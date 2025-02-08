Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 2.07.25  

Well it’s time for WWE Smackdown. We’re post Royal Rumble and have our two winners. One was never in doubt despite how much literally no one wants it, the other is Jey Uso. There has been some backlash to Jey’s win, but ultimately I think it’s because he doesn’t have a story. He won over several guys with obvious and compelling narratives going for them; Cena’s last ride, Punk’s desperation for Mania’s main event, Drew’s self righteous anger, Roman’s potential trilogy with Cody, Seth’s sacrifice last year to get the belt off of Roman, all were right there and all have juicy narrative potential. Then there’s Jey, who lost cleanly in a serviceable but forgettable title match just 10 days before the Rumble. Now I’m not pessimistic about this, there’s time for a story to come about for him, but if you want to understand the backlash I think that’s where the heart of it lies. As for Charlotte Flair, I’ve got nothing so feel free to boo Poochie as much as you feel necessary. But both Rumble winners will be on hand tonight to interact with the relevant champions, Charlotte’s decision is actually slightly up in the air as she’s either got a trilogy match with Rhea Ripley, or the tried and true wrestling tradition of keeping down your obvious replacement to pick from. Jey and Cody seems deeply unlikely at this juncture, one of them would have to turn in all likelihood and that seems like a poor decision for both of them right now. DIY wound up retaining the tag team belts after the Street Profits got involved, but one has to imagine the Motor City Machine Guns aren’t going to take that laying down. Shinsuke Nakamura needs a new title challenger to his US title pretty badly, Chelsea Green might not be done with Michin yet, Miz is still looking for allies but if the Wyatt Sicks never actually show up does he really need any? Also Zelina Vega and Andrade are on the same show again, they should probably ally but we’ll see. Jacob Fatu had a good Rumble run, but Braun Strowman ended it and we’re likely to get another clash between those two in some capacity. Solo Sikoa is still MIA, but we’ve got Jacob Fatu so we don’t really need him. Anyway that’s the preamble, so let’s get to the action.

Commentary welcomes us to Memphis, Tennessee for the show. We see several wrestlers arriving at the venue, LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Drew McIntyre is on tap for a slot in the Elimination Chamber. The reaction to seeing Charlotte arrive is mixed at best, and whoever did her most recent facial work did her dirty.

We get a recap of the Royal Rumble.

First we see Jey Uso make his entrance through the fans. Eventually he gets a mic, still plays with the crowd for even longer instead of speaking though. Once his music finally ends the crowd want an encore, Jey obliges briefly then decides to talk now that he’s a little blown up from all that celebrating. He says he’s had a hell of a week, he’s gotten a lot of love from family, friends, and the fans. He’s here to pick a champion to face at WrestleMania, he had Gunther talk to him on Monday so it’s only right to talk with Cody Rhodes as well. That brings out WWE champion Cody Rhodes. Cody knows what Jey wants to talk about, Jey says he’s only got two choices for Mania, Gunther or Cody at Mania. He could stand across from Cody, or stand beside him as the new world heavyweight champion. Cody knows it’s a choice, he says he’s got injuries after the ladder match but doesn’t care that much because his doctor didn’t tell him how full his heart was seeing Jey win the Rumble. He knows this is Jey’s choice, and Cody nearly lost his choice last year, he and Jey have had good moments together, won tag team gold and had a drink or two and they could do that all over again. But Cody needs to be in the main event of Mania and win, so if Jey chooses him they should party tonight because it will be the last time until after Mania. Jey understands and they shake hands amicably. That brings out Jacob Fatu with his gremlin in tow. Tama has a mic, which is not a good thing but he just hands it to Fatu which is a good thing. Fatu addresses both men and warns Jey not to get it twisted, it wont be Jey who brings that title back to the family. Jey superkicks Tama, Fatu takes him out then Fatu and Cody square up with Fatu running him over. Fatu unloads on the wounded Cody who’s clutching his injured elbow, Fatu goes for a hip attack but Jey intercepts him with a superkick then Cody follows with a Cody Cutter and they send Fatu out of the ring together.

In the back Bianca Belair and Naomi walk, Belair is in a Chamber qualifying match after this break.

We come back to news of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso vs. Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga for later tonight.

Piper Niven is already in the ring and here comes Belair.

Match #1: Bianca Belair w/ Naomi vs. Piper Niven w/ Chelsea Green

Belair quickly tries the Kiss of Death but Piper avoids it then Belair starts in with corner work. Piper avoids a 10 punch and grabs the braid, she and Belair fight over that and Piper lands a clothesline. Some corner work from Piper but then she gets low bridged. Belair and Piper start brawling on the floor but Piper gets the better of things and lands a cross body into the side of the ring then a senton on the floor to send us picture in picture.

They head back into the ring and Piper runs over Belair with a shoulder block. Belair fights out of a chin lock but Piper hits a scoop slam. Piper tries the 10 punch now but Belair slips free and drops Piper face first onto the top buckle then goes for her own 10 punch, she gets more than 10 then flips away from Piper and lands a dropkick. Belair with a bulldog into the middle buckle then she starts bouncing Piper’s head the corner before she climbs up top as we come back to broadcast and lands a cross body. Again Belair tries the Kiss of Death but Piper fights free with a headbutt then a Black Hole Slam for a 2 count. Belair avoids a senton then lands a Spear but Piper kicks her into the corner then follows with a cannonball senton. Piper up to the second rope, this goes badly as Belair clubs her but can’t find the Kiss of Death and Piper hits an ST-Joe. Again Piper climbs for a Vader Bomb, connects it only a near fall. Belair with some evasive moves then finally gets Piper up for the Kiss of Death and hits it to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bianca Belair won in 8:04

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Belair’s display of strength is always impressive, but Piper is gaining some crowd reaction in her own right.

In the back Katana Chance and Kayden are now on Smackdown apparently. Carmelo Hayes interrupts things, and Nick Aldis says there’s a request from Adam Pearce that he face a RAW guy. Hayes originally objects until he sees Akira Tozawa come in as the opponent. Tozawa mocks him with an “air ball” line.

DIY heads to the ring, they’ll talk after this break.

Post break both Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa have mics, Johnny encourages some boos and calls themselves the best tag team in the world. Ciampa says the Guns will never hold these titles again, 11 years ago they were DIY’s favorite tag team and they want everyone to stand and take a moment of silence for them. Pretty Deadly interrupt this and talk from the entrance stage, they feel it was important to remind them all the help DIY has given to help them keep the “NXT” tag team titles. This is interrupted by Nick Aldis, he says DIY are in no position to make demands and Pretty Deadly don’t deserve a title shot but they can earn one tonight in a non-title match with DIY. And that’s right now, DIY are not dressed in wrestling gear. Anyway that match is up after this break.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince)

Joined in progress as Ciampa stomps away at Prince in the corner. Johnny tags in but Prince fights back and goes to tag in Wilson and Wilson gets to run wild on Johnny for a bit. Wilson stomps on Ciampa for good measure then hits a Side Effect on Johnny. Wilson hits a slow motion version of Nigel’s Jawbreaker lariat on Ciampa then tags in Prince. Some team work from them including the assisted Codebreaker but Ciampa breaks up the pin. Ciampa tags himself in and yanks Wilson out of the ring then rams him into the ring post. Prince and Ciampa trade strikes, the crowd is pretty dead for this since Pretty Deadly have leaned face for like a week. O’Connor Roll from Ciampa but Wilson kicks him in the head then Prince reverses and grabs the ropes for leverage to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Pretty Deadly won in 2:54 shown

Rating: 1.5 stars

Thoughts: I can’t call it a full on dud but this was cold in every sense of the word.

Later tonight we’ll get Alexa Bliss and Candice LeRae for a Chamber spot, and we head to break.

Post break we find Miz and Andrade in the back again. Miz puts over Andrade after their match and again wants to team up, Andrade says he learned that he can beat Miz and walks off. Cody, in gear, walks by and Miz tries to suck up to him and bury the young talent. Cody doesn’t need Miz to have his back, Miz says last year was Cody’s story but now it’s Jey’s story. He knows Cody wants to be his friend but that title destroys friendships and asks what Cody will do if Jey chooses him for Mania then walks off.

We get a replay of Cena’s promo at the post Rumble press conference, which is a good bit of business.

Drew McIntyre heads to the ring for our next match, if you missed the news Drew is officially on Smackdown now. Drew gets a mic and announces that he’s on Smackdown. He was angry after being eliminated by a coward at the Rumble, but the next morning he had an epiphany that he’s jacked and handsome and has won at life. He was angry because RAW is a toxic work place, full of egomaniacs who punish you for being a good guy and telling the truth. But now he can see clearly, and Nick Aldis promised him no more BS, he can be himself 100% here. He’s here for Cody, well at least the WWE title, because it was stolen from him. Jimmy Uso interrupts with a mic of his own, and it’s once again very clear that Jimmy is not Jey. Anyway Jimmy talks on his way to the ring and says every week Drew is living in the past and sounds like an ex-girlfriend. No one stole from Drew, Drew lost. And now Drew’s here not acting like he’s got to earn his Chamber spot. Drew says that’s cool, this might have pissed him off a few weeks ago but he’s cool “Jey”, oh sorry, Jimmy. After 20 years he can still barely tell them apart. The brothers are very similar, and Jimmy might be where Jey is if he’d said “yeet” first. Jimmy reminds Drew that he’s the bigger brother, he says he’s got to punch his ticket tonight. Jey’s got his, but if Drew wants to get any he’ll have to get through Jimmy first. Drew, still smiling, drops his mic and LA Knight heads down. Knight also has a mic and walks and talks, he wants to get right to the point. He’s got no love for anyone in the ring, Jimmy cost him the title a year ago and he’ll make good on that tonight, and he wants to effect good change before he leaves the world and tells all the men and boys that if anything hits you and you have to cry it’s OK, it doesn’t make you less of a man but with that said it becomes too much after a bit. Drew crying like a baby is as reliable as death and taxes. He calls him Drew McIncryer, which gets a reaction from Drew. Well tonight Knight will give both of them something to cry about when he dashes their Mania dreams. Oh wait, he forgot to get his stuff in, and gets the crowd to give a “yeah” and we head to break.

Match #3 – Triple Threat Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso vs. LA Knight

Joined in progress, Drew is getting stomped in the corner then Knight lands a slingshot shoulder block. Knight stomps on Jimmy then Drew and Knight get into an ugly little exchange and Jimmy breaks it up. Jimmy chops Knight then lands a few blows. Drew attacks Jimmy then goes back to stomping on Knight for a moment. Drew chops Jimmy, but Jimmy fights back with a Samoan Drop and Knight breaks up the pin. Knight with a slam to Jimmy but Drew cuts him off with a headbutt. Drew with a release suplex to Knight, then another one for Jimmy. Belly to belly throws from Drew, one for Knight then Jimmy tosses Drew out of the ring and follows with a suicide dive. Knight follows with a diving kick to Jimmy then starts bouncing Drew’s head on the announce table. Jimmy tries to get involved but gets bounced around as well and Knight stands on the table as we head to picture in picture.

Knight sends Jimmy back into the ring then Drew rams Knight into a ring post. Drew goes under the ring and finds a table but just puts it back to what I assume is serious heat. In the ring Drew stomps on Jimmy then brings Knight into the ring the hard way. Knight shoves Drew into a corner and hits a jumping neckbreaker. Jimmy and Knight start chopping away at each other with Knight getting the better of things. Jimmy blocks a suplex then kicks Knight and starts trading strikes with Drew, Drew intercepts an up and over with a nice kick and Knight has to break up the pin. Drew tosses Knight out of the ring and sets Jimmy up top as we come back to the broadcast, he climbs up with Jimmy and tries a superplex but Jimmy blocks him and crotches him on the top rope. Headbutt from Jimmy puts Drew in the tree of woe, Knight shows up and stomps away at Drew then Jimmy swats him. Knight jumps up for a superplex to Jimmy but Drew sits up to add a spider German suplex to the mix and everyone goes down on that spot. Drew and Knight start trading chops then Drew tries the Future Shock but Knight blocks and hits his own DDT. Knight up for the top rope elbow drop which connects but Jimmy breaks up the pin. Jimmy shoves Knight into Drew and Drew hits a spinebuster for a near fall. Neckbreaker from Drew to Jimmy then Drew kips up but he’s still selling his ribs. Drew sets for the Claymore but Jimmy intercepts with a superkick then gets rid of Drew. Knight and Jimmy square up, Jimmy lands an enziguri then a superkick, Jimmy up top for a Splash which connects but Drew pulls the ref out of the ring to save the match. Jimmy heads out of the ring to superkick Drew, then he climbs up for another Splash but this time Knight blocks with knees, grabs a small package but only a 2 count. Drew with an enzui Claymore to Knight as he’s trying the Blunt Force Trauma to Jimmy and everyone’s down then Drew pins Knight to win. Nice spot to close.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Drew McIntyre won in 12:38 shown

Rating: 3.5 stars

Thoughts: These three went out there and had a darn good match, some nice spots and good interactions between everyone. Drew winning was slightly obvious but not in a bad way and they made you believe in the other two guys at a few different spots.

In the back Damian Priest talks with Byron, Priest plans on beating Drew at the Chamber. Braun Strowman is over to remind Priest that they’re part of the same match to qualify next week. Priest doesn’t care that he has to wrestle him and Jacob Fatu next week, and says he’s not overlooking anything about that match.

After this break, a recap of part of RAW.

We come back to a recap of Kevin Owens attacking Sami Zayn and laying him out with a Package Piledriver to close RAW. Then a video from Owens in his car, he and Sami have been through a lot but nothing like this. He shows off the cuts on his face from the ladder match, he’s in tremendous pain after that match and it’s all Sami’s fault. Sami stood there and watched as Cody tried to end him, then in the Rumble Sami runs to help Roman but wouldn’t do anything for Owens. He calls Sami a horrible fan, disgusting human being, and he’ll never ever forgive him. But he will make him pay.

Commentary says Sami is out indefinitely after the Package Piledriver.

Akira Tozawa heads to the ring for our next match. This is a one off match for Akira, he’s still a RAW guy but this is for Hayes cheap shotting Akira before Akira could get into the Rumble. Hayes has a mic so he can talk on his way to the ring, he insults Akira’s appearance then claims he doesn’t miss. There were a few basketball references but that didn’t land. Akira attacks before the bell and they brawl in the ringside area.

Match #4: Akira Tozawa vs. Carmelo Hayes

Hayes runs over Akira but then runs into a boot and Akira hits a diving hurricanrana then a plancha to the floor and we go to break.

We come back to Hayes trying to find a pin. The crowd is dead at the moment. Akira tries another hurricanrana and sends Hayes into a corner with it. Punches from Akira then a jumping DDT for a 2 count. Akira goes up top but misses a flying nothing then Hayes with a head scissors takedown for a 2 count. Tornado kick from Akira connects, he tears the shirt and climbs up top but Hayes kicks him up there and climbs up with him. Hayes wants a superplex, Akira fights him off and hits a Sunset Bomb for a 2 count. Hayes fights off a German suplex and they trade roll ups before Hayes lands an enzui clothesline then the fade away DDT. Now Hayes goes up top, Nothing But Net connects and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Carmelo Hayes won in 7:33

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: Decent little match but Hayes just has no presence on Smackdown, he’s athletic as heck but hasn’t found his stride on the main roster.

We get another Rumble recap, this one focused on the Punk, Rollins, and Roman spots. Treating babyface Roman like a punching bag is definitely a choice I guess. No real update on Roman’s condition.

Poochie will be talking to us after this break.

After the break we see Jerry Lawler in the crowd, the crowd appreciate him.

In the back R-Truth carries Akira Tozawa, Truth then drops him as he sees Jey Uso. Truth congratulates him on winning King of the Ring, Jey “Royal Rumble” Truth “Oh that too?” Cody wanders over and asks Jey about Mania, Jey would like to face Cody but wants to beat Gunther too, ultimately he’s undecided right now.

To the ring, here’s Charlotte Flair. No real pop for her. Charlotte gets a mic and tries to suck up to the crowd, she asks if they love her or hate her. About 50/50. Charlotte, who’s face doesn’t move like a human’s anymore, says she lives rent free in everyone’s head. We’re obsessed with her, because everyone should be asking about her all the time. She wasn’t going to take 14 months off and not win the Rumble. There was no way she wasn’t winning. No reaction to most of this. She wants to feel inspired about her opponent, she hadn’t felt it against Rhea Ripley or Giulia, and out comes Tiffany Stratton. Tiffany gets a mic and enjoys some “Tiffy Time” chants to prove the crowd is awake. She congratulates Charlotte on winning and calls herself a fan of Charlotte, she thought WWE couldn’t survive without Charlotte but no one cared with Charlotte got injured. Now Tiffany is here and WWE is hotter than it’s ever been, and Tiffany is at the top of that. Charlotte tells Tiffany not to speak until Charlotte tells her to. Tiffany interrupts her and says she’s been compared to Charlotte ever since debuting on WWE TV, and tells Charlotte to pick her so she can beat her at her first WrestleMania and she’ll prove she’s the one and only Tiffany Stratton. Charlotte sees a child before her begging to be made a star, if Tiffany wants to be chosen she should get down and beg for it. This brings out Nia Jax with Candice LeRae in tow. Jax says the blondie back and forth is cute, but it doesn’t matter because Jax is going to be champion again. Jax is getting a title shot next week, so if Charlotte wants that belt she’ll have to go through Jax. Charlotte will be here next week to see what happens. She misses her cue, or someone else does, because here comes Alexa Bliss to the biggest pop out of any of them. Bliss will wrestle Candice LeRae after this break. Boy did that segment mostly suck.

Match #5: Alexa Bliss vs. Candice LeRae

The bell rings as we come back. They tie up, Bliss grabs a side headlock then comes off the ropes with a crossbody. Candice takes a second to compose herself, then lands a knee. Bliss with an STO then double knee drop and rolling senton. Candice avoids Sister Abigail and slams Bliss down. Candice with the old Mr. Perfect neck snap and starts working for a bow and arrow hold. Bliss fights up to her feet but gets rammed into the corner. Some corner work from Candice but Bliss lands a drop toe hold then heads up top, she takes her time though and Candice clobbers her then climbs up and they fight for position up there. Ultimately Bliss headbutts her down then Candice rolls to the apron so Bliss follows her but Candice drops her face first onto the apron. We then head to break.

Candice is working surfboard as we come back. Bliss fights her way free and lands a jawbreaker but then Candice lands a Codebreaker for a 2 count. Some trash talk from Candice, Bliss glares at her then fires up with shoulder blocks and mounted punches. Strikes from Bliss then a dropkick. Bliss lands a flipping neckbreaker for a 2 count. Candice fights back with a neckbreaker then a top rope dropkick for a 2 count. The screen flickers a bit, spooky. They fight over a Small Package and wind up just rolling around for a bit before separating and Candice lands an enziguri. Bliss then catches a running Candice with a DDT version of Sister Abigail and gets the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Alexa Bliss won in 10:38

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: The commercial break hurt this, as did the crowd just never buying into Candice at all. Bliss does look a little rusty but not in a way that’s unexpected and I imagine she’ll be back to her usual self fairly quickly. This also didn’t need 10 minutes and really felt stretched.

In the back Chelsea Green and Piper Niven talk with Byron, Green will be in a Chamber qualifying match next week with Naomi and she plans on winning. Michin and B-Fab show up and Michin threatens her title run. Zelina Vega and her abs show up as well and want a title shot. Piper asks how many people hate Green, which is a fair question.

The main event entrances will be up after this break.

Post break commentary run down the highlights from the show.

Street Profits video, they say they wouldn’t be here if the Guns hadn’t stolen their spot. They’re sick of DIY as well, they’re done being victims. They have their passion back, they’re pissed off and are sick of teams breaking up the getting back together when the realize the grass isn’t greener as a singles act. Well they’ve always been together, and be careful now because they want the smoke.

The Guns are talking with Byron in the back, Shelley says the Profits can come kick them out of here if they’re mad. This is interrupted by Angel and Berto, they want to step up to the plate. They start bickering until Santos Escobar comes over to say they’re really upset because the Profits started all this by attacking Los Garza. But if the Guns want a fight, they’ll get one next week.

Next week we’ll get Tiffany and Jax for the title, Naomi vs. Green for a Chamber spot, Damian Priest vs. Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu for a Chamber spot as well. I’m pulling for Fatu because he’d do crazy stuff in the Chamber setting.

We get a hype video for that triple threat match.

Jey Uso heads to the ring so the crowd can do their thing with his music yet again and we head to break.

Post break Jey is still playing with the crowd. Cody now heads to the ring, he’s wearing a sleeve on his left elbow and tape on his right shoulder. Fatu and Tama come out next.

Match #6 – Tag Team Match: Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso vs. Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga

Cody and Tama start, Cody with a kick then tries a suplex but Tama slips free and Fatu tags in instead. Some strikes from Cody but Fatu handstands out of a Cody Cutter and lands a kick then a senton and we go picture in picture.

Fatu with some corner work to Cody, Cody is selling quite well but they wind up brawling on the floor briefly. Back into the ring with Fatu still in control and Tama tags in. Tama with some punches then Fatu tags back in. Fatu stomps away at Cody, Cody fights back but Fatu cuts him off and then chops away at him. Headbutt from Fatu then Tama tags back in. Cody fights back with punches but he can’t sustain momentum. Running back elbow from Tama to keep Cody down then Fatu is back in as we come back to the broadcast. Fatu with headbutts then an uppercut to Cody. Tama tags back in and Cody fights off a back suplex then flips out of one and Tama accidentally runs into Fatu. Cody kicks Tama away and tags in Jey. Jey runs wild on Tama for a bit then hits a hip attack. Back suplex to neckbreaker from Jey and Fatu breaks up the pin. Fatu then drops Jey with a superkick. Sliding clothesline from Tama for a 2 count. Fatu tags in and they hit a double back elbow. Cheap shot to Cody then Fatu picks Jey up, tags in Tama and Tama hits a hilo after Fatu hits a front slam. Jey fights back and we get a double down on a double clothesline. Both men tag out and Cody starts throwing hands with Fatu, he catches Fatu with a snap powerslam then a Disaster Kick. Fatu takes a super Cody Cutter but kicks at 1 to shock Cody. Fatu avoids a Cross Rhodes and lands a headbutt then Tama tags in. Cody avoids a corner splash from Fatu then Tama catches him with a Flatliner for a 2 count. Cody lands a kick then climbs the ropes, but Fatu shoves him down and Tama hits his guard pull DDT for another 2 count. Fatu superkicks Cody then hits the ropes but Jey trips up Fatu and superkicks him. Jey follows with a suicide dive to send Fatu over the announce table then Cody hits Tama with Cross Rhodes to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso won in 11:03

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Decent enough match, Fatu keeps looking like he belongs with the main event players but the outcome here was never really in doubt.

Post match Solo Sikoa shows up to hit Cody with a Samoan Spike and stand over him as the episode ends.