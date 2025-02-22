Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 2.21.25  

Alright everyone, it’s time for WWE Smackdown. Allegedly The Rock will be on hand tonight, so we’ll see what the Final Boss has to say in terms of getting anything moving for him for WrestleMania season. There’s a few ways that could go for him, WWE champion Cody Rhodes being the most obvious but if he’d rather return to Bloodline adjacent things then getting involved in the trios match which has Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, and Braun Strowman teaming up to take on Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga would be a solid place. We’ve also got DIY and Pretty Deadly fighting over DIY’s tag team titles, and the rest of the tag team division will doubtless be looking on and taking notes. Naomi and Liv Morgan will square up ahead of the women’s tag team title match on Monday, and we’ll get Drew McIntyre taking on Jimmy Uso. Last week Charlotte Flair challenged Tiffany Stratton for Tiffany’s women’s title, so one has to imagine she’ll continue the “big brothering” at every opportunity while Tiffany will be teaming up with Trish Stratus at Elimination Chamber to battle Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. Kevin Owens might have a response to Sami Zayn after Sami accepted the unsanctioned match between them at Elimination Chamber, the Wyatt Sicks have been hinting at something to do with Alexa Bliss, still no word on Randy Orton’s return yet, but LA Knight and Shinsuke Nakamura look to be squaring up again for the US title in the near future. That’s the preamble so let’s get to the show.

Commentary welcomes us to New Orleans, and remind us that The Rock will be here. We see various wrestlers arrive like Tiffany Stratton, Bianca Belair and Naomi, and WWE champion Cody Rhodes. Cody finds Nick Aldis, and Nick says Cody is out of the six man tag, and Cody isn’t happy but Nick says there’s no way around this as the ruling is coming from the Final Boss. Said Final Boss wants to see Cody in the ring at some point. Curious who they’ll sub in for Cody in that six man.

To the ring and here’s Drew McIntyre for our first match. Nice of them to start a wrestling show with a wrestling match. We see Jimmy Uso do the walk and talk thing, Jimmy says Drew wont win at the Chamber or get to Mania.

Match #1: Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso

Some early jaw jacking and Drew fakes a “yeet” so they star trading blows with Jimmy getting the better of things early including a top rope cross body for a 1 count. Drew takes over with a belly to belly throw, then another one which sends Jimmy out of the ring. A little ringside brawling now as Drew rams Jimmy into the barricade before they head back into the ring. Drew “No mania for you” to annoy Jimmy who fights back with an enziguri to send Drew out of the ring then Jimmy hits a suicide dive. Drew catches a kick and slams Jimmy onto the apron the hits the inverted Alabama Slam onto the ring steps to send us picture in picture.

Jimmy barely beats the 10 count and Drew then starts laying in mounted punches. Jimmy fights back with some chops but Drew kicks him in the ribs to cut him off and follows with a suplex. Drew retains control and sets Jimmy on the top rope then climbs up with him as we come back to broadcast. Some clubbing blows to the back from Drew then he goes for an avalanche back suplex but Jimmy fights him off then hits a Whisper in the Wind to put both men down. Jimmy with a flurry of strikes then a Samoan Drop. Drew intercepts a hip attack with a flying headbutt then a spinebuster into a jackknife pin for a 2 count. Jimmy avoids a Future Shock DDT and they trade some punches before Drew winds up going up top only to fly into a superkick then Jimmy with a less than stellar Spear for a near fall. Jimmy goes up top but misses a flying nothing then Drew lands a neckbreaker and kips up. Drew wants the Claymore but runs into a superkick, then lands a headbutt and trash talks Jimmy before laying in more strikes in the corner and tries another inverted Alabama Slam but Jimmy rolls through into a Victory Roll for the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jimmy Uso won in 11:15

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Decent if mostly forgettable match, I’m surprised Jimmy got the win here but Drew got a decent bit of heat back post match.

Post match Drew snaps and beats the crap out of Jimmy then sets his head against the ring post and sets to Claymore him into it but a bunch of officials run down to save Jimmy from destruction. Drew goes to leave, but then runs back down to hit a regular Claymore on Jimmy.

Commentary says our main event is now Damian Priest and Braun Strowman vs. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, well that’s going to end with some gnarly violence. We get a recap of the ending of the main event last week.

We see Solo arrive but he’s all by his lonesome. As he walks he finds Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu, Solo says last week was an accident. Fatu says they’re good, because if it wasn’t an accident Solo wouldn’t be standing here right now. Solo and Fatu confirm that they’ll be the tag team in the main event, Solo says that’s why he loves Fatu and will go to talk with Aldis. Fatu clearly does not love Solo anymore if the eyes tell the truth of it. That sends us to break.

Post break we get some hype for Elimination Chamber.

We see video from earlier Carmelo Hayes and R-Truth find each other. Truth says they’re about to have their first match and Miz comes over. Miz will team with Hayes while Truth will go find his partner. Miz is trying to get over “Melo don’t Miz” but Hayes just isn’t having it.

Miz heads to the ring for that match, Hayes just storms by him after he got to do his silly twirl. Truth’s partner will be revealed after this break.

Post break we get a Zelina Vega video.

Back to the ring, and Truth comes out and he’s got a mic. He plays with the crowd then says his tag team partner is a local legend from New Orleans, Louisiana Knight. OK, that’s pretty good. LA Knight comes out and seems bemused by Truth.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Miz and Carmelo Hayes vs. R-Truth and LA Knight

Hayes and Truth start, some quick springboard work from Hayes but Truth fights back with a drop toe hold. They trade some pin attempts then Truth hits a hip toss and fakes a pin to get Hayes to kick at 2. Knight tags in and unloads on Hayes with strikes then a running neckbreaker. Truth back in and hits an arm drag as Hayes refuses to tag in Miz. They run into each other and Truth tags Miz to everyone’s confusion and Hayes knocks Truth off the apron as we head to break.

We come back to Truth trying to tag out but Hayes is blocking him then lands a cheap shot to Knight. Suplex to Stunner from Truth and both men are down. Miz wants in as does Knight, Hayes finally does tag out as does Truth and Knight starts running wild. Knight stomps away at Hayes and clotheslines Miz then hits him with a slam and running elbow. Miz flips out of a back suplex then Hayes blind tags as Miz botches a slam and Hayes hits a superkick to Knight for a 2 count. Knight blocks a Codebreaker but misses a Blunt Force Trauma and Truth tags in. Truth with the shoulder blocks and Proto Bomb, the 5 Knuckle Shuffle connects then tries the Attitude Adjustment but Hayes slips free and Truth hits the Lie Detector and locks in an STF. Miz breaks up the hold and Knight then clotheslines him out of the ring and follows him to ram him into the barricade. Shinsuke Nakamura from the crowd kicks Knight a few times and Truth is all alone. Miz tags in and he and Hayes hit a Skull Crushing Finale and Codebreaker combination to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Miz and Carmelo Hayes won in 10:04

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: Miz and Hayes makes sense as a bit of a pairing, at least short term would be my guess. Truth is basically bullet proof so eating losses doesn’t matter to him and Nakamura continues to be a thorn in the side of Knight.

We see Tiffany Stratton walk in the back, she’ll be in action after this break.

Post break we get another of those Charlotte Flair videos.

Tiffany Stratton then heads to the ring for our next match. She gets a mic and says everyone knows it’s Tiffy Time, and everyone’s been obsessed with her since she won the title. Last week she had Jax beaten before Candice got involved, but at Elimination Chamber she and Trish are making sure those two come to an end. But right now she wants to talk about Charlotte Flair, because she’s not here so we have to focus on her. Tiffany says this is a dream come true to wrestle Charlotte, and at Mania she’s not coming for Charlotte’s legacy because that’s all Charlotte’s, she’s coming for the top spot in this company. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae interrupt with mics. Jax thinks this is cute. Jax will come for that title after the Chamber and Tiffany wont even make it to Mania. Tiffany tells Jax to give it up, and once Candice goes down tonight then Jax wont have anyone to do her dirty work. Candice and Jax try to jump Tiffany but a ref gets involved to try and enforce the scheduled match as we head to break.

Match #3: Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae w/ Nia Jax

Joined in progress as Tiffany counters an arm wring and fires up with some shoulder blocks and a dropkick. That flurry was a little sloppy. Charlotte Flair’s music hits and she heads down to ringside. Candice avoids a handspring back elbow and then goes after the arm of Tiffany. Charlotte sits with commentary and, God help us all, gets a headset. Tiffany lands a hip attack. Wade Barrett tries to tee up Charlotte and she still takes forever to deliver bad sound bites. Candice goes back to the arm of Tiffany, frankly Tiffany shouldn’t be giving Candice this much offense. Tiffany fights back with a low double stomp, Candice rolls out of the ring and Tiffany then climbs up top and hits a moonsault, well she kind of glances Jax I guess but both Jax and Candice sell as we head to picture in picture.

Candice fights back from the apron and hits a neckbreaker through the ropes. These two just do not seem on the same page, half the time they’re out of position. Top rope dropkick from Candice. They trade pin attempts then Candice hits a Codebreaker. Some corner work from Candice then Tiffany starts coming back with clotheslines as we come back. Handspring back elbow from Tiffany then a Sky High for a 2 count. Tiffany heads up top but Candice climbs up with her only for Tiffany to shove her down but then misses a Swanton Bomb and Candice grabs a crucifix for a 2 count. Candice misses a Lionsault and Tiffany hits a Finlay Roll but Jax pulls Candice out of the ring. Tiffany then kicks down Jax and hits Candice with an Alabama Slam into the barricade. Back in the ring Tiffany hits the Prettiest Moonsault Ever and wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Tiffany Stratton won in 9:48 shown

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: These two just never clicked, a lot of this felt off and frankly your champion shouldn’t be going almost 10 minutes with Candice LeRae. If the goal was to make Candice more legitimate I don’t think it worked, it just made Tiffany look weaker.

Post match Jax attacks Tiffany. Jax sets for the Annihilator but Trish Stratus runs down and kicks down Jax then spikes Candice with a spinebuster. Candice with a chop block to Trish then Jax headbutts down both Tiffany and Trish and stacks them for a double Annihilator, boy that was a very safe looking one too. I’m once again left asking why we’re still making Jax look this strong. Poochie then gets in the ring and stands over Tiffany to point at the Mania sign.

In the back Cody walks and finds Damian Priest. Priest wants to know what’s up with Rock, Cody says it’s that time of year so of course he’s here. Priest brings up that last year they both walked out champions, and after the Chamber he’ll be coming for Cody’s. Cody appreciates that. Braun Strowman walks over and congratulates Priest on winning last week, they both seem OK with things and get on the same page about dealing with Solo and Fatu tonight. That sends us to break.

Post break we get a hype video for the Chamber.

In the back Byron talks with Naomi and Bianca Belair. Asked about the Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez situation they’re convinced Liv and Raquel are to blame for what happened to Jade and now they’re going to get revenge and focus on the Chamber match. That sends us to break.

Post break we get an Alexa Bliss hype video.

To the ring and here comes Naomi. Liv and Raquel attack during the entrance and Belair starts brawling with Raquel but Liv chop blocks her and Raquel hits a Tejana Bomb. ObLIVion for Naomi as well and officials show up to send the heels away.

We see a truck drive up, a little recklessly, and it’s presumably The Rock as we head to break.

Post break Chelsea Green and Piper Niven ask to take the spots from Bianca Belair and Naomi, but those two are going to make the PPV. Green really wants to be on that card, Aldis feels his patience being strained and tells Green she’ll be in action on Smackdown next week but doesn’t list her opponent.

To the ring, and here’s The Rock. He’s got some weird music going tonight briefly before it goes back into his regular riff. Rocky heads to the ring, walks around it briefly to give a fan back their phone which dropped beyond their reach, and then he gets into the ring. Loud “Rocky” chants as he gets a mic and plays with the crowd just a bit. On a Friday night the Final Boss flew all the way here to drop truth on them. So let’s get this show on the road, which sets up the “Finally” bit but he just kind of lets the crowd do most of it. And finally WrestleMania will be coming back to New Orleans. Right now, in front of the world, Mania 42 will take place in the Super Dome. The crowd is very happy about this and Rocky leads them in a rendition of “When the Saints go marching in” and then tells the crowd not to sing because he sings not them. So now he gets to heel mode and says that was a lovely duet of The Rock with the biggest collect of STD having trailer park trash he’s ever seen. Now the Mania news wasn’t the only thing that brought Rocky to New Orleans, he’s also got to call someone out. A man who he respects, admires, and who we all admire really, and that man is our WWE champion Cody Rhodes. That does bring out Cody all suited and booted. Cody gets a mic of his own and shares a quick hug with Rock before soaking in some crowd reaction. Rock knows that reaction feels good, and says he and Cody have become friends in the wake of Mania last year. The last time they were in a ring was the RAW debut on Netflix and he puts Cody over for carrying the company as he has. That night they drank a lot of tequila together and had a blast. But now Rock has to call him out and here’s the thing, Cody is a great champion, they’ve become friends, heck their mothers have become good friends and we see a picture of mama Rhodes and mama Rock. First Rock says Cody is a great champion, but Rock is on the TKO board which owns WWE, and Rock is the most powerful man in WWE. Cody might be a great champion, but Rock wants him to become something greater than a champion, he wants him to be Rock’s champion. Cody didn’t expect them to become friends, or anything that’s happened between them, but Cody is “their” champion. He couldn’t quite say the people’s champion. Rock says that’s true, and he loves it about Cody, and this business is in their DNA. But Rock knows Cody’s goal is to bring as much joy as possible to the world, because he’s just that kind of guy. We all know it. Cody has a lot of Instagram followers but Rock has half a billion and is the most followed American man. He wants Cody get more than Rock has, and every dream that Cody has had, Rock can make come true. The dreams of his wife, his children, even set up his family for long after they’ve both left this world. He just needs Cody to be his champion. Rock knows they’re both lucky to have it all, to be mama’s boys, and girl dads as well. The one thing Rock has never had is a brother, and that’s what Cody could be. Last year Rock wanted to face his cousin Roman Reigns, he talks with a bunch of people who were friends about pushing Cody aside because it was best, but Cody wouldn’t step aside. He stood up to Rock, and slapped him in front of the whole world, and no one does that and gets away with it. But that’s why Cody’s special, that’s why Cody should be his champion, why Rock will elevate Cody into the stars. Cody doesn’t have to answer right now, go talk it over with the family just like Rock will, and at Elimination Chamber Rock will need Cody’s answer. Cody thinks this is about the WWE title, Rock interrupts and says no, this is about Cody’s soul. He’ll see Cody at the Chamber for his answer. OK, I actually can dig this general creative direction but the execution left a little bit to be desired. Rock heads out as Cody looks flummoxed and we head to break.

DIY head to the ring next. They’ve got mics and talk their way to the ring. Tonight has been electrifying, but could we be somber for a second. Two weeks ago they were embarrassed but tonight they crush the dreams of Pretty Deadly. So if we could please stand and honor a moment of silence for Pretty Deadly. The crowd do not go along and then Pretty Deadly’s music hits. We get a brawl and Pretty Deadly stand tall.

Match #4 – WWE Tag Team Title Match: (c) DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano) vs. Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince)

We went over a full hour between matches, that’s just baffling. Ciampa and Prince start, Ciampa knees Prince out of the ring then tags Johnny who superkicks Prince on the floor and we head to break.

Prince is still being isolated as we come back but he starts a comeback only for Ciampa to cheap shot Wilson then we get a double cross body spot between Ciampa and Prince to put them both down. Wilson is up and gets the tag as does Johnny, and Wilson starts running wild including his slightly sloppy version of the Jawbreaker lariat. Prince tags back in but Johnny fights them both off only to take the assisted Codebreaker for a 2 count. Ciampa takes an uppercut from Wilson then a back suplex from Prince. The Profits show up and lay waste to everyone and get the match thrown out.

OFFICIAL RESULT: No Contest in 6:14

Rating: 1.5 stars

Thoughts: More an angle than a match.

Post match the Street Profits destroy both teams including Ciampa taking From The Heavens. The Motor City Machine Guns run down next and they start brawling with the Profits but Sabin takes a Big Ending from Dawkins, not sure if he’s renaming that, then a Revelation to Sabin as well and the Profits stand tall over the fallen division.

After this break we’ll get a video from Owens, presumably from his car.

We get some history of matches at Elimination Chamber, 15 years ago John Cena won a chamber match but then had to defend right again against Batista and lost. That sends us to a Cena hype video.

Next a recap of Sami Zayn from Monday and his bullying Adam Pearce into an unsanctioned affair. Kevin Owens video, not from his car. He says Sami couldn’t just take the punishment and let it go, he wants to go again. To end his career, hurt his family, and put Sami’s family through more. Oh, Owens is outside Sami’s house and records them through a window. What happens when he can’t provide for his family anymore after what Owens does to Sami. Why are we doing this? Just because Sami’s selfish, and he’s going to make Owens hurt all of them. He’ll never forgive Sami for this, and remember that Sami is the one who asked for this and it’s his fault.

Damian Priest heads to the ring, that sends us to break and we’ll get more entrances.

Post break here comes Braun Strowman. Solo and Jacob do the walk and talk, Solo tries to talk but Jacob cuts him off thankfully and says he’s all gas no brakes and they’ve been dropping bodies like breadcrumbs then they come out to Fatu’s music.

Match #5 – Tag Team Match: Damian Priest and Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa w/ Tama Tonga

Some staring then they settle on Priest and Solo starting things off. They tie up but nothing comes of it. Some shoving follows then another tie up and Priest gets Solo into a corner but gives a clean break only for Solo to start attacking. Priest fires back with punches but tries a headbutt and that doesn’t work. Solo with corner strikes, he tries to appeal to Fatu about working as one but Priest then comes back and slugs away at Solo. Braun tags in and hits a corner avalanche then stares down Fatu before hitting another one. Solo lands a back elbow and Fatu tags in but Braun hits a crossbody then a boot. Priest jumps onto Solo on the floor as Braun runs around the ring and punches a chair out of Tama’s hand but that allows Fatu to leap onto Braun and knock him into the time keepers area as we go picture in picture.

Fatu and Braun brawl on the floor, Braun shoves Fatu into the ring steps before they head back into the ring and Fatu lands a superkick then a hip attack. Solo tags in and works to keep Braun down including setting up a Fatu headbutt. Braun tries to fight back but Solo headbutts him down then lands mounted punches. Fatu tags back in and keeps up with the headbutts including a running one. Solo tags in and stomps at Braun for a bit then Fatu tags back in and hits a diving splash. We come back to Fatu still throwing headbutts and running over Braun then hitting a senton for a 2 count. Solo tags in and goes for a hip attack which connects. Fatu tags back in to cheers and sets for his own hip attack which connects, then another but this time Braun gets a boot up to intercept. Spinebuster from Braun follows and they’re both down. Priest gets the hot tag as Solo tags in as well and Priest runs wild on Solo. Big wheel kick for Fatu then Solo lands a superkick to Priest but Priest lands a tornado kick then a Flatliner for a 2 count. Solo takes a head kick then Priest goes up for his Old School cross body. Priest boxes the ears of Solo and hits another head kick then sets for Razor’s Edge but Tama eats a punch to distract. Fatu hangs up Priest to set up a Spinning Solo but only a 2 count. Solo sets for the Samoan Spike, he also begs for a reaction which he barely gets. Priest blocks the Spike then punches Fatu and Fatu accidentally superkicks Solo. Clothesline to Solo and Braun runs over both Fatu and Tama on the floor. That leaves Priest free and clear to hit South of Heaven on Solo and pin to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Damian Priest and Braun Strowman won in 12:33

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Well that was a fun little main event, Priest and Braun existed next to each other rather than as a team but the friction between Fatu and Solo caused a few too many problems. When Fatu jumps Solo in the near future it’s going to be glorious, the difference between them is palpable.

Priest and Braun celebrate to end the episode.