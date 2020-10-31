Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 10.30.20  

Hey there everyone and welcome to 411mania’s LIVE coverage of WWE Smackdown. I’m Robert Winfree, handling the transcribing duties again. On the heels of the Hell in a Cell PPV we’ve got some story lines to look at. How long will Jimmy and Jey Uso play unwilling henchmen before going full bad guys as part of the Samoan Dynasty that Roman Reigns is building? Will new women’s champion Sasha Banks and Bayley continue their feud given the lack of viable alternatives right now? With Tucker turning on Otis and moving back to Smackdown (anyone who took the under on 3 weeks before the Draft was ignored can cash that ticket) what will the former partners feud look like? All that and more on this episode of Dragonball Z WWE Smackdown.

Roman Reigns comes out to get us going. Jey Uso is already in the ring waiting for him, he’ll have to acknowledge Reigns as tribal chief or be banished from the family. We also get a video recap of their HIAC match. Back to the ring where Paul Heyman has a mic. Jey takes the mic from him, and tells Roman he didn’t beat him. He would never quit despite the beating. Heyman gets a second mic for Roman, who tells Jey he can make all the excuses he wants, or feel however he wants, but Roman made him quit. He tells Jey to take the oath and fall in line. Jey calls that a snake move, he doesn’t respect Roman and wont be down with him. He says the title has Roman tripping, noting Roman knew exactly what he was doing in their match. Roman agrees, and asks how he could not exploit the weakness in Jey. Those are the kinds of things you have to do to be the champion, and being the face of WWE is a burden. He tells Jey the consequences are real, noting the Wild Samoans and the entire rest of the family are behind him and will support him in this. He asks Jey what else he can do but fall in line, he knows he wants to attack him but there’s nothing he can do. Jey tells Roman he hates him a few times, Roman doesn’t care how Jey feels right now but he does still love him. He warns Jey that by the end of the night he’ll fall in line. Roman heads out on that note. The darn good character work of Roman Reigns continues.

Later tonight Jey Uso will wrestling Daniel Bryan for a spot on the Smackdown Survivor Series team, just as well Owens and Ziggler next. That sends us to break.

Back from break and Kevin Owens makes his way to the ring.

Match #1 – Men’s Survivor Series Qualifying Match: Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler w/ Robert Roode

Ziggler after a single leg early, Owens counters with a side headlock. Shoulder tackle from Owens and Ziggler heads outside to regroup. Owens chases him but gets jumped coming back into the ring. Ziggler with a neckbreaker then a cover for a 1 count. Ziggler lays into Owens for a bit, Owens fights back and they trade strikes. Owens cuts off a running Ziggler with a back elbow and Owens is back to being in control. Ziggler kicking the knee of Owens, he winds up sending Owens outside and distracts the ref so Roode can get in some cheap shots. The ref sees that though and ejects Roode from ringside. Ziggler protests as we get a commercial break.

Back with Ziggler in control. Ziggler hits another neckbreaker but can’t put Owens away. Another neckbreaker is countered and Owens lays into Ziggler with punches and chops, they’re trading blows now. Owens catches Ziggler with an inverted atomic drop, then a clothesline and a senton but his knee is still damaged and he can’t follow up. Ziggler heads out of the ring, Owens fakes a dive, and hits a modified blackhole slam for a 2 count. Owens heads up top, bad idea with a bum leg, he tries a swanton but Ziggler gets the knees up to counter. Ziggler back up and signals for the superkick, and runs into one from Owens. Owens tries the pop up powerbomb but Ziggler counters with a fame-asser for a near fall. Ziggler wants to end this, they trade countered finishers, then trade roll ups but no one is going away. Owens catches a superkick, hits the stunner and we’re done.

Owens celebrates as commentary reminds us of Jey vs. Bryan coming up later. That gives us another commercial break.

Back as the women are petitioning Adam Pearce for leadership for the women’s Survivor Series team. Bianca Belair and Natalya get into things, Pearce makes a triple threat between the three here and the winner can be captain for whatever that’s worth.

Lars Sullivan interview now, he objects to being called The Freak (just to get that series of words spoken enough on TV this time) and he and Graves resume their interview. Lars recalls being picked on as a small child in school for being a freak even then, everyone laughed at him but about twenty minutes later the laughing stopped but the screaming continued for hours and he wasn’t allowed back in school. Suitably vague I guess. He wants to unleash a lifetime of pain and humiliation onto anyone who gets in his way and make the world his personal playground. Terribly generic character and motivation is generic, nothing to see here.

Back live and we get intros for our next match. Belair is out first, and in just a few days her beloved standard time comes back when daylight saving ends. That sends us to another break.

Back from break, and rather than head to the ring we get pointless social media pandering. Then we head to a recap of Rollins vs. Murphy from last week. Can we just get to the fireworks factory match already? Oh, now Murphy and Aalyah are talking in the back. Aalyah tells Murphy that the Mysterio men wont even talk about him. Murphy plans to publicly apologize to Rey and Dominick tonight. Finally back to the ring so Billie Kay and Natalya can get their entrances.

Match #2 – Triple Threat Match: Natalya vs. Bianca Belair vs. Billie Kay

Kay pie faces both Belair and Natalya. Kay avoids a slap and Natalya hits Belair. Belair and Natalya trade blows, then in comes Kay for a rollup and near fall. Kay keeps trying to get out of the action, Natalya and Belair square up and Natalya lands a discus clothesline and Kay tries another cover but Belair kicks out. This time Kay sticks around and hurricanrana on Belair then Natalya hits her with a suplex and Belair drop kicks her. Gymnastics routine into a moonsault from Belair but Natalya wont let her get a pin. Natalya with a series of kicks to the seated Belair. Natalya tries for the sharpshooter, gets it locked in but Kay locks in a camel clutch behind her back trying to steal the match. Natalya realizes what’s going on and eats knees from Kay. Kay kicks Belair, forcing her to DDT Natalya and Kay is desperately going for pins but can’t find a full 3 count. Belair rolls out of the ring, Natalya gets the sharpshooter on Kay. Kay hangs on until Belair comes back in and posts Natalya. Rollup from Kay, Belair escapes, catches Kay with the Kiss of Death for the win.

Carmella video, she calls herself that woman. The one who calls shots and gives orders, who’ll do whatever it takes to get ahead. She’s coming back next week and the entire world will know why she’s untouchable.

Murphy heads down to the ring with Aalyah, his apology will be next.

Back from break, Murphy is nice enough to wait while commentary runs down the WWE’s association with Susan G. Komen’s foundation. Murphy with the mic now, he understands why Rey and Dominick despise him but he’s not the person he used to be. He might have done terrible things, but as a man he needs to apologize to them face to face. Doesn’t seem like they’re coming. Murphy asks again, and knows he needs to apologize to them. Still no music for Rey and Dominick, but here comes Seth Rollins. On the ramp with a mic, Rollins hates to interrupt but Rey and Dominick are never going to forgive him. They’re never to accept him as he is, or accept whatever is going on between Murphy and Aalyah. Despite that Rollins says he will accept Murphy, always. He will forgive Murphy for what he’s done, and not only does he accept Murphy and Aalyah he embraces it and would marry them right now if he could. There’s a place for everyone in the greater good, he accepts Aalyah as well as Murphy. It doesn’t matter what her last name is. He calls Rey at best over protective but more likely controlling, and calls Dominick a coward who can’t stand Aalyah getting attention. Dominick shows up and brawls with Rollins. Murphy joins in and they toss Rollins out. Dominick and Murphy start brawling, that brings out Rey. Rey sets for the 619 on Murphy but Aalyah gets in his way. She wont leave with Rey, she loves Murphy. Rey asks again for her to come with him, but she wont and he and Dominick leave. Aalyah helps Murphy up, then kisses him. Rollins corpses on the entrance ramp at the strife and chaos.

In the back Daniel Bryan gets interviewed while warming up. He notes that Jey Uso has really stepped up lately and he’s preparing for the best version of Jey Uso and whoever wins will be the best person to be on team Smackdown.

The Street Profits head down to the ring for a non-title match.

Back from break, the champs have mics in the ring. Ford thanks the New Day for their impressions on RAW. They thank New Day for the power of positivity, and while they might be one of the greatest tag teams of all time they’re not bringing pancakes to Survivor Series. They plan to take the torch from New Day, they want the smoke.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Street Profits (Dawkins and Ford) vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura

Dawkins and Cesaro start us off. Cesaro starts with strikes, then the typical leap frog sequence before Dawkins lands a shoulder block and tags in Ford. Ford lands a drop kick to Cesaro then an assisted moonsault but Nakamura breaks things up. Nakamura clocks Dawkins with a kick, Ford drop kicks him then hits a blockbuster on Cesaro. Cesaro rolls out of the ring and Ford dives onto Nakamura but then gets press slammed over the barricade onto concrete and sends us to break.

Back and Cesaro is in control of Ford on the mat. Cesaro working the arm of Ford. Ford trying to fight back, Nakamura tagged in and they double team a kick to suplex. Ford avoids a few kicks and hits an enziguri to leave both men down. Dawkins gets the hot tag and runs wild on Cesaro for a bit. Running bulldog gets a near fall but Cesaro is still strong. Cesaro with an uppercut, European style, and tags in Nakamura. Dawkins avoids a double clothesline and takes down Cesaro and Nakamura. Nakamura lands kicks to Dawkins, then the running knee to the body over the top rope. Cesaro tagged in, double team knee to gutwrench powerbomb but Ford saves the match. Nakamura tosses Ford out of the ring, Cesaro then kicks him from the ring. Dawkins catches Cesaro with an inside cradle for 2 then Cesaro lands a hard discus clothesline but Dawkins isn’t ready to go away either. Cesaro tries an electric chair move, but that’s countered and Nakamura is legal. Nakamura eats a superplex then the massive frog splash from Ford to win the match.

In the back with Sami Zayn, he talks about facing Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series. He calls himself the most continental champion, he’s the champion of the people, he’s adored all over the world. The people know that Zayn always tells the truth for everyone while Lashley just represents a single country. He plans on showing everyone that the Intercontinental Champion is greater than the United States champion.

Sasha Banks out now, she’s the one carrying the chair in addition to the new title she just won. Up next she’ll celebrate her title win apparently.

Banks with a mic now, remember she’ll battle Asuka at Survivor Series. Hey, did you know Survivor Series is coming up? Banks says don’t talk the talk unless you can also walk said talk, she promised to take what Bayley loved the most and she did just that. She thanks Bayley for stabbing her in the back, because it ended an era. They were best friends who were supposed to take over the whole company together, but after being turned on she realized it wasn’t their friendship that was unstoppable, it was Sasha. She runs through a catchphrase, then says with Bayley in the past she can focus on Asuka. Bayley comes out to interrupt this. She says the world knows Banks can win a title, but can’t defend it. Bayley reminds us of her record setting reign, then says Banks didn’t technically beat her for it given that the contract was signed under duress. She wont contest the result though, because everyone knows Banks can’t beat Asuka alone and wants a rematch for the title next week. She hopes Banks enjoys her short and predictable title reign because it ends next week. Banks wants Bayley to bring everything next week because back stabbing bitches never win.

Daniel Bryan now coming out, and I can’t wait for the commercial break that’s about to come. Bryan gets all the way to the ring before the break happens though.

Commentary confirms the Bayley vs. Banks match for next week. Bryan waits in the ring for Jey Uso.

Match #4 – Men’s Survivor Series Qualifying Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Usao

They tie up and hit the ropes, Jey with strikes now. Scoop slam from Jey. More punches from Jey, Bryan responds with European uppercuts and a kitchen sink knee. Bryan starts working the arm of Jey, but winds up running into a Samoan drop. Jey with stomps, he’s been on offense basically the whole match. Bryan backflips out of the corner and looks to take over with a faster pace. Yes kicks from Bryan all around the ring. Jey heads out of the ring and Roman Reigns comes down for unknown reasons. That sends us to another break.

Back with Jey in control while Roman looks on from the entrance ramp. Bryan gets Jey into a tree of woe and lands kicks, then a running drop kick. Both men on the top rope, Bryan tries the super back plex but Jey counters and they wind up trading pin attempts before breaking. Jey sets for the super kick, lands to the body and they start trading blows. Bryan gets the best with kicks, then sends Jey outside beside Roman. Bryan tries to dive but Jey with a super kick to counter, sort of. Jey up top for a splash, Bryan counters the splash into the Yes lock. It takes a bit but Jey gets to the ropes to break the hold. More kicks from Bryan, but he eventually runs into a superkick. Another superkick and the top rope splash to finish things.

Roman into the ring, Jey says he’s with him and calls him the head of the table. Jey hits another superkick and splash to Bryan to further prove his loyalty. Jey says he understands now and loves Roman. Roman still just kind of stoic, he tells Jey to make sure Bryan understands that. Jey drags Bryan out of the ring and beats him around the ringside area. He lays Bryan on the announcers table, then hits a splash from the top rope to put him through it. Rough landing for Jey there, he hit the edge of the table and may have hurt himself. He keeps beating Bryan as Roman smiles then leaves the ring to close the show.