Winfree’s NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver (Night Two) Review  

Alright everyone, time for night two of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver as WWE continues building towards WrestleMania. I’m Robert Winfree, tagging in for Kevin. Last night had the awesome WALTER vs. Ciampa match whereas tonight has no WALTER so it’s automatically inferior, but we will get Johnny Gargano. On a more serious note the top matches are an NXT Championship match when former champion Karrion Kross looks to regain the belt he never lost against Finn Balor. There’s also the unsanctioned match between Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole serving as our main event. We’ve also go cruiserweight action and a women’s tag team title match filling out the card. Should be a good time.

Pre-show Match – #1 Contender’s Tag Team Match: Beezango vs. Killian Dain and Drake Maverick

Dain beats up on both Fandango and Breeze early, tags in Drake who starts working a headlock on Fandango. Fandango overpowers Drake then they run the ropes a bit that stalls out and they mock each other. Dain tags in by chopping Drake in the chest. Fandango with some uppercuts, Dain slams him down then tags Drake and tosses Drake into Fandango. Drake runs into a tilt a whirl backbreaker and Fandango is in control. They isolate Drake, and Breeze tags in. Some quick tags among Breezango as they work Drake over. Drake tries to fight back out of the enemy corner but Breeze tags in and is able to cut him off with strikes. Breeze starts working a chin lock, then gets Fandango back in. Fandango abuses Drake some more, they’re working his back thus far. They hang up Drake on the top rope and hit stereo kicks. Drake flips out of a back suplex, and performs an end around Breeze then tags in Dain. Dain runs wild on both men and hits a tope con hilo onto Fandango to get back in the ring. He winds up hitting a Samoan drop on Fandango and a fallaway slam on Breeze in a nice spot. Dain and Drake with the stereo offense but Drake flies into a super kick from Breeze, they hit super kicks on Dain as well but Drake saves the match for his team. Drake is able to tag back in, heads up top with Fandango and hits a top rope hurricanrana. Dain powerbombs Drake onto Fandango and that gets the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Killian Dain and Drake Maverick won

Rating: 3 stars

Might be a softer 3 than others. Well executed tag team match, Dain and Maverick play the big man/little man team very well. Dain will wind up being a nice base for MSK in their title match at some point in the future.

Brief interview with William Regal, he’s taking a bunch of security related precautions to keep Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly apart.

Grammy nominated musician Poppy is here to perform a musical number to get the show going. How have we never learned that live music and wrestling events don’t actually mesh all that well?

Match #1 – NXT Cruiserweight Unification Ladder Match: (c) Santos Escobar vs. (c) Jordan Devlin

They start brawling right away, as it should be. Devlin gets the early edge, they hit the mat and wrestle with Escobar going even. A few rope running sequences, eventually Devlin hits a uranage and standing moonsault to take control. Escobar rolls out of the ring, Devlin hits a very high asai moonsault and bangs his head on the announce table as they crash to the mat. Doesn’t seem like he’s hurt at least. Devlin is the first to find a ladder under the ring and avoids the baseball slide spot from Escobar then cracks him in the face with the ladder. Back in the ring Devlin climbing the ladder, Escobar stops that and tosses him into the ladder. The ladder is up in the corner, Escobar tries to powerbomb Devlin into it but Devlin fights free. Escobar sends Devlin into the ladder, he bounces so high he winds up over the top rope and bounces off the apron and to the outside. Nice spot. On the outside Escobar trash talks then with a running blow while Devlin was against the hockey glass. Escobar gets a ladder of his own, Devlin hits him with an uppercut but Escobar drops him with strikes. Back in the ring and Escobar waits, and waits, then Devlin heads into the ring and Escobar drop kicks the ladder into him. Decent idea but needed better execution. The ladder drops onto the knees of Devlin, that sucked. Escobar starts ramming the ladder into Devlin’s body, that culminates with Escobar hitting a low drop kick as the ladder is set against the abdomen of Devlin. Another ladder gets introduced now, I assume for later as Escobar just starts setting up and climbing the original ladder. Devlin halts that attempt but gets stomped down by Escobar for his effort. Escobar sets the ladder on the top rope, and trash talks Devlin but Devlin sends him face first into that ladder on the top rope.

Escobar tries to catapult Devlin into the upright ladder, Devlin lands and climbs, Escobar yanks at his leg and Devlin dives onto him with a DDT. Devlin gets tossed out of the ring, and Escobar with a suicide dive onto Devlin and against that conveniently placed ladder from earlier on the outside. Escobar wants to set up the ladder but Devlin is back in the ring and he elects to kick him and trash talk more. Some more kicks from Escobar, he wants what I think is his finisher, Devlin counters and back drops him onto a fallen ladder. They trade blows on their knees, Devlin up but Escobar avoids a Devil-inside with a jumping knee. Devlin counters the follow up with a Spanish fly then a spinning cutter from the apron back into the ring. They set up a ladder but they’re closer to a corner than the belts. Both men up, they trade punches with Devlin knocking Escobar down, then up to the top of the ladder and hits a ridiculous moonsault. Kudos to the refs, they were holding the ladder still for his base. Escobar rolls out of the ring, Devlin drags a ladder under the belts and starts climbing. Here come Legado del Fantasma and they abuse Devlin. They stop his attempt, beat the crap out of him outside the ring and help up Escobar. Escobar sends them to the back now that he’s back in charge of the mat. In the ring Escobar climbs up, nearly gets the titles but Devlin chucks a ladder at him and then sets it up beside the other ladder. Devlin climbs beside Escobar, they fight for position then Devlin hits a Spanish fly from the ladders and both men are down. There’s some blood on the left shoulder of Devlin, not sure when that happened. Devlin starts climbing the ladder, Escobar joins him at the top of the ladder and they start fighting again. Both men nearly there, Escobar headbutts Devlin off the ladder and through the other ladder set up in the corner which breaks under him. There’s nothing stopping Escobar now, he takes his time but gets both belts off the apparatus and wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Santos Escobar unified the NXT Cruiserweight Titles

Rating: 4 stars

Softer four, but better enough than 3.5 that I’m OK rounding up. This was a glorious car crash from start to finish, my only gripes being the run in and that parts were too choreographed for my personal tastes. Still, that will be a tough act to follow.

In the back the new NXT tag team champs MSK get to talk. They’re feeling really good, and talk about their glee over being champions. They feel ready for Dain and Maverick, have no plans to lose the belts now or ever. Asked about predictions for the main events, both men disagree over the winner of each match. I need those two back in their That 70’s Show parody tree house at some point in the very near future.

Match #2 – NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: (c) Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs. The Way (Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell)

Candice and Hartwell with the Pearl Harbor job at the bell. Shotzi and Ember fight back, that doesn’t last long and Hartwell takes down Shotzi to give the heels the edge. Some double team moves follow as they look to isolate Shotzi and work her over in the corner. Shotzi eventually starts fighting back, but Candice drops her with a back elbow and starts working the arm. Hartwell back in and they kick Shotzi around on the apron. A series of covers from Candice, and the ref sees her using the ropes for leverage then breaks that up. Shotzi eventually kicks Candice off but Hartwell blind tagged and drags her away from Ember. Candice back in, Shotzi with an enziguri and tags Ember. Ember runs wild on both Candie and Hartwell, culminating with a roaring elbow to floor Candice. Ember up top, but Hartwell distracts the ref and Candice crotches Ember on the top rope. Things break down in the corner, so we get a tower of doom spot and everyone can take a breather. Hartwell and Ember are legal, and Hartwell recovers first leading to her kicking down Ember. Pop up spinebuster from Hartwell gets a near fall. Candice tags in, they want a double team but Ember shoves Candice into Hartwell then tags out. Shotzi with a cross body to both women, roaring elbow to Candice then a tiger suplex. Ember tags in, Shotzi with a suicide dive onto both Candice and Hartwell. Rather rough landing from Shotzi there. Ember climbs to the second rope, and with a dive onto the heels. Back in the ring, Candice eats a double team move but is able to kick out of the pin attempt. Shotzi gets rolled up for a near fall, then Candice lands a super kick and cheap shots Ember. Hartwell tags in, they hit The Way but Ember breaks up the pin to save the match. Candice and Ember brawl on the apron, Shotzi with another enziguri and tags out. Ember up top, hits a double Eclipse as Shotzi tags, then Shotzi with a senton onto Hartwell to pin and retain the belts.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon retained the titles

Rating: 3.5 stars

Nice stuff from everyone, I could have done without a few of the dive spots but that’s largely personal preference.

Match #3 – NXT North American Title Match: (c) Johnny Gargano w/ Austin Theory vs. Bronson Reed

Gargano is wearing a War Machine inspired outfit, because he too will be no selling paralysis before the end of the match. Reed looks to corner Gargano early, and hits a mat return then a shoulder block. Gargano tries to run the ropes, tries a head scissors take over but can’t keep his legs together and Reed plays along long enough to cartwheel out of it. Poorly executed spot. Reed shoulder blocks Gargano down again, then with a military press into a fall away slam. Gargano is able to fight off the shoulders and hits a diving spear through the second rope to rock Reed but not drop him. Reed absorbs some more body shots then chops Gargano down. The crowd wants another one, Reed obliges. Gargano with a leg kick, then a chop block and a leaping clothesline finally gets Reed on the mat. Now that they’re on the mat Gargano works the midsection as Reed rolls out of the ring. Baseball slide from Gargano, then a tope attempt is caught but he slips off the shoulders and then shoves Reed ribs first into the corner of the announce desk. Back in the ring and Gargano is working the body. Gargano hits a cross body to a seated Reed, he’s really after the ribs. Reed tries to fight up to his feet but Gargano drives him down with knees to the body. Reed finally slams Gargano into the corner and breaks his grip, then hits a powerslam to down both men. Both men back up, Reed with rights to drop Gargano then a body block. Avalanche in the corner from Reed then a choke slam. The ref is checking on Gargano now, he wants to continue. Reed hoists Gargano up, Gargano with the knees to escape but Reed leverages him back up anyway and hits the Jagged Edge (vertical suplex into a Death Valley Driver) for a near fall. The ribs are hurt enough that Reed struggles to follow up right away. Gargano to the apron, Reed tries to suplex him back in but Gargano kicks his legs out, kicks him in the face and hits a back stabber from the second rope to get a near fall of his own. Gargano tries punches, Reed fights up but eats a super kick to the body, and then Reed hits a suplex and both men are down again.

Reed positions Gargano for the Tsunami, but Gargano rolls away from him, then rolls away from a running senton and Gargano with a crucifix pin attempt. Gargano lands a kick, misses another and then after a convoluted spot hits a poisoned rana. Gargano after the Gargano Escape, he eventually gets it and starts cranking it. Reed will not give up and eventually crawls his way to the ropes and forces a break. On the ramp, Gargano tries to dive but Reed intercepts with a right then hits a big Razor’s Edge back into the ring. Reed up top, but misses a Tsunami. Gargano with a kneeling super kick for a near fall. Silly Gargano, a super kick hasn’t ended a match in several years. Gargano wants another super kick, Reed catches this one and hits a headbutt then a short arm clothesline. Reed up top, really wants that Tsunami, but Theory is up to halt that and buy Gargano time to rattle the ropes. Gargano with lefts, then climbs up on the ropes with Reed, he fails a top rope hurricanran and Reed instead lands a power bomb. I feel they botched that spot. Reed for the cover, but Theory puts Gargano’s foot on the rope to save Gargano. Reed out of the ring and starts choking Theory, catches a diving Gargano and tosses him onto Theory. That was a cool spot. Now Reed with the unnecessary dive, Gargano avoids him but he wipes out Theory. Gargano tries the One Final Beat, but Reed counters with a Beach Break for another near fall. Reed wants another powerbomb, but Gargano with a hurricanrana to counter then a series of super kicks but he runs into a super kick from Reed. On the top rope now for Reed, he tries a moonsault but Gargano avoids it. One Final Beat from Gargano, then another and he’ll retain the belt.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Johnny Gargano retained the NXT North American Title

Rating: 3.5 stars

By Gargano standards that was actually restrained, which means by reasonable standards it was still an overly bloated affair. They botched several spots, and call me old fashioned if you want but if you’re going to do a poisoned rana spot on a guy the size of Bronson that better play right into the finish, otherwise save it for later. Reed will probably be heading to the main roster sooner rather than later though while Gargano is pretty easily NXT 4 Lyfe.

Match #4 – NXT World Championship Match: (c) Finn Balor vs. Karrion “My Wayward Son” Kross w/ Scarlett

They walk up to each other, stare and size each other up then tie up but Kross hits a snap down and they break. Another tie up, Balor moves to work the arm but Kross shoves him off. Kross with a go behind, Balor transitions to the arm and starts working to break the base of Kross. Balor slips off the shoulder of Kross but eats a knee to the body. Balor grabs a side headlock but he can’t get Kross off of his base. Kross caught in the side headlock, eventually he shoots Balor off then shoulder blocks him off the ropes. Some leg kicks from Balor, Kross laughs them off. Kross grabs Balor and launches him across the ring. Balor is still smiling, trying to get Kross off his game and emotional. Slap from Balor, Kross double legs him into the corner and unloads blows. Balor avoids a corner rush and Kross posts himself, that lets Balor start working the arm. Balor starts working the arm on the mat. Kross stands with Balor on his back and slams him into the corner. More strikes from Kross and he drops Balor with a clothesline. Suplex from Kross, nice release on the end of it. Balor set in the tree of woe and Kross starts stomping on him then a running knee to the body. Armbar attempt from Balor, Kross rolls to his belly to release most of the pressure and buy himself enough time to spin free and try a powerbomb but Balor counters with a single arm DDT to resume working the arm. Balor starts working a hammerlock, then chops in the corner. Kross taking kicks on the mat now. Balor starts clubbing the ribs of Kross, but runs into a roundhouse kick off the ropes and Kross takes time to recover. Oklahoma stampede from Kross, but Balor counters the second one with an Eye of the Hurricane and both men are down.

Kross grabs the ankle of Balor, tosses him up and hits a northern lights suplex then a lariat. Modified powerbomb from Kross lands, but that just gets a near fall. Kross calls for doomsday, Balor counters the Saito suplex with a guillotine then a double leg and double stomp then a running kick to the chest. Balor gets an abdominal stretch and works the body while holding it, Kross hip tosses his way out of that. Sling blade from Balor, he wants the shotgun drop kick but runs into another clothesline when going for it. Kross with the Saito suplex and starts winding up for the northern lariat but eats a Pele kick then a couple of shotgun drop kicks. Balor up top, Coup de Grace connects but Kross kicks out and grabs the Straight Jacket choke. Balor fights up, rolls through and hits another double stomp and both men are down. Balor up first, resumes working the ribs, gets a twister submission but Kross breaks the grip and unloads elbows to the back of Balor’s head until Balor goes limp. Kross with a German suplex, God bless Balor selling that like a rag doll. Another Doomsday Saito from Kross, Balor is staggering around and eats the Northern Lariat in the corner. Balor staggers up, another running elbow to the back of the head and Kross pins Balor to win the title.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Karrion Kross won to become the NEW NXT Champion

Rating: 3.5 stars

Slightly generous rating, but I dug the body work and story they told here. This was a very main roster style of match, and I don’t mean that unklindly just to point out the contrast between this and something like Gargano and Reed. Balor bumped his butt off, Kross sells surprisingly well if you’ve never seen him in this kind of spot, and while this might have been a touch overlong they build up to the crescendo quite well.

Escobar in the back, he says Legado is family and he is the undisputed cruiserweight champion and the emperor of Lucha.

Match #5 – Unsanctioned Match: Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly

A bunch of security goons are out to form a line between Cole and O’Reilly as they’re introduced. They stare each other down, then charge and brawl. Both men lay in elbows, O’Reilly gets the better of it by adding kicks to the equation. O’Reilly dives at Cole out of the ring, tries an armbar but Cole slips free and stomps him then tosses him into the barricades. Double leg from O’Reilly, he lands blows then catapults Cole into the barricade. There’s a chair brought into the equation now, and O’Reilly sits Cole in it and lays in kicks. Cole catches a kick, tries to fight back with a piledriver but O’Reilly back drops his way out of it. They head back into the ring, O’Reilly grabs a guillotine choke and climbs the ropes for leverage, and Cole shoves him off the top rope and all the way to the outside. Cole tosses O’Reilly into the barricade again, he’s working the neck now, and grabs several chairs to toss into the ring. One of those has the Undisputed Era logo on it, that’s the one he uses to start laying into O’Reilly. O’Reilly gets sent back into the ring and starts grinding a chair into the back of O’Reilly’s neck. Cole launches O’Reilly into the corner and berates O’Reilly for ruining the Undisputed Era. Cole gets the UE chair and hits a neck breaker onto it. A lot of neck work from Cole at the moment, O’Reilly counters him and tries for a kimura but Cole fights out gets him up and hits a fireman’s carry neck breaker for a near fall. Cole trash talks O’Reilly, but O’Reilly is no selling him and starts laying in elbows. They trade blows, O’Reilly with a running knee to the body, but he runs into a pump kick, and then hits a kitchen sink knee to the body. O’Reilly gets a Thai clinch and lays in knees, punches and kicks to drop Cole. The crowd is chanting for tables. O’Reilly gets a chair, sets it up, and hits an arm breaker then a back suplex into the chair and O’Reilly immediately into a straight ankle lock. Cole rolls to the ropes, no safe harbor for Cole though, and he has to kick free. Cole into the chair on the outside, and O’Reilly hits a diving drop kick from the apron and they’re both down again.

Back into the ring, Cole tries a chair shot but O’Reilly kicks him in the body, knees him in the body, then elbows the chair into Cole’s face for a near fall. O’Reilly heads out of the ring, he looks under it and finds a length of chain. Cole grabs him coming back in the ring and hits a neck breaker through the ropes onto the chain for a near fall. Cole gets the chain, secures it around the top rope then tries to choke O’Reilly with it but O’Reilly blocks and elbows his way free. Both men trade elbows, O’Reilly gets the better of that. O’Reilly wraps the chain around his own right leg and starts kicking Cole. Cole counters one and gets a Figure 4 leg lock. O’Reilly fights to turn the pressure, he does after a bit and Cole fights to turn it back. They start trading punches and eventually those break the hold and they’re both flat on their backs. Again an exchange of strikes, O’Reilly gets the better of it but Cole catches him running with the chain like a clothesline and then a chain assisted back stabber for another near fall. Cole sets up some chairs near the corner, they fight over that spot but both men are beaten down and eventually Cole gets a German suplex, O’Reilly sits on the chairs and Cole with a Shining Wizard but that still only gets a near fall.

Cole heads out of the ring again, he separates the steel steps and then drags O’Reilly’s limp body out of the ring. He wants that brainbuster on the base of the steps again, but O’Reilly counters into a guillotine choke, then lets go just so he can knee Cole in the face. Now O’Reilly wants to use the steps, but can’t bring himself to do it. That hesitation costs him as Cole drives him into the barricade, O’Reilly comes off the barricade and boots Cole down though. O’Reilly starts clearing the commentary desk, they both climb on top of it and start trading blows. Cole finally gets the better of the strikes, but O’Reilly hits him with a suplex on the table. The table decides to make Botchamania because it is the table and will not break. Cole crawls to the tech area, and when O’Reilly comes after him Cole blasts him in the face with a TV monitor. Back into the ring for O’Reilly, Cole then gets a toolbox. A hammer, slip channel locks, and a pipe wrench are in there. Cole decides he wants the channel locks, but O’Reilly blocks his attempt to use them so Cole kicks him in the head. Cole gets a tire iron, I missed that earlier, but O’Reilly kicks him in the leg and drops him, Cole with an enziguri but O’Reilly hits the old Nigel McGuinness Jawbreaker Lariat to come out on top. Brainbuster from O’Reilly gets a near fall. O’Reilly gets the chain, he wraps up Cole’s arm and then locks in an armbar. O’Reilly really tightens that down, switches to a triangle choke as Cole tries to escape. Cole is fading, the ref checks the arm and he’s not done yet. They’re right by the tire iron, Cole grabs it a drives it into the ribs of O’Reilly to break the choke. Both men get chairs and set them up for the old Necro Butcher sit down slugfest spot. They stare at each other with burning hatred, trade barbs then O’Reilly kicks Cole in the face. Now they’re trading blows, all the way up to their feet but O’Reilly gets the better of it before Cole hits a low blow. Cole wants a super kick, gets it, then has the gall to look surprised when it doesn’t end the match. Silly Cole, a super kick hasn’t ended a match clean in years and most of those were your matches buddy. Cole sets to Pillmanize the neck of O’Reilly, he’s got O’Reilly in place and then gets another chair to kill the man. The ref implores Cole not to do this, Cole levels him with a blow for interfering. O’Reilly gets free of the chair, but Cole wants the Panama Sunrise and gets it. There’s no ref to count, and if history is any indicator if the ref were there O’Reilly would have kicked out because even a Canadian Destroyer doesn’t end things. Cole berates the ref for not doing his job as O’Reilly rolls onto the ramp leading to the ring. Cole follows O’Reilly onto the ramp and brings a chair with him then throws into into the face of O’Reilly. I look forward to the fine Cole will get for the unprotected chair shot to the head. Cole back to slamming O’Reilly around the barricades, but O’Reilly turns the tables on him and drives him into the barricade. O’Reilly gets the guillotine choke, Cole has to slam his way out of it and they’re both down again. They set up on the ramp again, O’Reilly jumps for another guillotine, Cole slams his way out of it through the middle panel of the entrance ramp and out of sight.

Cole crawls out of the pit, there’s blood on his hand but I’m not sure what caused it. He breaks open the side of the ramp and drags O’Reilly out from under the ramp. Back onto the ramp, and towards the ring. Oh, the ref is back up now, good for him. O’Reilly falls out of the ring after getting there, Cole stalks him back to where the steel steps are set up. Cole wants the brainbuster on the steps, and this time he gets it. Back into the ring, Cole covers O’Reilly but O’Reilly gets the shoulder up before the 3 count. Cole wants the Last Shot, but O’Reilly wont stay on his knees long enough for it to land. Cole takes that chance to monologue, but misses a Last Shot, O’Reilly into an inside Heel Hook. He really cranks it in, Cole grabs the chain and punches O’Reilly with it to save his knee. Cole up in the corner, not selling the knee because the next spot demands he not, and wants the Panama Sunset but O’Reilly counters into the fireman’s neckbreaker then a running kick to the chest. O’Reilly pulls the knee pad down, and Last Shot of his own but naturally Cole kicks out at 2. We’re darn near into parody territory at this point. O’Reilly gets the chain again, he sets it up in the corner then sets to Pillmanize the leg of Cole. It takes O’Reilly a long time to climb up to the top rope, too long as Cole gets the chair and clobbers O’Reilly on the top rope with it. Cole sets the chair upside down, puts O’Reilly on the second rope and then climbs up top. Unfortunately for Cole, he talks too much, O’Reilly hits him with a low blow then wraps the chain around his leg and drops the knee over the back of Cole over the inverted chair and finally we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Kyle O’Reilly won

Rating: 3.5 stars

I’m probably going to catch flack for this but at least hear me out. This didn’t need to be this long, and felt incredibly self indulgent. The ridiculous kick outs down the stretch absolutely took me out of the story of this match, because the stunts didn’t help the story. The actual story of their hatred came across better when they kept thing simple than when O’Reilly is kicking out of a brainbuster on the steps or Cole survives a flurry that includes his own (alleged) finisher. That said, most of this was well executed in terms of the moves and they sold how much they hated each other incredibly well throughout. For others this match will rate much higher than it does for me, chalk it up to personal preference.

Cole gets a stretch job post match, while O’Reilly stares at him from the top of the ramp and we fade to black.