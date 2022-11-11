Winfree’s MLW Fusion (Ep. 154) Review 11.10.22  

Well, it’s nice to be back in the land of MLW on a more regular basis. Last week they finally aired the Battle Riot which was won by Jacob Fatu. Tonight Fatu’s keep busy feud with Real1 continues, Myron Reed will defend his middleweight title, Scarlett Bordeaux will be in action, and more. All of this content is still coming from the tapings in New York City.

First we get a recap of the Battle Riot.

The Samoan Swat Team arrive at the venue, but there’s a masked lucha goon blocking their entrance. They bully the poor little guy, then Microman comes from out of frame and delivers a low blow, then all four of the enter the venue.

Match #1 – Fatal 4-Way MLW Middleweight Title Match: (c) Myron Reed w/ Mr. Thomas vs. Lince Dorado vs. La Estrella vs. Arez

Everyone attacks at the bell, Reed sends Lince out of the ring then looks to align with Arez and work Estrella. Chops to Estrella then Estrella takes them both down with a springboard trust fall then a crazy suicide dive onto both of them that sees Estrella land over the barricade into the fans. Back in the ring Lince and Estrella run the ropes then Estrella hits a head scissors but runs into a tilt a whirl backbreaker then a clothesline from Lince. Arez and Lince square up now, Arez hits a heel kick then a back elbow, more strikes form Arez then a Liger Bomb for a 2 count as Reed breaks up the pin. Reed is annoyed that Arez tried to win the match and super kicks Lince but Arez breaks up the pin. Now Lince drop kicks both Reed and Arez then hits a Stunner to Reed. Estrella up top but misses a splash then avoids a Swanton from Arez, who avoids a splash from Lince, then Reed misses a springboard 450. Lince grabs a Fujiwara armbar on Reed, Estrella adds an ankle lock then Arez has to break things up. Arez and Lince start trading chops, then they hit the ropes and Arez lands kicks before hitting a sunset flip into a kick, then he ties up Lince in the Gorilla Clutch (inverted Texas Cloverleaf), he drops Estrella with a DDT when he tries to break that up but retains the Clutch on Lince. Lince is about to tap when Reed hits a slingshot leg drop onto Arez to break things up. Reed with a kick to Lince then a Stunner to Arez. Arez and Lince stop a double hurricanrana then hit a double bucklebomb to Reed.

Arez gets sent out of the ring by Estrella, but Estrella is caught in a snap powerslam by Lince. Lince with a suicide dive onto Arez, then one onto Reed. Estrella counters a cross body into a pin for 2, then catches Lince with a sick Frankensteiner for a near fall. Reed hits a double Flame On to both Lince and Estrella then is able to pin Estrella and retain his title.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Myron Reed retained the title in 6:54

Rating: 3 stars

Total sprint here, I actually thought this went longer because they crammed so much stuff into it. This was a pretty typical cruiserweight multi-man match but I don’t mean that as an insult.

Post match Reed gets an interview, he calls himself the greatest of all time and proved it again tonight. He says anyone from anywhere can come get it, he’ll send them packing back to where they came from.

Willie Mack is coming to MLW at some point in the future.

We get a video of Cesar Duran on the phone, he’s brokering some deals for MLW. Duran yells at his masked goon for being behind him all the time and creeping him out. His peace is interrupted by Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout. Duran is annoyed that Holliday is ruining his mood. Holliday wants some gratitude at least for saving Duran from Alexander Hammerstone again. Holliday wants another title shot, and Duran appreciated the violence Holliday showed so he’ll get his title shot in 2 weeks in a Falls Count Anywhere match. The three of them then sing a little parody song of “New York, New York”, and Duran warns Holliday that if he fails again there wont be another chance. Duran gives a chain to his goon and tells him to find Microman and end the little gremlin once and for all. The goon is a little hesitant, and Duran slaps some sense into him.

Match #2: KC Navarro vs. Mini Abismo Negro

We join this match in progress and Navarro lands a head scissors then unloads with strikes. Abismo eats a drop kick and Navarro celebrates before hitting a heat seeker suicide dive. Back in the ring Abismo knocks Navarro off of the top rope and lands strikes then climbs up there with him to hit a top rope hurricanrana. Abismo lands some strikes in the corner then hits a suplex for a 2 count. Navarro fights back with strikes then hits a satellite DDT for a 2 count. They start trading strikes and Abismo hits a Samoan Driver then climbs to the top rope but Navarro avoids his corkscrew moonsault. Navarro then hits his finish (couldn’t make out the name) and gets the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: KC Navarro won in 4:04

Rating: 2.5 stars

Perfectly acceptable match, but a little odd because Abismo is nominally a heel and Navarro has been working as a heel recently as well. Athletically these two work fine together, but in terms of getting the crowd involved they didn’t have much investment.

We get an update on the condition of MLW World champion Alexander Hammerstone after the attack from last week, Hammerstone has injuries to his ribs and wont be 100% for his title defense in a couple of weeks.

A recap of Mance Warner fighting with Mads Krugger from last week, then in the back Mance gets an interview. Asked about his two years out of MLW he talks about feuding with a bear in Canada, getting over big in Mexico but being stuck at the border because he looks like someone with scars all over his face. But that’s the past, Mance is back in MLW and wants a fight with Mads Krugger because Krugger is a monster and he loves cutting up monsters. One more thing, he promises to take off Krugger’s head and then hit the pay window.

Another brief recap, this time of the end of the Battle Riot which dovetails into Real1 talking in the back. Real1 says they’ve got a situation, insults the body of Jacob Fatu (Scott Steiner still did it better), he insults the Anoa’i family and calls Fatu a dime store Rikishi. He calls Fatu an above ground pool, and goes on a bit of a rant that makes very little sense, then promises to change Fatu when they next meet. A bit too unfocused of a promo, but Real1 is pretty good on the mic.

In the back Savio Vega and Lince Dorado find an unconscious Budd Heavy with a weird card on his belly.

Also in the back Jacob Fatu is talking and eating with Microman, he thinks he agrees with an investment opportunity from Microman then heads out. Fatu comes back in time to see the masked goon walking up on Microman, and Fatu scares him off.

Match #3: Clara Carreras vs. Scarlett Bordeaux

Cheap shot from Scarlett just before the bell then she starts in with corner offense. More strikes from Scarlett but Clara avoids one and then starts landing her own strikes. Cartwheel drop kick from Clara then she grabs a chin lock. Scarlett fights back with a cross chop to the throat then a splash in the corner. Hip attack from Scarlett in the corner then hits a float over DDT. The Scarlett Letter (belly to back piledriver) from Scarlett follows and she pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Scarlett Bordeaux won in 1:45

Rating: Maliformis. . . SQUASH

Scarlett isn’t much of a worker, but this wasn’t bad as far as squashes go.

Taya Valkyrie gets an interview on the entrance stage, she plays with the crowd then thinks Scarlett is a great addition to the women’s division. She’s willing to defend her title against anyone, and that seems to prompt an ambush from Brittany Blake. Blake beats down Taya for a bit before officials pull the two apart.

In the back the Bomaye Fight Club. Alex Kane used to look up to Davey Richards, but Richards quit on everyone including himself. Kane calls the comeback of Richards all smoke and mirrors and next week he’s going to beat Davey Richards.

Video promo from Fatu calling out Real1 for being a sneaky little weasel, but there’s no escape for him tonight.

Real1 jumps Fatu during his entrance and cracks him with a pipe. Real1 gets a mic and says Fatu will get in the ring and fight him like a man if he’s not soft. Fatu shoves away officials and gets in the ring.

Match #4: Jacob Fatu vs. Real1

Real1 goes after the leg of Fatu right away. Fatu shoves Real1 away but Real1 comes off the ropes with a chop block. More leg work from Real1 then he wrap the leg of Fatu around the ring post. Figure 4 around the ring post is attempted but not actually successful. Real1 climbs the ropes but flies into a drop kick. Real1 takes Fatu on a trip to dick kick city and the match is thrown out.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jacob Fatu won via disqualification in 2:03

Rating: 2 stars

More angle than match.

Real1 kicks the ref in the dick too, then Fatu double legs him and we get a pull apart brawl. Fatu climbs the ropes and dives onto the pile of bodies on the floor to end the episode.