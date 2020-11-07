Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 11.06.20  

Hello everyone, welcome to 411mania’s LIVE coverage of WWE Smackdown. I’m Robert Winfree, relaying all of the action to you just as I see it. Tonight the build to Survivor Series continues, in theory. Last week Jey Uso started out hating Roman Reigns in the opening segment, didn’t appear until the main event when he’d suddenly bought into Roman’s philosophy. Just a giant waste of potential for that narrative beat. Tonight Otis will be in action. You remember Otis right? He got over, and in the last few weeks lost his tag partner, his romantic interest, his Money in the Bank briefcase, and now just takes up space. There’s also supposed to be a rematch between Bayley and Sasha Banks tonight, odds on them trying to sell this as some kind of final confrontation? So all that, and probably more time filler, is on the agenda for this evening.

So what critics and/or awards have acknowledged this Thunderdome doohickey, and how many are legitimate? Anyway Sasha Banks and Bayley are going to kick us off. Oh, there it is, Cole calling it the end. After Banks makes it to the ring we cut to a long video package about the two of them. I wish I believed them about this being the end, but there’s a severe lack of alternatives unless they’re ready to hotshot Belair into the title picture. Also that’s about as generic a video package as WWE can put together. That cuts to Bayley in the back with a mic, she says Pillmanizing Banks’ neck bringing her joy, but mostly she’s annoyed that the package didn’t show how short all of Banks’ title reigns are. She says this rivalry ends the same way it started, with Banks crippled in the ring by her own failure.

Match #1 – Smackdown Women’s Title Match: (c) Sasha Banks vs. Bayley

We’ve got about 4 minutes before our first commercial is scheduled as the match starts. They tie up (feel the hatred with that collar and elbow) then start shoving. Banks with chops then a toreador armdrag. Some greco-roman knuckle work, Bayley trips Banks down and they trade some pinning predicaments. Banks after the Bank Statement, Bayley escapes as we head to break.

Back as Bayley avoids a sunset flip powerbomb to the outside, they switch positions a few times and Banks drops Bayley over the apron then lands a kick to the face. Modified meteora from Banks but she only gets 2. Meteora on the apron driving Bayley into the ring post, then she tries again and Bayley counters with a modified monkey flip, looks like Banks missed her intended target and kind of just pancaked onto the floor. Back in the ring, near fall. Bayley taking over now with kicks and stomps. Chin lock from Bayley, Banks counters, and hits another meteora for another near fall. Is the meteora just the super kick now? Bayley lands a clothesline and gets a near fall. Bayley puts Banks on the top rope, Banks fights her off and a meteora from the top rope. Both women down and Bayley heads out of the ring. Banks with a cross body onto Bayley, kind of shocked that wasn’t another meteora, and we get another commercial break.

Back with Banks on the top rope, Bayley heads to the apron to avoid damage. They both climb up and start trading blows. Banks slips under Bayley, tries a powerbomb to the floor but Bayley hits a hurricanrana onto the announce table. Back in the ring Bayley up top but Banks sweeps a leg and Bayley’s head clips the top turnbuckle on her way down. And a, you guessed it, meteora from Banks to Bayley. Bayley hangs under the ropes, Banks with an elbow drop and then hits a frog splash in the ring for a near fall. Banks tries a backstabber, Bayley tries a belly to belly but Banks counters and they wind up fighting under the ropes where Bayley kicks Banks into the barricade. Bayley heads under the ring for a kendo stick, she tosses it in and the ref intercepts it but that lets Bayley bring a chair in. Banks defends herself with kicks, then she tosses the chair. Bayley with a backstabber, Bayley to belly and a near fall. Two finishers isn’t enough Bayley you silly wrestler, haven’t you seen anything lately? Elbow drop from Bayley, again Banks kicks out. Banks runs into a kick and Bayley hits a knee strike then a back suplex but Banks wont stay down. Bayley starts appealing to the ref to call the match. Crippler crossface from Bayley to Banks, Banks crawls to the ropes and counters into a jackknife pin for a near fall. Both on the apron now, Banks avoids a charging Bayley and Bayley posts herself. Banks takes over now, backstabber into the Bank Statement and Bayley taps.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Sasha Banks defeated Bayley via Submission

Rating: 3 stars

Maybe I’ve just seen too much of these two, but this felt like it was just kind of there. I’ve seen better versions of this match.

Banks celebrates post match, Carmella run in? Yep, there she is with a super kick at the top of the ramp. X-Factor from Carmella to Banks and she stands tall.

In the back Kevin Owens comes up to Jey Uso at catering. Owens jokes about Jey getting Roman’s coffee, Jey takes exception but Owens tries to smooth things over by bringing up their teaming at Survivor Series. Jey looks menacing, was he going for pensive? That cuts to commercial.

Back to action, and we recap Carmella’s attack on Banks. To the back where Kayla is with Jey Uso. They show video of Jey “injuring” Daniel Bryan last week to earn his spot on the Survivor Series team. Kayla asks Jey to explain, he says he did what he had to do and while Bryan might be a friend he’s not family. Paul Heyman shows up and asks if Roman authorized the interview, he knows he didn’t and ends it. Jey asks why Kayla is still throwing shade as he walks off.

Rey Mysterio is trying to call Aalyah, he can’t get ahold of her. Corbin jumps him ahead of their match which is next.

Jey and Heyman are in the back outside Roman’s suite. Paul says Jey needs to get permission for interviews, Jey wants to go talk to Roman and Paul says he’ll bring Roman along when Roman is ready. Roman comes out and asks Jey why he’s on set and talking with Kayla. He tells Jey there’s a chain of command, he needs to get permission from either him or Paul. Roman asks about Kevin Owens disrespecting Jey, Jey tries to play it off but Roman wont let Jey, himself, or their family be insulted like that. He asks if Jey will let that slide, Jey doesn’t think he will. Roman asks why Paul couldn’t get in front of this, he’s here to handle things some Roman doesn’t have to. Paul understands, Roman sends Paul after Adam Pearce, they’re going to handle Owens tonight.

Back to the ring where Corbin is hanging out, making things less interesting just by virtue of existing. Rey Mysterio comes down with Dominick.

Match #2 – Survivor Series Qualifying Match: Rey Mysterio w/ Dominick vs. King Corbin

Rey’s in warmup clothes not his usual wrestling gear, between being jumped and being worried about his daughter he’s showing up like this. Spinebuster from Corbin right away and he gets a nearfall. Corbin with his usual offense. Rey heads to the outside, Corbin follows him and resumes landing strikes. Corbin tosses Rey out of the ring. Rey avoids a rush and Corbin slams into the ring steps. Kicks from Rey now, and they’re back in the ring. Corbin cuts off Rey with a back elbow. Sunsetp flip from Rey, that gets two then he swings Corbin out of the ring as the music for Rollins hits. Rollins is out here on the ramp as we got to break. Why is a Corbin match persisting through a commercial break?

Back in action as Corbin and Rey battle on the outside. Corbin eats the ring post, Dominick still playing goalie to Rollins on the ramp. Rey lands a slingshot splash to Corbin in the ring. Corbin shoves Rey into the corner but runs into kicks. Rey tries an asai moonsault, Corbin catches him and lands a backbreaker for a near fall. Some forearms from Corbin. Corbin puts Rey on the top rope and they wind up fighting up there on the ropes. Rey gets caught and Corbin hits a rib breaker series then a front slam for another near fall. Rey heads out of the ring to try and recover. Corbin stalks him around the ringside area, then drives Rey into the apron before they head back into the ring. Punches from Corbin now, giving production an excuse to shoe horn a bunch of cuts into this. More strikes from Corbin. Rey runs into a bearhug, because this isn’t slow enough. Rey fights out of the hold, then lands a kick and a seated senton. Dropkick to the knee, pretty standard Rey flurry of offense but he can’t get a pin. Corbin gets hung up on the ropes, but he avoids a 619 by exiting the ring. Corbin blindsides Dominick, for no reason. Rey with a kick and a crossbody to the outside. Back in the ring now, but Corbin cuts him off. Corbin tries a powerbomb but we cut away from his counter because editing. Rey hits a 619 but Rollins jumps Dominick to prevent him winning. Aalyah and Murphy show up, Rey yells at Murphy and by the time he’s back in the ring he walks into End of Days to end the match.

OFFICIAL RESULT: King Corbin defeated Rey Mysterio

Rating: DUD

Overlong, slow, plodding, and dragged down by the Rollins/Mysterio/Murphy triangle thing.

We get an announcement that Kevin Owens and Jey Uso will have a match tonight. That sends us to break.

Back to another Survivor Series qualifier.

Match #3 – Triple Threat Survivor Series Qualifying Match: Natalya vs. Zelina Vega vs. Ruby Riott

Some chaos early as they trade roll ups. Natalya heads out of the ring and Vega starts laying in kicks. Natalya back in the ring, Riott with a rollup but can’t get the job done. Mexican Surfboard from Natalya to Riott, Vega in to cover Natlya and force a break. Multiple rotation headscissors takedown from Vega to Natlya, then Riott drops her with an STO. Riott up top, cut off by Natalya. Riott fights her off but is cut off from a senton, Natalya tries a sharpshooter but Vega bulldogs her. Knee strikes from Vega to Riott, but Riott heads out of the ring. Natalya rolls up Vega, Vega counters with a rollup but gets countered into the sharpshooter. Vega crawls to the ropes, but there’s no DQ in a triple threat so that wont help. Riott dives in for an armbar onto Vega, Natalya bails on the sharpshooter but Riott doesn’t and when Vega taps only Riott wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ruby Riott defeated Natalya and Zelina Vega

Rating: 1 star

Well that existed.

In the back Big E is playing trivial pursuit with production people The Street Profits show up with a Big E rocks chant. They invite him to hang out later, Big E says he wont help them prepare for their match with Kofi and Woods. They all share a laugh about his delivery of that. Billie Kay shows up as Big E leaves. She gives her headshot and resume to the Profits, so her gimmick is trying to find a job? They tell her they were on RAW at the same time, hand back her headshot and leave.

In the ring, Otis heads to the ring and his match with Rollins will happen after this commercial break and some more backstage shenanigans.

Back from break, Otis made it to the ring but we do get a video package about the Rollins, Murphy, and Mysterio thing. Boy, that just wont end will it? Rollins out next. Rey, Dominick, and Aalyah all watch a TV at an awkward angle backstage.

Match #4: Survivor Series Qualifying Match: Seth Rollins vs. Otis

Rollins with some blows to drop Otis down. Otis blocks a whip attempt and tosses Rollins into the corner then hits an elevated mat return. Another mat return from Otis and Rollins heads out of the ring to recover. Murphy heads down slowly. Rollins in the ring again, Otis slams him to the mat and tosses him around the ring. Kicks from Rollins, then Otis tosses him out of the ring to land at the feet of Murphy. They stare at each other before Otis comes in with a belly bump to knock Rollins over. Back in the ring but Rollins hits a sling blade for a near fall. Something has cracked up commentary. Kicks from Rollins but Otis is firing up. Chops from Rollins but Otis is dancing now and lands a headbutt. Otis runs wild and hits a flapjack and a spinning powerslam. Rollins blocks a splash but he jumps into a fall away slam. Avalanche from Otis, he sets for the finish but Murphy up on the apron to distract everyone. Murphy and Rollins share a look, Otis chases him off and Rollins lands a super kick then a stomp to end things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Seth Rollins pinned Otis

Rating: 1.5 stars

More angle than match, and please dear God let this angle end. Just so I understand things. Otis gets over, pretty big, on his own. Now, as a result of his hard work and connection to the crowd he’s lost his tag team, his romantic interest, his briefcase, and all momentum for his character? I mean, at least Tucker gets to be on *checks notes* Main Event now? Is Main Event still a thing?

Commentary wonders if Murphy has seen the light again as we head to break.

Murphy in the back, Rollins walks up to him and says he knows he saw something with Murphy. He wants Murphy to confirm the longing look in his eyes. Murphy confirms that the Messiah and Disciple relationship is back. Rollins is happy, and reminds Murphy that he accepts him and welcomes him home. Aalyah comes up as Rollins heads off. She’s mad at Murphy for helping Rollins, Murphy says she needs to trust him. He says this is for the greater good, she seems receptive to the message.

Head to a sit down interview with Cole and Lars Sullivan. More of this, really? Lars says he hates bullies, he’s been bullied his entire life for the way he looks, talks, dresses, and so on. He says the other kids would just watch him get abused and laugh at his expense. But at the age of 13 he started lifting weights and learned to fight while gaining 50 pounds of muscle in 18 months (cough, steroids, cough) and now he started being the bully. Apparently that was fun, he bullied the bullies, and the kids who laughed, because they all deserved it. He learned he could bully whoever he wanted, could make them do whatever he wanted, make them eat disgusting things like dirt glass and bugs. He loves intimidating and bullying. This couldn’t be any more generic if they tried.

Jey Uso out next, he and Owens will have a match next. Well, next after the commercial break and more backstage stuff.

Back from break, Jey Uso is in the ring. Kayla is in the back with Owens, because we can’t just have a match. Owens says things got out of hand, but he can’t help but speak his mind and if anyone has a problem with him so be it. What Roman made Jey do last week was also out of hand, and Jey can justify it however he wants. Owens has done a lot of questionable things as well, but he chose them while Jey isn’t his own man.

Match #5: Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens

Jey is trying to do the pensive thing again, not sure how well that’s working. They tie up, then Owens gets a side headlock. Shoulder block from Owens, and Jey heads to the apron. Roman and Heyman watch TV back stage, the TV is also at a weird angle now at least. Jey and Owens trade arm wringers, Owens getting the better of things. Scoop slam from Owens then a senton. Jey sends Ownes out of the ring, tries to catch him but eats a right hand. Jey drops Owens over the top rope. In the back Roman sends Heyman somewhere. Jey tries a dive, gets caught up on the ropes and Owens slams him around then hits a splash onto the prone Jey to send us to break.

In the back Jey is stomping Owens in the corner. They start trading rights, Owens lands a kick, then hits a neckbreaker for a near fall. Owens up top, but Heyman comes down to distract him. That lets Jey hit a super kick and Owens is down outside of the ring. Jey dives onto Owens, he doesn’t get hung up this time. Owens bounced off the ring steps, and back in the ring Jey lands stomps. Heyman saunters around the ring, as Jey lands a super kick. Mounted punches, so we get machine gun style cuts in production. Jey gets a chin lock, Owens counters out of that and lands a super kick of his own. Both men fight up, Jey misses a corner dive and eats another super kick. Cannonball senton from Owens, he’s up top and hits a swanton bomb for a near fall. Jey avoids a pop up powerbomb, lands a superkick and a near fall. Jey to the outside, climbs up top but Owens cuts him off with punches. They fight on the ropes for a bit, Owens avoids a dive and hits a pop up powerbomb for a near fall but they’re too close to the ropes. Roman’s music hits and in that moment of distraction Jey with a headbutt to the groin of Owens. Super kick, Uso splash and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jey Uso pinned Kevin Owens

Rating: 2 stars

Eh, generic and ultimately forgettable. Jey is a decent wrestling actor in terms of intensity but he really lacks range, and if they’re trying this kind of nuanced angle a fair bit of it is going to be lost until they hit big emotional moments.

Roman’s music hits again, this time he actually comes down. The budding Samoan Dynasty poses to end the show.