Winfree’s MLW Underground (Episode 18) Review  

Hello everyone, welcome to another MLW Underground re-air. I’m Robert Winfree, and let’s get on with this.

Diamond and Anderson with a video. Diamond says they’re not in a corner, he knows that Sandman used to duck him in ECW because he knew Diamond was the superior wrestler and tonight whether it’s hardcore or technical he’s going to beat Sandman. Anderson says he chose to wrestle Dr. Death for a few reasons, respect being one, while the second is the amount of time he’s studied Doc. The one thing he wont lose sight of is the tag team title belt. Anderson is not a good promo.

Regular intro follows and Joey Styles welcomes us to the broadcast. He says Jerry Lawler is official to take on Terry Funk in some capacity, then sends us to the ring.

Match #1: Sandman vs. Simon Diamond

If Sandman loses here then he and Dr. Death cannot challenge for the tag titles. Sandman takes his sweet time getting to the ring. The crowd chants for beer during Sandman’s walkout. Oh, we get a cut just as he finally gets to the ring.

Diamond offers a handshake, Sandman declines but eats a super kick. Rights from Diamond, then an arm drag. Diamond in firm control, Sandman tosses him out of the ring. Now in the ringside area we get brawling. Back into the ring now, Diamond tries to beg off but Sandman hangs him up on the top rope. Diving guillotine leg drop from Sandman. Up on the top rope, Sandman with a hurricanrana. Anderson hits a super kick behind the refs back, that gets a near fall. Gem cutter from Diamond and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Simon Diamond pinned Sandman at about 3 minutes shown

Rating: DUD

I don’t have anything nice to say about this, so I wont say anything.

Dr. Death chases Anderson and Diamond off post match then commiserates with Sandman.

CM Punk sits in a corner backstage, he says people want to know what the rules are for a Straight Edge match. He says people also want to know about the Straight Edge lifestyle. To understand the rules of the match you must understand the rules of his lifestyle, no drugs, no booze, no tobacco, no promiscuous sex. He knows Raven is trying to figure out what Punk has up his sleeve for this, because he’s done Raven’s style of match already and Raven might be worried about this. Punk has beaten Raven in Raven’s game, so how can Raven hope to win under Punk’s rules?

Back to Styles. He runs down some upcoming matches, including Da Hit Squad and Samoan Island Tribe. That winds up sending us to the Squad in the back. Mack and Mafia think they made an impact in their debut, and promise that’s the first of many. They’re not here for games, they’re here to beat people and get paid. Mafia says they might be addicted to Samoan blood after last time, this isn’t over until they say it’s over. There’s an age old question, whether the east coast or west coast is meaner and they’re here to prove it’s about the east coast. Decent promo, better than the rambling mess from last time.

Oh, Steve Corino is here. Great. He says it’s rare you can take the word of anyone in this business, but you can take his word. He promised to beat Mike Awesome and here he is, still the champion. Next he’ll defend this belt around the world, bringing more prestige to it than anyone else could. He works hard at being champion, and tells Terry Funk to try and bring it on one more time. Funk should have been dead 160 years ago, but here he is. He’ll give Funk a shot, but only one shot. He promises to be the champion for a long time. Is it just me or all these Corino promos just kind of the same thing?

Back to Styles, he puts over Corino as the champion then resumes talking about upcoming bouts. He tosses it to the Samoans. Samu says the Squad isn’t looking at the past, but two guys in their prime. He gets a good joke about the Squad being short, and if they were 2 inches taller they’d be round. I chuckled. He says Samoans don’t die, they multiply and they’ll be here to fight. Samu asks them if they know what a teabag is. Eku actually gets the intimidating line when he tosses a towel and the camera man and says they’ll need that to wipe their mouths afterwards. Not a bad promo, but like Corino it feels like these people all have just one note to what they say and how they say it.

Jerry Lynn heads to the ring for his match now. Lynn has issued an open challenge to any young lions in the company. He grabs a mic, to reiterate his challenge mostly. He reminds everyone that Paul London is ducking him by selling out to WWE. The crowd chants for RVD, Lynn insults them. He says whoever comes out next is going to be his victim. That brings out his opponent, Homicide.

Match #2: Jerry Lynn w/ James Mitchell vs. Homicide

Lynn and Homicide start going at it right away. Arm drags and a headscissors takeover for Homicide. Lynn out of the ring trying to regroup with Mitchell. Lynn slowly makes his way to the ring again. Kicks and punches from Lynn, then a shoulder tackle. They trade headlock takeovers, headscissors escapes, then Homicide gets the better of things with a side headlock takeover. Lynn with a cheap shot during a rope break, tries a monkey flip, they trade missed elbow drops and presses then Homicide with an arm drag. Homicide out wrestling Lynn is a nice little story beat. Lynn escapes an arm wringer with a thumb to the eye. Mitchell ties up Homicide, but Homicide wont let Lynn take advantage and sends him out of the ring. Homicide tries a baseball slide, Lynn catches him the drops him face first across the barricade. Lynn lays in stomps on the outside and commences the usual ringside brawling as we head to a cut.

They’re back in the ring as we come back. Lynn is still in control and lands a modified jawbreaker for a 2 count. Homicide tries to fight back, flips out of a German suplex, they trade escapes then Lynn hits a back breaker. Jawbreaker and a clothesline from Lynn but he can’t keep Homicide down. Homicide with a belly to back suplex to counter a sleep hold and both men are down. Punches from Homicide, he runs wild for a bit then gets a 2 count off of a t-bone suplex. Drop kick from Homicide, Lynn heads out of the ring and this time Homicide gets his dive to the outside. Back into the ring now, Homicide lays in chops. Lynn misses a charge, Homicide hits a diving tornado DDT for a near fall. Lynn avoids a rush in the corner, hits a running sit out powerbomb for a near fall. Homicide set on the top rope, Lynn hits a kick, but Homicide with headbutts and they hit the mat. Lynn sets for the cradle piledriver, Homicide avoids it, Lynn counters a cutter and hits a TKO for a really close near fall. Lynn tries the tombstone, Homicide counters but botches it a little. Pissed off, Homicide tries the Cop Killa but Lynn escapes, and runs into a mafia kick for another near all. Homicide to the top rope, Mitchell interferes and Lynn cuts him off because of that. Lynn lays in rights, hits the top rope hurricanrana but Homicide rolls through, gets Lynn’s shoulders down and has the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Homicide pinned Jerry Lynn at about 15 minutes shown

Rating: 3 stars

I was worried about this one, but the two men delivered. Homicide being surprisingly technical continues to earn him wins as Lynn didn’t expect the counter to a high impact move and it cost him. A few good near falls without killing each others finishers, solid athletic action, honestly I have very few complaints here.

Homicide leaves the ring quickly and celebrates while Mitchell and Lynn try to regroup in the ring.

Back to Styles, he recaps what just happened then sends us to the match participants. We start with Lynn he’s pissed about the constantly change opponents. Mitchell says that was just a one time set back, but Mikey Whipwreck shows up singing. Mitchell and Lynn kind of no sell that. Mitchell says Homicide will find himself in trouble soon enough.

Homicide’s turn, he says he beat Lynn’s ass and says he’s the toughest guy in this promotion. He beat Lynn here, and he’ll beat him again to earn his spot on the roster. This is the Homicide show now.

Oh, Fonzie next. He says he and Sabu haven’t forgotten Christopher Daniels and Sabu will spike Daniels right in the eye.

Styles again, he runs down the upcoming card. Then tries to sign off but there’s an incident in the ring. Sandman and Dr. Death are in a fight with the EXTREME Horsemen. Apparently they’ve wagered their future in the promotion on this 3 on 2 match. Oh, it’s supposed to be a tag team match but because there are no rules Corino is just here. Doc runs into a spinebuster, Sandman eats a triple super kick but here comes Terry Funk. Funk with a neckbreaker to Corino and stunners to Diamond and Anderson. Sandman hits the rolling rock and pins Diamond. That will get Doc and Sandman a tag team title shot. I’m not even calling that a match, just an angle. The ongoing brawl ends the episode. Seems like a cheap bait and switch there.