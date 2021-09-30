Winfree’s MLW Fusion ALPHA (Ep. 2) Review 9.29.21  

Hey there people, it’s time for more MLW action. Tonight the national openweight champion Alexander Hammerstone defends his title against Tom Lawlor, we’ll have some high flying lucha action between Arez and Aramis, and Alex Kane will be making his MLW debut. We’re still in the build up to Fightland in October, so we’ll just have to see what else Cesar Duran has in store for us.

Contra interrupts Arez’s entrance. Mads Krugger is talking, he claims victory has defeated Hammerstone as he’s turned back challenger after challenger and then vows to stop him before Fightland.

Match #1: Arez vs. Aramis

Arez declines a handshake, Aramis gets a side headlock, then Arez moves into working the arm. Both men trade a long series of full nelson escapes. Both men with roll ups for 1 counts before Arez with a takedown off of a headcissors, sweeps the legs, Aramis off the ropes with a sunset flip for 2. More headscissors work from Aramis and things finally slow down. That opening bit was non-stop. Both men go back to counter grappling, Arez gets a few roll ups before they start trading arm drags and wind up in a stand off. Genuinely great 3 minutes or so there. They back to working the takedowns, then both men start trading kicks on the apron. Aramis with a flipping arm drag. Arez out of the ring, avoids a baseball slide and hits a second rope moonsault. Chops on the floor from Arez then they head back into the ring. Arez runs into an enzigrui, then they trade kicks for a bit . Aramis lands a kick to the back, then we get stereo strikes before Arez hits a bucklebomb and Aramis falls out of the ring. Aramis moves back into the ring and gets covered for 2. Arez avoids a moonsault, then Aramis lands a pump kick and hit a German suplex. Arez out of the ring, Aramis with a suicide dive and both men are driven up onto the entrance ramp. Aramis up top, Arez out of the ring to avoid him but Aramis walks the ropes then hits a summersault plancha. Back into the ring, Aramis up top again and hits a 450 splash for a near fall. Arez lands an enziguri, then a roundhouse to the head. A few heel kicks from Arez then a Michinoku Driver gets a 2 count. Arez eats some kicks from Aramis then Aramis hits a sit out powerbomb for a 2 count. Arez catches a kick, and hits a leg trapped pumphandle driver for a 1 count, then a tilt a whirl double knee backbreaker for a 2 count. Aramis is prone as Arez heads up top, but Aramis avoids a Shooting Star Press then hits a spinning torture rack into a Blue Thunder Bomb to pin and win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Aramis won in 11:50

Rating: 3 stars

A great showcase of the lucha style, fast paced counters with athleticism and the clear goal of one upping each other constantly. I’m not the biggest fan of this style in general but these two showed some of what makes it so much fun. Toss in the experience and chemistry these two have with each other and it was a really hot opener for the show. Post match Aramis offers a handshake again, this time Arez accepts and they hug.

We get a highlight package for Jacob Fatu, the reigning MLW heavyweight champion with a reign of a little over 2 years.

Cesar Duran is talking on the phone, he implores whoever he’s talking with to not let down his Renegades (what he calls the fans of MLW). Apparently they make the right decision, but Matt Cross is here and wants an answer about his request for a title shot from last week. Duran reminds us that at one point in the past Cross defeated someone who was at one other point the MLW world champion. Cross thinks he deserves a title shot, Duran likes his ambition and gives him a title shot next week against Fatu. Duran’s masked goon then escorts him away while Duran calls Court Bauer.

The women’s featherweight division will kick off next week, and of course Fightland is coming up October 7th.

Match #2: Alex Kane w/ King Mo vs. Budd Heavy

Kane jumps Heavy at the bell, laying him out with a clothesline. Stomps from Kane then chops as well. Kane sets for a suplex, and hits it but declines to get the pin. Some elbows from Kane, then a kick to the back. Heavy tries to fight back with strikes but Kane no sells him and drills him with an exploder suplex. King Mo is keeping track of the suplex count at ringside. Kane with an avalanche in the corner then running forearm strikes. A ripcord Angle Slam from Kane ends things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Alex Kane won in 3:08

Rating: Giromontina. . . SQUASH

Alex Kane definitely has the look and the intensity, this was a solid squash debut for a guy MLW clearly has some high hopes for. Post match Budd Heavy flips off Kane, so Kane comes back down and drills him with an exploder suplex, then a German suplex and another ripcord Angle Slam.

In the back Alicia Atout has EJ Nduka, he says the Battle Riot felt good and he showed everyone he is who he says he is.

5150 talk, Konnan says he warned everyone this would happen. Danny Rivera tells Injustice to think more about the injustice done to the Latino community, they’ve put leashes on their chains but they’re coming for their throats, this is just the beginning. Julius Smokes mocks how helpless Reed and Oliver were, and Slice Boogie tells them little boys don’t play with grown men and he’s got no problem slapping the shit out of them kids.

Commentary runs down the Fightland card, including a new 4-Way match for the MLW Middleweight title when Myron Reed tries to defend against Aramis, Arez, and the debuting legend Tajiri.

We get a note that Alex Kane is now the first alternate for the Opera Cup, if anyone falls out Kane will step into their place.

Match #3 – MLW National Openweight Title Match: (c) Alexander Hammerstone vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Pretty decent “Hammerstone” chant to get the match going. Lawlor goes for a single leg, trips Hammerstone down and starts going after the leg but Hammerstone rolls into the ropes. Lawlor is trying to work the wrestling, but Hammerstone gets an arm wringer and Lawlor moves to the ropes to force the break. Leg kick from Lawlor, Hammerstone catches one and Lawlor dives into the ropes again to force a break. Headlock from Lawlor, Hammerstone breaks him down then gets his own and flattens Lawlor with a shoulder block. Lawlor back to the side headlock, Hamemrstone sends him off then bounces off the ropes and drops Lawlor with another shoulder block and Lawlor heads out of the ring to regroup. Hammerstone pulls him onto the apron but Lawlor snaps his arm over the top rope, but Hammerstone is able to toss him back out of the ring. They’re both on the floor now and trading blows but Hammerstone is overpowering Lawlor so far. Lawlor lands a chop, Hammerstone just gets mad and presses Lawlor up and drops him onto the apron. Back in the ring Lawlor avoids a Nightmare Pendulum and hits a bulldog on the arm of Hammerstone. Hammerstone out of the ring now but Lawlor is out after him with chops. Back into the ring with more chops from Lawlor and some arm work as well. A lot of corner offense from Lawlor, but as he stands on Hammerstone’s chest Hammerstone pulls himself up by the ropes and launches Lawlor out of the ring. Out of the ring and Lawlor is back to the arm, wrapping it around the ring post before they head back into the ring. They start trading elbows, then Lawlor goes after the arm and gets a takedown. Lawlor is after an armbar, he gets the arm extended but Hammerstone gets to the ropes quickly and forces the break. Kicks from Lawlor, but Hammerstone fights back with elbows and they start trading blows in the middle of the ring before Hammerstone lands a jumping knee. Lawlor lands a leg kick and some kicks to the back. Hammerstone catches a kick to the chest, scoops up Lawlor but Lawlor moves into a guillotine choke and Hammerstone has to use the ropes again. Divorce Court from Lawlor and he moves to a Crippler Crossface but Hammerstone is able to make it to the ropes again. Lawlor with kicks to the arm, but Hammerstone with a Catatonic to drop Lawlor and both men are down. Hammerstone starts laying in strikes now, battering Lawlor then running the ropes and flooring Lawlor with a clothesline. Lawlor gets hit with a belly to belly suplex but he’s able to kick out of a pin at 2. Hammerstone calls for the finish, but the arm gives out trying the Nightmare Pendulum and Lawlor kicks him in the shoulder then calls for backup. But no one’s coming to help him, and Hammerstone demands to know who he was calling for. Lawlor tries to beg off, but runs into another knee strike then a German suplex. Powerbomb from Hammerstone only gets 2, but he follows up with the Nightmare Pendulum to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Alexander Hammerstone retained his title in 12:43

Rating: 2.5 stars

Not a bad match, Lawlor trying to work the arm of Hammerstone but the big man ultimately powering through and overcoming the sneaky heel. Lawlor looking for help, presumably from either Team Filthy or Contra Unit, but getting left all on his own was somewhat interesting as it makes me wonder who’s got Hammerstone’s back in that regard.

In the back Alicia Atout talks with Hammerstone, but there’s a big brawl breaking out as Contra Unit is here, and the feed cuts out.