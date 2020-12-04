Winfree’s MLW Fusion (Ep. 112) Review 12.02.20  

The Opera Cup Tournament continues tonight, as well as the masked soldier of CONTRA Unit making an official in ring debut. The big selling point for this episode is probably the matches, Davey Boy Smith Jr. battles Low Ki in what could be a very hard hitting affair and ACH vs. Laredo Kid will probably involve a lot of aerial stuff.

We open with video packages from the Opera Cup participants, Low Ki sees this as a step to the world title, both he and DBS remember their match from the previous Opera Cup that was won by DBS. They respect each other but anticipate a brutal fight. That will be our main event tonight.

Our regular intro video brings us to commentary, they’re cut off by Contra Unit. Samael mocks people for Thanksgiving celebrations while Contra gets stronger in their cold we bunker in the Mongolian heartland. Contra is readying for their next strike, and promise to formally introduce their masked mercenary who’s a worldwide terror. They’re going with Mads Krugger as the name for the masked man. Samael promises the suffering will be painful and protracted.

Back to the normal broadcast, where commentary apologizes for Contra hacking into the show before running down the card tonight. That sends us to the ring for our first match intros. Kid wants to represent AAA with honor and take the trophy back to Mexico. ACH thinks highly of Kid and looks forward to the challenge.

Match #1 – Opera Cup Tournament: Laredo Kid vs. ACH

Kid with a quick go behind, ACH counters with an arm wringer. Kid escapes, and gets an arm wringer of his own. ACH’s turn to escape, hits a snapmare then they trade sweeps and one counts, then roll ups before a stand off. ACH with a shove, and both men back off to reset. Kid grabs a side headlock, then shoulder tackles ACH down. Kick to the gut from Kid and ACH is down. Enziguri from the apron from Kid, then a diving drop kick and ACH is out of the ring. Kid sets for a dive of some kind, there’s a springboard plancha and both men are down. Back into the ring, stomps from Kid. ACH is in the corner, Kid with some strikes (his punches and chops need work) then ACH blocks an enziguri and shoulder blocks Kid to the outside. Running kick from ACH to Kid and ACH struts on the apron for a second. There’s a mat on this side of the ringside area, ACH hits a snap suplex and tosses Kid back into the ring. Body shots from Kid, ACH counters by taking out the leg and hitting a double stomp to the back for a near fall. Chops from ACH then a backbreaker for another two count. Another chop from ACH, then he hits a tilt a whirl backbreaker for another near fall.

To the corner, ACH trying to target the lower back of Kid now. ACH with strikes, and some dancing. Kid lands a forearm and a kick, slips to the apron then kicks ACH in the chest. ACH with a springboard drop kick and Kid is on the floor on the outside. Kid blocks a kick and face plants ACH. High cross body from Kid, then a clothesline and a series of snap suplexes into a northern lights suplex for a near fall. ACH avoids a corner charge, then rolls through a crossbody attempt, hits a spinning backbreaker into an overhead suplex. Kid avoids a suplex, hits a running forearm then a Michinoku driver. A couple of second rope moonsaults from Kid only get a two count. Kid hits shoulder blocks to the abdomen of ACH, then a chop. Kid puts ACH on the top rope, goes up to join him and tries a superplex but ACH counters, tries a sunset flip powerbomb but Kid stalls that and kicks him off. ACH just does it again with a springboard for momentum this time and hits the powerbomb for a near fall. Chop from ACH, Kid fires back and we start trading rights. ACH avoids a super kick, hits a spinning back kick to the guts and then chops Kid. Kid set on the top rope, ACH up with him but Kid shoves him off. ACH gets crotched on the top rope, Kid hits a hard kick then a springboard cutter for a near fall. Kid goes for another cover but ACH kicks out. Kid to the top rope, ACH tries to stop him, and intercepts him with a front flip kick. Brainbuster from ACH and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: ACH pinned Laredo Kid at 14:08

Rating: 1.5 stars

I went back and forth between 1.5 and 2 here, ultimately I think the lack of in ring story and overly long runtime drop it that last little bit. I don’t think they needed this much time, both men spent a fair bit of the match meandering from position to position and the match never really had any flow to it. It was just “OK, your turn to do something, now my turn” over and over again. A 9 or so minute sprint might have been more enjoyable than drawing this out.

ACH post match, he says he’s got bad news for everybody as he’s the New Game. So, 15 minute long winded promos coming soon from ACH? He says he proved that tonight and just wants his next opponent. He’ll meet Tom Lawlor in the semi-finals.

Tom Lawlor video, he’s proud to announce that the MLW tag team division is up next as Dominick Garrini and Kevin Ku will be entering the tag ranks. That team will debut next week, using the name Violence is Forever. Kind of a cool name.

The Von Erich’s liken Contra to a bully that won’t learn, they take offense to Contra calling out MLW champions. They want to teach Contra another lesson, and promise Contra that things aren’t going to go their way.

Selina de la Renta vignette next, she says everyone is asking where she is and what she’s going to do. That’s factually incorrect. She says she’s talking now to avoid Konan telling lies to the media, so we’ll hear it from her. She’s in Mexico because she’s got business and revenge to take care of, and Konan won’t like it. She’s playing with a knife, and sings in Spanish to close.

Black Hand Mads Krugger makes his way to the ring next.

Match #2: Mads Krugger vs. Jobber McJobberson (Ariel Dominguez)

Dominguez tries moving around, Krugger no sells him then grabs him by the back of the neck. Body shots from Krugger then he face plants Dominguez. Krugger throws Dominguez around for a bit, then misses a corner charge, but goozles Dominguez on a dive attempt. Choke breaker from Krugger but the holds on, then hits a modified half nelson face buster to end things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Mads Krugger pinned Ariel Dominguez at 1:46

Rating: Giromontina. . . SQUASH

Exactly what you’d expect.

A few masked Contra goons show up with a body bag for Dominguez. They then drape the body bag with a Contra flag.

Richard Holliday video now, he dedicates his opening round win to Hammerstone and then runs down Gino. He doesn’t think either Smith or Ki can handle him and pre-emptively dedicates the semifinal win to Hammer as well.

Contra Unit will have a tag team title shot next week, MLW world champion Jacob Fatu and Simon Gotch will battle Ross and Marshall Von Erich.

Low Ki and DBS make their ways to the ring for the main event. Oh sweet, I didn’t know DBS came out to the PRIDE theme. That’s some quality music.

Match #3: Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Low Ki

They shake hands to get things going. Ki looking for the legs early, Smith avoiding him. They tie up, Smith gets a double wrist lock but Ki slips around to the back. We get a clean break as they wind up in the ropes. Smith with the go behind now, Ki working the double wrist lock to try and break his grip. Smith picks Ki up and sets him on the apron, then they break. Ki tries a single leg, Smith tries a reversal but on the mat Ki slips out and gets the back. Smith with a reversal into the full mount, Ki gets full guard back and goes for an armbar. Ki can’t extend the arm though and Smith falls back for a straight ankle lock. Ki spins over the top, passes to side control and gets a 1 count before they break. Leg kick from Ki, then a foot stomp and an ankle pick. Ki working the leg, smith counters into a leg lock of his own but Ki is in the ropes to save himself. Smith with a headlock takeover into the scarf hold position. Ki back up, Smith tosses him again. Cover from Smith, he’s work a top wrist lock. Nearly a straight armbar for Smith, Ki rolls to his knees but when Smith tries to switch to a Fujiwara armbar Ki is able to spladdle him and roll up for a 2 count. Smith still on top in the ride position now, and working a toe hold into a pinning predicament but Ki gets free and they reset on the feet.

Leg kicks from Ki, then he tries another single leg and hits a dragon screw leg whip. Smith onto the apron selling the knee. Ki isn’t going to give him time and starts stomping on the knee. Next Ki looks for an inside heel hook, Smith kicks him off and then kicks him in the gut. Ki with a mule kick from the top rope, he tries to get a fisherman position but Smith blocks that. Smith with a suplex then a cover for 2. Stomps from Smith, then he slams the face of Ki into the corner. Ki reverses a whip, and then starts landing elbows from the 10 punch position but Smith tosses him over the top rope and all the way to the outside. Smith follows Ki out, and lands some kicks to the spine, then drives Ki into the ring apron. Back into the ring now, Smith steps on the hand of Ki. Ki on the apron, smith suplexes him back into the ring for a near fall. Smith is working on the arm of Ki now, he hits an Indian death lock on the arm then ties up the arm and gets a Fujiwara armbar. Ki quickly to the ropes to force the break. To the corner, Smith still working the arm. Arm wringer take over from Smith, then another top wrist lock. Back to their feet, Smith lands a knee to the body. Smith laying in strikes now, but Ki counters into a crucifix roll up for a near fall.

Smith back to the arm, he’s not giving up control of the match. Ki fights back but gets dropped when Smith slams into his shoulder again. Smith back to that top wrist lock, Ki fights with knees to the body and Smith hits a hard forearm crossface. Leg drop to the arm from Smith. Ki counters a move into a victory roll for a near fall. Smith lands a kick to the gut and resumes working over the arm. German suplex from Smith, that gets a 2 count. Back to the Fujiwara armbar, Ki is able to get to the ropes to save his arm after a bit. Ki uses the ropes to pull himself up, Smith tries another German suplex but Ki lands on his feet and hits a double stomp and both men are down now.

Both men up, Ki with some running forearms then a springboard kick to the face. Ki avoids a clothesline, floats over and gets an octopus stretch. Smith gets to the ropes now to force a break. Kicks from Ki, then Kawada kicks and a shotgun drop kick into the corner that gets a near fall. Ki up top, Smith cuts him off with strikes on the top rope. Smith up with Ki, tries a superplex but Ki hits a knee and shoves him off but when he tries the double stomp Smith avoids it then hits a snap power slam for a near fall. Smith takes his mouth guard, tries the running powerslam but Ki catches the ropes and locks up a dragon sleeper. The ropes save Smith, then he goes for the modified dragon sleeper. Smith tries a pinning counter, but Ki rolls through into a victory roll and gets the pinfall.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Low Ki pinned Davey Boy Smith Jr. at 20:13

Rating: 3 stars

I’m probably being generous on an objective scale, but I’m a sucker for mat work and proper joint manipulation. Both men worked well on the mat, and they told a pretty good story with Ki having the roll up counters all throughout and just catching Smith in one when Smith went back to the position he used to beat Ki last year.

Post match they shake hands and hug briefly.

Commentary talk about next week’s card, then we cut to Ki saying this was just round 1 and he edged out a top heavyweight. This is what MLW is about, sport competition.