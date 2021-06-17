Winfree’s MLW Underground (Ep. 27) Review 6.16.21

Hello everyone, and welcome to another re-airing of MLW Underground. Tonight the MLW debut of Low Ki as he battles Homicide, a match that was part of the Low Ki Anthology released last year, plus Sonjay Dutt defending the Jr. Heavyweight title against Jack Evans. Dutt and Evans circa 2004 should be athletic as can be. Also a tag team match when The Stampede Bulldogs take on Puma and Bobby Quance. For a 2004 era indy show that’s not the worst lineup. Let’s get into the action.

For starters we’ve got new intro music, pay respects to When Worlds Collide by Powerman 5000 as it’s tenure is over. There’s also a new commentary team.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: The Stampede Bulldogs (Harry Smith and TJ Wilson) vs. Puma and Bobby Quance

TJ Wilson is much better known by the ring name Tyson Kidd. Both Wilson and Smith look very young here, or maybe I’m just very old. Smith and Quance start us off. They tie up and the buzzcut Smith complains of a hair pull. Another tie up, they move to the mat this time then trade arm wringers and escapes, Quance gets a back heel trip and grabs a side headlock as we get a cut. We come back to Kidd and Puma trading wrist locks and escapes with Wilson getting a leg lock and Puma heads into the ropes to break the hold. Puma lands a leg kick. They tie up and Puma lands a shoulder block then a tilt a whirl head scissor and jumping back kick. Wilson avoids a corner rush, but gets caught with a kick then counters a tornado DDT by setting Puma on the apron and Smith with a super kick. Smith lays into Puma on the outside for a bit while Wilson distracts the ref. Snap suplex from Wilson then Smith tags in. Smith runs over Puma for a bit, tags Wilson back in and they hit a double team move, Wilson gets an ankle lock while Smith keeps Quance out of the equation but Puma does get to the ropes to save himself. More strikes from Wilson, then he’s caught in a hurricanrana but Smith tags back in and lands a leg drop to the back of the head of Puma. Smith with chops then a back suplex for a 2 count. Puma avoids the running powerslam and tags Quance. Quance comes in and is a house on fire with kicks to both men concluding with a tornado kick to Smith. A bridging Lightning Spiral from Quance is broken up by Smith, who I think is actually the legal man but we’re running with Wilson as the legal guy on their side. Puma hits a tombstone then Quance with a shooting star press but Smith breaks up the pin. Things break down, Puma gets a bit of a triangle choke but Wilson blind sides him. Smith hoists Puma up on his shoulders, Wilson springboards off the top rope and hits a blockbuster to assist Smith’s sit out powerbomb (History in the Making) to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: The Stampede Bulldogs won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Not to use the term in an overly pejorative sense, but that was very indy-riffic. Some impressive spots but no connective tissue. That said, everyone here was still fairly young in the business and everyone would get better in that respect later in their careers.

In the back a man with a hood covering his face complains that despite years of breaking his ass in professional wrestling he has no respect. He’s pushed aside his family, has been in the hospital with a myriad of injuries and nothing to show for it. But he’s going to make a statement at the expense of Vampiro. Vampiro has no respect for anything, he only shows up when he feels like it and the fans love him for it. He’s putting Vampiron on notice and he’s making his name at the expense of Vampiro. He removes the hood, and it’s PJ Friedman.

Match #2 – MLW Jr. Heavyweight Title Match: (c) Sonjay Dutt vs. Jack Evans

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating: