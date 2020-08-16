Winfree’s MLW Underground (Episode 6) Review 8.16.20  

Hey there everyone, I’m Robert Winfree welcoming you all to the latest re-broadcast of MLW’s old Underground television series. Up to number 6 for this one, let’s see what we’ve got in store.

We start with a video when Christopher Daniels introduces his tag team partners for the six man tag tonight. He’s got Dick Togo and Ikuto Hidaka to support him against Los Maximos and Quiet Storm. Surprised to see Dick Togo looking so young. He says they’re going to show that his plans only begin tonight.

Time for Powerman 5000 to bring us into the broadcast. Joey Styles welcomes us to the episode and runs down the card.

Match #1: CW Anderson vs. Devon “Crowbar” Storm

There seems to be some confusion about what to call Crowbar, he’s listed as Devon Storm but Styles says he’ll be going by his given name of Chris Ford. I’m just going with Crowbar, it’s less confusing. They tie up early and trade some mat wrestling sequences. Arm wringer from Anderson, Crowbar reverses and we get more holds being traded. Crowbar hits a scoop slam, Anderson grabs the arm gain. Another escape from Crowbar, then he back drops Anderson to cause some separation. Anderson has had enough of that and starts laying in stomps and chops, Crowbar is happy to return the chops. Anderson runs into a kick in the corner then Crowbar hits a second leg lariat, a springboard cross body as well then a Sky High and a flipping leg drop but still only gets 2. Anderson heads outside to buy time, Crowbar hits him with a baseball slide. Crowbar gets a chair, sets it up outside and sits Anderson in it. Some punches follow, then a dive from the ring to the seated Anderson to break the chair.

Back into the ring as we return from a “break” with Anderson wielding a chair. He brains Crowbar with it, unprotected chair shots have not aged well. Anderson calls for another one, and gets it. The ref warns Anderson, who doesn’t care. The ref takes the chair and Crowbar lands a super kick off of that distraction. Strikes from Crowbar then a drop kick. Crowbar hits a belly to back suplex, a slingshot splash into a lionsault but he still can’t put Anderson away. Anderson lands a super kick to cut off Crowbar and regain some control. The chair again for Anderson, but Crowbar hits a low blow to save himself. Crowbar uses the chair for a norther lights suplex but again Anderson wont stay down. Anderson gets the spine buster onto the steel chair to win the match.

OFFICIAL RESULT: CW Anderson pinned Crowbar at about 8 minutes shown

Rating: 1.5 stars

This was a match. Felt like they were trying way to hard to copy the ECW style though, Crowbar just went through a series of moves, there was a chair for no real reason, and there wasn’t really a story that came out during the match.

Styles runs down the intentions of the EXTREME Horsemen as they’re currently known. Steve Corino has a recorded promo now. He says if he has a fault it’s overconfidence and mentions that Terry Funk pinned him recently. While he’s upset he’s only using that for focus. He promises that match wasn’t the last time he and Funk will square up. He says Funk can bring whoever he wants, he and the EXTREME Horsemen will be there.

Simon Diamond and CW Anderson with some mic time now. Diamond mentions they predicted their presence in the title match, and that they will help bring back the comatose tag team division and promises that they’ll be the franchise tag team. Anderson says tag wrestling is a dying art in professional wrestling these days (still true today I think) but he and Diamond will revive it.

The Samoan Island Tribe up next, they says they’re the new kids in town but they’ve got thug mentality and are here to get the tag team titles.

Match #2 – Six Man Tag Match: Los Maximos (Joel and Jose Maximos) & Quiet Storm vs. Christopher Daniels, Dick Togo, and Ikuto Hidaka

Hidaka and Jose get us started. They exchange arm wringers and escapes then stand off. Another tie up, Hidaka gets a side headlock. Jose shoves him off but eats a shoulder tackle then they trade arm drags, both miss drop kicks and stand off again. Storm and Daniels both tagged in. Storm with some arm drags then a headscissors take over before Daniels cuts him off with knees. Togo tagged in, as is Joel but Togo runs wild for a bit including hitting a spinning DDT. Another fast paced exchange that ends in a stand off. Things suddenly break down and we’ve got brawling with all six men around the ringside area. The heels get the better of the brawl, Daniels and one of the Maximos back in the ring. Daniels hits a calf kick then unloads with forearms. Arm drag and a hip toss send Daniels to the wrong corner and we get a cut.

Back from that cut and Storm clotheslines Daniels down. Daniels slammed down, Storm hits a tope con hilo for a near fall. Daniels still isolated by the faces. Joel in with Daniels now and resumes abusing him. Jose back in and they double team Daniels but still can’t put him away. Storm in with chops now, Daniels cuts him off but Storm gets a modified Rings of Saturn. Hidaka in to break that up and then Daniels tags in Togo. Jose tags back in, hits a suplex onto Togo. Joel in now, Daniels tries to save him but gets cut off with a double Maximo Impact submission hold. That winds up eventually being broken but they still can’t put Togo away. Togo with a kick then a tornado DDT to save himself and tag Daniels. He tosses Jose outside and Hidaka and Togo put the boots to him while Daniels distracts the ref. Hidaka tagged in and lands a kick to the body. He drop kicks Jose down then goes to work on the leg with a modified leg lock. Togo tagged in now and he hits a swanton bomb onto Jose. Togo abuses Jose for a bit then tags in Daniels. Scoop slam then a split legged moonsault but Joel breaks up the pin attempt. Jose fights back but eats an enziguri. Hidaka tags in to resume the abuse of Jose. He and Togo with some tandem offense for a near fall. Togo in now, he hits a brainbuster for a near fall and another cut.

Back from that and Togo is still abusing Jose, then tags in Daniels. Daniels hits the reverse STO into the Koji clutch but that’s broken up. They triple team Jose behind the refs back to mock Los Maximos then Hidaka hits a drop kick. Jose fights off a double team attempt, but runs into a second one for another near fall. At this point the near falls are just an annoyance rather than adding to the match. Jose drop kicks Togo and Hidaka, he DDT’s Daniels then gets the tag to Joel. Joel runs wild, Storm hits Daniels with a drop kick then a dive to the outside. Togo hits a sliding DDT onto Storm. Jose flies onto the pile, then Daniels low bridges him and Arabian presses onto both Maximos. Hidaka now dives onto the pile of everyone because why not. Hidaka and Storm in the ring, Storm counters a tornado DDT but eats a drop kick to the knee. German suplex into a modified kneebar from Hidaka but Storm forces a rope break. Storm gets a neck breaker and hits a Widows Peak for a near fall. Hidaka runs into a northern lights suplex but kicks out at 2. They trade flying kicks, then the other guys are back in the ring for more chaos. Daniels hits a blue thunder bomb then an STO before landing the Best Moonsault Ever and Jose has to save Joel. Jose with a diving tornado DDT for another near fall. Jose up top now, frog splash but Togo saves the match. Togo gets the snap power slam for 2. Kick sequence from Togo then a seated blockbuster. Sitout powerbomb from Joel but Daniels saves it and he and Togo hit Joel with a modified 3D. Togo up top, but Daniels gets drop kicked into the ropes to stop that. The Maximos with a double Spanish Fly from the top rope but Hidaka saves the match up again.

Togo and Hidaka take out the Maximos leaving Daniels and Storm in the ring. Daniels gets the Cross Rhodes and we’re finally done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Christopher Daniels, Dick Togo and Ikuto Hidaka defeated Los Maximos and Quiet Storm at about 23 minutes shown

Rating: 2 stars

There was just too much here. This didn’t need that much time, the parade of near falls became tiring very quickly, this felt like everyone just trying to shoehorn their stuff in over a really long period. A match that badly needed to be edited down before it ever happened. It’s relatively easy to see how some of the excesses that plague today’s wrestling found their roots in stuff like this.

Post match Togo looks to be legitimately hurt off of that double Spanish Fly, or at least is doing a great sell job if it’s not legit.

Raven in the back, he says he and Vampiro were in the dead pool together and tonight Vampiro felt the Raven Effect. He says Vampiro wont be a martyr for him, he’ll stop bothering him and he’ll keep doing that until he does. That closes the episode.