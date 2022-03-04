Winfree’s MLW: Fusion (Ep. 135) Review 3.03.22  

Alright everyone, time to check in with the wacky world of MLW again. Tonight we’ve got two title fights as Alex Kane defends the National openweight title against Calvin Tankman, and Tajiri returns to defend the Middleweight title in a Fatal 4-Way match. The build towards Alexander Hammerstone defending his World Heavyweight title against Davey Richards, but the looming threat of Richard Holliday still hangs across that potential match.

We get a recap of the ending segment from last week when Cesar Duran hinted to Richard Holliday that if something happens to Davey Richards then Holliday would take his place at SuperFight. Then we get a video from Holliday and Alicia Atout. Holliday is still unhappy he’s not been given his title shot and objects to Dave Richards’ cutting the line. Holliday promises to right that wrong right now, he’s got a briefcase of cash for anyone who can permanently take Richards out of the main event.

Match #1 – MLW National Openweight Title: (c) Alex Kane w/ Mr. Thomas vs. Calvin Tankman

We get brawling right away, both men throwing punches and Tankman drives Kane out of the ring. Thankfully they didn’t start a theoretical blood match with a lock up. Kane heads back into the ring and takes some offense from Tankman, then tries a German suplex but he can’t lift Tankman. Back elbow from Tankman, and again Kane can’t suplex Tankman. Tankman misses a spinning back fist and Kane lands a big boot then a Stunner but Tankman then hits a medium sized Pounce. Kane heads out of the ring again, then as he’s getting back in the ring he attacks Tankman and slams the leg of Tankman across the middle rope. Now Kane starts stomping on the leg of Tankman, then Thomas with a cheap shot with a metal pipe as Kane distracts the ref. Tankman finally gets out of the ropes but now he can hardly stand. The ref takes a look at Tankman and decides to call the match but never has the bell rung.

In the back Homicide has jumped Davey Richards, but Richards is able to fight him off then goes storming off looking for Holliday.

Back in the ring Kane accuses Calvin Tankman of being a quitter as well as a crybaby. Tankman moves back to the ring so I guess we’re still having the match. Kane avoids a right hand and hits a German suplex. Another German suplex from Kane. A third German from Kane, who has taken down the straps on his singlet. Tankman hulks up and hits a weak pop up spinning back elbow for a 2 count. Tankman wants to end this but Kane hits a single leg and then a jackknife pin for the 3.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Alex Kane retained the title in about 8:06

Rating: 1.5 stars

I don’t hate the story these two are telling, but the in ring execution is off. Neither man seems to gel with the other, and both are still finding their footing as wrestlers so it’s not too surprising but it does make for an odd pairing. Not great execution, and the false finish hurt more than helped.

Post match Kane gets a quick interview, he did what he said he was going to do and beat Calvin Tankman. This win is sponsored by the Crybaby Calvin t-shirt that Kane has been pimping out. He says he’s the most dangerous man in MLW, the most dangerous champion in MLW, then yells “bomaye” for a bit. Not a strong promo, but Kane is still coming along.

5150 video promo, Boogie is tired of the nepotism in wrestling. He and Rivera talk about how they came from nothing, no parents to break them, and all the second generation teams are riding on reputations they didn’t earn. Rivera promises that he and Boogie are going to start adding the family legacies to the list of bodies they’re leaving behind them. They’re just getting started.

Another static filled TV vignette, Killer Kross is returning to MLW in case you’d forgotten.

Karlee Perez offers a stone table to King Muertes, promising it will make him a god. OK then.

The Saito brothers jump Richards as well, but Richards gets a pool cue and batters them then resumes searching for Richard Holliday.

Match #2: KC Navarro vs. Ho Ho Lun

KC offers a handshake, Lun shakes it then hits a single leg. They run the ropes, then trade kick avoidance. More rope running before KC hits a drop kick and Lun heats out of the ring. Suicide dive from KC connects. In the back Alex Kane and ACH get into a pull apart. Lun pulls KC off the ropes and KC hits his head on the turnbuckles on the way down. Snapmare from Lun then a drop kick to the back of the neck. If you’ll recall the attack from nZo months back was targeted at the neck, and Lun goes for the neck now. KC hits a super kick but then runs into a high knee. A very safe Michinoku Driver from Lun, then he hits kicks to the head. Codebreaker from KC then a kick to the head and the Jesus Peace connects to end things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: KC Navarro won in 3:28

Rating: 2 stars

Not a great match, these two both worth similar styles so it should have been better but for whatever reason this didn’t click. The crowd was also quite dead for this one. Post match KC gets an interview, he takes the mic and says he’s been out for 3 months because of nZo. He used to look up to nZo, but then nZo takes him out. He calls nZo a real bitch, tells him to stop hiding and challenges him to a grudge match.

Gnarls Garvin and Budd Heavy share beers at a bar. Garvin is mad that they lost to the Saito brothers last week, they need a plan. They’re going to start fighting harder and meaner, but most importantly they need to get a little bit drunker. Budd will drink to all of that. I’m not the biggest fan of that pairing but there’s some comedy to be mined.

Alex Kane and Mr. Thomas get caught by Emilio Sparks. Kane says he destroyed Tankman then sweeps up the imaginary pieces of of Tankman and demands they get out of his ring. Tankman shows up from behind and we get the start of a brawl.

Richards with a pool cue is cornered by Homicide and the Saito brothers, then King Muertes shows up to make it four on one. They attack Richards, but Hammerstone shows up to save his opponent. Holliday and Alicia were nearby, and seeing this they run off. Next week we’ll get Hammerston vs. Holliday.

Cesar Duran is here to introduce our Middleweight title match. Duran says this city is full of losers, their basketball team proves that. But the people will love him, because he’s the best matchmaker in the world. He plays with the crowd then introduces his mystery entrant into the next match, Bandido.

Match #3 – Fatal 4-Way MLW Middleweight Title: (c) Tajiri vs. Myron Reed vs. Matt Cross vs. Bandido

Some nice streamers for Tajiri. Everyone stares off, then Bandido and Tajiri drop Cross and Reed with kicks before squaring off. They tie up, Bandido gets an arm wringer but Tajiri escapes then they trade arm drags, leg sweeps, and a stand off. Reed and Cross drop kick Bandido and Tajiri out of the ring then they go one on one. Cross shoulder blocks Reed down, then they run the ropes before Reed avoids a clothesline and then hits an enziguri. Bandido into the ring, he and Reed are one on one now. They start trading elbows, Bandido then runs the ropes and hits a headscissors take over. Reed heads out of the ring, Cross is back in now and he takes a Superman punch. Cross hits a sweep then a standing moonsault but Bandido avoids the moonsault then Bandido flips out of a satellite headscissors. Cross catches Bandido with a backbreaker to slow things down. Springboard cross body from Cross gets a 2 count. Tajiri heads into the ring and starts kicking Cross. Bandido back in, he’s kicked down, then Reed flies into a body kick. Tajiri with chops then he locks in the Tarantula. Reed avoids a Buzzsaw kick and Bandido super kicks Tajiri. Reed then super kicks Cross leaving Bandido and Reed to square off again. They start trading chops with Reed eventually firing up before running into a Military press. Reed uses a Stunner to counter a suplex, he wants the rebound Cutter but Bandido avoids it. Cross then double stomps Bandido while he’s on the shoulders of Reed before diving onto Tajiri. Bandido slips off of the shoulders of Reed, kicks his arm then hits a Crucifix Driver but Cross is there to break up the pin. Cross gets put on the top rope by Bandido, he kicks Reed and climbs onto his shoulders in an Electric Chair position. Bandido eggs on Cross, Cross tries a cross body but this just allows Bandido to hit Cross with a Revolution Fly (moonsault fall away slam) while also drilling Reed with a Poisoned Rana. Overly choreographed, but kind of cool looking. Bandido calls on Tajiri, who happily kicks him in the head then goes for covers on everyone but he can’t find a pin. More kicks from Tajiri then he mists Bandido. Cross with a double springboard cutter to Bandido and Reed. Cross is up top for the Shooting Star Press but Reed catches him on the way down with a Cutter and pins to regain the title.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Myron Reed won the MLW Middleweight title in 8:47

Rating: 2.5 stars

I’m not a big fan of this layout for a Fatal 4-Way match, it just feels lazy. There wasn’t much of a story to be told here, and a bunch of the spots came off as way too choreographed. I’m also not a fan of Reed as champion, but the MLW roster isn’t exactly deep at the moment so I get that they’re working with what they’ve got. When you’re finish is also just lifted wholesale from a pretty iconic moment it’s bound to draw some unflattering comparisons.

We close with another airing of the sit down style hype package for Alexander Hammerstone and Davey Richards.