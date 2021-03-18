Winfree’s MLW: Fusion (Ep. 125) Review 3.17.21  

It’s MLW time again. On tonight’s episode of Fusion we’ve got a couple of title bouts, Los Parks will put the MLW tag team titles on the line against Injustice while MLW middleweight champion Lio Rush left an open contract hanging around last week and some mystery person has signed it. Also Azteca Underground representative Mil Muertes will be in action against the bruiser Parrow, and TJP will take on his former student Bu Ku Dao.

Outside we’re opening with a brawl between Los Parks, Injustice, and Contra Unit’s Daivari and Simon Gotch.

We’re going to open with that middleweight title match, apparently our challenger is Brian Pillman Jr. There’s a pre-recorded video from Rush, who says he’s not the just moneyweight champion but an authentic athlete, champion, and star. Pillman is none of those, just a cosplay clown and Pillman will found that out right now.

Match #1 – MLW Middleweight Title Match: (c) Lio Rush vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

They tie up, Pillman seems to have a power edge and backs Rush into the ropes then breaks clean. Rush with a go behind, Pillman tosses him off. Pillman grabs a side headlock, Rush with a headscissors counter and they run the ropes then run into each other but Pillman isn’t moving. Rush with a kick to the body, but then runs into a shoulder block from Pillman. Rush avoids a corner charge but runs into a drop kick. Slap from Rush, then they run the ropes again this time Rush hits a head scissors and sends Pillman out of the ring. Pillman avoids a baseball slide, then stalls headscissors attempt and sets Rush on the apron. A few kicks from Rush then a bottom rope asai moonsault and Rush is in full control. Rush kicks the ribs of Pillman, he’s working the body a lot now. Pillman fights back up with strikes, Rush slips over his shoulder and lands an elbow to the lower back then starts working a bear hug. Full back mount for Rush and he lays in strikes then bails on the position to land kicks. Pillman is firing up, catches a kick but runs into boot in the corner before catching Rush with a snap powerslam. Chops from Pillman, he’s running wild with clotheslines but can’t keep Rush down for a pin. Rush slips out of a suplex attempt, sends Pillman to the apron but Pillman jumps into a handstand kick and drops to the floor. Pillman back into the ring, Rush with a low tornado kick that drops Pillman. Rush up top, but Pillman intercepts him with a blow. Both men up top and Pillman with a superplex, now both men are down. Pillman up first, Rush rolls him up but only gets 2. Low angle stunner from Rush, the Final Hour splash follows and ends the match.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Lio Rush retained the MLW Middleweight title at 9:14

Rating: 2 stars

Ultimately the lack of a dynamic between the wrestlers held this back, Pillman seemed to bounce between slightly obnoxious heel and fiery babyface without much sense of cohesion. Most of the action was good, a handful of flubs aside, but the lack of interpersonal dynamic and the total lack of drama around who was going to win put a clear ceiling on the match.

In the back Alica Atout says they’re changing the main event, Contra Unit will be part of the match so we’ve got a No DQ triple threat tag team title match.

Up next they recap Mil Muertes stealing the Openweight title belt from Alex Hammerstone last week. In the back Hammerstone says he’s been stuck playing games ever since he came back, be that Contra’s or Salina’s. Because when LA Park couldn’t get it done Mil Muertes showed up. He mocks Salina a bit, but says no matter how much he wants to blame her ultimately this was Mil who stole his belt. Unfortunately just having the belt doesn’t make Mil the champion, he’s got to beat Hammerstone for it. He challenges Mil Muertes to a match for the title.

The Von Erich’s have another video for us. They call Tom Lawlor predictable and disrespectful. They promise to beat Team Filthy, Lawlor can name the time and place.

Salina de la Renta has a video, her boss has demanded glorious violence for the believers and she’s happy to make sure Mil Muertes delivers it.

We’re getting an update on the Top 10 contenders nex.

10. Jordan Oliver

9. Gino Medina

8. Myron Reed

7. Richard Holliday

6. Mads Krugger

5. Calvin Tankman

4. Mil Muertes

3. Low Ki

2. Tom Lawlor

1. Alex Hammerstone – MLW Openweight champion

MLW World Champion – Jacob Fatu

The big men are up next.

Match #2: Parrow vs. Mil Muertes w/ Salina de la Renta

Muertes is wearing the Openweight title. They got nose to nose right away and start trying to over power each other. Neither man goes down as they trade punches and shoulder blocks. Muertes off the ropes and hits a drop kick to the knee then a DDT to drop Parrow. Full mount for Muertes and he lands punches. Parrow fights up to his feet but Muertes is beating him around the ring with strikes. Parrow with a back elbow but Muertes responds with a clothesline. They head out of the ring and start brawling in the ringside area. Muertes is getting the best of this almost easily. Back into the ring, Parrow intercepts Muertes with a knee then an avalanche in the corner. Muertes lands an elbow but Parrow counters with a full nelson slam then a senton for a 2 count. They trade rights again before Parrow catches a charging Parrow with a snap powerslam. Parrow tries a slam but Muertes avoids him and hits the Straight to Hell to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Mil Muertes won at 4:15

Rating: Romanesco. . . SQUASH

An extended squash, but a squash none the less. Assuming we get Muertes and Hammerstone that could be a really fun match.

Bu Ku Dao was attacked in the back, no word on if his match with TJP will go forward. A bit of a Tankman highlight follows to kill some air time.

A quick update on the upcoming Never Say Never event, Jordan Oliver will battle Simon Gotch and Myron Reed takes on Daivari. Nice way to telegraph the main event ending. We’ll also have an MLW World title match when Jacob Fatu puts the belt on the line against Calvin Tankman.

Contra Unit hacks the feed. Mads Krugger says he can see that he took the strength from Hammerstone, knows that Hammerstone is worried about him. He plans to continue dissecting Hammerstone going forward.

Tom Lawlor says the Von Erich’s just reminded him how dumb they are, since they’re letting him pick the stipulation for their fight. Next week Team Filthy against the Von Erich’s and ACH in a 6 man chain rope match.

Main event time.

Match #3 – No Disqualification Triple Threat MLW Tag Team Title Match: (c) Los Parks (LA Park and Hijo de LA Park) w/ Salina de la Renta vs. Injustice (Jordan Oliver and Myron Reed) vs. Contra Unit (Daivari and Simon Gotch)

Injustice and Contra brawl before Los Parks even get to the ring. Park in with a chair and lays waste to everyone with it. This is going to get wild and crazy right away. A lot of brawling around the ringside area, Gotch lays into Oliver with a kendo stick. Hijo whacks Daivari with some kind of metal tray, and here comes LA Park Jr from under the ring. Daivari and Reed in the ring, Daivari beats the crap out of Reed before Reed hits an enziguri for 2. Hijo in and lays into Reed with the chair. Hijo and Junior with kendo sticks on the outside. Oliver back in the ring, he kicks down Junior and they start trading blows. LA Park has been replaced by Junior apparently, Hijo in and clobbers Oliver with the chair. Park sneaks out from under the ring and hits Reed a few times. Daivari stars hitting Hijo, Gotch is able to pull LA Park from under the ring. Park and Gotch in the ring, Hijo gets Gotch from behind with the stick. Gotch tries to fight back but gets double teamed by Los Parks. Gotch tries to tie up the legs of Hijo but Park breaks that up. Daivari in the ring and starts putting the boots to Hijo in the corner. We get Gotch and Park trading chops, now trading kicks. Gotch starts getting the better of that, they trade charges in the corners before Park drops Gotch with a clothesline. Reed with a stick and lays into Hijo. Oliver and Reed into the ring. Reed with a dive over the top rope ono the pile of bodies, but he’s caught so Oliver has to dive onto the pile and knock everyone down.

Back in the ring Daivari starts laying into Oliver. Spike piledriver onto Oliver but Hijo in to break up the pin. Hijo dives onto Gotch, Park with a spear to Oliver and Los Parks retain.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Los Parks retained the MLW Tag Team Titles

Rating: 1 star

This was a painfully generic brawl. Not even an enjoyable brawl with all the camera cuts and total lack of structure to everything. I get that LA Park in 2021 is more smoke and mirrors than anything else but this was just kind of a slop fest.

Los Parks and Salina celebrate post match as the episode closes.