the break. Collar and elbow tie up, Cody gets a side headlock take over into a crucifix but Jungle Boy rolls him up for a quick two count before fighting up to his feet. They run the ropes a bit, Jungle Boy with a hurricanrana then a roll up, and another one that both get two counts. Chops from Jungle Boy, Cody reverses and unloads with chops and elbows. Some arm work from Cody, they run the corner a bit and Cody gets the best with a power slam to counter a cross body attempt. A couple of covers from Cody, he can’t put away Jungle Boy yet. Some leg work from Cody then the figure 4 leg lock. Jungle Boy has to work his way to the ropes to force the break. Jungle Boy avoids a disaster kick and hits a tornado DDT for a two count. Cody to the outside, Jungle Boy with a suicide dive, then another one but Cody catches him on the second one and tosses him onto a couple of guys at ringside. That will send us to our final commercial break.

Back in action now, Cody has been in control but he’s got a cut now and the ref is checking on him. Jungle Boy with punches to the cut, he’s trying for the stoppage as Cody is leaking blood. Cody counters him with a hip toss, Jungle Boy with a drop kick then an inside cradle for a two count. Big lariat from Jungle Boy for a two count. More punches from Jungle Boy, Cody shoves him off but is slow getting to his feet. Jungle Boy up top, Cody cuts him off with a drop kick then hits a delayed sueprplex for another two count. Cody takes off the weight belt so he’s serious now, he tries the figure four again but Jungle Boy kicks him off. Cody to the top rope, Jungle Boy cuts him off, they fight on the top rope for a bit then both fall off to the floor through a table. Cody is up first, hauls Jungle Boy up and tosses him into the ring. Sunset flip from Cody, Jungle Boy counters but Cody kicks out and drills him with Cross Rhodes fro the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Cody wins and retains the title via pinfall

Jurassic Express is out to check on Jungle Boy, as are Brandy and Dustin for Cody. Cody and Jungle Boy embrace in the aftermath and pyro goes off. The celebration will close out the show. Thanks for reading along everyone, be that live or after the fact. Stay safe out there, and keep checking 411mania for all of your pop culture needs.