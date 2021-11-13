Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 11.12.21  

Tonight the build to Survivor Series continues, and our main event tonight is a battle between Xavier Woods and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. If I were a betting man I’d say WWE Champion Big E shows up tonight in some capacity, we’ve got to get him and Roman together in order to begin promoting their champion vs. champion match. The Smackdown Survivor Series team might get some play tonight as well, plus Sheamus is due to return to the ring at some point. Drew McIntyre will probably be in action as well. Well with that out of the way, let’s see what WWE has in store for us tonight.

Sonya Deville has Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya, and Aliyah in the ring and they will be the team to represent Smackdown at Survivor Series. Sonya introduces them one by one, though it must be awkward for Shayna to be the only one there with two names. The final member of the team, and team captain, is Sasha Banks who gets her own intro. Shotzi stares daggers at Banks as Banks heads to the ring. As soon as Banks gets in the ring she and Shotzi start jaw jacking, but here comes Naomi to interrupt things. Naomi and Baszler go at it, and we get a full scale brawl between all six women. We head to break as the brawl continues.

We come back and our first match is official.

Match #1 – Trios Match: Sasha Banks, Aliyah, and Naomi vs. Natalya, Shotzi, and Shayna Baszler

Banks and Natalya get us going. They trade chops, Sasha with an arm drag then Natalya lands a shoulder block. More rope running before Banks hits a wheelbarrow bulldog for a 2 count. Baszler tags in. Quick takedown from Baszler then she cheap shots Naomi but that allows Banks to hit her with a knee strike. Aliyah tags in and hits an assisted hurricanrana then a drop kick. Shotzi tags in, eats a drop kick and almost gets pinned. Shotzi slams Aliyah down by the hair and hits a senton. Natalya tags in and starts working over Aliyah. The heels make quick tags while keeping Aliyah isolated in their corner. Natalya gets caught in a small package for a 2 count then Nataly floors her with a clothesline. Baszler back in and lays in body shots. Aliyah escapes a Kirifuda Clutch and tags Naomi. Naomi runs wild on Baszler with strikes then Natalya makes a blind tag and hangs up Naomi on the top rope and Baszler drops Natalya with a knee strike. Natalya then lands a suplex off the apron to the floor, then a snap suplex on the floor. Back in the ring Natalya hits another suplex but that only gets a 2 count. Naomi fights off another suplex but eats a discus clothesline for her troubles. Baszler attacks Naomi on the outside as we head to break.

Naomi is still getting worked over by the heels as we come back. Shotzi tries to keep Naomi from tagging out, and tags in Baszler. Baszler stomps on the arm of Naomi and starts going after the arm. Naomi starts to fire back up with strikes, she escapes a Kirifuda Clutch but can’t tag out. Naomi fights out of the heel corner and kicks Baszler off of the apron, she crawls over to tag out and eventually tags Aliyah. Aliyah heads up top and dives onto Natalya. Thesz press from Aliyah, then another one before she hits a swinging neckbreaker for a 2 count. Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter but Aliyah avoids it only to get planted with a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. Aliyah avoids a discus lariat and hits a Northern Lights suplex for 2 when Baszler breaks up the pin. Banks goes after Baszler with a meteora on the outside, Naomi downs Shotzi but back in the ring Natalya gets a Sharpshooter on Aliyah but Naomi brakes it up and Aliyah rolls up Natalya to pin and win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Sasha Banks, Naomi, and Aliyah won

Rating: 3 stars

They kept the booking simple here and got out of the way of a bunch of women who can go in the ring when necessary.

Sami Zayn is in the back practicing a rousing speech to try and rally the troops for the Survivor Series team. Jeff Hardy observes from the side then walks up to interrupt Zayn. Jeff tells Zayn he’s been here the whole time before telling him his speech sucked.

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman walk in the back, they will have some kind of promo time after this break.

Post break we get a recap of Aliyah pinning Natalya to win the match. Aliyah is happy in the back as she’s interviewed by Megyn, she can’t believe she won her first WWE match. Sonya Deville comes up and asks Aliyah how long she’s known Naomi, then dovetails into cutting her from Survivor Series then heads off taking a fake phone call.

We get a recap of last week when Roman Reigns and the Usos abused Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Kayla walks up on Roman and Heyman backstage, shocking Heyman again. Roman asks if Kayla is here to acknowledge her tribal chief, or flirt with the wise man. No one cares what Kayla wants, and tells Heyman to smarten up Kayla. Heyman says that’s the toughest assignment he’s been given but he’ll try his best. He’s upping the ante against Xavier Woods tonight, Woods will acknowledge Roman as the chief, but if Woods is able to win Roman will bend the knee to Woods. And if Roman violates the stipulation you can strip him of the Universal title and banish him from Smackdown. Since we’re in the Commonwealth of Virginia the verbal agreement is legally binding.

Back to ringside and here’s Boogs with his guitar to play with the crowd. He’s here to rock with Shinsuke Nakamura, then plays the Intercontinental champion out. Those two will be in action after this break against Los Lotharios, the freshly mono-named Angel and Humberto.

Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss are in the back yakking, then we get a recap of Madcap’s joke from last week. He’s got another Viking joke tonight. “What do you call a viking made entirely of carbohydrates? Erik the Bread.” I reiterate, someone thought this was a good use of air time.

To the ring for our next match.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. Los Lotharios (Angel and Humberto)

Boogs and Humberto start us off. Boogs overpowers Humberto early, then out wrestles him as well with a gutwrench series before hitting a throw. Humberto tags out and Angel hits a drop kick from the apron. Angel lays in strikes to Boogs, then tags out and Boogs takes some double team moves. Angel tags in and lays out Boogs with a right hand for a 2 count. The pants are off and Angel hits a drop kick and resumes working over Boogs. Boogs fights up to his feet and hits a Snake Eyes in the corner to drop Angel. Nakamura takes the hot tag and proceeds to run wild for a bit including the slingshot German suplex to Humberto. A flying side kick from Nakamura drops Humberto and Angel has to break up the pin. Boogs takes out Angel, but Angel drives him into the ring post then pulls Humberto away from a Kinshasa. Nakamura takes out Angel, kicks Humberto but gets tied up coming back in. Angel tags in, Nakamura takes a Total Elimination and Los Lotharios win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Los Lotharios won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Average match, but sadly just another instance of how the Intercontinental title means nothing.

In the back Adam Pearce asks why Sonya Deville took Aliyah off of the Survivor Series team, she doesn’t really answer, then heads out. Here comes Sami Zayn, he demands Jeff Hardy be removed from the Survivor Series team. Pearce agrees they should make the team stronger, Sami Zayn will wrestle Jeff Hardy tonight, and the loser is off of the team. Pearce has some unnamed goon now.

Back to the ring, here comes Charlotte Flair. She takes her sweet time getting to the ring, and she’ll have promo time when we come back from this break.

We get a hype package for WrestleMania, then commentary tries to hype up the main event. Charlotte is still in the ring, but now she’s got a mic, God help us all. She addresses Becky Lynch, and all the gimmick adjustments she’s gone through and asks who she really is? There’s nothing natural about Becky (That has to be a rib of a line given who’s delivering it). Charlotte gives Becky a few props for her accomplishments but at Survivor Series Becky will get a new nick name, “Becky Uh Oh”. God this is painful. Charlotte is trying to add Uh Oh to the end of everything, this could backfire on her quickly. Charlotte says she can beat everyone who’ll step through the ropes, a few weeks ago Shotzi stepped up and lost but still became a star. Charlotte tries to christen herself The Star Maker. But here’s the thing, and that brings out Toni Storm to no reaction. Toni appreciates all that Charlotte has done as champion, but the reality is Charlotte doesn’t actually do any of that. Becky Lynch defended her title just over a week ago, while Charlotte has yet to notch a single title defense since joining Smackdown. So how about Charlotte put her money where her mouth is and defend her title against Toni tonight. The crowd seems to want it, Charlotte just says “Absolutely not” and heads out.

Kayla is in the back, she’s got Xavier Woods for an interview. She asks how he’ll do without Kofi Kingston at his side, Woods says he wont acknowledge Roman, then takes off the crown and drops the accent. He says the New Day has had a rough week between Kofi’s injury and Big E taking an apron powerbomb. But he’s about to storm the Island of Relevancy and plant his flag there.

To the ring, and either Jeff Hardy or Sami Zayn will be missing Survivor Series after this one. The match will be up after this break.

Aliyah is in the back talking to someone on the phone about being kicked off the Survivor Series team. Here’s Mustafa Ali, he talks about falling from big highs before Ricochet comes up and interrupts him and says Ali is a liar before complimenting Aliyah and tells her to remember she won tonight. Aliyah heads off with Ricochet while Ali’s attempts to drag others into his cynicism and misanthropy falls on deaf ears yet again.

Match time, here comes Sami Zayn.

Match #3: Jeff Hardy vs. Sami Zayn

They tie up then trade arm wringers and escapes. They hit the ropes and Hardy hits a hip toss. Hardy sets for a 10 punch in the corner and gets them. Zayn tries to fight back and hits a knee to avoid a facebuster. Mounted punches from Zayn, then punches on the feet before they hit the ropes again. Hardy hits a baseball slide then starts abusing Zayn around the ringside area but Zayn avoids a dive from the ring steps, Hardy crashes into the barricade and we head to break.

Zayn is still in control as we come back from break. Hardy starts fighting back with punches, an inverted atomic drop then his double leg drop between the legs and a basement drop kick but that all only gets a 2 count. Zayn eats a back elbow then a Whisper in the Wind but that only gets 2. Zayn avoids a Twist of Fate but eats a jawbreaker. Hardy misses a corner splash, Zayn rolls him up but puts his feet on the ropes and the ref sees it. Hardy then hits the Twist of Fate, climbs the ropes for the Swanton Bomb and hits it to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jeff Hardy won

Rating: 2 stars

Rather anemic action, but a decent closing stretch elevated it. We already know Madcap Moss is taking the final slot, and I don’t envy whoever has to cover that. Post match Sami Zayn goes apoplectic at seeing his removal from the team.

In the back Hit Row talk. They enjoy being on Smackdown, they do a bit of rapping putting themselves over.

Jinder Mahal and Shanky then do some rapping in Hindi. Jinder then mocks Hit Row in lyrical format, before dubbing Hit Row Cringe Row. Given what those two just did I’d trust them to know fellow purveyors of cringe. That sends us to break.

A reminder that Xia Li is allegedly debuting soon.

For the second week in a row Kayla interviews Ridge Holland, he was speaking from the heart when he put over Sheamus as his idol. Sheamus inspired him to make a living like this, Sheamus showed him the way and he’s proud to follow those footsteps. Cesaro shows up, and apologizes for interrupting but he’s known Sheamus for a long time, in fact he and Sheamus were the Bar at one point. He just tells Holland to be careful what he wishes for with respect to Sheamus. Holland says he’s taking Cesaro’s place and they’ll be a better tag team than the Bar was. Sheamus will be here next week.

The Raw Rebound follows, in case you didn’t read one of the recaps provided here at 411mania. After that, here comes Roman Reigns. After this break the main event will get underway.

Post break, here comes Xavier Woods.

Match #4: Xavier Woods vs. Roman Reigns w/ Paul Heyman

Roman starts in with strikes early and lays in punches in the corner. Woods slips free and goes for his own 10 punch, he gets 9 of them before Roman drops him on the turnbuckles. Woods into the ropes and drop kicks Roman out of the ring, then taunts Roman. After a bit of time Woods decides to dive onto Roman, then lays in strikes on the outside for a bit before they head back into the ring. Roman lays out Woods with a right hand and Woods takes a powder to recover. This time Roman follows Woods out of the ring, and hits a Uranage onto the announce table, the table does not break, and we head to break.

Roman is still in control as we return to action. Woods tries to fight back, he lands a kick but runs into a big boot. Roman starts laying in clotheslines in the corner, but Woods catches him with an elbow before running into another right hand. Woods is on the apron, he lands a gamenguri then a diving tornado DDT through the ropes and both men are down. Woods with a series of strikes to fire up, Roman fights back with strikes of his own before Woods hits the ropes to quicken the pace and lands a right hand then a heel kick for a 2 count. Back kick from Woods then a sliding Flatliner for another near fall. Roman is letting these counts get very close, he’s darn good at letting the refs hand get to the last centimeter before kicking out. Woods heads up top, Roman catches him up there but Woods punches him down then tries a flying nothing and runs into a Uranage for a near fall. Roman sets for the Spear but runs into a super kick, then posts himself trying to follow up. Woods up top, he goes for the rope walk elbow drop and hits it but the Usos come from under the ring and pull him out to cause the DQ.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Xavier Woods won via Disqualification

Rating: 2.5 stars

You saw glimpses of what these two could do, and I’d be very curious to see them actually cut loose, but they kept it more in second gear for this.

The Bloodline abuse Woods for a bit at ringside, then Roman mockingly kneels so the Usos can place Woods’ crown on his head. The Bloodline then pose to end the show.