Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 12.10.21  

Hello everyone, time for another episode of Friday night Smackdown. After last weeks disastrous episode featuring less than 20 minutes of total wrestling and a final segment that dragged over the last 30 minutes of the show let’s all hope things get better tonight. On the agenda tonight, Xia Li makes her debut after weeks of hype packages, Sonya Deville allegedly returns to action, Charlotte Flair will take on Toni Storm in a Championship Contender match, and we’ll get the continuation of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar as they build towards Day 1. We’re getting a special attraction triple threat tag team match when RAW tag team champions RKBro take on Smackdown champs The Usos, and toss in New Day just because. So let’s get to the action, and once again let’s just really hope it’s better than last week.

The episode is in memory of Jack Lanza who passed away earlier this week. We’re at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Sami Zayn’s music hits to start us off, then Sami is wheeled to the ring in a wheelchair, he’s wearing a neckbrace and aircast and is flanked by a couple of goons in medical scrubs. We also get a recap of all the Sami Zayn stuff last week, as though it was painful enough to sit through once. In fairness to all of that, condensed into a promo it comes across as tolerable, but live it was a bear. Back to live, Sami is in the ring in his wheelchair and he’s got a mic. He calls himself the toughest man in WWE, noting it took Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns to put him in this wheelchair. You don’t think that’s a little weird? Two men who can’t stand each other working together to keep Sami Zayn down. He was robbed, but what really hurt about what Brock did wasn’t the German suplexes, or the F5’s, but the betrayal. Now he’s got to do something about it, he has to stand by his convictions, he has to sue. Sami will sue Adam Pearce, Sonya Deville, the referee, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, and anyone who had anything to do with robbing him of his shot. Cue Paul Heyman, thank God, with a mic to strut onto the ramp. Ladies and gentlemen, he’s sorry we’ve been subjected to this nonsense about litigation from of all people in the world Sami Zayn. Paul Heyman with the face turn. Heyman doesn’t find this funny, and accuses Sami of stealing his people’s schtick. He then introduces himself, but Sami cuts him off saying he wasn’t done talking. Heyman shushes Sami, but Sami tries to talk over him. Heyman ignores him and Sami stands behind him, and reiterates he wasn’t finished talking. Sami knows Roman isn’t here tonight, the crowd boos this. Roman isn’t here, but Heyman is here all alone and disrespecting Sami Zayn. Sami calls himself a world class athlete and I die inside at that. Sami thinks there’s no one here to save Heyman from Sami, but Brock’s music hits and Sami panics then returns to his wheelchair. Brock is wearing overalls, because he does whatever he wants. Brock gets a steel chair from the timekeepers area, swats the announce table with it and makes his way to the ring. He sets up the chair then moves over to menace Heyman. Brock offers Heyman a hand, and Heyman gives him the mic. Heyman’s face tells the story, he knows he just messed up doing that service for Brock. Brock sits opposite Sami and asks how he’s doing. Sami isn’t great. Brock brings up the male nurses for laughs, Sami doesn’t think this is funny and tells Brock to shut his mouth. Brock thinks they just got off on the wrong foot and apologizes for last week. On a scale of 1 to 10 how bad does it really hurt? Sami thinks it’s a 10. The physical pain is a 10, but the emotional pain is a 20. Brock feels that, and brings up that they’re both Canadian citizens, and asks Sami if he could have beaten Roman Reigns on his own. He did Sami a favor, Sami was never going to beat Roman on that given night and he knows it. Sami wants to clarify, that Brock injured Sami so that Roman’s win would be tainted, Brock says that’s right. Brock asks what part of Canada Sami’s from, Sami’s from Montreal so Brock speaks some French at him. Ultimately from one Canadian to another, Brock invites Sami out to his farm. Sami’s vegan though, and Brock stands, and asks Sami to leave Hollywood and do something more enjoyable. Brock starts wheeling Sami out of the ring, then Heyman takes the mic from Brock and asks what the hell he’s looking at. Heyman thinks the edibles are kicking in, and says Sami would be on a one way trip to Suplex City a few years ago and now he’s watching Canadian besties. Heyman goes into his Brock routine, Brock fires up and abuses the nurses and tosses them out of the ring. Poor Sami tries to beg off, but Brock kicks his chair over then tosses the chair out of the ring. Brock hoists Sami, hits an F5 and stands tall. Heyman with a maniacal grin as he observes the carnage. The crowd want another F5, Brock does not oblige them this time. I wish that had taken a lot less time than it did, the highlights were good but it went on too long.

Post break Kayla walks up to Brock in the back and asks him what he’s doing. Brock tells her to ask his advocate, Paul Heyman.

To the ring, Los Lotharios are in the ring for our first match. Cue Rick Boogs on the guitar to play with the crowd and introduce Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura still has the brace/cast on his left wrist and fingers.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Los Lotharios (Humberto and Angel) vs. Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura

Boogs starts off but overpowering Humberto, including a slightly awkward Pounce spot. Angel cheap shots Boogs, Boogs tosses him into the ring and then Military presses Angel out of the ring. Humberto jumps Boogs from behind and tries to work a rest hold but Boogs powers up and drops him then tags Nakamura. Nakamura lands a Kinshasa and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura won

Rating: Mantelsackkürbis. . . SQUASH

Odd to have Los Lotharios go undefeated for weeks only to squash them like that.

In the back Kofi Kingston guards a velvet draped table, there will be some new crown reveal for Xavier Woods after this break.

Post break we got back to the velvet table. Kofi introduces Xavier Woods, Drew Gulak has an Orange Cassidy yuppie look going on. They reveal the new crown, it’s larger and even more garish, looks like Unicron’s head. Woods celebrates, calls himself and Kofi the best tag team in all of WWE and they’ll prove it tonight.

We get a recap of Drew McIntyre getting snubbed for the Battle Royal a few weeks ago, then how Sonya Deville passed the buck when he confronted her last week. In the back Adam Pearce is at his desk, and here’s Drew McIntyre in his ring gear with his large sword. Pearce says Sonya made the list, then says there’s a Higher Power, I mean Higher Authority who approved the list. Said Higher Authority (I’m getting flashbacks from them combining the Higher Power and Authority) also wont allow Drew to carry his sword to the ring tonight. Drew drives the sword through Perace’s desk, which is made of cardboard I guess. To the ring, here comes Sheamus, he’ll take on Drew. In the back Cesaro watches TV at an odd angle. After this break Drew and Sheamus will go at it.

We come back and Toni Storm is warming up in the back. Sasha Banks walks up on her, they share a laugh then Banks tries to pump her up for the match tonight. We get a bad pie pun, because Madcap Moss isn’t enough apparently. Banks tells Toni to keep her head, and when Charlotte loses her cool and makes a mistake she’ll be able to beat her.

Back to the ring and here comes Drew McIntyre sans sword. In the back we see Adam Pearce trying to remove the sword from the desk to become the Once and Future Executive.

Match #2: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Drew and Sheamus go right at it with strikes, Drew gets the best of that before Sheamus lands a kick and takes over. Chops from Drew but Sheamus fights back with a double ax handle and loudly declares he “hates those chops”. Drew moves to the apron, and Sheamus tries the clubs but Drew catches the arm and lands an elbow then his own clubbing blows before Sheamus guillotines him over the top rope. Sheamus again goes to the chest blows then tosses Drew off the apron and follows him out. Drew with a belly to belly suplex on the floor to send us to break.

We come back as Sheamus avoids a Future Shock DDT then hits the Irish Curse backbreaker for a near fall. Sheamus plays with the crowd, he wants White Noise but Drew fights out with a chop and hits the Future Shock DDT. Drew sets for the Claymore but runs into a knee from Sheamus that gets a near fall. This time Sheamus sets for his finish, he wants the Brogue Kick but misses, Drew with a roll up for 2. Drew lands a headbutt, Sheamus returns it but Drew comes out of the corner with a Claymore to pin and win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Drew McIntyre won

Rating: 3 stars

Give these two any kind of time and they’ll give you a good physical match.

Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss have stolen Pearce’s desk and the sword is still stuck in it. I guess we’re getting more Sheamus and Corbin, joy.

To commentary where Michael Cole throws us to an In Memoriam package for Jack Lanza.

Here comes Naomi for her “match” with Sonya Deville. Allegedly that match will be up after this break.

Heyman walks in the back, and Kayla jump scares him. He asks her to stop doing that. Kayla summarizes her interaction with Brock earlier and asks if he’s the advocate for Brock. Heyman asks her to stop doing that too. She asks how Roman’s going to react to what happened tonight, that spooks Heyman. Heyman doesn’t answer and morosely walks off.

Back to the ring, we then get a recap of Sonya’s suppression of Naomi. Naomi has a mic in the ring, she tells Sonya to lose the suit and come out here and get this glow. Sonya’s music hits and she shows up in ring gear. Sonya wants a mic before the match and gets one. She promises that they’ll have their match, but she’s got a few surprises for Naomi. Natalya as the guest ring announcer, and Shayna Baszler as guest time keeper. Naomi heads out before the match and takes out Baszler. Natalya on the apron, she gets kicked down. Sonya then powders out and regroups with her goons. She demands the goons attack Naomi, all three move to the apron but here’s the music for Xia Li. Li powers up on the entrance ramp, everyone is stunned by this as she gets into the ring. Li sides with Naomi, and the two of them take out Natalya and Baszler. Sonya’s all alone, she eats the spin kick from Li then Naomi sets for a moonsault but Natalya and Baszler save her. Li and Naomi share a bow and stand somewhat tall.

RK-Bro are in the back, Riddle rambles and brings in the Jackass crew. Riddle asks for advice on being thrown around, Johnny has a move for them that’s just a groin grab from behind. Some “humor” follows then Orton has nothing to add and walks off. Riddle and the crew continue talking.

Charlotte Flair heads to the ring for her match which will be up after this break.

Post break Charlotte waits in the ring and here comes Toni Storm. Oh God, we’re actually getting a recap of the pie highlights.

Match #3: Charlotte Flair vs. Toni Storm

Charlotte lands a right hand right away and takes over on offense. Toni avoids a scoop slam, then hits a spin kick to the body and a basement drop kick then a hip attack in the corner. Charlotte lands a back elbow, but Toni with a crossbody off the ropes. Some evasive moves from Toni then a kick but Charlotte lands a big boot. Slow motion moving from Charlotte, she climbs up to the top rope, misses the moonsault and then they botch the follow up but Toni has to sell it for a near fall anyway. Charlotte starts going after the leg, but Toni grabs a small package for a near fall. German suplex from Toni gets a 2 count. Charlotte heads to the apron, then guillotines Toni over the top rope and slams her into the ring post. More stomps to Toni in the corner against the ring post causes the ref to throw the match out.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Toni Storm won via Disqualification

Rating: 1.5 stars

A few botches on the spots they had, and the stupidly predictable ending all drag this down.

Post match Charlotte lands another Big Boot to stand tall.

We get a recap of our opening segment, in case anyone currently watching missed it I guess.

The Usos head to the ring, looks like they’ll give the three teams plenty of time, though I imagine we’ll get more entrances after this break.

Post break Brock Lesnar walks up to Adam Pearce in his office. Brock slowly backs Pearce to the wall, reminds him about the fine and suspension then thanks Pearce for it. He knows the million dollars went to charity, then also says he used his time off to enjoy hunting and he scored a giant moose. Brock then shows pictures to Pearce of his moose but he’s on a flip phone and snaps it in frustration. But anyway he strung the moose up, skinned it, gutted it (you really want to do that the other way), and says there were about 220 pounds of guts in there. Brock puts over the taste of moose, it’s a delicacy. Anyway he just wanted to thank Pearce, and tell him he named that moose after Pearce. He has the moose mounted on his wall and named him Pearce to remember the moment. A few aggressive back pats from Brock follow. OK, aggressively friendly Brock is kind of hilarious.

Back to the ring, the Usos have mics. They run down the New Day and RK-Bro, the only thing they care about is getting the win tonight. Just like they’ll win at Day 1. That brings out New Day. That crown still looks really stupid. We get another commercial break.

RK-Bro make their way to the ring after the break. We finally get the results of a twitter poll they’ve been hyping all night, and the twitter fans give RK-Bro the win in a popularity contest.

Match #4 – Triple Threat Tag Team Match: RK-Bro (Riddle and Randy Orton) vs. The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods)

So it’s a one on one style match but anyone can tag anyone. Riddle and Kofi start us, Kofi scrambles away from an armbar at the start. Kofi hits a springboard drop kick then tags in Woods. Riddle takes some tandem offense for a bit. Woods lands a few strikes, Riddle fights back with elbows before Woods super kicks his knee and hits a sliding Flatliner for a 2 count. Riddle again fights back with strikes, he gets the better of it but Jey with a blind tag in. The Usos takeout everyone, then we get stereo suicide dives to wipe out the other four men as we head to break.

We come back to Woods leveling Jey with a rolling elbow strike. Kofi tags in, hits a crossbody but that only gets 2. Riddle with a blind tag to Kofi and starts abusing Jey. Gutwrench slam from Riddle gets a 2 count. Jimmy tags in and holds Riddle so Jey can get the advantage. Orton scares the Usos off but as the ref deals with him the Usos abuse Riddle some more. Back in the ring, Orton gets a “Bro” chant going as Jimmy stomps on Riddle. Jey tags in, they hit an assisted backbreaker and pose. Jey mocks Orton, then grabs a chinlock for a meta burn on Orton as well. Riddle works for a tag but Jey cuts that off and tosses him back into the Usos corner. Riddle avoids a Stinger splash and both men are down. Riddle tosses Jimmy out when Jimmy tries to cut him off, then kicks away Jey but Jimmy takes Orton off the apron to avoid the tag. Jey with a back suplex into a neckbreaker but New Day break up the pin and we get another break.

We come back as Riddle finally hits a few knees to Jimmy and Jey, Jey being the legal man, and then collapses. Kofi tags the downed Jey then takes out Orton and they resume isolating Riddle. It should be said, the live broadcast missed Kofi taking out Orton because Kevin Dunn is incompetent. Woods tags in, hits a suplex for a 2 count. Pretty loud “We want Randy” chant as Woods works a chin lock, I feel like this should be viewed as another meta burn on Orton. Riddle fights back and starts trading strikes with Woods, this goes poorly for Woods until he super kicks the leg again and tags Kofi. Now Riddle starts his comeback, he takes out Kofi and Woods with kicks and knees. Jey tags Kofi to get in but Riddle tags Orton and Orton runs wild with snap powerslams to the Usos. Jey avoids a draping DDT but Orton bounces him off the table, avoids a diving Woods and back suplexes him onto the announce table. Orton avoids a Kofi dive and repeats the spot, but that table will not break. Back in the ring Jey lands a super kick to the ribs but gets caught in a draping DDT for his troubles. Orton sets for the RKO, Jey avoids it with a school boy for 2 then a super kick to drop Orton. Jey up top for the splash, but Orton rolls away and Woods tags in off of him. Orton RKO’s Jimmy, Jey super kicks Orton but Woods hits a super kick to Jey. Kofi tags in, Jey eats the double stomp backbreaker and Kofi pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: New Day won

Rating: 3.5 stars

Better down the stretch than in the beginning, Riddle doing the perpetual face in peril bit was a good call.

A reminder that next week Roman Reigns will be back to close the show.