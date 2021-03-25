Winfree’s MLW: Fusion (Ep. 126) Review 3.24.21  

It’s Wednesday, so spare a thought for the forgotten professional wrestling child promotion on this evening with MLW. I’m Robert Winfree and tonight the road to Never Say Never more or less wraps up. Calvin Tankman will presumably squash a Sentai Death Squad member, Mil Muertes will be in action against Gringo Loco, and the big attraction is a Chain Rope Match between Team Filthy and the Von Erich’s plus ACH. Two of those sound like squash matches, while the 6 man main event has some potential.

A Contra Unit video opens, Josef Samael saying he’s fed up with the Injustice infidels trying to rise up against them. He can feel their fear and last week they were nearly ended, and next week at Never Say Never they’ll unleash a campaign of horrors on them. Tankman can say what everyone else has said about Fatu, because everyone says it right before Fatu destroys them. Samael remains very good in that role.

Cue the intro music. Commentary runs down the card for us, before heading to the ring for a match.

Match #1: Gino Medina vs. Zenshi

Zenshi avoids a tie up and Medina gets a go behind and tosses Zenshi down but doesn’t follow up. Medina gets a side headlock and transitions to the arm, Zenshi counters with a snapmare then gets his own side headlock. They start on the ropes, Zenshi lands a drop kick then they fake dives but neither man lands one and eventually Zenshi sits in the middle of the ring and waits for Medina to join him. Back in the ring they tie up then Medina starts laying in strikes. Zenshi runs the ropes and hits a tilt a whirl hurricanrana then a standing moonsault for 2. Zenshi up top, springs at Medina but runs into the knees. Chops from Medina then he goes into an abdominal stretch. Chin lock now from Medina, then into the anchor hold, Zenshi rolls out but gets kicked again. Zenshi fights back with kicks then forearms, Medina with one of his own then he sets Zenshi on the top rope. Medina starts tearing at the mask, Zenshi elbows him away then hits a front flip senton. Zenshi runs the ropes and hits a spinning slam, avoids the 540 kick and hits a pele kick. O’Connor roll from Zenshi gets 2, then a low cross body and a twisting senton from the apron that earns another near fall. Medina picks Zenshi up and hits snake eyes, Zenshi hits a kick but gets rolled up for 2 and nearly loses the mask. While Zenshi is trying to get the mask back on Medina hits his question mark style kick and pins Zenshi.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Gino Medina won

Rating: 2 stars

Might be slightly generous on my part. Gino is a decent hand but nothing he does feels all that great, which is alright since he’s still finding himself in a very real way but is still a hurdle for him to overcome. Zenshi is a decent enhancement guy but I’m not sure Gino is the right person to serve as a base for his style. Apparently Gino calls that kick Eat The Feet, because creativity is dead.

Alicia Atout breaks some news for us, Tom Lawlor is claiming injury and that he can’t wrestle in the main event so they’ll keep an eye on that as it develops.

We get a bit of a recap of Daivari’s debut a few months ago. Myron Reed talking now, he says before he lost the middleweight championship he felt like a king but Kings of the Colosseum was a reality check and he got jumped in addition to losing his belt. He’s looking at Daivari for retribution. Reed isn’t a great promo, but in smaller doses like this he can work.

Match #2: Mil Muertes w/ Salina de la Renta vs. Gringo Loco

Gringo tries chops, Muertes no sells his offense. Chops from Muertes, Gringo avoids him in the corner but turns into a spear and gets smashed on the mat. Shoulder blocks from Muertes in the corner, he’s just abusing Gringo with strikes. They head out of the ring and brawl a bit around the ringside area. Muertes with some chops while Gringo is set against the ring post, but eventually misses one and hurts his arm. Gringo with strikes, but runs into a tilt a whirl backbreaker. Back into the ring, clothesline from Muertes. Muertes is still abusing Gringo, eventually Gringo avoids a corner rush and heads up top to hit a corkscrew move. Low drop kick from Gringo then a kick to the head and low angle cutter but that only gets 1 on the cover. Muertes with a chokeslam for only 2. Gringo runs into a snap powerslam for another 2 count. They run the ropes, Muertes eventually hits the Straight To Hell to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Mil Muertes won

Rating: Winterhorn. . . SQUASH

Not a good squash, this went over 7 minutes and didn’t need that at all. Muertes is a fine worker but this was just poorly thought out in terms of timing.

In the back Hammerstone is getting sick of everyone asking about him losing the title. He spent over a year making that title mean something then someone steals the physical belt, he calls Muertes a fake and a fraud. He says he’ll give Muertes a shot at the real title on April 14.

Back to Alicia, Lawlor has an injured biceps and wont compete but the match will now be the Von Erich’s against Violence is Forever in a tag match instead of the 6 man.

Our Top 5 Tag Team Rankings are up next.

5. Dirty Blondes (Lee O’Brian and Michael Patrick)

4. Contra Unit (Daivari and Simon Gotch)

3. Injustice (Myron Reed and Jordan Oliver)

2. Violence is Forever (Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku)

1. The Von Erichs (Ross and Marshall Von Erich)

MLW Tag Team Champions – Los Parks (LA Park and Hijo de LA Park)

Again, that is not an especially deep division.

They update us on Bu Ku Dao getting injured a few weeks ago and try to update us on the feud between him and TJP. That leads us into the next match.

Match #3: Calvin Tankman vs. Sentai Death Squad goon (Zad)

They start trading strikes early with Tankman getting the better of it. A shoulder tackle from Tankman, then a modified spinebuster and backfist to the back of the head to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Calvin Tankman won

Rating: Zucchini. . . SQUASH

There’s the delicious squash.

Post match Fatu, Daivari, and Gotch show up to menace Tankman. Tankman dives onto them on the floor, then Reed and Oliver show up so we’ve got a brawl. In the ring Tankman hits a Tankman driver onto Daivari, while Fatu beats the crap out of Jordan Oliver on the floor.

The Von Erich brothers are getting ready in the back. They know Lawlor is ducking them, but they’re still going to beat Garrini and Ku.

Outside the venue Salina is asked if Muertes will accept the challenge from Hammerstone, she says yes. The Azteca goon is here, and tells Salina that El Jefe isn’t happy and wants to meet with her.

In the back with Tom Lawlor, he says Team Filthy isn’t going to let tonight go to waste. Garrini and Ku will break the Von Erich’s with the chains and the Von Erich’s will finally pay for their transgressions.

Alica gives us an update on Never Say Never next week, she runs down the announced card but there’s no actual update.

Main event time.

Match #4 – Chain Rope Match: The Von Erichs (Ross and Marshall Von Erich) vs. Violence is Forever (Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini) w/ Tom Lawlor

No tags here, just a brawl. They go right at it, Marshall and Garrini and Ku with Ross. A lot of back and forth brawling, the Von Erics get the advantage after a bit. Lawlor is wearing Marshall’s hat and mocking him. Garrini and Ku sent into the chains, Ku actually slipped a bit there, but they turn to get at Lawlor and Violence tosses them into the chains now. Ku and Ross start going at it while Garrini ties up Marshall with some loose chain. Ku is working a modified Indian death lock while Lawlor chokes Marshall with the chain on the outside. STF now from Ku, Marshall heads into the ring but Garrini cuts him off. They start kicking Marshall for a bit. Ross starts trying to fight back but the numbers advantage works against them. Marshall starts going off on the bad guys, hits a drop kick to Ku then unloads clotheslines onto Garrini. Ross with a jumping knee to Ku then Marshall slams Ku onto Garrini but can’t get the pin. Garrini counters a Marshall drop kick into a knee bar, Ku grabs a power guillotine choke on Ross but Ross is able to slam Ku onto Garrini and everyone’s down. They start trading blows from their knees, they fight up and trade more blows. Ku sent into the chains but Garrini sends Ross into the chains as well. Marshall gets crotched on the chains, Ross up on the shoulders of Garrini and eats a Go To Sleep into the dragon suplex, both men jump on Ross going for the pin but he kicks out. That seems unnecessary. Lawlor tries to toss some brass knuckles into the ring but Marshall gets them and blasts Ku and Garrini with them. Claw to Garrini, Ross limps up and they hit the claw suplex combo to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: The Von Erichs won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Not a fan of the finish, Ross kicking out of a double finisher and double pin like that does significantly more harm to Violence is Forever than it does boost the Von Erichs. I also just straight up would have preferred Ku and Garrini going over here it feels like they could have used the win, but MLW does a whole lot to protect the Von Erichs so I’m not surprised at all.

Lawlor fumes post match.

A video hype package for Never Say Never plays, that will be next week.