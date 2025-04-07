Winfree’s AEW Dynasty Review 4.06.25  

Hello everyone and welcome to 411mania’s LIVE coverage of AEW Dynasty, I’m Robert Winfree and I’ve got you covered. So let’s see what AEW has to offer this time around. Chris Jericho will be in action. . . well at least it’s against Bandido and with Bandido’s mask on the line he should win. Rated FTR will take on the Death Riders for Trios Titles, we’ve got a great little spot fest with Kenny Omega vs. Ricochet vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey for Omega’s International title as well. The Hurt Syndicate defends the tag belts against Big Bill and Bryan Keith, and there’s Owen Hart Cup action with Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe, Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight, and Mercedes Mone vs. Julia Hart. Toni Storm will defend her title against Megan Bayne, which should be fine even if it feels a little like filler after the conclusion of Toni and Mariah May. The main event will see Jon Moxley defend the AEW title against former champion Swerve Strickland, and either there’s going to be a non-trivial ref bump so they can bust out the blood and guts stuff or we get a non-finish with the bloody finale set next for both men. Swerve is still a really hot hand lately and while the Moxley stuff is really hit or miss, that last Cope match was a giant miss and I was way too generous to it during live coverage, but the two should make for an interesting blend. AEW likes to barrel through matches for PPVs so let’s buckle up and get to the action.

Zero Hour Results:

Nick Wayne, Action Andretti, and Lio Rush defeated AR Fox and Top Flight (Dante and Darius Martin)

Max Caster’s open challenge was answered by Anthony Bowens in some less than flattering American Gladiators looking ring gear which led to Bowens squashing Caster.

Match #1 – Owen Hart Cup Quarterfinal: Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight

The crowd is fully behind Ospreay but he and Knight to shake hands before tying up. They trade arm wringers and escapes and Knight actually gets the better of things. Some rope running then Knight with a corner clothesline then a sliding clothesline for barely a 1 count. Some strikes from Knight but Ospreay pops him up then boots him out of the ring and follows with a plancha. Back in the ring Ospreay with a flying forearm. Chops from Ospreay then Knight returns them but Ospreay quickly grabs an abdominal stretch. Knight fights ack with a hip toss but Ospreay chops him again only to have Knight fire up with clotheslines. Scoop slam from Knight then a running UFO splash for a 2 count. Ospreay hits a Stunner to counter a suplex then hits a handspring corkscrew kick for another 2 count.

Ospreay sets for the Hidden Blade but Knight jumps over him the lands a couple of boots but Ospreay flips out of a German suplex then hits a German suplex of his own. Dropkick from Knight but then he runs into a Spanish Fly and both men are down. A few more chops from Ospreay but Knight starts firing up and they trade strikes but Knight actually gets the better of things then lands a dropkick. Leaping hurricanrana from Knight sends Ospreay out of the ring then Knight hits a nice looking plancha from the apron over a ring post and onto Ospreay. Back in the ring Ospreay lands a knee strike to Knight on the apron then he tries a Sunset Powerbomb to the floor but that stalls so Ospreay thinks about a Styles Clash only for Knight to sit up and counter with a DDT on the floor.

Knight heads back into the ring and might take the count out if he can get it, but Ospreay gets back up only for Knight to land a springboard dive. Back in the ring he hits a rolling DDT for a 2 count. Knight heads up top but misses his flying nothing then Ospreay tries a powerbomb only for Knight to counter with a lovely West Coast Pop into a pin for another near fall. Ospreay with a hook kick but Knight counters the Oscutter with a dropkick. Knight heads up top for the UFO Splash and it connects but Ospreay kicks at 2.8. Knight heads back to the apron but his springboard move is countered with a cutter but Knight counters an Oscutter with a backslide for 2. Ospreay hits the Styles Clash for a near fall then hits an Oscutter for another near fall and he’s had enough of this so he lands the Hidden Blade to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Will Ospreay won in 13:50

Rating: 3.5 stars

Thoughts: They had a fun sprint here, my general preference is for bigger guys like Ospreay to protect themselves a little more against unknowns like Knight but given that they just went crazy for pretty much 14 minutes I wont hold that too much against them. Knight got to look pretty good here even if the win was never in doubt. Mostly I appreciate some of the restraint in getting a lot done in under 15 minutes, that’s something of a rarity for the Ospreay’s and Omega’s. I debated between 3.5 and 4 stars but ultimately went a tad lower due to the lack of drama about who was going over, though they worked hard to make Knight look legitimate.

Post match Ospreay and Knight shake hands in a nice show of respect.

Match #2 – AEW Tag Team Title Match: (c) The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) w/ MVP vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith

Bobby and Keith start, Keith hides in the ropes for understandable reasons then he tags out. Bill stares down Bobby then they tie up and Bobby backs Bill into the corner and Benjamin tags in but Bill gets to go on a little run and sends Bobby and Benjamin out of the ring then poses. MVP rallies Bobby and Benjamin before Benjamin lures Bill out of the ring. Bill sends Benjamin back in the ring but Benjamin catches him with a step up knee coming back into the ring. Bobby tags in and starts unloading on Bill in the corner. Benjamin tags back in and lands some strikes but Bill fights back then pushes Benjamin into the corner and Keith tags in. Keith with a knee drop then some mounted punches. Benjamin gets annoyed by this and floors Keith with a clothesline then hits him with a high elevation back body drop. Bobby tags in and hits a corner avalanche. Bobby tags Benjamin back in after throwing Keith out of the ring and Benjamin bounces Keith around the barricade and ring for a bit before heading back into the ring.

Keith crawls for a tag but Benjamin stops that and Bobby tags back in. Bobby with a delayed vertical suplex for a 2 count. Keith avoids The Shot then avoids a charging Bobby who eats corner turnbuckle. Benjamin tags in and misses a wheel kick then Bill tags in and gets to run wild for a bit. Corner splashes from Bill then a boot to Bobby for good measure. Benjamin then drills Bill with a German suplex for a 2 count. Bill starts firing up and hits a Black Hole Slam for a 2 count of his own. Now Bill wants a chokeslam but Benjamin counters with an arm drag then a superkick. Boot from Bill then he tags in Keith but Bobby drills Keith with a clothesline then hits Bill with a Flatliner. Bobby takes a Snake Eyes from Bill then he’s clotheslined out of the ring. Bill follows Bobby out of the ring where they brawl until MJF comes out of the crowd and clocks Bill to set up a Bobby Spear on the floor.

Back in the ring Benjamin is a little miffed by this development, Bobby isn’t thrilled either. Benjamin with a German suplex to Keith then Bobby cuts him in half with a Spear and Benjamin pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: The Hurt Syndicate retained the titles in 10:27

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Fine enough little match, Bill had some nice runs but another match where the outcome wasn’t really in doubt. The MJF and Hurt Syndicate thing is still developing so we’ll see where it goes.

Match #3 – Owen Hart Cup Quarterfinal Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Julia Hart

They tie up then Hart grabs a side headlock then does a walk over before they fight over a hip toss leading to Hart hitting a head scissors. Mone avoids a corner attack and puts Hart in the tree of woe before stomping away at her. They trade roll ups then Hart with a backslide for 2. Mone with a chop then an arm drag after failing to move up the ropes. Hart avoids a corner attack and then lands some corner work of her own, she climbs the ropes looking for Old School which connects then an enzui sliding clothesline. Mone rolls to the floor then Hart follows only to get rammed into the barricade. Meteora from Mone to the floor then she points at the Owen Cup. I guess some habits are hard to break. Back in the ring Mone starts with some back work then a running Meteora for a 2 count. Scoop slam from Mone then she grabs a chin lock.

Hart fights back with a bit of a jawbreaker then a small package for 2 and Mone then lands a dropkick to retain control. Mone with the 3 Amigos but Hart counters the last one then tries a standing moonsault but Mone gets the knees up to block. Mone hangs Hart back in the tree of woe and taunts her before climbing up only for Hart to sit up and toss her back into the ring. Hart sits up and Mone has to look really silly overcommitting to nearly post herself then Hart with a dive to the floor onto Mone. Back in the ring Hart hits a satellite DDT for a 2 count. Mone blocks a Black Widow submission with the belly to belly into a Codebreaker and both women are down. Hart counts a Mone Maker and they screw around with some pin attempts once they find their footing. Another bit of corner work from Mone but Hart counters into a Tarantula then comes through the ropes and gets the Black Widow again and Mone again looks goofy not grabbing the obviously in reach ropes before she escapes.

Mone with some Backstabbers but Hart counters with a Crucifix Driver for her own 2 count. Mone counter Haertless into a Statement Maker, only for Hart to slip free and lock in Heartless, then Mone rolls through into a pin to break the hold then grabs the Statement Maker again. Hart crawls a bit but she’s in the middle of the ring and has to counter but can’t find one. Eventually Hart rolls through into a pin for 2 then Mone counters into a crucifix pin for the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Mercedes Mone won in 13:00

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Another match without much drama given that Mone just doesn’t do jobs, but Hart got in a fair amount of offense and the crowd was really behind her by the end of things. Now we just have to see if they’ve actually got plans for Hart going forward. As for Mone, at this point you know exactly what you’re getting.

Match #4 – AEW Trios Title Match: (c) Death Riders (Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta) vs. Rated FTR (Cope, Cash Wheeler, and Dax Harwood)

Pac and Dax start us off, they tie up and they jockey for position in the corner before getting a clean break from Dax. Side headlock from Pac then he knocks over Dax with a shoulder block then rolls him up for 2. Bridging O’Connor Roll from Pac gets 2 then he tries the Brutalizer but Dax scoots out of that and he heads over to consult with his team. Cope tags in and overpowers Pac but Pac spins him into a corner then tags in Yuta who has the most heat of anyone in this match. Some arm work from Yuta but Cope starts elbowing him to take over and tags in Cash who hits a slingshot shoulder block. Chop from Cash then an uppercut and some chops. Cope tags back in and Yuta takes a double flapjack. The same move for Pac then Claudio tags in but he gets swarmed by strikes from the other team. Claudio is set on the shoulders of Cash and takes an avalanche powerslam. Pac and Yuta get disposed of and Cash with a suicide dive onto Claudio. Back in the ring Cash goes up but Yuta shoves him down into a Claudio uppercut. Pac tags in and stomps away at Cash as they work to keep him isolated.

Claudio tags in and stomps away at Cash before tagging in Yuta. Cash hits the ropes and catches a jumping Yuta with a powerslam and both men are down. Pac runs over to cheap shot Dax but that doesn’t work for Cope brother and he whacks Pac. Claudio tags in as does Dax who intercepted the tag to Cope. Dax gets to run wild for a bit with strikes to everyone including a nice clothesline to Yuta. Claudio wont go down on clotheslines from Dax then tries Swiss Death but Dax counters into a backslide for 2 then tries the Sharpshooter only for Cope to grab Yuta after Yuta breaks that up. It’s time for Grindhouse to Yuta while Claudio and Dax both grab Sharpshooters then slap each other for a bit. Swiss Death from Claudio, one for Dax then one for Cope and he disposes of Cash. The crowd like Claudio so he tags in Yuta for heat, Claudio with the Giant Swing to Dax as Yuta lines up the dropkick which connects on the 10th rotation but it only gets a near fall. Claudio tags back in, then he tags Pac and Dax takes the corner train of offense then a Tombstone from Pac and Claudio tosses Yuta for a splash then does the same for Pac but Cash saves the match and breaks up the pin. That was a nice sequence.

Dax avoids Claudio who posts himself then he tags in Cope. Cope runs wild on Yuta and Pac including an Impaler DDT on Pac for a near fall. Dax tags in as they set for Super Power and Glory, Cope with the superplex then both Cash and Dax land splashes and Claudio breaks up the pin. Everyone gets a turn to land a decent spot then Pac with a crucifix for Dax and a 2 count. Pac with a Brutalizer to Dax, Claudio blocks Cope from getting involved then Yuta does the same to Cash. Dax fights and Cash winds up pulling himself and Yuta to fall onto Pac and break the hold. On the floor Cope rams Claudio into the barricade. Yuta tags in and lines up Dax but he runs into a Shatter Machine then Cope follows with a Spear and again Claudio has to save the match. Cash and Pac fall to the floor on a suplex spot then Claudio rams Cope into the barricade only for Cope to Spear him and that leaves Dax and Yuta in the ring. Cope climbs in for a Spear but he misses and almost hits Dax. Yuta shoves Cope into Dax then hits Dax with the Busaiku Knee to retain the belts.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Death Riders retained the titles in 14:43

Rating: 3.5 stars

Thoughts: Again not a whole lot of drama around the outcome as the drama between the faces is more compelling than them holding titles. But it was a fun enough match and Yuta getting booed out of the building is always a good time.

Post match Dax seems rattled and Cope offers a hand to help him up, Cash joins and all three men hug it out and pose then Dax drills Cope with a Piledriver. Cash is shocked and Dax gets a couple of chairs then tries the Con-Chair-To on Cope, he offers the chair to Cash to do the honors and Cash refuses then shoves Dax down. The crowd really wanted him to pull that trigger on Cope. He pulls Cope up and they hit a Shatter Machine then a spike piledriver onto a chair. Dax wants the Con-Chair-To again, this time Cash takes the chair of his own and crushes Cope. Can’t wait for Cope to come back and beat those two for the next month and a half or so, that’s usually the pattern with them. Cash with another Con-Chair-To for good measure. The doctors try to come in but Cash steals the neck brace and puts it on the climbs on the stretcher for some comedy, Dax then tips over the stretcher once Cash is off of it for good measure. The crowd is split on this, FTR got some pops for that but do have a few boos as they leave and Cope does the stretcher job. There are a few “you deserve it” chants, not a lot but they could be heard before they cut to a recap of what just happened.

Match #5 – AEW Women’s Title Match: (c) Toni Storm w/ Luther vs. Megan Bayne w/ Penelope Ford

Toni with a Rocky inspired entrance, because we’re in Philly and Luther is dressed up as Mickey from that franchise. She’s wearing black and gold though, a combination Rocky had mixed success with. Bayne backs Toni into the corner and mocks her then shoves her down. Toni grabs a side headlock but runs into a shoulder block from Bayne. Boot from Toni out of the corner then she hits the ropes and tries a crossbody but Bayne catches her but fails a Snake Eyes and Toni hits a crossbody out of the corner. Some leg kicks from Toni but Bayne catches one and hits an exploder suplex. Bayne with a scoop slam then picks up Toni for the old Scott Hall special, the Fall Away Slam. Bayne boots Toni off the apron then wipes out Luther with a suicide dive. Toni comes back with a kick then a tornado DDT on the floor. Back in the ring Toni heads up top and hits a crossbody for a 2 count. Ford trips up Toni then Bayne lands a hard pump kick. Some corner work from Bayne then a chop. Stinger Splash from Bayne then a butterfly suplex to keep Toni down.

Bayne taunts Toni then with some kicks to Toni which sets up some cheap shots from Ford. Toni tries to fight back but Bayne levels her with some clotheslines. Ford gets in some more cheap shots. Toni tries to chop away at Bayne but a Thesz Press is blocked and Bayne hits a belly to belly throw, then another one for good measure. A third belly to belly suplex from Bayne gets a 2 count. Some mounted punches from Bayne then Ford tries another cheap shot but this time Luther grabs Ford and carries her out of the ringside area. Toni starts landing elbows to Bayne then hits a running Thesz Press and lays in mounted strikes. Corner avalanche from Toni then a tornado DDT and she locks in the twisted Muta Lock. Bayne pulls them to the ropes and forces the break. Toni tries Storm Zero but Bayne sends her to the apron then hits a back suplex from the apron into the ring.

Bayne heads up top but Toni grabs her, Bayne with a back elbow then Toni climbs up with her for an avalanche German suplex. Bayne tried to flip all the way to land on her front but almost landed on her head, scary spot there. Both women are down after that but they pull themselves up and start trading elbows. Bayne seems to be heavier handed but Toni fires up and corners Bayne then unloads with strikes but she runs into a boot then avoids a jumping clothesline and hits a German suplex. Bayne catches Toni around after catching her hip attack then hits a deadlift German suplex. Falcon Arrow from Bayne gets a near fall. Toni counters Fate’s Descent with a crucifix for 2, then they fight over a German suplex and Toni connects hers then she follows with a hip attack but when Bayne just stands Toni drops her with a headbutt. Another hip attack from Toni then a third, she goes for a fourth and connects then hits a Storm Zero but Bayne kicks at 1! Bayne fires herself up, then back body drops to counter another Storm Zero. Leaping lariat from Bayne then a sit out powerbomb. Bayne is dropping bombs on Toni now and she pulls Toni up, tries Fate’s Descent but Toni counters into a Small Package and gets the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Toni Storm retained the title in 15:22

Rating: 4 stars

Thoughts: I’ve got applaud Toni’s ability to put a lot of good stuff into 15 or so minutes, it’s a breath of fresh air when a lot of AEW stuff goes long just to go long. This made Bayne look like a sizeable monster in presentation but I was kind of hoping they’d pull the trigger on her by the end of it. Strong stuff from both women here.

Post match Luther carries Toni to the back as Toni looks shocked she pulled that out.

Match #6 – Owen Hart Cup Quarterfinal Match: Kyle Fletcher w/ Don Callis vs. Mark Briscoe

Fletcher dives onto Mark and then hits a corner splash. Mark with a small package for 2 then an exploder suplex sends Fletcher out of the ring. Mark and Fletcher fight to the apron where Mark back body drops him then hits a diving Blockbuster to the floor. Mark sends chair into the ring, the ref doesn’t let him use it though as all he wanted was a springboard. Baseball slide from Mark then a kick on the floor to Fletcher. Mark up on the barricade and does the Cactus Elbow drop. Again Mark gets a chair and sends it into the ring, then another one, and a third, then a fourth and a fifth. There’s just too many chairs for the ref and Mark tries his dive but Fletcher intercepts with a half nelson suplex onto the set up chair for a 2 count. The ref missed that chair use. Corner work from Fletcher then a scoop slam. Mark with some chops but Fletcher hits a scoop slam to cut him off. Again Mark tries to fire up with strikes but Fletcher boots him off the apron and to the floor. On the floor now Fletcher powerbombs Mark onto the edge of the apron, then does it a second time because he’s a jerk. He tries a third one but the ref dissuades him, so instead of powerbombs him onto the edge of the barricade.

The ref is counting and Mark is in pain but he does barely beat the 10 count. Sick Kick in the corner from Fletcher then he sets Mark up top and wants the Brainbustaa but Mark fights him off and bites him before shoving him down. Dropkick from Mark and both men are down. Mark with some strikes and Fletcher returns chops but Mark keeps throwing back at him. Fletcher with knees to the body but they hit the ropes and we get a double down on a double clothesline spot. They pull themselves up and start trading on their knees as they stand. Both men unload with strikes then Fletcher lands a boot but Mark comes off the ropes with a flying forearm. Corner clothesline from Mark then a Fisherman’s Buster for a near fall. Fletcher tries a half and half suplex but Mark blocks then Fletcher lands a superkick and Mark then gets launched face first into the bottom turnbuckle after some counters.

Kick from Fletcher then they head to the apron and Fletcher with more kicks then a Brainbuster on the apron, kind of as Mark catches the top rope to brace himself. In the ring Fletcher with another Brainbuster but only a near fall. Fletcher tries the Brainbustaa again but Mark flips free and hits a back chop then tries the cutthroat driver but they wind up fighting on the top rope where Mark hits an avalanche Razor’s Edge for his own near fall. Sliding lariat from Mark then he tries the Froggy Bow which connects but again Fletcher kicks before the 3 count. Mark calls for the Jay Driller, Fletcher counters into a Victory Roll for 2, then Mark with a School Boy for 2. Fletcher blocks another Jay Driller, Mark then hits the Cutthroat Driver but he’s way too slow on the cover and Fletcher is able to roll away from him and to the floor. Mark climbs the ropes because he’s a mad man and hits a standing Froggy Bow. Back in the ring Mark goes up top again but gets his Froggy Bow blocked by the boots of Fletcher. Fletcher with some corner Yakuza Kicks then he hits the Brainbustaa to get the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Kyle Fletcher won in 15:37

Rating: 4 stars

Thoughts: A little overwrought down the stretch, but they again got a lot of good stuff in a relatively compact amount of time. Fletcher is definitely starting to build some momentum after the Ospreay cage match and Mark had the crowd with him the whole way.

Match #7 – ROH World Title Match: (c) Chris Jericho vs. Bandido

Bandido’s mask is on the line here. Quick Codebreaker from Jericho gets a 2 count. Some punches from Jericho then he hits a Lionsault for a 2 count. Jericho with some chops but Bandido then flips off the ropes and avoids a boot with a headstand then he sends Jericho out of the ring and hits a suicide dive. Bandido with another dive over the top rope and wipes out Jericho again. Jericho gets bounced into the barricades then they head back into the ring. Bandido up top for a really nice torneo crossbody and a 2 count. Delayed vertical suplex from Bandido, that’s impressive and he gets all the way up to 60 with the drop and that got a nice pop but only gets Bandido a 2 count. Jericho staggers around the falls to the apron and Bandido boots him into the ring post then he jumps up but Jericho catches him and powerbombs him to the floor. Ouch.

Jericho messes with the fans including Bandido’s mother and sister at ringside then he heads into the ring and will take the count out win if he can get it. There’s a 20 count for ROH as a reminder, and Bandido gets in at the count of 15. Jericho with a back suplex and a cocky pin for a 2 count. Some slaps from Jericho but Bandido returns them but he runs into a boot from Jericho for a 2 count. Bandido with some body shots but Jericho with punches of his own, then Bandido comes off the rope with a satellite DDT to put Jericho down. A series of kicks from Bandido connect but he then runs into a dropkick. Jericho taunts the fans so Bandido comes out of the corner and catches him with a powerbomb for a 2 count. Bandido goes up top but Jericho crotches him then chops away at him. Bandido climbs up and hits some punches then tries a hurricanrana but Bandido stalls him out and lifts him but Jericho does hit the hurricanrana.

Bandido then catches a running Jericho with a Gorilla press then follows with a Frog Splash for a near fall. Jericho sends Bandido to the apron but Bandido kicks him then climbs up only to get caught during a torneo with a Codebreaker and Jericho gets a near fall. They get back to back and stand then pace off but Jericho isn’t honorable and tries a roll up with the ropes but Bandido kicks anyway. Jericho with a roll up then Bandido hauls him up for a Go To Sleep variant then he tries the 21 Plex but Jericho counters into a roll up for 2. Now the Walls of Jericho are locked in and Bandido pulls himself to the bottom rope to break the hold. Jericho gets into things with the ref so Bandido levels him with a superkick and both men are down now.

Bryan Keith hobbles down but here’s Gravity to neutralize him. Those two fight and Jericho gets the bat while the ref isn’t looking and he bonks Bandido with it then gets rid of the evidence but takes way too long on the cover but he pulls a Triple H and gets the pin anyway to win.

Well that doesn’t hold long as Bandido’s family point out the bat to the refs and they restart the match. Jericho grabs at Bandido’s sister but she slaps him then Bandido lands a pump kick and another Go To Sleep variant then a 21 Plex and Bandido wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bandido won the title in about 16:15

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: A little slow and the overly sports entertainment finish detracted a bit from this. Still, Bandido is pretty darn good overall and the crowd was with him through most of this. I’m not sure this one needed as much time as it got, they probably could have done this about 4-5 minutes shorter.

The new champion celebrates with his family as Jericho looks moderately crestfallen.

Match #8 – TNT Title Match: (c) Daniel Garcia vs. Adam Cole

No time limit and no interference for this one given their previous encounters and how they ended. They yell at each other a little bit then tie up but nothing comes of it. Another tie up, nothing there then they start trading strikes. Garcia gets the better of that and chops at Cole in the corner but Cole returns fire then Garcia comes off the ropes with a dropkick. Next Garcia ties up Cole in the corner and chops him then goes for a 10 punch and gets all 10 to connect, he then just continues dropping punches until Cole sends him to the apron and superkicks him to the floor. Cole on the apron, misses a Panama Sunrise and then starts selling the ankle but Garcia drills him with a shotgun dropkick. Garcia lines up Cole and starts stomping away at his bad leg until the ref goes to check on Cole. They head back into the ring and Garcia with a dropkick to the back leg of Cole. Garcia starts in with the leg work on Cole. Some corner work from Garcia including kicking out his leg again. Garcia goes for the Romero Special, he dances before doing the knee stomp for a 2 count.

Cole lands some body blows but Garcia grounds him with a Dragon Screw them another couple of leg snaps on the mat. More body shots from Cole but Garcia drills him with a corkscrew neckbreaker, but he holds on and pivots through to do it a couple of more times for a play on the 3 Amigos. Cole with the Death Valley Neckbreaker but that hurt his knee almost more than Garcia’s neck. Some kicks from Cole then he tries the Panama Sunrise but Garcia avoids it then crushes Cole with a lariat. Cole stalls out a piledriver but Garcia switches to a Gotch Piledriver but again only a 2 count. The crowd is still with Garcia but I think they expected him to get booed. Cole with some strikes and they start trading for a bit, Cole has stopped selling the leg and we get a double down off of a double boot spot. They pull themselves up and Garcia blocks a superkick then grabs an Ankle Lock. Garcia cranks the lock but Cole pulls towards the ropes, Garcia pulls him back and grapevines the leg. Again Cole pulls to the ropes and forces the break.

Cole rolls out of the ring and Garcia follows him then just rams him knees first into the ring steps. There’s just no sympathy for Cole from this crowd. Garcia mocks Cole, he gets a small amount of heat for that then he tries a move on the steps but Cole fights free and we get an ugly brainbuster on the ring steps. That wasn’t it guys. Cole sets for a Panama Sunrise on the floor and hits it. They head back in the ring and Cole sets for the Boom but Garcia slumps down to the mat. Cole remembers to limp, then gets caught in a Small Package for 2. Garcia with his own Panama Sunrise then a Boom for a near fall. Now Garcia attacks the leg again, slowly the crowd has realized they’re supposed to cheer Cole and are coming around to that. Garcia can’t get a piledriver and he’s looking at the corner then puts Cole on the top rope. They fight on the top, Garcia wants the avalanche piledriver but Cole fights that off and headbutts Garcia down then hits another Panama Sunrise. Cole pulls himself up, he wants another one and hits it. Boom time and it connects to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Adam Cole won the title in 15:32

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: This had some issues, and Cole trying to play face was one of them. It took the crowd a long time to get around to cheering Cole. They also had some timing issues and Cole predictably ignored all the leg work down the stretch. I’m sure others enjoyed this more than I did but this just didn’t click for me.

Post match Cole tries to play nice again and offers a hand, Garcia does shake his hand then leaves and most of his momentum goes away with him.

Match #9 – AEW International Title Triple Threat Match: (c) Kenny Omega vs. Ricochet vs. Mike Bailey

Ricochet powders immediately. Bailey and Omega square up then tie up and they fight for position for a bit before Ricochet comes in and dodges a Bailey kick then he powders again. Omega with an O’Connor Roll for 2 then Ricochet rams Omega into the announce desk after the kick out. Ricochet and Bailey with some rope running then Omega grabs Ricochet and slams him down. Omega with a punch to Bailey then rams him into a corner and heads up top to hit a nice crossbody. Some strikes from Omega then he hits a hurricanrana. Ricochet back in and fails a rana to Omega and Omega grabs an armbar and Ricochet scrambles into the ropes. Bailey with kicks to Omega then Ricochet interrupts him and Omega boots Ricochet down then Bailey finishes the rapid fire kicks to Omega. Ricochet springs at Bailey but misses and Bailey with a diving hurricanrana to Omega on the floor. They both avoid Ricochet’s dive and slap him around on the floor for a bit. Omega gets Bailey on his shoulders but Bailey slips free and yanks Omega over the barricade then kicks him before climbing onto the barricade with him but Ricochet comes over to complicate things. Bailey pulls Ricochet up, Ricochet gets him on his shoulders and drops Bailey with a Death Valley Driver onto Omega’s back. Nice enough spot.

Ricochet rams Omega into the barricade then sends Bailey into the ring and starts stomping on him. Some control work from Ricochet and the crowd tell him he’s “bald forever” as though he’s unaware of this. Ricochet with chops to Bailey then a couple of backbreakers and a side slam then drops Omega from the apron. Northern Lights suplex to Bailey but Omega is here to block the follow up and kick Ricochet in the guts. Omega chops away at Ricochet in the corner but Ricochet drops Omega with a neckbreaker and that made Omega DDT Bailey at the same time. Ricochet sets to dive, connects with a suicide dive to Bailey then one to Omega as well. Bailey then kicks Ricochet in the head as Ricochet was on commentary. Bailey and Ricochet head back into the ring, Bailey up top and hits a dropkick. A flurry of kicks from Bailey to Ricochet then he misses a running Shooting Star Press. Omega shows up and hits a Finaly roll but misses the moonsault and Ricochet then hits him with a flying forearm but he misses a Lionsault. Bailey with a backslide to Omega and Ricochet messes with the pin then Bailey with a double pin on Omega and Ricochet for a 2 count. Omega now gets the double backslide on both smaller men for a 2 count then they both kick Omega and then drop each other with simultaneous front kicks and everyone’s down.

We’ve got a “this is awesome” chant, that’s a tad premature but it’s definitely been good. Everyone starts trading strikes from their knees, they slowly fight up to their feet, Ricochet rakes the eyes of Bailey then Omega tosses Ricochet. Omega chops Bailey then Ricochet rakes his eyes and gets tossed by Bailey. Some jabs from Omega to Bailey then he chops him down to the mat. Bailey looks to fire up and lays in kicks to Omega until Omega drops. Ricochet takes a thrust kick from the apron and he’s down then Bailey with a triangle moonsault to Ricochet on the floor. Omega kicks Bailey from the apron to the floor and that sets up his Terminator dive which connects onto both men. Everyone heads into the ring as the crowd give us “fight forever” which again feels like a bit much. Ricochet kicks Omega off the apron then it’s his turn to hit a lovely dive and he lands cleanly on his feet.

Ricochet sets for another dive but Bailey complicates that then hits an asai moonsault onto both Omega and Ricochet on the floor. Bailey and Omega head back into the ring, Ricochet joins them and Bailey winds up hitting a moonsault double knee drop onto both men stacked up. Spinning thrust kick to Omega from Bailey and Ricochet breaks the pin. Bailey and Ricochet fight on the apron now and Bailey stomps on Ricochet then misses the moonsault double knees and eats nothing but apron. That had to suck. Ricochet then comes after him with a chop block and also takes out the ref. Back in the ring Ricochet lines up with Omega, and the ref is no selling like Adam Cole because there’s work to be done. Ricochet with a palm strike to Omega on the ropes, they head up top and Ricochet with some strikes but Bailey shows back up and climbs up with Ricochet and murders him with an avalanche poisoned rana. Bailey climbs up with Omega on the ropes and Omega then drops Bailey onto the top rope and then hits him with a snap Dragon suplex. Omega drills Ricochet with one of those as well, then another one for Bailey as well. The crowd want another one and Omega goes to oblige but Bailey grabs Ricochet and we wind up with Omega hitting both of them with the Dragon suplex.

Now Omega lines up a couple of V Triggers, he drills both of them and Bailey is launched out of the ring. Omega picks up Ricochet but Ricochet avoids One Winged Angel and tries Vertigo but Omega avoids that then catches Ricochet with a bridging Croyt’s Wrath for a near fall. Bailey shows back up and avoids One Winged Angel then drills Omega with a wheel kick to the back of the head then both Bailey and Ricochet cover Bailey but only a near fall. Ricochet with a Dragon Screw to Bailey then he mocks Omega for a bit. Omega back body drops Ricochet to the floor then runs into a sick thrust kick from Bailey’s bad leg. Bailey centers himself and hits a double rotation Tornado Kick. Now Bailey’s up top, Ultimo Weapon but Omega avoids it and Bailey is selling the heck out of his leg. Omega with a kneebar on Bailey but here’s Ricochet to hit a springboard 450 Splash to Omega for a near fall.

Ricochet tries Vertigo on Bailey but Bailey counters with a Victory Roll for 2. Now Ricochet kicks the leg of Bailey then hits Vertigo but only a near fall from it. Ricochet can’t believe it and tries to line up a Spirit Gun, but Omega yanks him out of the ring then heads in to miss a knee strike and Bailey rolls him up for 2. Wheel kick from Bailey to Omega, Bailey goes up top and Ricochet shoves him down onto Omega. Ricochet up top and Shooting Star Press to Omega for a near fall. Ricochet objects to that count, it was fine for the record, then he dropkicks Bailey in the corner. Once again Ricochet heads up top and tries a Shooting Star Press but Bailey gets the knees up to block then grabs a cover for a near fall. Bailey pulls himself up and limps towards Ricochet, Ricochet tires to point Bailey at Omega but Bailey just kicks him until Ricochet grabs the left leg and hammers it with strikes. Once again Ricochet lines up the Spirit Gun but Bailey lines up the Crane Kick, Ricochet mocks him and says that doesn’t work but then predictably runs into the Crane Kick. Bailey up to the second rope, Ultimo Weapon to the back of Ricochet but he takes too long to cover and Omega wipes him out with a V Trigger.

Omega tries One Winged Angel but Ricochet shoves them into a corner then spikes Omega with a Poisoned rana. Ricochet up top with Bailey for an avalanche Vertigo, Bailey fights him and Omega comes over to lay in strikes to Ricochet. Now Omega climbs up with Ricochet, avalanche One Winged Angel connects and Bailey falls into the tree of woe and can’t free himself to break up the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Kenny Omega retained the title in 31:05

Rating: 5 stars

Thoughts: This could have been a little shorter but that’s a bit of a nitpick because this was awesome overall. Everyone got to look good and there were parts where you could have believed any of these three winning it, and that’s a heck of a thing to pull off given that this was Kenny Omega in there and there’s no way he was dropping the title. Bailey’s leg selling was on point for the most part and Ricochet got a fair amount of heat being an unlikeable heel. Serious kudos to all three of them, this was great.

Post match Kazuchika Okada heads to the ring to stare down Omega, they share a moment then Omega heads out, he looks beat.

Match #10 – AEW World Title Match: (c) Jon Moxley w/ Marina Shafir vs. Swerve Strickland w/ Prince Nana

Swerve is rocking Static Shock inspired gear. They stare down at first and trash talk before looking to tie up with neither man finding an angle yet. Single leg from Swerve and he gets to a ride position but Moxley slips him over the top and gets to side control then moves to full mount with it. Armbar from Moxley but Swerve immediately escapes and counters into his own armbar attack and transitions to a Fujiwara armbar. Swerve tries a crucifix but Moxley kicks quickly and they reset. Now Swerve tries a De La Riva guard and uses that to off balance Moxley and gets the back but Moxley stands and grabs a kimura and Swerve goes into the ropes to break the hold. Elbow from Moxley and Swerve happily returns it. They trade some strikes then Swerve with a diving enzui uppercut to get some momentum on his side. Another tie up in the test of strength spot, Moxley has a slight edge in strength but Swerve can hold his own so Moxley starts chopping away at Swerve. Swerve through the ropes and hits a rebound head scissors to send Moxley out of the ring then hits a bit of a pump kick from the apron. That was pretty smooth. Swerve with some ringside brawling and rams Moxley into the barricades.

They fight back into the ring and Swerve goes up top but Moxley clocks him and that sends him all the way to the floor. Bit of a cheap shot from Shafir, not much but she made her presence felt. Moxley sets Swerve’s head on the ring steps and stomps on it, you know we haven’t had any blood yet tonight so we’re probably overdue. They head back into the ring and Moxley with some elbows then headbutts, Swerve isn’t bleeding yet but darn if they’re not trying. Moxley tosses Swerve out of the ring then follows him with an ax handle then tosses Swerve over the announce desk which gets an “oh shit” from Excalibur I think. There’s a hematoma on Swerve’s forehead and he is now bleeding a bit as well. Moxley kicks away at Swerve and bites his head. They’re on some ring steps now and Moxley lays in punches, that cut isn’t bleeding too much on Swerve so Moxley is trying to get some more blood flowing. Moxley breaks the count and threatens the ref then goes back to attacking Swerve. Swerve with punches to try and fight back but Moxley cuts him off and hits a slow motion Paradigm Shift on the ring steps.

Moxley heads back inside and will take the count out if he can get it but Swerve does beat the count before 10. Moxley hits a piledriver for a 2 count. Some more biting of the head from Moxley then he tries a version of the Haas of Pain then goes to landing more punches to Swerve. Moxley with some kicks then a rolling release suplex. Swerve isn’t even close to staying down and Moxley bites his head again. Some punches from Swerve but Moxley just eggs him on as Swerve lays in chops, Moxley wants something harder so Swerve staggers him with a right hand. Moxley seems to have enjoyed that and adjusts his neck then they start trading elbows. It seems like Moxley gets the best of things then Swerve lands a stiff slap and a series of kicks to Moxley then Moxley grabs a kimura sweep and starts cranking on it. Moxley switches to an armbar, Swerve gets his head inside the legs to avoid the armbar but Moxley transitions to a triangle choke. Swerve powers through as Moxley’s legs are backwards to a proper triangle choke and spikes Moxley with a sit out powerbomb.

Some punches from Swerve then he unloads with a flurry of strikes in the corner and hits a hip toss then rolls through to follow up with a suplex. It takes Swerve a second to cover so he only gets a 2 count. Moxley sits up and grabs a rear naked choke but no hooks so Swerve flips through for a pin and a 2 count then he hits a leg capture back breaker. Moxley catches a jumping Swerve with a Cutter then he tries Death Rider but Swerve counters and tries a Vertebreaker but Moxley counters into a Bulldog choke. Swerve reaches for the ropes, Moxley transitions to a rear naked choke and really sinks it in. Moxley loses his hooks though and Swerve spins free and stands then kicks free and hits a rolling Flatliner. Swerve with a House Call for a 2 count. Nana tries to rally the crowd as Swerve lands another House Call but he doesn’t go for a cover, he pulls himself up and tries a third but he runs into a lariat from Moxley, then Swerve pops up and hits the House Call to put both men down.

Shafir gets in the ring with the briefcase and the ref tries to deal with her but Nana jumps in and gets in her face so Shafir decks Nana with the briefcase. Swerve pulls himself up and gets Moxley to Cutter Shafir. Paradigm Shift from Swerve only gets a near fall. Swerve pulls himself up and tries a Swerve Stomp, but Moxley just shoves him all the way to the floor. Moxley goes under the ring and finds a ladder, a pretty large one at that which he sets up in front of the ring steps and the Spanish announce table. Swerve is trying to recover on the ring steps, Moxley climbs over there with him and wrenches in a guillotine choke then starts pushing Swerve up the ladder. Moxley climbs up the other side of the ladder and they start trading some strikes on the ladder. Good grief, Moxley sets for a superplex but Swerve fights him off and rakes his back then lands punches. Swerve bites Moxley now and climbs over with Moxley then hits a sickening Swerve Stomp through the announce table and both men are wiped out.

They both slowly drag themselves towards the ring, Swerve is selling his left leg as they both roll into the ring. They go face to face on their knees and start trading strikes. Slowly they fight to their feet and keep trading strikes, for a while until Moxley kicks the knee of Swerve and drops him. Shafir hands Moxley a chair and he throws it at Swerve but Swerve ducks and the poor ref takes that chair shot to the head. Swerve with a Vertebreaker but he can’t capitalize, though Adam Page wanders down ringside. Page sets for a Buckshot Lariat but could hit either man then Pac and the other Death Riders run down to attack Page. Now Page fights back and clears the ring then drills Moxley with Dead Eye. Claudio pulls Page out of the ring and rams him into the ring steps. Samoa Joe, Shibata, and Hook run down to even the numbers and brawl the to back with the Death Riders. Swerve throws the chair into Moxley’s face, nicely executed. Now Swerve climbs the ropes, Swerve Stomp connects but the leg is still hurt and Swerve can’t cover. Slowly Swerve crawls to Moxley, still no ref and the lights go out.

They come back on and here are the Young Bucks. Mat and Nick with an EVP Trigger to Swerve. That was a complication this story didn’t need. Moxley crawls into a cover and gets the slow motion 3 count to retain the title.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jon Moxley retained the title in 31:29

Rating: 3.5 stars

Thoughts: This was going quite well before that ending, I rather enjoyed the mix of mat work and hard hitting stuff and while there was definitely some hardcore heart to things they didn’t go excessive with the weapons or gruesome stuff. The Bucks, frankly, have not been missed in their absence and their presence in this overall story is a net negative. It took a lot of work to claw the fans interest back after that disaster between Moxley and Cope, and I can’t help but think this might have pissed away whatever good will they’d regained. Still, Swerve and Moxley worked quite well together and while the finish knocks this down it doesn’t erase the pretty good work before it.

Well on that confused note, all the main players look pretty pissed and the show comes to an end. . . with Tony Schiavone saying they’ll get answers on Dynamite. I mean. . . I don’t want to make the comparison but good God it’s right there.