Winfree’s MLW Fusion (Ep. 139) Review 3.31.22  

Alright people, time for more MLW Fusion. This week EJ Nduka and a mystery partner will take on 5150, trios action when Microman, Octagon Jr. and Puma King take on Arez, Gino Medina, and Mini Abismo Negro, plus hot off of siding with Mads Krugger against Jacob Fatu last week, Ikuro Kwon will be in action. Last week MLW World Heavyweight champion Alexander Hammerstone got a modicum of revenge against Richard Holliday, but that feud is far from over, so we’ll have to keep an eye on Cesar Duran and his nefarious schemes.

We get right to the action with introductions for our first match.

Match #1 – Trios Match: Gino Medina, Mini Abismo Negro, and Arez w/ Dr. Dax vs. Microman, Octagon Jr., and Puma King

Puma and Arez get us going. They tie up, Arez goes after the arm but Puma trips him down. Arez back to the arm, Puma escapes an arm wringer, then Arez does the same and they trade some roll ups before Puma hits an arm drag. Puma is getting the better of the mat wrestling and starts hitting arm drags, he counters a an arm drag from Arez then they trade sweeps before we get a stand off. Arez shoves Puma, who tags in Octagon and Octagon hits a cross body. Gino tags in and Octagon misdirects him and Arez for a bit before things settle back in. Twisting head scissors from Octagon, then a satellite head scissors sends Gino out of the ring. Abismo misses a drop kick and Microman takes him down with a hurricanrana. Puma and Octagon dive to the outside, Microman and Abismo are in the ring and Microman drop kicks the knee. Arez and Gino shove Octagon and Puma off of the ropes and start triple teaming Microman. Gut buster to Microman then a series of elbow drops. One legged drop kick from Gino sends Microman into his corner and Puma tags in. All three heels are in the ring and are abusing Puma. Super kick from Gino then more kicks in the corner. Octagon tags in but Arez starts kicking him down. Gino hits a Snake eyes then a knee strike. Abismo hits a frog splash, double stomp from Arez and everyone piles onto Octagon but Microman breaks up the pin. Gino is pissed and starts stomping down Microman in the corner. Puma heads into the ring and takes offense while Octagon checks on Microman. Puma avoids a leg drop and hits a head scissors to Gino. Octagon then hits a corkscrew moonsault onto Arez and Abismo. Cutter to Arez from Octabon, then Octagon avoids a spear and Arez takes out Abismo. Microman hits a facebuster onto the kneeling Arez, then Gino takes some triple team offense including Microman hitting a diving headbutt into Gino’s groin. Puma sends Abismo out of the ring face first, then Microman hits a splash to the prone Abismo.

Arez and Puma trade counters and evasive moves before Puma hits a drop kick. Arez lands an enziguri then a springboard Victory Roll before he drops Octagon onto Puma a couple of times. Lionsault from Arez but Microman breaks up the pin. Arez slaps Microman then tosses him into a corner, but Microman avoids a cannonball senton and hits a Vader Bomb and Gino breaks up the pin this time. Gino gets on his knees and mocks Microman, then shoves him down. Running kick from Gino and in comes Puma to chop Gino. They trade chops then Gino hits a tornado kick and a very awkward slingshot facebuster, Octagon then flies in to break up the pin. Botched Irish whip, then Octagon hits a Meteora off of the middle of the ropes. Gino climbs the ropes but is kicked by Octagon. Octagon climbs up with Gino and hits a moonsault fall away slam and Abismo has save the match. Abismo kicks Octagon in the face then hits a diving hurricanrana. Butterfly suplex from Abismo and Microman breaks up the pin this time. Microman calls on Abismo, and here comes a Codebreaker from Octagon then a Backstabber from Puma and a hilo from Octagon to follow up. Octagon up top and hits a 450 splash but Arez and Gino both show up to break up the pin. Arez and Gino are sent out of the ring then Puma hits a spinrboard somersault plancha. Octagon one ups him with a double springboard asai moonsault onto the pile of bodies. Back in the ring Microman with a satellite headscissors transitioned into a Victory Roll and he pins Abismo to get the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Microman, Octagon Jr. and Puma King won in 15:40

Rating: 2.5 stars

There were some issues here that kept this from 3 star territory, a few botches that were noticeable, a long period of time when all three heels were in the ring to just one baby face which just made the good guys look like dorks, and I think this over stayed it’s welcome by 3-4 minutes. Arez continues to be one of the shining stars in these scenarios, and Microman is fine if you like this kind of comedy.

Post match the heels jump the victorious good guys. Microman winds up isolated and Dr. Dax boots him down. Dax gets low bridged by Microman, then he drop to holds Abismo onto the bottom rope and hits a 6.19 (as called by commentary, which made me laugh). Octagon and Puma return to the ring and Microman arm drags Arez out of the ring. Gino then takes a drop kick from Microman and the good guys stand tall once again.

We get a video for Alex Kane, he reminds us he was the second pick in the draft this year, and runs down what he’s accomplished in MLW thus far. Kane is still finding his voice, so keeping these short is the right call.

The Von Erichs walk around with Ricky Morton then Ross and Marshall head out to find Cesar Duran and talk about a title shot.

Emilio Sparks is trying to find out who EJ Nduka’s tag team partner is. EJ says it doesn’t matter if he’s got a partner or not, he’s going to show up and show out. He then tells Emilio that Emilio will find out if he’s got a partner when everyone else does, but just know the Judge isn’t a dummy.

Time for the next match.

Match #2: Ikuro Kwon vs. Ken Broadway

Kwon jumps Broadway just before the bell, laying in strikes. Broadway lands a back elbow then a scoop slam and a Lionsault for a 2 count. More strikes from Broadway then Kwon unloads with strikes and a kick to the face. Sling Blade from Kwon then a full nelson into a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Broadway avoids a running attack then scoops up Kwon for a running sit out powerslam for a near fall. Broadway heads up top but misses a moonsault and Kwon hits an ax kick then a running chancery neckbreaker gets the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ikuro Kwon won in 2:26

Rating: 2.5 stars

Average match overall, but Broadway didn’t look bad at all.

Post match Kwon gets an interview, he objects to being asked about attacking Fatu last week. He says Contra made Jacob Fatu into the Samoan werewolf, without Contra he’s just a Samoan P*ssy. That brings out Fatu and he starts brawling with Kwon through the back. Krugger shows up and Fatu is on the wrong end of the numbers game as officials start pulling them apart.

Cesar Duran is on the phone when the Von Erichs shows up. They want a title shot, Duran says 5150 is busy tonight but next week the Von Erics can take on the Mortons. They’re not happy about this, but are dismissed as Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout enter the office. Holliday thinks there’s a security problem as no one helped him when Hammerstone attacked him last week. Duran reminds him that violence is their business. Holliday doesn’t care about the tag line, but Duran cuts him off telling him it’s not just a tag line. It’s a fact. Holliday threatens to bring in his own security force, and tells Duran to get his house in order before Holliday has to do it for him. Once again there was a serious audio issue here, Duran is borderline inaudible. Pretty big screw up on the production side of things.

We get a rundown of the upcoming Azteca Underground card, the TV taping is being held Friday.

A continuation of the look at Alexander Hammerstone that started last week. He talks about getting a foot in the door with WWE and nearly getting hired by them but ultimately getting declined during that hiring cycle. While that crushed him he wasn’t going to quit and not long after MLW offered him a contract. We see his debut promo, he’s come a long way since then. Once he got to MLW he wanted to be the top guy and worked his ass off to be that guy. He’s seen all the chatter on twitter about going to WWE, or Impact, or AEW, but he does this because he loves it and MLW lets him do things in a way he likes and they pay him in a way that keeps him happy. MLW didn’t offer him the world, but they had plans for him and ever since he signed they’ve always had a plan. He’s never wanted to just go and “do wrestling” because that ultimately leads to falling out of love with it, which has happened to him in the past and he says it really sucks when you go through that. He puts over being well treated by MLW and hopes he’s become synonymous with the promotion as far as the fans are concerned. Some interesting stuff, I’m one of the guys who’d love to see Hammerstone on a bigger stage but if he’s happy and taken care of then God speed and party on champ. Once again, Hammerstone comes across so different when he’s speaking like this vs. when he’s doing other promo material.

Cesar Duran and a few goons walk in the back and find Arez. Duran sees potential in Arez, potential to be the next great luchador. But to fulfill his potential sacrifices must be made, you have to do what no one else is willing to do. Arez seems agreeable. Duran gives him a pouch, telling him if he follows the path to darkness he’ll be reborn even stronger.

Next week TJP gets his middleweight title shot against Myron Reed and the Von Erichs take on Ricky and Kerry Morton.

Main event time, Danny Rivera gets a mic as he and Slice Boogie hit the ring. Rivera plays with the crowd before reminding us that Michael Jordan was born in Brooklyn and North Carolina is full of nothing but inbred trailer trash rejects. He hopes EJ’s tag team partner is from up north. Boogie gets the mic and tells the hillbilly rednecks to kiss their Puerto Rican asses. Oh, and South Carolina’s BBQ is better anyway. Julius Smokes gets the mic and makes sounds that could loosely be described as words.

EJ Nduka comes out next, and waits on the ramp for his partner to join him. Here comes Calvin Tankman.

Match #3 – MLW Tag Team Title Match: (c) 5150 (Danny Rivera and Slice Boogie) w/ Julius Smokes vs. EJ Nduka and Calvin Tankman

Rivera and Boogie jump EJ and Tankman at the bell, but EJ fights back and tosses Boogie out of the ring. Rivera tries his hand next and EJ punches him down. Body kick from Rivera but he runs into a high back body drop. Shoulder tackle in the corner from EJ then a Snake Eyes and flying shoulder tackle. Tankman tags in and hits an avalanche in the corner, EJ follows up and Rivera staggers into a swinging scoop slam from Tankman. Boogie with a cheap shot to Tankman that allows Rivera to guillotine him over the top rope. Rivera up top for a flying knee strike and a 2 count. Boogie tags in and chops away at Tankman but that just pisses Tankman off. They start trading chops and Tankman gets the better of this before Boogie rakes the eyes. Tankman sets Boogie on the top rope and hits a palm strike but Boogie grabs him and hits a reverse tornado DDT. Rivera tags back in and chokes Tankman over the middle rope for a bit. Boogie tags back in and mocks EJ before he and Rivera hit a double team move on Tankman. Rivera tags in and drop kicks EJ while Boogie hits a Vader Bomb elbow drop and Rivera gets a near fall. Tankman with a pop up spinning back elbow that floors Rivera and both men are down. EJ tags in and runs wild, he hits a spinebuster onto Rivera then sends Boogie out of the ring with a back elbow. Tankman and Boogie start brawling on the outside then Rivera goes for a dive but Tankman moves and Rivera wipes out Boogie. Rivera to the apron for a double springboard cutter but EJ catches him and hits a big Oklahoma Stampede then tags out. Tankman with running shooting star press and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: EJ Nduka and Calvin Tankman won the tag team titles in 8:08

Rating: 2.5 stars

I feel like this one never quite got out of second gear, I don’t know if it was the editing or what but this felt a tad disjointed in places. That said I like EJ and Tankman as a team, it should give both men ample opportunities to grow. EJ in particular has the look, and he’s got intensity, but just needs more seasoning.

Tankman and EJ pose with the belts to end the show.