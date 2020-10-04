Winfree’s MLW Underground (Episode 13) Review  

Hey there everyone, and welcome back to MLW’s Underground re-airings. I’m Robert Winfree, keeping you up to date on all the happenings from 2003-2004 in the world of MLW.

We recap the EXTREME Horsemen’s formation and rise to claim all the available titles in MLW. This promotion is ruining Metallica for me by using it over this video package. That brings us to Joey Styles who welcomes us to the broadcast. He recaps the world title hot potato from last week.

Match #1: Christopher Daniels w/ Jerry Lynn vs. Billy Fives

Fives and Lynn get into it a little before the start of the match. Styles reminds us that in 2003 Daniels was already a 10 year veteran of professional wrestling, and in the Year of our Lord 2020 he’s still plugging away at it. Daniels and Fives both play to the crowd a bit, the crowd is very pro Fives. They tie up and hit the corner, Daniels gives a clean break but gets slapped by Fives and rolls out of the ring. Another tie up, Fives with the go behind and hits a mat return then grabs a side headlock. Daniels with some arm wringers as we head to break.

Back to action, Fives hits a neck breaker on Daniels. Fives with strikes now, he’s all over Daniels but can’t keep him down. More punches from Fives but he runs into a reverse STO. Daniels with the BME but that only gets 2. Fives blocks a suplex and hits a modified reverse suplex for a near fall. Modified Last Rites from Fives (that’s Daniels’ finish) but Lynn distracts the ref. Daniels hits the Last Rites and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Christopher Daniels defeated Billy Fives at about 4:30 shown

Rating: 2 stars

Well that existed. If the point is to get Daniels over and build some momentum for him and Lynn as a unit they really shouldn’t be giving this much offense to their opponents. 2 might be a touch generous but nothing looked bad, and I’ll give the match the benefit of the doubt with respect to having part of it edited out.

Back to Styles who talks a bit about how Lynn has benefited from allying himself with Daniels and puts over the upcoming matches between Lynn and new comer Paul London. That dovetails into talking about Los Maximos and Samoan Island Tribe and their rivalry. Apparently the Horsemen are arriving and we cut to them. Styles isn’t happy about that, and neither is anyone watching.

A few ladies get out before the Horsemen, I hope those ladies got paid at least.

Back to Styles, he recaps Corino’s issue with Terry Funk and his loss in the barbed wire match as well as the arrival of The Sandman. We get some video of that altercation. Sandman still gets a pretty decent pop, but takes his sweet time through the fans while Funk and Steve Williams get a beating in the ring. Eventually he gets to the ring and lays waste to Anderson and Corino.

Styles mentions Williams is still coming for revenge at the expense of the Horsemen. That cuts to a Williams promo, he gets jumped by Anderson and Diamond who get the better of him in a beat down that took way too long to get the point across.

In the back CM Punk runs into Simply Luscious. He asks her what it’s like to be so disappointed in her idol (I assume Raven). He says Raven lost his friends and passion, he tells her she doesn’t need to worry, Raven just needs to see the light. He wants to teach Raven a lesson about being straight edge, and how tomorrow is another day, which is something Luscious might want to think about too. Not Punk’s best work, he was still figuring out how to structure and deliver this kind of promo at the time and he’s much better direct to camera. Just typical growing pains.

Back to Styles who does a little recap about Raven vs. Punk and wonders how Luscious could figure into that situation. He moves on to running down the top contenders for the world title. Styles wonders about the future of Satoshi Kojima in MLW, and tries to hash out the world title picture. He moves over to talking about the new comers, specifically Homicide.

Homicide promo, he mentions he used to be locked up and has spent eleven years paying dues but this reminds him of prison and he likes that. He tells all the athletes to watch out because he’s here to bring damage. Homicide has never been the strongest promo but this was the kind of stuff he could do well.

Mike Awesome promo, he says everyone saw him beat Kojima and become champion. He says Corino and the Horsemen might have taken that belt away from him but he’s coming after them. He powerbombed Tanaka over the rope through a table and promises he’ll do the same to Corino in a knockout match.

Styles again, he talks about how Awesome and Terry Funk are tied in the ranking so because of that Corino gets to choose between them. That sends us to Corino who applauds the gumption of Funk to call him out but notes Funk hasn’t had a title in six years so he can wait longer. He says Awesome can have the first title shot, and puts Awesome over as a great wrestler but someone who made a mental mistake by offering the anywhere and anytime stipulation. Corino says even if Awesome has time to prepare the result will be the same. If Funk still wants a shot after that he can have one if he’ll engage Corino in an old school contract signing. Funk may have beaten him twice, but Corino owns him because now Funk is chasing him and the wins Funk has don’t matter as the only thing that matters is the world title. Corino rambles a bit too much, but by his normal standards this was downright succinct.

Back to Styles who recaps how Corino secured his title shot and title win plus looks ahead to the Corino and Awesome rematch.

Match #2: Sabu vs. Mikey Whipwreck w/ James Mitchell

Whipwreck comes out in La Parka’s get up to troll the audience as this was supposed to be Sabu and La Parka’s trilogy match. Sabu doesn’t seem to object to the change of opponent. Whipwreck avoids Sabu early. Sabu with an ankle pick for a near fall. A lot of circling from both men. Whipwreck with a single leg but he can’t control Sabu who kicks him off. They trade some mat wrestling holds and escapes, then Sabu starts throwing punches. Whipwreck gets a Fujiwara armbar and Sabu uses a rope break. A whistle is heard, not sure if Fonzie is showing up or not. Drop kick from Whipwreck, the whistle goes off and Fonzie is indeed here. Sabu with a clothesline then the camel clutch. Whipwreck tosses Sabu out of the ring after Sabu bails on the clutch. Fonzie tosses a chair to Sabu as Sabu gets into the ring. Baseball slide to Whipwreck. Sabu sets up the chair, and he triple jumps onto Whipwreck in the crowd.

That gets a cut, we come back to Whipwreck hitting a pescada onto the floor and Sabu. There’s a table set up, to the shock of no one given the participants. Whipwreck tries the stunner, Sabu counters and takes him down. More punches from Sabu, then he sets Whipwreck on the table and hits an Arabian leg drop through it. That still just gets a 2 count. Another chair in the ring, Sabu with the triple jump leg drop to the prone Whipwreck then another camel clutch. Another chair, Sabu uses it for extra leverage and Whipwreck taps.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Sabu defeated Mikey Whipwreck at about 6 minutes shown

Rating: 1.5 stars

Nothing but a mediocre nostalgia trip through ECW, a sentence I can still use about certain wrestling companies very recently. No story here, just a fairly typical hardcore spot fest.

Mitchell and Fonzie get into an altercation post match but Sabu gets the spike out. Daniels and Lynn show up and double team Sabu for a bit to indicate a possible alliance between them and Mitchell. Styles questions the meaning of this as we head off the air. I know he doesn’t mean that in the existential sense, but I’m taking it that way and I feel his pain.