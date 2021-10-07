Winfree’s MLW Fusion Alpha (Ep. 3) Review 10.06.21

Hello everyone, welcome back to MLW Fusion Alpha. Tonight the MLW World Heavyweight champion Jacob Fatu puts his title on the line against Matt Cross. Fatu will defend that title tomorrow against Alexander Hammerstone in the FIGHTLAND event on Vice TV, so the ending is a bit more telegraphed than usual, but I expect Fatu and Cross to have a good match. We’ll also get the women’s featherweight division up and running tonight when Willow Nightingale battles Ashley Vox, and 5150 will take on Injustice. With that preamble out of the way, let’s see what tonight has in store for us.

We see video from earlier today when Hammerstone was denied entry into the building, security and management taking steps to keep him and Fatu apart before their big title match. Next we head right to the ring for our first match.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Injustice (Myron Reed and Jordan Oliver) vs. 5150 (Danny Rivera and Slice Boogi)e w/ Konnan and Julius Smokes

We get a brawl right away, Reed and Oliver get the advantage and we settle into Rivera taking some really awkward double team moves in the corner. Reed and Oliver try to dive, Rivera super kicks Oliver and Boogie catches Reed out of the air and slams him into the ring post. Eventually Oliver and Boogie settle into the ring. Boogie with a lot of strikes then a scoop slam attempt but Oliver fights out with a chop. They start trading chops in the middle of the ring, eventually Oliver gets the better of that. Smokes trips up Oliver, distracting the ref so Rivera catches Oliver with a kick. Boogie with a uranage backbreaker then a standing uranage for a 2 count. After that Boogie somewhat recklessly launches Rivera at Reed on the apron, kicking him down. Rivera with a running kick in the corner, then Boogie hits a twisting Vader bomb and Reed has to interfere to save the match. Rivera tags in and starts kicking Oliver down. Smokes with a cheap shot to Oliver, then Rivera cheap shots Reed. Boogie tags in as the ref deals with Reed, and 5150 hit a double suplex on Oliver. Rivera back in and starts working a side headlock. Oliver is able to fight back, lands a jump spinning back kick and both men are down. Smokes takes out Reed to stop the hot tag, wonderful timing on that spot. Rivera hits a Dragon suplex onto Oliver and trash talks Reed. Oliver fights back again, hits a rolling elbow on River and is able to tag out. Reed runs wild with kicks to Boogie and Rivera. A double team powerbomb connects but Boogie is there to break up the pin. Oliver tags back in, but Rivera cuts them off with strikes then Boogie spears Reed on the apron. Rivera avoids the springboard back stunner, Boogie then distracts the ref as Smokes cracks Oliver with a slap jack and Rivera pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: 5150 won in 7 minutes

Rating: 2.5 stars

This was a hectic match, but not always in a good way. Boogie has the look, but in terms of his work he looks every bit like a guy barely coming up on three years wrestling. That said, the only way to gain experience is to keep working and I hope he improves.

Post match Reed tries to get froggy, and gets jumped by Rivera and Boogie for his trash talk. Oliver is able to pull Reed out of the ring eventually and they have to scamper off. Rivera cold cocks a ref for no good reason, then they spray paint a big “L” on the refs back, then takes off with Reed’s chest protector which came off at some point.

Alicia Atout is in the back with the Sea Stars, Vox calls the journey to this point crazy. Delmi says it’s been a rough year for wrestling, but they’ve overcome all the tribulations. Willow Nightingale shows up and hugs them, she puts over their Tik Tok videos, and she wants to dominate in the ring. Up comes Brittany Blake who promises a swift end to all their fun.

Match #2: Willow Nightingale vs. Ashley Vox

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating: