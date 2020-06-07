Winfree’s MLW Anthology – Kojima Review  

Hey there everyone, Robert Winfree here again for another MLW Anthology episode. This time around we’re looking at the first MLW World Champion Satoshi Kojima. I don’t usually do star ratings, but you good people have asked for them so I suppose I’ll give that a shot. They’ll probably be hilariously wrong.

Match #1: Satoshi Kojima vs. Jerry Lynn for the MLW World Title (2002)

This is for the vacant MLW Title. Joey Styles is our commentator for this bout, and opens by telling us how Kojima trained with Stan Hansen to learn the way of the lariat. Kojima and Lynn trade some arm wringer escapes, then some peek outs on the mat, back to the hammer lock sequences, headlock take over, head scissors counter, and escape. Fairly standard sequence but well executed. Lynn grabs an armbar, Kojima grabs the ropes to force the break. Kojima seems to be playing the strength angle as opposed to the quickness of Lynn. They both hit the ropes for moves that are supposed to be dodged, Lynn doesn’t quite get out of the way of a rolling senton but just no sells the contact and they wind up facing off so the crowd can applaud.

They square off again, pacing around before Kojima goes to a kick to the gut. Some headlock control for Kojima, trying to ground Lynn. Lynn fights free but runs into a drop toe hold that turns into an STF. Lynn has to crawl himself and Kojima to the ropes to break the hold. Stomps now from Kojima, upping the physicality where he seems to have the edge. Lots of chops from Kojima now, he even plays along with the “woo’s” from the crowd. Lynn gets Kojima in the corner and it’s his turn to dish out chops. Kojima rakes the eyes, first real indicator that Kojima might be playing heel here. Side slam from Kojima but he only gets a near fall out of it. More corner offense from Kojima, Lynn slumps down, Kojima hauls him up and suplexes him for another two count. The crowd is coming around to supporting Lynn now, and to reward their support he avoids a diving elbow from Kojima.

Rights from Lynn now, he’s quickening the pace. A couple of clotheslines from Lynn but he wont be taken off of his feet by them. Hey, if you’re trying to get over that you trained with Hansen then a clothesline from someone like Jerry Lynn probably should just about bounce off of you. Lynn hits a reverse DDT for a near fall. Kojima takes over now with clotheslines in the corner and a running elbow. Diving elbow from the top rope as well but Lynn kicks out at 2 again. Kojima removes the elbow pad to set for the lariat, Lynn ducks under the lariat and hits a German suplex. Kojima kicks out of a pinning predicament and Lynn takes over again. Tornado DDT from Lynn for a near fall, he then gets caught in a sitout spine buster for a near fall. Kojima gets caught in a TKO from Lynn, Lynn is pissed about that not finishing things off.

Lynn sets for the cradle piledriver, Kojima back body drops him to counter. Michinoku driver from Kojima but just another two count. Kojima sets for the lariat, this time it connects and we’re done here.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Satoshi Kojima defeated Jerry Lynn via pinfall at 13:00

Rating: 3 stars

Probably a little generous there, 2.8 might be more accurate. The match was fine, Kojima played the physically stronger role and the more contact they had the more he was able to over power Lynn. They had a couple of well performed near falls but it didn’t feel like the crowd really bit on any of them, and Lynn is a good worker but comes across bland in his presentation especially when compared to a deliberately colorful and fan interactive guy like Kojima.

Post match Kojima celebrates with the belt.

Between matches we get some history of Kojima defending the MLW title in Japan across the organizations he worked for over there. Also the reveal that next week will be an anthology of the Lucha Bros, Fenix and Pentagon.

Match #2: (c) Satoshi Kojima vs. Vampiro for the MLW World Title (2002)

This one is joined in progress, so it’ll probably be a shorter clip. Vampiro initiates some brawling on the floor outside the ring, whipping Kojima into the barricade. Kojima cuts him off and hits a suplex onto the floor, no mats set up for them. Chops from Kojima and they’re brawling in the crowd now. Some strikes from Vampiro and they’re up on a stage area now. Very safe scoop slam from Vampiro then he heads up onto a scaffolding to dive onto Kojima with a clothesline.

We jump forward in time to see Kojima avoid top rope dive from Vampiro. Kojima counters a hurricanrana attempt with a power bomb, then a cut throat cutter variation but that’s not enough to put Vampiro away. Dragon screw leg whip from Kojima, and a drop kick to the damaged knee as well. More leg work from Kojima, he takes Vampiro down with another dragon screw leg whip, he tries a figure four but Vampiro rolls him up for a two count. Enziguri from Vampiro, but he winds up running into a drop toe hold that Kojima transitions to an STF. Vampiro is able to use the ropes to force a break. Kojima cutter, the elbow pad is off and then a big running lariat from Kojima finish the match.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Satoshi Kojima defeated Vampiro via pinfall, about 5:09 shown

Rating: 2 stars

It’s tough to really rate a match when you only get to see parts of it, but Vampiro is usually good for a brawl and Kojima seemed happy to oblige him in his stylistic predilections.

Match #3: (c) Satoshi Kojima vs. Johnny Smith for the MLW World Title (2003)

This bout took place in All Japan Pro Wrestling, Joey Styles is still providing commentary. First time Kojima has looked like the smaller of the two wrestlers for this show. They tie up, we get a cut and come back to Kojima in control as commentary and Smith’s chest tell me we’ve missed a fair bit. Kojima unloads with chops in the corner, then a running forearm. Top rope for Kojima and he lands a diving elbow for a near fall. Cut throat neck breaker from Kojima, I think the video and audio are a little out of sync, I’m sure that will be distracting. Smith avoids a lariat and hits a lariat of his own for a near fall. This time it’s Kojima who avoids a lariat and he hits a Koji cutter for a good near fall. Smith fires up after getting hit with a Michinoku drive, and he hits a death valley driver so they’re both down now.

Smith with a sitout powerbomb but Kojima again kicks out. Bridging German suplex from Smith but again Kojima kicks out. Smith tries another German, but Kojima fights free and hits a lariat but takes too long on the cover so he only gets 2. Reverse DDT from Smith, his finish apparently, but Kojima kicks out at 2. Smith is a little out of sorts after that, he tries it again but Kojima counters with a northern lights suplex. Kojima takes off the elbow pad but Smith blocks the lariat and tries a backslide but only gets 2 again. That was a good near fall. Kojima blocks a lariat, hits a lariat of his own to retain the belt.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Satoshi Kojima defeated Johnny Smith via pinfall, about 7:00 shown

Rating:3.5 stars

Again it’s tough to fully rate only part of the match, but the crowd was into it and they both worked the typical AJPW style well. Smith had a couple of near falls that the crowd was biting on, his finish then the lariat counter. The match takes hit because of the technical issue and being edited down the way it was.

Konan and the Lucha Bros have a promo to hype up their anthology next week.

That’ll close out the episode, thanks as always for reading.